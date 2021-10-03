 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

109 Vermont Terrace, Chinamerican Realty Inc Valencia Federico A/Atty; 06/21/21. $75,000

2411 Formicas Way, Letts Georgia R Hussein Salma; 06/21/21. $170,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2303a-1, Tennessee Avenue Llc Manchanda Ramesh K; 06/21/21. $140,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 811-1, Birmachu Abigya Megdelawit Downie Ericas; 06/21/21. $117,500

4425 Atlantic Ave, Ocean Trails Llc International Union Of Operating; 06/21/21. $500,000

101 S Raleigh Ave #809, Bock Susan Ruzzo Mike; 06/22/21. $110,000

117 S Seaside Ave, Cruz Crusito Bedys Capital Llc; 06/22/21. $210,000

445 Windsor Road, Ostoyic Alyssa Haider Md N; 06/22/21. $205,000

135 1/2 S Ocean Ave Rr, 1355 S Ocean Llc Kwartkurt; 06/23/21. $96,000

303 N Richmond Ave, Beluch Danielle Morelli Alessandro; 06/23/21. $229,900

4421 Winchester Ave, Garry David Berrio Brian; 06/23/21. $585,000

100 S Texas Ave #A & #B, Sewel Be Llc Reardon Sean; 06/24/21. $77,000

222 N Morris Ave, Faruq Mohammed Omar Huynh Phung T; 06/24/21. $125,000

3101 Boardwalk 910-1, Glikakis Fedon Balmaseda Ofelia M B; 06/25/21. $112,000

626 N Connecticut Ave, Zp Ac Holdings 2 Llc Ac Property Holdings Llc; 06/25/21. $135,000

228 N Massachusetts Ave, Michello Janet Herold Colleen; 06/28/21. $245,000

528 N Delaware Ave, Steckimichael Courter Joseph A Jr; 06/28/21. $99,900

100 S Berkley Ave Unit 21a, Paul Lynn C Koller Norma; 06/29/21. $640,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1402b-1, Villacortajohn Alwyn Alegre Mandel Staci/Exrx; 06/29/21. $140,000

318 Madison Ave, Vc Iv Llc Scannapieco Devolpment Corp; 06/29/21. $135,000

324 Beach Ave, Vc Iv Llc Harbour Pointe Prop Llc; 06/29/21. $125,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit A111, Ninkovic Nenad Ferkle James D Jr; 06/29/21. $69,000

4601 Atlantic Ave 4601, Atlantic Holdings Llc Avalon Site Llc; 06/29/21. $595,000

100 S Berkley Unit 8m, Moser Jasmin Chapman Benjamin; 06/30/21. $505,000

101 S Raleigh Unit 910, Parise Carolann Anthe Marianne; 06/30/21. $115,000

8 N Montpelier Ave, Tran Vu Spirokostas Vasilios; 06/30/21. $255,000

BRIGANTINE

210 7th St, Mb Homebuilders Corsanico John; 06/14/21. $480,000

25 Ocean Drive West, Moore John R Oliver Philip; 06/14/21. $1,145,000

29 Ocean Drive, West Malter Michael Orlando Joseph; 06/14/21. $975,000

336 S 34th St, Marinelli Beverly A Kramer Roberts; 06/14/21. $1,235,000

31 Kirkwood Circle, Porreca Beth Ann Tamagninidolores/Atty; 06/15/21. $477,500

319 27th St So, Biddle Richard A Popescu Sebastian; 06/15/21. $1,825,000

448 Seahorse Road, Zyborowicz Michael Pennestri Christopher; 06/15/21. $410,000

1101e Brigantine Ave, Oriordan Marni Mercuridominic/Admr; 06/16/21. $390,000

303 Arbegast Drive, Downey Patricia A Mogano Louis J; 06/16/21. $300,000

427 Albacore Lane, Bonomo Manhew J Patchak Gary M; 06/16/21. $399,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit K6, Mandarakasgeorge Wolf Robert C/Ind&Admr; 06/16/21. $135,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit S8, Burns Stefanie J Keissieh Mervat; 06/16/21. $115,000

