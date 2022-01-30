Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY 901 N Indiana Ave, Hossain Zakir Atlantic City; 10/08/21. $17,500
206 N New York Ave, Sa Atlantic Inc Kencher Llc; 10/08/21. $57,400
1515 Boardwalk Unit 606, Berrios Dina M Jennifer Mtb Llc; 10/08/21. $80,000
3101 Boardwalk #2103b-1, Matles Arnold Strong Henry II; 10/08/21. $155,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2808-1, Blumstein Edward Kakkar Anita; 10/08/21. $160,000
3428 Atlantic Ave, Stockton University Atlantic City; 10/08/21. $383,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1100, A Star Yan Orzechowski Debra; 10/12/21. $50,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 311, Rubinetti Francis Anthony III Romeos 7 Llc; 10/12/21. $58,000
200 N Arizona Ave, Uddin Ramis Khanam Mahmuda; 10/12/21. $125,000
205 N Florida Ave, Sparks Misty A Said Bahaa; 10/12/21. $170,000
560 N Harrisburg Ave, Covino Assunta Scanlon Kevin; 10/12/21. $233,000
2710-B Arctic Ave, Maesha Llc Dedar Mohammed; 10/13/21. $81,000
3911 Crossan Ave, Vu Thuong Thompson Lakeisha; 10/13/21. $153,000
2721 Boardwalk #1601, Ng Gary K Degeso Michelle L; 10/14/21. $75,000
28 N Iowa Ave, Multiple Services Llc Herrera Esperanza Lopez; 10/14/21. $100,000
132 S Ocean Ave, Ocean Oz Capital Llc Kwart Kurt; 10/14/21. $130,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 1808, Sone Sumio Spennato Deborah A; 10/14/21. $160,000
1710 Atlantic Ave, Chelsea Properties Llc Krantz Samuel; 10/14/21. $200,000
167 S Tennessee Ave, 167 S Tennessee Llc 105 S California Llc; 10/14/21. $430,000
1023 N Ohio Ave, Ptl Realty Two Llc Jones Kenneth; 10/15/21. $27,000
2521 Centennial Ave, Nj Holding Group Llc Tahiry Sima; 10/15/21. $85,000
3501 Boardwalk B225, Desrosiers Michael Brandt Robert; 10/15/21. $85,000
3102 Sunset Ave, Ho Phoung Thi Xuan Pham Ann; 10/15/21. $88,000
3101 Boardwalk #608-2, Iuliucci Mary Ann Rovner Robert A; 10/15/21. $120,000
101 S Raleigh Ave #705, Desanto Anita L Vega Jesus M; 10/15/21. $145,000
5 Barkentine Court, Dw Basin Prop Llc Brown Albert K; 10/15/21. $191,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3305-2, Shuster Farrel Gail Ann Reilly Tr; 10/15/21. $429,000
103 N Harrisburg Ave, Marianni Jeffrey Tayoun James J Jr; 10/15/21. $549,000
BRIGANTINE 251 4th St So Unit 16, Adamczyk Denise M Speier Constance E; 10/13/21. $285,000
7 Horizon Lane, Pozzi Anthony B Cicoski Arlene D; 10/13/21. $530,000
320 35th St So, Siems Gary Enr Properties Llc; 10/13/21. $995,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit R16, Kountz Geralyn Chou Allen; 10/14/21. $132,500
203 E Brigantine Ave, Deblase Diane Rissmiller Brad; 10/14/21. $260,000
1219 W Brigantine Ave, Half Moon Real Estate Llc Sea Jai Assoc Llc; 10/14/21. $480,000
457 W Shore Drive, Hunt James D Slade Maria; 10/14/21. $749,000
BUENA BOROUGH 403 South Blvd, Alvarado Richard Stawitzke Stienstra Carol Anne/Exrx; 10/14/21. $173,000
108 Hammonton Road, Auerbach Barbara Wendy Saunders Leroy Jr; 10/14/21. $300,000
116 Buena Drive, Roman Morales Erick N Yanni Vince; 10/22/21. $365,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP 315 Reynolds Road, US HUD Bubeck Ward/Exr; 10/08/21. $191,929.58
7030 Fernwood Ave, Lacovara Andrew J Fillmore Kristel; 10/08/21. $250,000
114 E Lakeview Drive, Flip Flop Repair Shop Llc Labov Daniel; 10/08/21. $270,000
