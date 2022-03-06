 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

Atlantic County

ABSECON

253 Marlin Road, Hammell Kendra/Atty Sanders Leslie; 11/12/21. $270,000

617 Yarmouth Ave, Kuppel Adam J Theno Shawn Andrew; 11/15/21. $280,000

608 Sooy Lane, Shyner Frank T George Rosemary; 11/15/21. $375,000

ATLANTIC CITY

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 711, Lachica Gregory Cecil/Ind&Atty Chakrabarty Sekhar; 11/01/21. $60,000

37 S Iowa Ave 7b, Winneberger Kristal A/Admr Liu Rong; 11/01/21. $68,000

406 N Massachusetts Ave, Vargas John Jr Garbinski Adam Jacob; 11/01/21. $180,000

4119 South Blvd, Papa Joann L Sunshine Properties Inc; 11/01/21. $180,000

1501 Beach Ave, Mazzeo Cheryl R 900 N Mlk Ac Llc; 11/02/21. $190,000

541 N Trenton Ave, Dinh Phu Van Tran Baoloan; 11/03/21. $80,000

526 Pacific 2005, Delaurenzo Katherine Polanco Ilia; 11/03/21. $214,800

116 Madison Ave, Kelly Margaret Mary/Exrx Diamond By The Sea Llc; 11/03/21. $399,000

BRIGANTINE

4 Surf Lane, Weiss Linda H Gouvakis Angie; 11/01/21. $620,000

214 Tenth St South, Fazekas Amy Milimonka Lesia K; 11/02/21. $355,000

318 22nd St South, Nester Doreen C/Exr Lambert Adam Jason; 11/02/21. $755,000

800 W Brigantine Ave Unit 212, Biever Dale E/Heir Viggiano Michael C; 11/03/21. $174,000

158 40th St South, Varrenti Nicholas L Smith Jeffrey; 11/03/21. $286,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

152-154 6th Terrace, Pruna Wayne N&N Projects Llc; 11/12/21. $165,000

612 Buffalo Ave Pike, Jerome J Matarazzo Kimberly Ann; 11/12/21. $200,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