200 30th St South, Harvey Bernadene S Tulick Robert C; 06/17/21. $576,000

1227 E Shore Drive, Hill Richard Digiacomo William A; 06/21/21. $650,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Burgagni Nicholas Franco Mayra; 06/21/21. $114,000

604 E Brigantine Ave, Bair Lyndell Scarduzio Robert Tr; 06/21/21. $995,000

10 Lighthouse Cove, Prince Glenn A Seiberlich Robert E; 06/22/21. $399,900

102 3rd St So, Rydesky Edward J Tunle Steven Lynn/Atty; 06/22/21. $915,000

12 Beacon Lane, Koufosjohn Reinbold Eric M; 06/22/21. $315,000

1504 Revere Blvd, S2 Llc Fifis Michael; 06/22/21. $724,998

267 39th St So, Gulasarian Mark J Scanjason M; 06/22/21. $467,500

3015th St So Unit B, Falkenstein Trust Krahn David J; 06/22/21. $950,000

3603 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Ruocco Frank Nichols Sconk; 06/22/21. $1,650,000

404 21st St South, Raptis Gus Snyder Michaels; 06/22/21. $2,212,000

811 E Brigantine Ave, Kilroy James E Jr Weimer Pierre; 06/22/21. $685,000

1601 W Brigantine Ave, Taylor Larry M Palmer Joseph; 06/24/21. $585,000

323 23rd St South, Bitzer John Weiss Kenneth R; 06/24/21. $700,000

404 Seashore Road, Swenmanhew J Scola Pauline; 06/24/21. $425,000

4300 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Quigley Peter Kuensel Tommy R; 06/24/21. $875,000