114 Azalea Lane, Abro Aamad Islam Taiful; 10/08/21. $285,000
48 Cambridge Townhouse Drive, Puelles Cesar P Doucett Marchializa; 10/12/21. $105,000
22 Country Birch Lane #22, Zhukova Svetlana Kohute Leila; 10/12/21. $107,000
11 Winners Court, High Performance Const Llc Bv002 Reo Blocker Llc; 10/12/21. $210,000
303 Longport Blvd Unit Cc31d, Mattison Kenneth E Epstein Gary; 10/13/21. $60,000
115 Waverly Road, Kanatas Anthony Wilson Sean; 10/13/21. $349,900
4072 Spruce Ave, Panteloukas Zenovia Rodriguez Jorge J Ahuyon; 10/14/21. $14,900
2732 Fire Road, Williams Cynthia Brizuela Amilton J; 10/14/21. $75,000
426 Delaware Ave, Shelton Kylie Andrews Maryann; 10/14/21. $200,000
9 Willowbrook Lane, Kephart Kelly Datesman Rosellen M; 10/14/21. $254,900
106 Anita Drive. Myrie Hazel Natasha N Trumbauer Jeffrey S; 10/14/21. $340,000
209 Mystic Drive. Turner Beau C Matthews Sandra; 10/14/21. $469,900
2514 Ivins Ave. Vorobeva Alina V Makareika Dennis; 10/15/21. $64,000
8 Golden Court, Mackenzie John Mackenzie Stephen; 10/15/21. $73,000
602 Jonathon Court, Lepard Sydney Martinez Le V; 10/15/21. $170,000
705 Abel Lane, Gentry Scott Thomas Robert; 10/15/21. $207,000
12 Bayberry Ave, Fey Keith E Bienko Jerzy; 10/15/21. $295,000
103 Aberdeen Circle, Delprete Donald Sarkos Elizabeth A; 10/15/21. $501,000
146 London Court, Thach Ashley Lum Kris; 10/18/21. $125,000
1583 Somers Point Road, Curry Jessie Annmarie Lopez Jose F; 10/18/21. $200,000
4 Carson Ave, Taylor Melissa Zeigenfus Jason P; 10/18/21. $220,000
120 Pennington Ave, Salazar Ana E Oseguera Jose; 10/18/21. $275,000
366 Sunflower Drive, Scott Family Tr Strouse Elizabeth M/Exrx; 10/18/21. $330,000
ESTELL MANOR 113 Cumberland Ave, Todd Shane Bardales Mario; 10/18/21. $375,000
171 Seventh Ave E, Colella Antonio Olson Carl E Jr; 10/27/21. $392,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP 114 Driftwood Court, Corbett Douglas N Ailes William; 10/08/21. $85,000
381 S Vienna Ave, Mallon Thomas G Garbutt Mary Lou/Exrx; 10/08/21. $175,000
924 Aloe St, Amin Estate Llc Navarro Ramon Jr; 10/08/21. $265,000
506 Bella Court, Brown Denis J Lien Trung P/Atty; 10/08/21. $400,000
120 Driftwood Court, Vicente Ralph Kwong Wai Hung Edmund; 10/12/21. $88,000
307 Dennis Drive, Velasco Francisco Torres Hector M Jr; 10/12/21. $225,000
31 Liberty Court, Vanyo Fletcher Munoz Clara; 10/13/21. $85,000
217 Colonial Court, Kenny Mia Streppone Emilio; 10/13/21. $120,000
564 Carlisle Lane, Choi Eric H Obertlik Joanne; 10/13/21. $268,000
565 Chatham Way, Gattullo Robert J Cerra Patrick J; 10/13/21. $287,000
603 First Ave, Michael Thomas Victor Jr Jordan Jacob; 10/13/21. $300,000
904 Stepping Stone, Lane Patel Axar K Emerald Meadows Llc; 10/14/21. $50,000
404 E Cresson Ave, Amato Dean Kerstetter William; 10/14/21. $175,000
694 Lakefront Circle, Cerato Cheryl A Meranus David B; 10/14/21. $220,000
169 Brewster Drive, Kerr Janet A Cohen Mark D; 10/14/21. $247,000
7 Lostock Court, Hamill David Verret Mary Kennedy; 10/14/21. $349,900
278 Park Ave, Guenther Kenneth Rahman Golam M; 10/15/21. $60,000
9 Pheasant Meadow Court, Spinella Maria Adams Diane; 10/15/21. $144,999
515 Pelham Drive, Sproule William Albert Valoree L; 10/15/21. $590,000
26 Club Place, Furman Harrison Trukowski Stanley; 10/18/21. $87,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP 2705 Canyon Court, Bergman Paul Cohen Laura E; 10/13/21. $135,000
4948 Rosebay Place E-46, Davenport Matthew Drummond Karen; 10/13/21. $155,000