83 Catherine Court, Ramirez Julia Elvira Heras Angstadt Scott C; 11/04/21. $190,000

102 Bakers Place, Hauck Steven J/Ind&Atty Rosa Javier; 11/04/21. $338,000

104 Reed Ave, Jenkins Celeste C Odell Nicole; 11/05/21. $240,000

200 Merion Court Drive, Horton Inc Nj Weiss Julie Lynne; 11/05/21. $472,375

308 Glen Dornoch Lane, Dunn Denise M Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/05/21. $535,835

10 Woodrow Ave, Duran Regina Survibe Corporation; 11/08/21. $75,000

6 Nevis Drive, Carrion Jesus Morgan Tikiela; 11/08/21. $259,900

304 Newark Ave, Semertzidis Theocharys Phister Lisa; 11/08/21. $262,000

52 Providence Road, Snell Joseph E Ghose Sushanta; 11/08/21. $267,000

308 Frank Lane, Chaudhary Akhtar Rodriguez Maritza; 11/08/21. $270,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

219 E Colman Place, Caster Dorothy M/Exrx Jackson Luke; 11/04/21. $202,000

416 Ebony Tree Ave, Patel Thakorbhi M Hull David; 11/04/21. $338,000

174 Rumson Drive, Lischin Andrew J Burrough Ian M; 11/05/21. $67,000

93 Colonial Court, Munoz Clara Atlantic Villas Llc; 11/05/21. $97,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

901 Harrison Ave, Rieselman Regina Lee Tornetta Harry C; 11/05/21. $389,899

160 Cantebury Court, Holveck Crist M Florestal Jean W; 11/08/21. $335,000

9 Strathmere Road, Short Charles A/Atty Duke Jay Del; 11/08/21. $376,000

2401 Primrose Court, Giannandrea Joseph Nguyen Nhi Truc Thi/Exr; 11/09/21. $92,500

4905 Willow Oak Place, Previti Kimberly Dyan Facey Tasheka N; 11/09/21. $135,900

4961 Cardiff Court, Butler Jasmine Scippio Mckenzie Thomas; 11/09/21. $160,000

96 Keller Way, Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing Llc Gallo William III; 11/09/21. $330,595

HAMMONTON

2 Sindoni Lane, Bellevue Properties Group 2 Sindoni Lane Agb Farms Llc; 11/09/21. $2,890,000

309 Central Ave, Penza Anthony D Stratton Pamela J; 11/10/21. $270,000

LINWOOD

215 W Kirklin Ave, Woolslayer Donald Corbett Christopher D; 11/08/21. $265,000

17 W Asbury Ave, Ross Bari Schwartz Georgiadis George; 11/09/21.$700,000

218 W Essex Ave, Morowitz Martha Pacitti Mason Melissa; 11/15/21. $260,000

214 Central Ave, Maher Chris Johnson Tracy J; 11/17/21. $212,000

LONGPORT

2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 302, Winokur Diana Rose Dietrich; 11/10/21. $510,000

3307 Amherst Ave, Armstrong Patrick K Temple Family Legacy Tr; 11/10/21. $1,062,000

MARGATE

9601 Atlantic Ave B10, Polutan Family Irrevocable Childrens Tr Gevov William J/Tr; 11/08/21. $260,000

103 S Exeter Ave, Josephs Myrna Lehrer Pamela I; 11/08/21. $1,750,000

31 N Jefferson Ave, Strotbeck John M,-3rd Cohen Steven Stuart; 11/09/21. $700,000

103 S Iroquois Ave, Baldwin Kila B Fendrick Mindy E; 11/09/21. $2,875,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1203, Lin Jeffrey Danczewski Ken; 11/10/21. $720,000

9219 Atlantic Ave Unit 3, Patel Arvind K Stern Marcel; 11/10/21. $950,000

10 S Monroe Ave #A, Gerber Ira L Perlman Eli M; 11/10/21. $1,095,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4138 W Adams Circle, Vintimilla Gustavo F Fessler Lori; 11/17/21. $155,000

5026 New Hampshire Ave, Hawes Terence Kirsh Trevor; 11/17/21. $325,000

NORTHFIELD

1023 New Road, Nikmehr Properties Llc Matta Kyle; 11/08/21. $145,000

110 E Mill Road, Fox Edward Powe Singleton Susan A; 11/08/21.$349,000

223 St James Place, 21 Century Inv Llc Roberts Zachary; 11/10/21. $245,000

210 W Glencove Ave Lehne Gabrielle Vitullo Kathy Anne; 11/10/21. $273,500

PLEASANTVILLE

502 Sassafras Run, Royal Clarence A Pleasantville Garden Nj Llc; 11/05/21. $55,000

911 Florence Ave, Rodriguez Chico Harold Taylor Anthony E; 11/05/21. $180,000

124 Loraine Ave, Rios Jasmine Nava Ramos Sonia; 11/08/21. $167,000

238 Guard Place, Martinez Nicole G Rodriguez Santiago Gabriel; 11/09/21. $135,000

PORT REPUBLIC

52 Mill St, Purzner Pamela A Donahue Brian J; 11/19/21. $245,000

327 Riverside Drive, Port Republic Cox Kathryn A; 11/30/21. $100,000

SOMERS POINT

124-B Pleasant Ave, Harbour View Miller Charles G Sappah Judith; 11/08/21. $215,000