4401 Ocean Ave Unit 204, Verrecchia Giuliano S Lion Vincent; 06/24/21. $361,000

505 Lagoon Blvd, Taylor Tina Leap Donna Marie; 06/24/21. $506,700

5209 Harbor Beach Blvd, Mcdonnell Christopher K Tillema Richard F; 06/24/21. $600,000

58 Sailfish Drive, Boardman Jill M Kolenda Karen A; 06/24/21. $460,000

1 Schooner Cove, Martinez Wendy Lewisscon; 06/25/21. $270,000

110 Eighth St North, Novino Joan M Fish Roy C; 06/25/21. $599,000

201 S Roosevelt Blvd, Mb Homebuilders Galardikaren M; 06/25/21. $470,000

323 S 44th St Unit 126, Reazor Michael B Dooley Daniel J; 06/28/21. $190,000

4007 Ocean Drive, Medeiros Victor Johnson Robert E; 06/28/21. $1,300,000

4400 W Brigantine Ave #104, Glatthorn Kristen Ann Gerber James M; 06/28/21. $131,000

Cape May County

AVALON

74 W 38th St, 74 W 38th 1 LLC B J Halfpenny Rev Agr Of Trust; 06/2021. $9,100,000

319 62nd St, Equity Trust Company Cust Tramonto LLC; 06/2021. $7,500,000

356 41st St West Un, Double T Dev Group LLC Griffin John J; 06/2021. $1,499,000

54 E 27th St Un C, Wolfe Brad Heck Keith; 06/2021. $995,000

55 W 32nd St Un 1A, Mitchell Cheryl A Dpf Associates LLC; 06/2021. $921,000

2655 Dune Drive Un B, Web 201 LLC Martha Jonathan H; 06/2021. $580,000

7800 Dune Drive Un 306, Malandro Edward A Cummiskey Michael; 06/2021. $295,000

CAPE MAY

9 Harbor Cove, Cape May Donahue Family Trust Lord John W IV; 06/2021. $1,100,000

411 Jefferson St, Hilliard Milton Breeze Michael E; 06/2021. $939,000

1104 E St, Berg Nanette B Mccann Tara; 06/2021. $810,000

658-C Washington St, Hiler George Curran Michael Patrick; 06/2021. $499,000

1320 D Virginia Ave, Hoffman Vincent M Eby Adam; 06/2021. $432,300

501 Beach Ave Un 202, Graham Eileen M Ruane Aptacy Kyle F; 06/2021. $140,000

501 Beach Ave, Graziano Joseph L Kramer Alexis; 06/2021. $115,000

501 Beach Ave Un 220, Eastman Darcy Beth Est Kalin Maurice F; 06/2021. $95,000

CAPE MAY POINT

503 Lighthouse Ave, Campanella Constance Trust Reilly Michael Finian; 06/2021. $1,299,900

604 Cape Ave, Rowe Jean B Lwarence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 06/2021. $601,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

Lot 7 Block 86.02, Pomykacz Michael Watson Graham Marshall; 06/2021. $495,000

21 Halbe Lane East, Kimball Larry E Glassford Bryan; $360,000

30 Furlong Drive, Kaufmann David Eugene Lopizzo Anthony M; $270,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

906 Rose Hill Parkway, Hartle Roy W Jr Mizzoni John M; 06/2021. $367,500

677 New England Road, Cvetkovski Boris Moffatt James V; 06/2021. $350,000

34 Maryland Ave, Robson Thomas F Mitchell Tina Marie; 06/2021. $349,000

774 Academy Road, Beckert Rosemarie Miller Dennis; 06/2021. $330,000

402 Margaret St, Caffey John Jr Mckeown John; 06/2021. $299,999

311 Dosoto Ave, Favinger Raymond W III Williams Michael; 06/2021. $291,000

221 Deborah St, Carr John Byrne Catherine B; 06/2021. $280,000

126 Oregon Ave, Knight Christine Harrigan John; 06/2021. $275,000

145 Pinetree Dr, Strunk Joanna M Gorichky Ivan J; 06/2021. $265,000

213 Arizona St, Kiker John C Kline Julia Sky; 06/2021. $265,000

47 Maple Road, Wimmer Richard Kabalan David C; 06/2021. $245,000

26 Arbor Road, Smith Winston A Beech Martin; 06/2021. $235,000

131 Tennessee Ave, Aguado Daniel Collins Timothy W; 06/2021. $231,400

111 Idaho Ave, Vance Christian R Soroka Mary; 06/2021. $225,000

119 W Pacific Ave, Pabon Porfirio Jr Kole Alison; 06/2021. $224,900

50 Vacation Road, Timony Judith A Beetle Susan; 06/2021. $221,500

222 Joanne St, Stevenson Thomas Franco Matthew; 06/2021. $175,500

20 Pennsylvania Ave, Meier Thomas W Dages Christina L; 06/2021. $165,000

South Station Ave, S. Cst Real Estate Venture LLC Mcbride John; 06/2021. $100,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

11 Woodside Drive, Reardon Michael Jr Meeker Danielle S; 06/2021. $265,000

9 Dias Creek Road, Gallagher Gerard White Robert J Jr; 06/2021. $253,000

5 Cresse St, Ball Nathan Fitting Robert; 06/2021. $200,000

19 William St, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Mc Elroy Hayley Jean; 06/2021. $195,000

33 Lola Lane, Garssi Christina M O’Malley Kevin F; 06/2021. $194,000

311 Indian Trail Road, Mcilhenney Charles T Sr Fulford Joe S; 06/2021. $193,000

306 E Shellbay Ave, Lentz Ronald L Cape May County Sheriff; 06/2021. $138,000

610 Route 9 South, Williams Wayne A Gvi Investments LLC; 06/2021. 1$27,500

0 Beach Ave, Barry Thomas L Reed’s Beach Marina LLC; 06/2021. $10,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1901 Central Ave, Incarvito Dorothy Est Dsm Equity Alliance LLC; 06/2021. $640,000