18 Sunny Ave, Higbee James A Jr Amatulli Madeline; 10/13/21. $165,000
6183 Eagle Drive, Coslop Crystal L Tomasello Brian E; 10/13/21. $265,000
20 Fox Hollow Drive, Shah Mansi Kaiser Adnan M; 10/13/21. $285,300
4230 Drosera Ave, Ruiz Susan M Marrero Ruben; 10/14/21. $150,273.59
90 Putters Lane, Goldberg Elaine Szaniszlo Ryan; 10/14/21. $260,000
200 Route 50, Hewitt Richard T Jr Dco Energy Llc; 10/14/21. $290,000
13 Meadow Circle, Salvatore Christine Brown Lenny; 10/15/21. $249,000
5915 Parsons Row, Morales Marco A Montero Ramon; 10/18/21. $231,000
LINWOOD 931 Woode-Lynne Blvd, Hozack Bryan A Bergman Jennifer L; 10/28/21. $361,022
211 West Kirklin Ave, Mindish John Tyler Reilly Joanne C/Exrx; 10/29/21. $131,445
MARGATE 206 N Huntington Ave, Kleiman David Epstein Blake P; 10/27/21. $730,000
201 N Iroquois Ave, Feldman Steven L Begleiter Diane/Tr/Tr; 010/27/21. $1,375,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP 24 Jeans Court, Dougherty Brian Powell Kevin; 10/18/21. $384,900
4948 Moss Mill Road, Fagan And Fagan Prop Llc Holen Paula Ruth; 10/29/21. $100,000
SOMERS POINT 67 Bayview Drive, Matthews Daniel Helbig John; 10/25/21. $341,400
203 Bay Meadows, Coletta Anthony Gandhi Fenil; 10/26/21. $199,900
VENTNOR 803a Dudley Court, Nickel Margaret M Gonzalez Juan; 10/20/21. $25,000
111 S Surrey Ave #317, Valdes Amanda Killeen Steven; 10/20/21. $179,900
14 S Buffalo Ave Unit A, Kugel Patrick J Jewell Carolyn A; 10/20/21. $310,000
109 N Cambridge Ave, Barag Lynne Henkel Concetta Protopapa; 10/21/21. $41,000
Cape May County AVALON 269 24th St, Wacker William F Greenberg Brian; 10/2021. $1,400,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Powers L Ralph; 10/2021. $382,000
7800 Dune Drive, Randan Properties LLC Moffatt John; 10/2021. $285,000
50 E Hudson Ave, Wuerker’S 44 East Hudson LLC Anderson Donna; 10/2021. $369,000
44 E Hudson Ave, Wuerker’S 44 East Hudson LLC Cunningham Cm; 10/2021. $349,900
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP 100 W Shellbay Ave, Vallone Michael Anthony Trust Dominguez Ernest; 10/2021. $195,000
11 Siegtown Road #5F, Palombo Joshua Kramme Cynthia; 10/2021. $150,000
21 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr LLC Mc Garth Shane Thomas; 10/2021. $135,000
19 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr LLC Vecchione William; 10/2021. $134,000
11 Highs Beach Road, Leto Nick Fulford Joe S; 10/2021. $115,000
1144 Golf Club Road, Middle Twp Shore Club LLC; 10/2021. $110,000
NORTH WILDWOOD 102 Seabreeze Court, Endres Jeffrey Bailey Thomas; 10/2021. $270,000
116 W Spruce Ave, Spruce & Old Nj LLC Juliano Diane; 10/2021. $249,900
OCEAN CITY 4322 Asbury Ave, Figgs Calvin L Jr Figgs Brian L; 10/2021. $665,999
446 Asbury Ave #B, Karbach Michael J Tusan Steven; 10/2021. $625,000
325 W 17th St, Durkan Niall Campione Gerard; 10/2021. $615,000
229 Limpet Drive, Venzie Howard D Jr O’Brien John C; 10/2021. $580,000
435 Ocean Ave, Broughton Delamonte Takoa Hoffert Christopher S; 10/2021. $550,000
944 Asbury Ave, Pecora & Co LLC Madden Peter; 10/2021. $462,500
500 Bay Ave, Heron J Thomas Rider Verne D III; 10/2021. $429,000
SEA ISLE CITY 44 E Hudson Ave, Wuerker’s 44 East Hudson LLC Cunningham Cm; 10/2021. $349,900
142 Woodland Ave, Imhof Joseph Walker Ryan A; 10/2021. $316,000
25 56th St West, Quigley Catherine Lindsay Joseph B; 10/2021. $1,759,000
117 51st St, Hartman Francis III Adm&C Shore Marketing LLC; 10/2021. $1,600,000
