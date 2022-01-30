 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Properties recently sold
0 Comments
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY 901 N Indiana Ave, Hossain Zakir Atlantic City; 10/08/21. $17,500

206 N New York Ave, Sa Atlantic Inc Kencher Llc; 10/08/21. $57,400

1515 Boardwalk Unit 606, Berrios Dina M Jennifer Mtb Llc; 10/08/21. $80,000

3101 Boardwalk #2103b-1, Matles Arnold Strong Henry II; 10/08/21. $155,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2808-1, Blumstein Edward Kakkar Anita; 10/08/21. $160,000

3428 Atlantic Ave, Stockton University Atlantic City; 10/08/21. $383,000

3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1100, A Star Yan Orzechowski Debra; 10/12/21. $50,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 311, Rubinetti Francis Anthony III Romeos 7 Llc; 10/12/21. $58,000

200 N Arizona Ave, Uddin Ramis Khanam Mahmuda; 10/12/21. $125,000

205 N Florida Ave, Sparks Misty A Said Bahaa; 10/12/21. $170,000

560 N Harrisburg Ave, Covino Assunta Scanlon Kevin; 10/12/21. $233,000

2710-B Arctic Ave, Maesha Llc Dedar Mohammed; 10/13/21. $81,000

3911 Crossan Ave, Vu Thuong Thompson Lakeisha; 10/13/21. $153,000

2721 Boardwalk #1601, Ng Gary K Degeso Michelle L; 10/14/21. $75,000

28 N Iowa Ave, Multiple Services Llc Herrera Esperanza Lopez; 10/14/21. $100,000

132 S Ocean Ave, Ocean Oz Capital Llc Kwart Kurt; 10/14/21. $130,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 1808, Sone Sumio Spennato Deborah A; 10/14/21. $160,000

1710 Atlantic Ave, Chelsea Properties Llc Krantz Samuel; 10/14/21. $200,000

167 S Tennessee Ave, 167 S Tennessee Llc 105 S California Llc; 10/14/21. $430,000

1023 N Ohio Ave, Ptl Realty Two Llc Jones Kenneth; 10/15/21. $27,000

2521 Centennial Ave, Nj Holding Group Llc Tahiry Sima; 10/15/21. $85,000

3501 Boardwalk B225, Desrosiers Michael Brandt Robert; 10/15/21. $85,000

3102 Sunset Ave, Ho Phoung Thi Xuan Pham Ann; 10/15/21. $88,000

3101 Boardwalk #608-2, Iuliucci Mary Ann Rovner Robert A; 10/15/21. $120,000

101 S Raleigh Ave #705, Desanto Anita L Vega Jesus M; 10/15/21. $145,000

5 Barkentine Court, Dw Basin Prop Llc Brown Albert K; 10/15/21. $191,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3305-2, Shuster Farrel Gail Ann Reilly Tr; 10/15/21. $429,000

103 N Harrisburg Ave, Marianni Jeffrey Tayoun James J Jr; 10/15/21. $549,000

BRIGANTINE 251 4th St So Unit 16, Adamczyk Denise M Speier Constance E; 10/13/21. $285,000

7 Horizon Lane, Pozzi Anthony B Cicoski Arlene D; 10/13/21. $530,000

320 35th St So, Siems Gary Enr Properties Llc; 10/13/21. $995,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit R16, Kountz Geralyn Chou Allen; 10/14/21. $132,500

203 E Brigantine Ave, Deblase Diane Rissmiller Brad; 10/14/21. $260,000

1219 W Brigantine Ave, Half Moon Real Estate Llc Sea Jai Assoc Llc; 10/14/21. $480,000

457 W Shore Drive, Hunt James D Slade Maria; 10/14/21. $749,000

BUENA BOROUGH 403 South Blvd, Alvarado Richard Stawitzke Stienstra Carol Anne/Exrx; 10/14/21. $173,000

108 Hammonton Road, Auerbach Barbara Wendy Saunders Leroy Jr; 10/14/21. $300,000

116 Buena Drive, Roman Morales Erick N Yanni Vince; 10/22/21. $365,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP 315 Reynolds Road, US HUD Bubeck Ward/Exr; 10/08/21. $191,929.58