3205 Seaboard Circle, Orminski John Maher Michael J; 06/2021. $619,000

4405 Seaboard Circle Un E4, Mazur Leonard Wilson Sara Procacci; 06/2021. $610,000

124 Seaspray Court, Balchak Coleen Adm Bee David Q; 06/2021. $251,000

2300 Boardwalk, Sport West Inc C & M Saleeb Real Estate LLC; 06/2021. $228,880

2103 Atlantic Ave, Mc Lennan Keith Wynnefield Multi Media LLC; 06/2021. $100,000

1108 New Jersey Ave Un 102, Mcpeak-Eastman Kathleen Balchaitis Holding LLC; 06/2021. $75,000

207 E 15th Ave, Barton Bernard J Mc Phillips Thomas L Jr; 06/2021. $591,511

105 W 7th Ave, Giuffre Katherine G Mc Afee Michael; 06/2021. $515,000

1108 Delaware Ave, Montanaro Stephen J Jr Muravsky Joseph G; 06/2021. $510,000

123 W 11th Ave, Eichmann Kenneth Gershkovich Inna; 06/2021. $460,000

739 Oak Ave, Dougherty Maureen Trust Bamberski Joseph; 06/2021. $427,000

326 W 16th Ave, Wilent Maureen Gaydosh Joseph F; 06/2021. $390,000

2510 New Jersey Ave #201, Le Tran Christie Files Meghan Conroy; 06/2021. $332,750

539 E 9th Ave Un 104, Braxton Robert E Jr Morrow Mark; 06/2021. $285,000

620 W Pine Ave Un 14, Kiempisty Marc S Est Connor Paul J; 06/2021. $251,000

416 E 9th Ave, De Cicco Roger J De Cicco Giacomo; 06/2021. $180,000

431 E 19th Ave Un 114, Hurwitz Harold Cifelli Michael F; 06/2021. $130,000

OCEAN CITY

125 Wesley Road, Savage Patricia Oakley Margot E; 06/2021. $899,000

50-52 Central Ave, Perkins William C Halliday Kelly; 06/2021. $875,000

834 Pennlyn Place Un A, 834 Pennlyn Pl LLC Cheulkar Sanjay; 06/2021. $865,000

922 Ocean Ave Un A, Dias Barbara Yakutchik Francis J; 06/2021. $819,000

2457-59 Asbury Ave, Kelly Shore House LLC Grey Angels L P; 06/2021. $785,000

1044 Simpson Ave, Leone Gaetano Albano Marc L; 06/2021. $775,000

4036-38 Central Ave, Dever Thomas Worthington Michael; 06/2021. $770,000

3127 West Ave Un B, Dougherty Brothers LLC Browne Wayne S; 06/2021. $715,000

14 Summer Court, Riff Joseph Albright Lenoard; 06/2021. $710,000

336-338 Bay Ave Un #301, Woodward James L Davish Francis X Jr; 06/2021. $700,000

501 9th St, He Wen Zhen Dlsn Properties LLC; 06/2021. $699,900

5516 West Ave, Spence David Pellegrini Kevin F; 06/2021. $699,000

14 Atlantic Ave Un D, Temple Geoffrey W Trust Miller Scott; 06/2021. $692,500

5108-10 Asbury Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Hughes Christopher S Paolino Guy N; 06/2021. $689,000

808 Aldrick Road, Staino Gabriel A Singer Sidney; 06/2021. $650,000

4105-07 Asbury Ave, Keefe Lawrence Robert Jr Jjg Property Mgmt LLC; 06/2021. $640,000