920 W Connecticut Ave, Premier Property Inv Group Llc Epstein Elliot A; 11/08/21. $249,000

741 First St, Sabella Francine Chesshire Jonathan; 11/08/21. $285,000

743 2nd St, Petretta Valerie Osler Holly; 11/10/21. $215,000

VENTNOR

126 N Newport Ave, Okeeffe Christopher Newcomber Robert P IV; 11/05/21. $215,000

110 N Surrey Ave, Balzer Cynthia Z Phillips Christin L; 11/05/21. $240,000

133 N Dudley Ave, Mendelsohn Jules Doin It Down The Shore Llc; 11/05/21. $279,000

13 N Marion Ave, Caroccio Josette Bauma Suzanne A; 11/05/21. $325,000

Cape May County

AVALON

198 64th St, Lubert Ira M Lawrence William H; 10/2021. $5,275,000

178 37th St, Hoover Raymond W Jr Salmon David C; 10/2021. $3,610,000

46 E 18th St, Manko Michael A Av18 LLC; 10/2021. $2,925,000

7463 Ocean Drive, Schwartz Jennifer A Cliggett Todd A; 10/2021. $2,395,000

440 21st St Un B, Lewis Gary P Juska Roberta A; 10/2021. $999,000

301 80th St Un B20, Dakin Brian R Zerdes Lucas A; 10/2021. $970,000

CAPE MAY

1023 New Jersey Ave, Peterson Joseph J Farhat Ameer; 10/2021. $1,680,050

402 Reading Ave, Kupp Thomas G Blake Sean Christopher; 10/2021. $1,650,000

720 Madison Ave, Maguire Paul S Cape Island Dream LLC; 10/2021. $1,050,000

1408 Texas Ave, Levenson Eugene M WCA Pres Holidays LLC; 10/2021. $695,000

11 Beach Ave Un 306, Ocean Front Prop LLC Fiorentino John; 10/2021. $667,500

1006 Washington St, Nardi Laura Anne Costan Ilie; 10/2021. $641,000

904 Lafayette St, Tertel Jeffrey M Masterson Robert M; 10/2021. $630,000

1341 Pennsylvania Ave, Schneider Marianne Hatch Daniel; 10/2021. $600,000

324 Portsmouth Road, Rulli Bonnie H Exr Scorzo Steven T; 10/2021. $520,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