7030 Fernwood Ave, Lacovara Andrew J Fillmore Kristel; 10/08/21. $250,000

114 E Lakeview Drive, Flip Flop Repair Shop Llc Labov Daniel; 10/08/21. $270,000

114 Azalea Lane, Abro Aamad Islam Taiful; 10/08/21. $285,000

48 Cambridge Townhouse Drive, Puelles Cesar P Doucett Marchializa; 10/12/21. $105,000

22 Country Birch Lane #22, Zhukova Svetlana Kohute Leila; 10/12/21. $107,000

11 Winners Court, High Performance Const Llc Bv002 Reo Blocker Llc; 10/12/21. $210,000

303 Longport Blvd Unit Cc31d, Mattison Kenneth E Epstein Gary; 10/13/21. $60,000

115 Waverly Road, Kanatas Anthony Wilson Sean; 10/13/21. $349,900

4072 Spruce Ave, Panteloukas Zenovia Rodriguez Jorge J Ahuyon; 10/14/21. $14,900

2732 Fire Road, Williams Cynthia Brizuela Amilton J; 10/14/21. $75,000

426 Delaware Ave, Shelton Kylie Andrews Maryann; 10/14/21. $200,000

9 Willowbrook Lane, Kephart Kelly Datesman Rosellen M; 10/14/21. $254,900

106 Anita Drive. Myrie Hazel Natasha N Trumbauer Jeffrey S; 10/14/21. $340,000

209 Mystic Drive. Turner Beau C Matthews Sandra; 10/14/21. $469,900

2514 Ivins Ave. Vorobeva Alina V Makareika Dennis; 10/15/21. $64,000

8 Golden Court, Mackenzie John Mackenzie Stephen; 10/15/21. $73,000

602 Jonathon Court, Lepard Sydney Martinez Le V; 10/15/21. $170,000

705 Abel Lane, Gentry Scott Thomas Robert; 10/15/21. $207,000

12 Bayberry Ave, Fey Keith E Bienko Jerzy; 10/15/21. $295,000

103 Aberdeen Circle, Delprete Donald Sarkos Elizabeth A; 10/15/21. $501,000

146 London Court, Thach Ashley Lum Kris; 10/18/21. $125,000

1583 Somers Point Road, Curry Jessie Annmarie Lopez Jose F; 10/18/21. $200,000

4 Carson Ave, Taylor Melissa Zeigenfus Jason P; 10/18/21. $220,000

120 Pennington Ave, Salazar Ana E Oseguera Jose; 10/18/21. $275,000

366 Sunflower Drive, Scott Family Tr Strouse Elizabeth M/Exrx; 10/18/21. $330,000

ESTELL MANOR 113 Cumberland Ave, Todd Shane Bardales Mario; 10/18/21. $375,000

171 Seventh Ave E, Colella Antonio Olson Carl E Jr; 10/27/21. $392,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP 114 Driftwood Court, Corbett Douglas N Ailes William; 10/08/21. $85,000

381 S Vienna Ave, Mallon Thomas G Garbutt Mary Lou/Exrx; 10/08/21. $175,000

924 Aloe St, Amin Estate Llc Navarro Ramon Jr; 10/08/21. $265,000

506 Bella Court, Brown Denis J Lien Trung P/Atty; 10/08/21. $400,000

120 Driftwood Court, Vicente Ralph Kwong Wai Hung Edmund; 10/12/21. $88,000

307 Dennis Drive, Velasco Francisco Torres Hector M Jr; 10/12/21. $225,000

31 Liberty Court, Vanyo Fletcher Munoz Clara; 10/13/21. $85,000

217 Colonial Court, Kenny Mia Streppone Emilio; 10/13/21. $120,000

564 Carlisle Lane, Choi Eric H Obertlik Joanne; 10/13/21. $268,000

565 Chatham Way, Gattullo Robert J Cerra Patrick J; 10/13/21. $287,000

603 First Ave, Michael Thomas Victor Jr Jordan Jacob; 10/13/21. $300,000

904 Stepping Stone, Lane Patel Axar K Emerald Meadows Llc; 10/14/21. $50,000

404 E Cresson Ave, Amato Dean Kerstetter William; 10/14/21. $175,000

694 Lakefront Circle, Cerato Cheryl A Meranus David B; 10/14/21. $220,000

169 Brewster Drive, Kerr Janet A Cohen Mark D; 10/14/21. $247,000

7 Lostock Court, Hamill David Verret Mary Kennedy; 10/14/21. $349,900

278 Park Ave, Guenther Kenneth Rahman Golam M; 10/15/21. $60,000

9 Pheasant Meadow Court, Spinella Maria Adams Diane; 10/15/21. $144,999

515 Pelham Drive, Sproule William Albert Valoree L; 10/15/21. $590,000

26 Club Place, Furman Harrison Trukowski Stanley; 10/18/21. $87,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP 2705 Canyon Court, Bergman Paul Cohen Laura E; 10/13/21. $135,000