105 Ocean Ave 1st Fl, Dewair Sarah Bell Joshua; 06/2021. $640,000

2505-07 West Ave Un 2507, Cooney John V Jr Voytko Kevin; 06/2021. $635,000

619-21 Pleasure Ave, Anes Barry Bell Robert Michael; 06/2021. $620,000

3648 West Ave Un A, Serang Maqsood Krewson William L; 06/2021. $580,000

4812 West Ave 1st Fl, O’Neill Harry Baxter Patricia M; 06/2021. $570,000

3714 Oxford Lane, Haigh Raymond Lynn Patricia; 06/2021. $530,000

1670 Boardwalk, Bowers Gretchen Capella Joan Marie; 06/2021. $474,900

652 A-B-C West Ave, Barker Darlene Bereda Todd; 06/2021. $455,500

SEA ISLE CITY

142 81St St East Un, O’Hanlon Rebecca Ann Execu Homes LLC; 06/2021. $3,022,500

9 42nd St, Longstreth & Co. 9 42nd St LLC; 06/2021. $2,495,000

122 78th St, Samtmann Robert Redfern Ocean LLC; 06/2021. $1,600,000

7208 Central Ave South Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Gallagher John F; 06/2021. $1,575,000

7208 Central Ave North Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Ruhl Joseph T Jr; 06/2021. $1,575,000

129 38th St, 129 38Th St LLC Robinson Thomas J;06/2021. $1,399,000

8207 Pleasure Ave, Koenig Richard J Di Pietro Jason A; 06/2021. $1,250,000

8609 Landis Ave, 147 87th LLC Cline Keith M; 06/2021. $825,000

311 46th Place East, Valente Rosemary Valente Anthon Y J Jr; 06/2021. $650,000

4100 Boardwalk, Gillespie Kevin Novak Michael C; 06/2021. $570,000

5800 Landis Ave Un 1B, Cipollono Charles Berkelbach Marita F; 06/2021. $420,000

5106 Marine Place, Mcphillips James C Est Lucky Us LLC; 06/2021. $340,815

STONE HARBOR

2021 Second Ave, Fortino Terrance Sealuke LLC; 06/2021. 1$3,200,000

254 117th St, Fresh Start Dev LLC 254 117th St LLC; 06/2021. $2,525,000

336 96th St Un A200, Jcc LLC Carney Timothy Joseph; 06/2021. $690,000

229 96th St Un E, Alexander Reno Mccafferty David S; 06/2021. $570,000

359 96th St Dock Un 4, Anderson John E P & D Conte Rev Trust; 06/2021. $20,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

300 Bergen Ave, Prinz Frederick T Frankowski Lynn A; 06/2021. $390,000

301 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Benson Joie Lynn Sullick Kristl; 06/2021. $315,000

30 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Oral Donald Baumgarten Joseph G; 06/2021. $155,000