310 Fidler Road, Rothmel Brianna Vantrieste Molly; 10/2021. $305,000

223 Hoffman Mill Road, Caprioni Eugenia Bailey Richard P; 10/2021. $233,000

184 Grand Central St, Petrecz Joseph Klesney James; 10/2021. $60,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

905 Shore Drive, Seeds Joseph D Chiaverelli Ramon E; 10/2021. $1,100,000

902 Ocean Drive, Wade Faye S Bernert Joseph; 10/2021. $880,000

319A E Raleigh Ave, Sanford James L Jp Brown LLC; 10/2021. $615,000

218 Fishing Creek Road, Marcotte Christine L Bazurto Anthony; 10/2021. $599,000

402 Provincetown Drive, Lamesta Franco O Sr Simons Matthew G; 10/2021. $583,000

300 E Rochester Ave Un 110, Depaul Gregory F Sharp Christopher; 10/2021. $580,000

229 E Raleigh Ave, Marcell-Sullivan Denise Stanzione Donald; 10/2021. $550,000

300 E Rochester Ave, Porcell Michael Volpe John; 10/2021. $535,000

407 Gorham Ave, Fratelli Dev LLC Mc Glynn Margaret; 10/2021. $525,000

502 Indian Ave, Di Francesco Rose Marie Koenig Rosemarie Alken; 10/2021. $440,500

34 Cardinal Ave, Ryan Robert D III Adm Schrader Karen Palmer; 10/2021. $414,000

30 Beechwood Ave, B Real State LLC Peters Joshua; 10/2021. $399,000

600 Winslow Ave, Hans James E Hughes Cheryl A; 10/2021. $379,000

48 W Greenwood Ave, Doughten Nancy N Neglia Michael; 10/2021. $372,000

18 Mimosa Drive, Wyeth Maureen Ursino Liborio Joseph III; 10/2021. $361,725

206 Oakdale Ave, Marchesani Philip L Carlamere Joseph C; 10/2021. $350,000

31 Delaware Ave, Dowdell Doyle Campbell Brad W; 10/2021. $265,000

153 Ohio Ave, Purvis Sean S Exr Salasin Rian N; 10/2021. $257,000

9 E Wilde Ave, Monillas Perfecto W Trust&C Shappell Robert; 10/2021. $250,000

305 Oakdale Ave, Schwartz Iona J 87 Rose Lane LLC; 10/2021. $247,500

Lot 8 Block 147, Boyd Charles William Exr Heckert Brian A; 10/2021. $245,000

86 Arbor Road, O’Donnell Michael E Guest Lisa; 10/2021. $228,400

Lot 42.02 Block 329, Knox James Begin Thomas Bernard; 10/2021. $199,000

223 Breakwater Road, Gilbert Garry G Pittman Michael P; 10/2021. $100,000

3 Beachhurst Drive, Blair Betty Jean Est Nuss Judy A; 10/2021. $82,500

602 Howland Ave, Grassi Paula M Grassi Paula M; 10/2021. $48,855

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

502 Route 9 N, Oceana Realty LLC 502 N Route 9 LLC; 10/2021. $17,500,000

29 Seabreeze Lane, Bosacco Michael Connor John E; 10/2021. $1,229,000

627 Stone Harbor Blvd, Rush Marlene Oradei Malloy Trust Gesualdo Leonard II; 10/2021. $730,000

119 Davis Road, Rohme Louie E Sr Boutiba Abdelkarim; 10/2021. $365,000

Lot 5.04 Block 335.01, Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 10/2021. $360,000

5 Mechanic St, P A C M Holdings LLC Tmd Holdings LLC; 10/2021. $292,000

117 Bucknell Ave, Hucklebridge Daniel Mc Kenna Kellie Lynn; 10/2021. $229,900

912 Route 47 So, Cormican Turlough Land Barbara A; 10/2021. $193,000

16 Lafayette Ave, Hughes Diane S Di Tondo Douglas; 10/2021. $169,900

3126 Shunpike Road Un 4, Midwest Equities LLC Zozzaro Jacob; 10/2021. $155,000

629 A Stone Harbor Blvd, Rush Marlene Oradei Malloy Trust Gesualdo Leonard II; 10/2021. $150,000

309 N 3rd St, Travascio Dennis Travascio Dominic; 10/2021. $145,000

205 Linden Lane, Cropley David P Lin Tsong; 10/2021. $116,000

18 Paula Lane, Thompson Garrett J Thompson Garrett J; 10/2021. $40,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

409 E 4th Ave, Lai James Capreri Rebecca Ann; 10/2021. $910,000

131 W 24th Ave Un 131, Delinski Barbara Flanigan Thomas; 10/2021. $698,000

207 W 13th Ave, Bowen Patrick Cave Forrest; 10/2021. $525,000

312 E 20th Ave, Mc Cormick Daniel Schools George Francis III; 10/2021. $470,000

510 Anglesea Drive, Maddalo Christopher Mc Cullion Mark; 10/2021. $375,000

900 Kennedy Drive Un 401, Hay Brian J Case Eric W; 10/2021. $359,000

717 W Spruce Ave, Sloan Gary Callahan Kimberly Sloan; 10/2021. $334,000

407 E 10th Ave, Clower Robert E Mc Dowell Brian; 10/2021. $300,000

1000 Kennedy Drive #402, Finley Mark S Gordon Barbara M; 10/2021. $285,000

119 E 19th Ave, Roux Kathleen Balco Christopher; 10/2021. $70,000

OCEAN CITY

5123 Central Ave Un 2, Hatcher Jonathan L Gilligan Peter F; 10/2021. $2,475,000

2708 Central Ave, Byram Robert G Trust Pruitt Patrick; 10/2021. $2,150,000

18 E Aberdeen Road, Allen Stacy V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 10/2021. $1,625,000

129 Bartram Lane, Schlembach Michael J Rogers Donald O III; 10/2021. $1,400,000

1661 Asbury Ave, Pustizzi Albert 1661 Asbury LLC; 10/2021. $1,315,000

405-407 44th St, Asplundh Reed K Davis Thomas G; 10/2021. $1,275,000

22 Summer Court, Semcheski Michael J Rodgers Kevin; 10/2021. $1,249,900

3918 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Maltese Family Associates Lp Clerkin David; 10/2021. $1,205,000