4948 Rosebay Place E-46, Davenport Matthew Drummond Karen; 10/13/21. $155,000

18 Sunny Ave, Higbee James A Jr Amatulli Madeline; 10/13/21. $165,000

6183 Eagle Drive, Coslop Crystal L Tomasello Brian E; 10/13/21. $265,000

20 Fox Hollow Drive, Shah Mansi Kaiser Adnan M; 10/13/21. $285,300

4230 Drosera Ave, Ruiz Susan M Marrero Ruben; 10/14/21. $150,273.59

90 Putters Lane, Goldberg Elaine Szaniszlo Ryan; 10/14/21. $260,000

200 Route 50, Hewitt Richard T Jr Dco Energy Llc; 10/14/21. $290,000

13 Meadow Circle, Salvatore Christine Brown Lenny; 10/15/21. $249,000

5915 Parsons Row, Morales Marco A Montero Ramon; 10/18/21. $231,000

LINWOOD 931 Woode-Lynne Blvd, Hozack Bryan A Bergman Jennifer L; 10/28/21. $361,022

211 West Kirklin Ave, Mindish John Tyler Reilly Joanne C/Exrx; 10/29/21. $131,445

MARGATE 206 N Huntington Ave, Kleiman David Epstein Blake P; 10/27/21. $730,000

201 N Iroquois Ave, Feldman Steven L Begleiter Diane/Tr/Tr; 010/27/21. $1,375,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP 24 Jeans Court, Dougherty Brian Powell Kevin; 10/18/21. $384,900

4948 Moss Mill Road, Fagan And Fagan Prop Llc Holen Paula Ruth; 10/29/21. $100,000

SOMERS POINT 67 Bayview Drive, Matthews Daniel Helbig John; 10/25/21. $341,400

203 Bay Meadows, Coletta Anthony Gandhi Fenil; 10/26/21. $199,900

VENTNOR 803a Dudley Court, Nickel Margaret M Gonzalez Juan; 10/20/21. $25,000

111 S Surrey Ave #317, Valdes Amanda Killeen Steven; 10/20/21. $179,900

14 S Buffalo Ave Unit A, Kugel Patrick J Jewell Carolyn A; 10/20/21. $310,000

109 N Cambridge Ave, Barag Lynne Henkel Concetta Protopapa; 10/21/21. $41,000

Cape May County AVALON 269 24th St, Wacker William F Greenberg Brian; 10/2021. $1,400,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Powers L Ralph; 10/2021. $382,000

7800 Dune Drive, Randan Properties LLC Moffatt John; 10/2021. $285,000

50 E Hudson Ave, Wuerker’S 44 East Hudson LLC Anderson Donna; 10/2021. $369,000

44 E Hudson Ave, Wuerker’S 44 East Hudson LLC Cunningham Cm; 10/2021. $349,900

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP 100 W Shellbay Ave, Vallone Michael Anthony Trust Dominguez Ernest; 10/2021. $195,000

11 Siegtown Road #5F, Palombo Joshua Kramme Cynthia; 10/2021. $150,000

21 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr LLC Mc Garth Shane Thomas; 10/2021. $135,000

19 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr LLC Vecchione William; 10/2021. $134,000

11 Highs Beach Road, Leto Nick Fulford Joe S; 10/2021. $115,000

1144 Golf Club Road, Middle Twp Shore Club LLC; 10/2021. $110,000

NORTH WILDWOOD 102 Seabreeze Court, Endres Jeffrey Bailey Thomas; 10/2021. $270,000

116 W Spruce Ave, Spruce & Old Nj LLC Juliano Diane; 10/2021. $249,900

OCEAN CITY 4322 Asbury Ave, Figgs Calvin L Jr Figgs Brian L; 10/2021. $665,999

446 Asbury Ave #B, Karbach Michael J Tusan Steven; 10/2021. $625,000

325 W 17th St, Durkan Niall Campione Gerard; 10/2021. $615,000

229 Limpet Drive, Venzie Howard D Jr O’Brien John C; 10/2021. $580,000

435 Ocean Ave, Broughton Delamonte Takoa Hoffert Christopher S; 10/2021. $550,000

944 Asbury Ave, Pecora & Co LLC Madden Peter; 10/2021. $462,500

500 Bay Ave, Heron J Thomas Rider Verne D III; 10/2021. $429,000

SEA ISLE CITY 44 E Hudson Ave, Wuerker’s 44 East Hudson LLC Cunningham Cm; 10/2021. $349,900