5705 Central Ave South, Laffey Jeefrey F Jakubowski Paul; 10/2021. $1,270,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP 221-222 Marshallville Road, Hutchinson Jeffrey D Connelly Francis X; 10/2021. $409,900
660 Stage Coach Road, Caccia John Francis III Berich Anthony; 10/2021. $405,000
237-239 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Davenport Scott Rice Sallie L; 10/2021. $260,000
100 Bailey Road, Clayton Industries Inc Brittin John R Jr; 10/2021. $135,000
WILDWOOD 214 E Poplar Ave, Owens Daniel Wible Jeffrey J; 10/2021. $449,900
238 E Baker Ave #A, Herman Frederick Fee George; 10/2021. $439,900
216 E Poplar Ave #201, Savastano Robert Ficarra James; 10/2021. $385,000
WILDWOOD CREST 124 E Heather Road, Lipski Sigmund J Welge Gary D; 10/2021. $630,000
407 E Atlanta Ave, Ocean 7 Tri Dup Atlanta LLC Lawson Jon; 10/2021. $375,000
5502 Atlantic Ave #9, Baker January Marie Loda LLC; 10/2021. $199,000
Cumberland County COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP 341 Aster Road, 10/22/2021, $22,000
428 Hyacinth Road, 10/25/2021, $35,000
MILLVILLE 1510 Wheaton Ave, 10/19/2021, $240,000
225-227 High St N, 10/20/2021, $28,000
214 Woodland Drive, 10/20/2021, $141,000
313-315 N High St, 10/20/2021, $159,0000
1009 Louis Drive, 10/20/2021, $165,000
308-310 5th St S, 10/21/2021, $100,000
VINELAND 573 Juliana Drive, 10/8/2021, $250,000
2902 Wynnewood Drive, 10/8/2021, $333,000
2467 Concetta Lane, 10/8/2021, $459,000
5047 Piacenzia Ave, 10/12/2021, $115,000
1809 E Wheat Road, 10/12/2021, $175,000
1810 N Main Road, 10/12/2021, $175,0000
1380 S Spring Road, 10/12/2021, $205,000
1584 South East Ave, 10/12/2021, $244,900
761 Mildred Lane, 10/12/2021, $250,000
48 Bortle Ave, 10/12/2021, $270,000
418 South 4th St, 10/13/2021, $39,000
1280 Mavfair Court, 10/14/2021, $120,000
534 Margo Drive, 10/14/2021, $200,000
2102 E Oak Road, 10/14/2021, $205,000
2430 Bella Rose Court, 10/14/2021, $335,000
1126 New Pear St, 10/15/2021, $140,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit K104, 10/15/2021, $180,000
3340 Hance Bridge Road, 10/15/2021, $192,000
342 Cedarwood Drive, 10/15/2021, $257,000
601 W Oak Road, 10/15/2021, $274,900
3576 N West Blvd, 10/15/2021, $325,000
564 N East Ave, 10/16/2021, $107,500
Southern Ocean County BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP 3B67 & 65 Black Bear Drive; 9/2021. $191,424
B890a West Bay Ave; 9/2021. $195,000
B592 East Bay Ave; 9/2021. $200,533
30 Tiller Drive; 9/2021. $220,000
5 Tamarack Court; 9/2021. $222,500
805 West Bay Ave; 9/2021. $225,000
7 Buoy Court; 9/2021. $225,000
B262 South Main St; 9/2021. $233,000
5 Old Mill Road; 9/2021. $250,995
55 Ravenwood Blvd; 9/2021. $270,000
15 Sloop Court; 9/2021. $270,000
14 Schooner Ave; 9/2021. $285,000
80 Schooner Ave; 9/2021. $300,000
14 Sloop Court; 9/2021. $305,000
38 Tulse Drive South; 9/2021. $305,000
47 Bowline St; 9/2021. $310,000
13 Spruce Circle South; 9/2021. $310,000
25 Highland Drive; 9/2021. $319,900
96 Robina Lane; 9/2021. $320,000
8 Colonial Court; 9/2021. $322,500
1 Anchor Road; 9/2021. $325,000
6 Mayport Lane; 9/2021. $325,000
3 Spar Court; 9/2021. $326,500
14 Vineyard Way; 9/2021. $330,000
34 Chestnut Way Circle; 9/2021. $347,500
41 Plymouth Way; 9/2021. $350,000
34 Portland St; 9/2021. $359,900
25 Cedar St; 9/2021. $365,000
5 Pierhead Drive; 9/2021. $365,000
4 Rapids Court; 9/2021. $367,500
Raccoon Lane; 9/2021. $374,452