3932 Central Ave Un A 1st Fl, 1031 Esi Eat II LLC Fritsch Thomas; 10/2021. $1,085,000

1723 Central Ave, Daniele Dina L Jarzynka David; 10/2021. $990,000

842 St James Place, Mcconnell James R V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 10/2021. $975,000

814 E Seventh St, Michael D Lefebvre Rev Trust Murray James R; 10/2021. $965,000

835 Pelham Place, Wells Fargo Bank N A Guard Crawford Richard T Jr; 10/2021. $905,000

1405 Pleasure Ave, Hostler James P Garner Michael S; 10/2021. $899,000

3251 Asbury Ave 1st Fl Un A, Brooke Timothy S Delle Donne Eugene A; 10/2021. $870,000

3560-62 Asbury Ave, Corsi Gerard Newcomb Edwin; 10/2021. $859,000

819 2nd St 1st Fl, Flynn Michael F Jr Polanin John Jr; 10/2021. $850,000

3208-10 West Ave, Pisani Edmond J Jordan-Brown Joanne; 10/2021. $803,000

2325-27 Simpson Ave, Pindale Peter III Osler Robert P; 10/2021. $800,000

2225 Haven Ave, Estadt Patricia Benonis Richard P; 10/2021. $799,000

5046 West Ave 2nd Fl, Hodge Ronald Runyen Douglas Paul; 10/2021. $799,000

2317 Bay Ave, Parker William R 2317 Bay LLC; 10/2021. $750,000

3200-08 Asbury Ave, Crawford Robert J Hayden Bryan James; 10/2021. $702,000

1452-54 West Ave, Lynch Mary Wilson Kristin; 10/2021. $685,000

4225-27 West Ave, Fritsch Thomas Bowe Edward J Jr; 10/2021. $675,000

3713 Oxford Lane, Vanderslice Henry D III Gray Bryan; 10/2021. $630,000

306 Impet Drive, Daly J Burr Coco Jennifer Dawn; 10/2021. $600,000

108 Wahoo Drive, Web 205 LLC Bredell Leslie R; 10/2021. $580,000

5160-62 West Ave, Austin-Helwig Sharon Safern Steven B; 10/2021. $550,000

839 Seventh St, Mcdevitt Jerrold J 839 7Th St LLC; 10/2021. $550,000

804 Delancey Place Un B, Szal Christopher Sr Scotto Linda T; 10/2021. $540,000

3845-47 West Ave Un A, Minetola Kimberly A Holman Nadine S; 10/2021. $525,000

1114 Bayfront Village, Hayes June K Trust&C Burt Robert Scott; 10/2021. $525,000

3409 Haven Ave Un 2, Crist Edward C Corley Thomas C; 10/2021. $345,000

1353 A B C D West Ave, Williams Robert S Smith Douglas R; 10/2021. $288,500

SEA ISLE CITY

137 77th St, De Lorefice Christoper J Lose Joseph Michael; 10/2021. $1,526,000

114 W Jersey Ave West Un, Maguire Brian J Borinski Marietta; 10/2021. $1,330,000

218 76th St, Barbara J Bloom Rev Trust Rossi Anthony; 10/2021. $999,000

130-33rd St, Bowler Suzanne Carey Christopher S; 10/2021. $989,000

STONE HARBOR

340 104th St, Rihn Jeffrey 340 104th St LLC; 10/2021. $6,295,000

351 96th St, Foreman Robert C Herman Robert S; 10/2021. $699,000

9303 Third Ave, Dubens Cmch LLC Espinoza JUna L Flacco; 10/2021. $640,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