516 Route 9, $Jones David & C Collins Dane; 06/2021. 42,500

320 Ocean Ave, Murray Timothy M De Sorte Charles III; 06/2021. $580,000

1010 Route 50, Kajander Richard A Wisneski Thomas E; 06/2021. $510,000

2011 Route 50, B & D Const Mgmt LLC Crego Mark; 06/2021. $274,000

1257 Stagecoach Road, Mc Kelvey Dennis Clayton Dev Asso LLC; 06/2021. $145,000

104 Ocean Ave, Decray Robert E Est Cohen Ian Simon; 06/2021. $76,000

WEST CAPE MAY

778 Park Blvd, Olivo Maria A Delarco Michael E; 06/2021. $775,000

112 Yorke Ave, Minehart Jeffrey P Bacani Fred; 06/2021. $735,000

Lot 7.08 Block 60, Zuraei Rania M Davis Daniel Dwight; 06/2021. $655,000

WEST WILDWOOD

516 W Poplar Ave, Maher Thojmas J Maher Thomas J Jr; 06/2021. $300,000

Spray Dock Inc 16-18 Lake Rd LLC; 06/2021. 16-18 Lake Road, $230,000

510 W Maple Ave, Spray Dock Inc 504 & 510 W Maple Ave LLC; 06/2021. $120,000

504 W Maple Ave, Spray Dock Inc 504 & 510 W Maple Ave LLC; 06/2021. $30,000

WILDWOOD

2704 Hudson Ave, Pisker Bradley O’Neil Hillary Rachel; 06/2021. $399,000

409 W Hildreth Ave, O’Kane Stephen Mc Cabe Michael C; 06/2021. $315,000

3305 Park Blvd, Stefanelli Russell Xie Jianqing; 06/2021. $315,000

428 W Garfield Ave Un 100, Newkirk Dianna Dunn Joseph M; 06/2021. $275,000

211 E Hildreth Ave, O’Leary Joseph C Jr Goetz Stephen; 06/2021. $250,000

5201 Pacific Ave, Titan Investing LLC Augsberger Ksenia; 06/2021. $245,000

5206 Lake Road, Brescia Jean-Paul Pax Nauticus LLC; 06/2021. $210,007

124 E Spencer Ave Un 1, Grisko Anthony Gibson Deborah A; 06/2021. $129,900

339 Spicer Ave, George Clement George Michael; 06/2021. $110,000

Lot 5 Block 202, Stella Maris Corp Altobelli Louis; 06/2021. $20,000

WILDWOOD CREST

415 E Stockton Road, Muchow Real Estate LLC Natale Joseph; 06/2021. $545,000

208 E Forget Me Not Road Un 101, Soroka Mary Martin Andrew; 06/2021. $230,000

427 E Miami Ave Un 307, Giardini Elvio Nanni Dominick C III; 06/2021. $190,000

404 E Denver Ave, Ganev Diane Sidibeh Crystal; 06/2021. $158,000

6701 Atlantic Ave, Cassarini Anne M Silva Edward; 06/2021. $135,000

Lot 4.01 Block 56.02, I. Pliner Armato Rev Trust Ronnermann Drew P; 06/2021. $1,500,000

433 E Nashville Ave, Nuzzolese Joseph Meoli Anthony; 06/2021. $1,350,000

7701 Atlantic Ave, George Atef 7701 Atlantic LLC; 06/2021. $785,000

97 W St Louis Ave, Price June Murphy Brian Michael; 06/2021. $475,000

7100 Seaview Ave, Velekei Patrick R H20 Properties LLC; 06/2021. $364,900

117 E Charleston Ave, Fahey K Aloysius Est Hosey Patrick John; 06/2021. $210,000

6701 Atlantic Ave, Goldfarb Martin A Nunan Frank; 06/2021. $197,000

8304 Pacific Ave, Lombardo Maria C Fisher Bernard J; 06/2021. $182,000

6201 Ocean Ave Un 401, Pzmag LLC Araujo Mark A; 06/2021. $162,000

WOODBINE

1128 Washington Ave, Bailey Edward J Hess Heath M; 06/2021. $369,900

911 Washington Ave, Dma Investments LLC 911 Sea Storage LLC; 06/2021. $250,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