142 Woodland Ave, Imhof Joseph Walker Ryan A; 10/2021. $316,000

25 56th St West, Quigley Catherine Lindsay Joseph B; 10/2021. $1,759,000

117 51st St, Hartman Francis III Adm&C Shore Marketing LLC; 10/2021. $1,600,000

5705 Central Ave South, Laffey Jeefrey F Jakubowski Paul; 10/2021. $1,270,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP 221-222 Marshallville Road, Hutchinson Jeffrey D Connelly Francis X; 10/2021. $409,900

660 Stage Coach Road, Caccia John Francis III Berich Anthony; 10/2021. $405,000

237-239 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Davenport Scott Rice Sallie L; 10/2021. $260,000

100 Bailey Road, Clayton Industries Inc Brittin John R Jr; 10/2021. $135,000

WILDWOOD 214 E Poplar Ave, Owens Daniel Wible Jeffrey J; 10/2021. $449,900

238 E Baker Ave #A, Herman Frederick Fee George; 10/2021. $439,900

216 E Poplar Ave #201, Savastano Robert Ficarra James; 10/2021. $385,000

WILDWOOD CREST 124 E Heather Road, Lipski Sigmund J Welge Gary D; 10/2021. $630,000

407 E Atlanta Ave, Ocean 7 Tri Dup Atlanta LLC Lawson Jon; 10/2021. $375,000

5502 Atlantic Ave #9, Baker January Marie Loda LLC; 10/2021. $199,000

Cumberland County COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP 341 Aster Road, 10/22/2021, $22,000

428 Hyacinth Road, 10/25/2021, $35,000

MILLVILLE 1510 Wheaton Ave, 10/19/2021, $240,000

225-227 High St N, 10/20/2021, $28,000

214 Woodland Drive, 10/20/2021, $141,000

313-315 N High St, 10/20/2021, $159,0000

1009 Louis Drive, 10/20/2021, $165,000

308-310 5th St S, 10/21/2021, $100,000

VINELAND 573 Juliana Drive, 10/8/2021, $250,000

2902 Wynnewood Drive, 10/8/2021, $333,000

2467 Concetta Lane, 10/8/2021, $459,000

5047 Piacenzia Ave, 10/12/2021, $115,000

1809 E Wheat Road, 10/12/2021, $175,000

1810 N Main Road, 10/12/2021, $175,0000

1380 S Spring Road, 10/12/2021, $205,000

1584 South East Ave, 10/12/2021, $244,900

761 Mildred Lane, 10/12/2021, $250,000

48 Bortle Ave, 10/12/2021, $270,000

418 South 4th St, 10/13/2021, $39,000

1280 Mavfair Court, 10/14/2021, $120,000

534 Margo Drive, 10/14/2021, $200,000

2102 E Oak Road, 10/14/2021, $205,000

2430 Bella Rose Court, 10/14/2021, $335,000

1126 New Pear St, 10/15/2021, $140,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit K104, 10/15/2021, $180,000

3340 Hance Bridge Road, 10/15/2021, $192,000

342 Cedarwood Drive, 10/15/2021, $257,000

601 W Oak Road, 10/15/2021, $274,900

3576 N West Blvd, 10/15/2021, $325,000

564 N East Ave, 10/16/2021, $107,500

Southern Ocean County BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP 3B67 & 65 Black Bear Drive; 9/2021. $191,424