35 Hilltop Drive, Skellenger Colleen Himes Travis J; 10/2021. $425,000

49 White Oak Drive, Jankowski Stephen C Rothmel Brianna’ 10/2021. $330,000

3 Winchester Court, Mitchell John Dane Lynn Props LLC; 10/2021. $295,000

44 Ventnor Ave, Sommer Nancy G Est Harper Clayton; 10/2021. $274,000

109 Magnolia Drive, Nanavati Family Limited Prt Cape May County; 10/2021. $270,000

290 Route 49, Jaggers Thomas Banach Marti; 10/2021. $269,000

276 Ibis Lane, Demcher Stephen T Trust Bodnar Mark D Sr; 10/2021. $130,000

120 Poplar Ave, Alejnikov Robert Lashley Paul; 10/2021. $88,000

516 Route 9 Un A-23, Sanderson Donald P Mc Keever John M; 10/2021. $52,500

WILDWOOD

6008 Atlantic Ave, Ogrodneck Vera Iemmello Anthony A; 10/2021. $665,000

3400 Boardwalk Un 2E, Boardwalk Arcade LLC Levy Real Estate Grp LLC; 10/2021. $665,000

3400 Boardwalk Un 1C, Boardwalk Arcade LLC Levy Real Estate Grp LLC; 10/2021. $630,000

5004 Arctic Ave, Mcbrearty Daniel M Horwath Sean M; 10/2021. $490,000

218 E David Ave Un 300, Carson Robert M Hagan Christopher J; 10/2021. $475,000

4108 Hudson Ave #103, Burpulis Marianne Patrone Christina; 10/2021. $400,000

5103-05 Lake Road, Waltz Thomas M Hondros John C; 10/2021. $380,000

5301 Ocean Ave Un 704, Metternich Christopher Pigott Andrea; 10/2021. $375,000

219 E Hand Ave, Turco Lucie C Trust 219 East Hand Ave LLC; 10/2021. $366,000

217 E Glenwood Ave, Mazzotta C R Trust Mazzotta David; 10/2021. $350,000

228 W Magnolia Ave Un 228B, Cawley Douglas C Gedraitis Scott R; 10/2021. $280,000

208 E Bennett Ave, D’Amato Joseph A Caivano Dina; 10/2021. $275,000

152 E Roberts Ave, Cantor Jeffrey Ascandrani Erez; 10/2021. $175,000

332 E Magnolia Ave, Joseph Vilma A Valeena’S Paradise LLC; 10/2021. $172,135

WILDWOOD CREST

114 E Pittsburg Ave, Valentino Nancy A Scheuer Joan Marie; 10/2021. $700,000

6201 Ocean Ave, Larson Paul W Raiker Ryan M; 10/2021. $182,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

128 W Park Drive, 11/9/2021, $114,450

203 East Ave, 11/10/2021, $20,607

103 York St, 11/10/2021, $20,828

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

891 Main St, 11/4/2021, $169,900

8039 Highland St, 11/8/2021, $47,500

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

249 Shiloh Road, 11/8/2021, $94,000

58 Beebe Run Road, 11/10/2021, $205,000

MILLVILLE

611 E Oak St, 11/9/2021, $113,000

917 Sassafras St, 11/9/2021, $130,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

1 Granada Drive, 11/8/2021, $300,000

209 Rosenhayn Ave, 11/9/2021, $100,000

VINELAND

503 N 3rd Street, 11/4/2021, $155,000

5474 Ascher Road, 11/4/2021, $160,000

733 S Sixth St, 11/4/2021, $165,000

2102 E Oak Road L3, 11/4/2021, $177,500

602 Pleasant Drive, 11/4/2021, $215,000

2738 Mays Landing Road, 11/4/2021, $217,000

1144 Roberts Blvd, 11/4/2021, $285,000

168 W Arbor Ave, 11/4/2021, $292,000

970 Venezia Ave, 11/4/2021, $395,900

1781 S Spring Road, 11/4/2021, $4,000,000

801 E Pear St, 11/5/2021, $180,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

17 Robin Lane; 10/2021. $375,000

17 Wright Road; 10/2021. $92,500

18 Ravenwood Drive; 10/2021. $248,000

19 Wright Road; 10/2021. $92,500

193 Emerson Lane; 10/2021. $540,000

196 Emerson Lane; 10/2021. $530,000

21 Hatters Way; 10/2021. $390,000

21 Wright Road; 10/2021. $92,500

210 Rahway Road; 10/2021. $527,900

219 Hawthorne Lane; 10/2021. $385,000

23 Wright Road; 10/2021. $92,500

24 Cougar Lane; 10/2021. $462,360

26 Cougar Lane; 10/2021. $480,825

27 Cougar Lane; 10/2021. $455,680

27 Mast Drive; 10/2021. $280,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