237 Hawthorne Lane; 9/2021. $375,000
118 Alxeander Dr; 9/2021. $380,000
7 Medford Court; 9/2021. $383,240
12 Cougar Lane, 9/2021. $392,145
17 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $397,275
401 Bay Shore Dr Unit 11b; 9/2021. $399,900
4 Battery Court; 9/2021. $400,000
177 Bay Shore Drive; 9/2021. $400,000
12 Crystal Court; 9/2021. $400,000
9 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $405,770
22 Black Bear Dr; 9/2021. $412,080
21 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $414,990
89 Mission Way; 9/2021. $420,000
14 Aphrodite Drive; 9/2021. $425,000
19 Deer Run Drive S; 9/2021. $440,000
52 Starboard Ave; 9/2021. $440,000
30 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $441,460
12 Carlton Court; 9/2021. $445,000
14 Medford Court; 9/2021. $446,915
152 Mirage Blvd; 9/2021. $450,000
47 Fawcett Blvd; 9/2021. $462,990
22 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $464,165
6 Ebbtide Court; 9/2021. $465,000
9 Wavercrest Court; 9/2021. $475,000
56 Ravenwood Blvd; 9/2021. $475,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP 727 Conifer Drive; 9/2021. $410,000
2011 Parkside Drive; 9/2021. $415,000
413 Center St; 9/2021. $422,900
810 Leeward Drive; 9/2021. $450,000
1352 Lee Way; 9/2021. $450,000
1539 Bee Way; 9/2021. $473,100
109 Manchester Ave; 9/2021. $485,000
1777 Woodside Road; 9/2021. $490,000
4 Holbrooke Drive; 9/2021. $499,000
208 Cedar Lake Point; 9/2021. $515,000
740 Evans St; 9/2021. $517,000
82 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $520,000
112 Frog Hollow Road; 9/2021. $525,000
1026 Center St; 9/2021. $525,000
94 Arborridge Dr; 9/2021. $530,000
5 Iverness Court; 9/2021. $545,000
228 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $587,500
80 Lacey Road; 9/2021. $610,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP 326 Lake Champlain Drive; 9/2021. $170,000
115 Lakewood Court; 9/2021. $170,000
124 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $171,000
109 Division St; 9/2021. $174,000
L250 Greay Bay Blvd; 9/2021. $177,000
109 Division St; 9/2021. $180,000
425 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $180,000
5 Pebble Beach Lane; 9/2021. $184,000
881 Radio Road; 9/2021. $190,000
228 Lake Champlain Drive; 9/2021. $190,000
1321 Radio Road; 9/2021. $190,000
5 W Playhouse Drive; 9/2021. $194,500
111 Mohican Lane; 9/2021. $200,000
53 Timberline Drive; 9/2021. $202,000
409e Calabreeze Way; 9/2021. $210,000
42 West Sail Drive; 9/2021. $215,000
12 Lake Superior Drive; 9/2021. $220,000
99 Briarwood Drive; 9/2021. $221,500
117 Valley Forge Dr; 9/2021. $225,000
114 Jarsebowski Way; 9/2021. $240,000
427 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $245,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP 61 Tiller Drive; 9/2021. $309,000
34 Bay Pkwy; 9/2021. $325,000
305 Fifth St; 9/2021. $326,000
66 Main St; 9/2021. $345,000
86 Adriatic Ave; 9/2021. $359,000
37 Eagleswood Drive; 9/2021. $390,000
37 Grand Bay Harbor Way; 9/2021. $395,000
3 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $395,000
9 Long John Silver Way; 9/2021. $397,000
20 Pennsylvania Ave; 9/2021. $400,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP 5 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $521,490
16 Perkins Lane; 9/2021. $525,000
133 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $528,105
19 Mulberry Drive; 9/2021. $530,000
399 Golfview Drive; 9/2021. $530,000