B890a West Bay Ave; 9/2021. $195,000

B592 East Bay Ave; 9/2021. $200,533

30 Tiller Drive; 9/2021. $220,000

5 Tamarack Court; 9/2021. $222,500

805 West Bay Ave; 9/2021. $225,000

7 Buoy Court; 9/2021. $225,000

B262 South Main St; 9/2021. $233,000

5 Old Mill Road; 9/2021. $250,995

55 Ravenwood Blvd; 9/2021. $270,000

15 Sloop Court; 9/2021. $270,000

14 Schooner Ave; 9/2021. $285,000

80 Schooner Ave; 9/2021. $300,000

14 Sloop Court; 9/2021. $305,000

38 Tulse Drive South; 9/2021. $305,000

47 Bowline St; 9/2021. $310,000

13 Spruce Circle South; 9/2021. $310,000

25 Highland Drive; 9/2021. $319,900

96 Robina Lane; 9/2021. $320,000

8 Colonial Court; 9/2021. $322,500

1 Anchor Road; 9/2021. $325,000

6 Mayport Lane; 9/2021. $325,000

3 Spar Court; 9/2021. $326,500

14 Vineyard Way; 9/2021. $330,000

34 Chestnut Way Circle; 9/2021. $347,500

41 Plymouth Way; 9/2021. $350,000

34 Portland St; 9/2021. $359,900

25 Cedar St; 9/2021. $365,000

5 Pierhead Drive; 9/2021. $365,000

4 Rapids Court; 9/2021. $367,500

Raccoon Lane; 9/2021. $374,452

237 Hawthorne Lane; 9/2021. $375,000

118 Alxeander Dr; 9/2021. $380,000

7 Medford Court; 9/2021. $383,240

12 Cougar Lane, 9/2021. $392,145

17 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $397,275

401 Bay Shore Dr Unit 11b; 9/2021. $399,900

4 Battery Court; 9/2021. $400,000

177 Bay Shore Drive; 9/2021. $400,000

12 Crystal Court; 9/2021. $400,000

9 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $405,770

22 Black Bear Dr; 9/2021. $412,080

21 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $414,990

89 Mission Way; 9/2021. $420,000

14 Aphrodite Drive; 9/2021. $425,000

19 Deer Run Drive S; 9/2021. $440,000

52 Starboard Ave; 9/2021. $440,000

30 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $441,460

12 Carlton Court; 9/2021. $445,000

14 Medford Court; 9/2021. $446,915

152 Mirage Blvd; 9/2021. $450,000

47 Fawcett Blvd; 9/2021. $462,990

22 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $464,165

6 Ebbtide Court; 9/2021. $465,000

9 Wavercrest Court; 9/2021. $475,000

56 Ravenwood Blvd; 9/2021. $475,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP 727 Conifer Drive; 9/2021. $410,000

2011 Parkside Drive; 9/2021. $415,000

413 Center St; 9/2021. $422,900

810 Leeward Drive; 9/2021. $450,000

1352 Lee Way; 9/2021. $450,000

1539 Bee Way; 9/2021. $473,100

109 Manchester Ave; 9/2021. $485,000

1777 Woodside Road; 9/2021. $490,000

4 Holbrooke Drive; 9/2021. $499,000

208 Cedar Lake Point; 9/2021. $515,000

740 Evans St; 9/2021. $517,000

82 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $520,000

112 Frog Hollow Road; 9/2021. $525,000

1026 Center St; 9/2021. $525,000

94 Arborridge Dr; 9/2021. $530,000

5 Iverness Court; 9/2021. $545,000

228 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $587,500

80 Lacey Road; 9/2021. $610,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP 326 Lake Champlain Drive; 9/2021. $170,000

115 Lakewood Court; 9/2021. $170,000

124 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $171,000

109 Division St; 9/2021. $174,000

L250 Greay Bay Blvd; 9/2021. $177,000

109 Division St; 9/2021. $180,000

425 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $180,000

5 Pebble Beach Lane; 9/2021. $184,000

881 Radio Road; 9/2021. $190,000

228 Lake Champlain Drive; 9/2021. $190,000

1321 Radio Road; 9/2021. $190,000

5 W Playhouse Drive; 9/2021. $194,500

111 Mohican Lane; 9/2021. $200,000

53 Timberline Drive; 9/2021. $202,000

409e Calabreeze Way; 9/2021. $210,000

42 West Sail Drive; 9/2021. $215,000

12 Lake Superior Drive; 9/2021. $220,000

99 Briarwood Drive; 9/2021. $221,500

117 Valley Forge Dr; 9/2021. $225,000

114 Jarsebowski Way; 9/2021. $240,000

427 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $245,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP 61 Tiller Drive; 9/2021. $309,000

34 Bay Pkwy; 9/2021. $325,000

305 Fifth St; 9/2021. $326,000

66 Main St; 9/2021. $345,000

86 Adriatic Ave; 9/2021. $359,000

37 Eagleswood Drive; 9/2021. $390,000

37 Grand Bay Harbor Way; 9/2021. $395,000

3 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $395,000

9 Long John Silver Way; 9/2021. $397,000

20 Pennsylvania Ave; 9/2021. $400,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP 5 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $521,490

16 Perkins Lane; 9/2021. $525,000

133 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $528,105

19 Mulberry Drive; 9/2021. $530,000

399 Golfview Drive; 9/2021. $530,000

1158 Beach Lane; 9/2021. $530,000

1 Corliss Way; 9/2021. $530,545

63 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $532,990

989 Buccaneer Lane; 9/2021. $535,400

9 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $540,490

229 Laurel Court; 9/2021. $549,900

52 Nancy Drive; 9/2021. $550,000

62 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $550,990

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. …

How to crush your holiday debt
Personal-finance

How to crush your holiday debt

Long after the decorations have come down, many people still have debt hanging around. Here's what you can do to take control of it, plus more of the week's best financial tips from experts.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News