249 Sunset Drive; 10/2021. $279,000

29 Ambermist Way; 10/2021. $654,480

31 Ambermist Way; 10/2021. $647,718

31 Gladstone St; 10/2021. $480,000

316 Lawrence Drive; 10/2021. $351,000

327 Yorktown Drive; 10/2021. $292,000

329 Letts Avenue; 10/2021. $368,000

36 Penn Place; 10/2021. $609,900

401 Lawrence Drive; 10/2021. $310,000

402 Hidden Harbor Place; 10/2021. $790,000

42 Caterbury Drive; 10/2021. $215,000

5 Wales Court; 10/2021. $345,000

513 Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $299,000

525 Center St; 10/2021. $220,000

530 Brentwood Road; 10/2021. $325,000

544 Brentwood Road; 10/2021. $500,000

565 Brentwood Road; 10/2021. $317,000

585 Lanlac Drive; 10/2021. $325,000

6 Kent Drive; 10/2021. $165,000

615 Fairview Lane; 10/2021. $128,150

620 Devon St; 10/2021. $310,000

620 Drew Ave; 10/2021. $185,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

24 Maryland Road; 10/2021. $559,000

250 Center St; 10/2021. $277,000

26 Jeffrey Drive; 10/2021. $309,000

26 N Captains Drive; 10/2021. $329,900

260 Newport Way; 10/2021. $445,000

27 Carolyn Drive; 10/2021. $441,000

29 W Dory Drive; 10/2021. $215,000

3 West Boat Drive; 10/2021. $275,000

30 Lake St Claire Drive; 10/2021. $240,000

304 Falcon Drive; 10/2021. $132,500

305 Twin Lakes Blvd; 10/2021. $260,000

306 Falcon Drive; 10/2021. $200,000

308 Calabreeze Way; 10/2021. $325,000

308 Concord Court; 10/2021. $225,000

310 Falcon Drive; 10/2021. $170,000

318 Thomas Ave; 10/2021. $74,000

32 John Street; 10/2021. $450,000

324 Twin Lakes Blvd; 10/2021. $199,900

33 Masters Court; 10/2021. $444,900

35 Tradewind Drive; 10/2021. $81,491

36 West Navesink Drive; 10/2021. $469,900

360 Rt 9 South; 10/2021. $42,000

375 Center Street; 10/2021. $231,000

40 Daddy Tucker Drive; 10/2021. $334,000

417 Golf View Drive; 10/2021. $460,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

6 E Surf Ave; 10/2021. $835,000

6615 Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $1,350,000

7 W Mac Evoy Lane; 10/2021. $1,275,000

7403 Ocean Blvd; 10/2021. $1,480,000

7700 Long Beach Boulevard; 10/2021. $427,500

8 W Sand Dune Lane; 10/2021. $860,000

8101 Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $460,000

8701 Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $1,325,000

9 W Connecticut Ave; 10/2021. $999,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

15 Payton Drive; 10/2021. $528,490

15 Sycamore Road Condo 2; 10/2021. $195,000

16 Marguerite Lane; 10/2021. $400,000

169 Matilda Drive; 10/2021. $531,000

17 Julia Drive; 10/2021. $540,000

174 Mary Bell Road; 10/2021. $720,000

177 Neptune Drive; 10/2021. $370,000

177 Topside Road; 10/2021. $380,000

1788 Breakers Drive; 10/2021. $430,000

18 Holloway Ave; 10/2021. $553,105

19 Holloway Ave; 10/2021. $581,410

19 Ocean Breeze Court; 10/2021. $290,000

19 Payton Drive; 10/2021. $542,130

19 Saint Mary Ave; 10/2021. $736,000

190 Rutgers Ave; 10/2021. $399,000

192 Liberty Ave; 10/2021. $330,000

20 Cindy Drive; 10/2021. $625,000

209 Lazy Oak Lane; 10/2021. $500,000

2119 Mill Creek Road; 10/2021. $860,000

217 Topside Road; 10/2021. $425,000

222 William Cook Blvd; 10/2021. $352,000

224 Pulley Avenue; 10/2021. $350,000

225 Kristine Ave; 10/2021. $755,000

23 Payton Drive; 10/2021. $561,395

233 Private Road; 10/2021. $635,000

241 Privateer Road; 10/2021. $641,000

25 Magnolia Road Unit 13; 10/2021. $159,900

254 Sextant Road; 10/2021. $280,000

26 Sugarhill Road; 10/2021. $605,000

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed.