59 W Broad St, 6/23/2021, $50,000

227 Giles Road, 6/23/2021, $117,000

160 N West Ave, 6/23/2021, $125,000

75-77 S Giles St, 6/24/2021, $33,750

96-98 Walnut St, 6/24/2021, $33,750

MILLVILLE

109 W Broad St, 6/16/2021, $47,000

103 W Broad St, 6/16/2021, $47,000

107 W Broad St, 6/16/2021, $49,900

193 Corsair Drive, 6/16/2021, $214,000

120 Frankford St, 6/17/2021, $62,950

132 Frankford St, 6/17/2021, $62,950

55 Wharton St, 6/17/2021, $62,950

53 Wharton St, 6/17/2021, $62,950

816 Cedar St, 6/17/2021, $219,500

2415 Shamrock Lane, 6/17/2021, $260,000

VINELAND

1020 Gheysens Ave, 6/15/2021, $450,000

915 Cheltenham Drive, 6/16/2021, $119,100

730 Allen Ave, 6/16/2021, $120,000

4 S Valley Ave, 6/16/2021, $140,000

1144 Roberts Blvd, 6/16/2021, $178,000

599 N East Ave, 6/16/2021, $245,000

1455 E Wheat Road, 6/21/2021, $54,000

209 S Third St, 6/21/2021, $185,000

56 N Valley Ave, 6/21/2021, $210,000

2731 Cornucopia Ave, 6/21/2021, $265,000

2592 Bartholomew Drive, 6/21/2021, $269,999

1364 Garry Ave, 6/21/2021, $309,000

Southern Ocean

County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

101-14b Bay Shore Drive; 6/2021. $360,000

125 Heritage Point Blvd; 6/2021. $360,000

32 Ridgeway St; 6/2021. $365,000

3 Isleboro Court; 6/2021. $385,000

45 Portland St; 6/2021. $395,000

27 Black Bear Drive; 6/2021. $395,885

23 Black Bear Drive; 6/2021. $396,875

63 Savannah Drive; 6/2021. $398,990

20 Westport Drive; 6/2021. $399,000

397 Bay Shore Drive Unit 5; 6/2021. $399,000

9 Tidelands Place; 6/2021. $400,150

31 Black Bear Drive; 6/2021. $400,825

17 Black Bear Drive; 6/2021. $401,375

17 Birmingham Drive; 6/2021. $402,070

1983 Breakers Drive; 6/2021. $405,490

1 Birmingham Drive; 6/2021. $408,590

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1503 Daytona Road; 6/2021. $325,000

741 Elwood St; 6/2021. $335,000

1262 Spruce St; 6/2021. $335,000

828 Bowline Drive; 6/2021. $340,000

909 Clubhouse Drive; 6/2021. $343,500

1252 Parker St; 6/2021. $355,000

422 Glenwood Drive; 6/2021. $355,500

427 Cedar Lane; 6/2021. $360,000

137 Lacey Road vacant land; 6/2021. $360,000

307 Bayside East Pkwy; 6/2021. $361,000

271 Central Lake Ave; 6/2021. $365,000

1226 Aquarius Court; 6/2021. $365,000

1202 Orlando Drive; 6/2021. $368,000

306 Nantucket Road; 6/2021. $375,000

Orlando Drive; 6/2021. $380,000

1616 Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $389,900

250 Juniper Lane; 6/2021. $412,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

13 Lake Huron Drive; 6/2021. $287,000

8 West Raritan Drive; 6/2021. $293,000

116 Giffordtown Lane; 6/2021. $310,000

249 Newport Way; 6/2021. $320,000

11 Laureldale Court; 6/2021. $330,000

13 Stagecoach Drive; 6/2021. $335,000

19 Chatham Road; 6/2021. $335,900

47 Chatham Road; 6/2021. $345,000

60 Golf View Drive; 6/2021. $350,000

336 Golf View Drive; 6/2021. $355,000

122 E Raritan Drive; 6/2021. $359,000

9 Lake Michigan Drive; 6/2021. $359,900

123 Newport Way; 6/2021. $365,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

16 Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $1,725,000

112 E South 32nd St; 6/2021. $1,895,000

88 N Ohio Ave; 6/2021. $2,000,000

173b Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $2,199,000

131 Laguna Lane; 6/2021. $2,350,000

13 Auburn Road; 6/2021. $2,600,000

3701 S Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $2,700,000

121 E Alabama Ave; 6/2021. $2,700,000

1113a Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $2,720,000

4703 S Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $3,050,000

171a Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $3,400,000

191 Nautilus Drive; 6/2021. $3,525,000

2601 South Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $4,200,000

144c Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $4,999,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

204 Maplewood Road; 6/2021. $399,000

104 Stillwater Road; 6/2021. $400,000

124 Marine Road; 6/2021. $410,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

83 Linda Road; 6/2021. $500,000

119 Bradshaw Drive; 6/2021. $521,930

7 Cindy Drive; 6/2021. $530,000

47 Jennie Drive; 6/2021. $570,000

1212 Windlass Drive; 6/2021. $570,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

