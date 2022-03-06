Properties recently sold

Atlantic County
ABSECON
253 Marlin Road, Hammell Kendra/Atty Sanders Leslie; 11/12/21. $270,000
617 Yarmouth Ave, Kuppel Adam J Theno Shawn Andrew; 11/15/21. $280,000
608 Sooy Lane, Shyner Frank T George Rosemary; 11/15/21. $375,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 711, Lachica Gregory Cecil/Ind&Atty Chakrabarty Sekhar; 11/01/21. $60,000
37 S Iowa Ave 7b, Winneberger Kristal A/Admr Liu Rong; 11/01/21. $68,000
406 N Massachusetts Ave, Vargas John Jr Garbinski Adam Jacob; 11/01/21. $180,000
4119 South Blvd, Papa Joann L Sunshine Properties Inc; 11/01/21. $180,000
1501 Beach Ave, Mazzeo Cheryl R 900 N Mlk Ac Llc; 11/02/21. $190,000
541 N Trenton Ave, Dinh Phu Van Tran Baoloan; 11/03/21. $80,000
526 Pacific 2005, Delaurenzo Katherine Polanco Ilia; 11/03/21. $214,800
116 Madison Ave, Kelly Margaret Mary/Exrx Diamond By The Sea Llc; 11/03/21. $399,000
BRIGANTINE
4 Surf Lane, Weiss Linda H Gouvakis Angie; 11/01/21. $620,000
214 Tenth St South, Fazekas Amy Milimonka Lesia K; 11/02/21. $355,000
318 22nd St South, Nester Doreen C/Exr Lambert Adam Jason; 11/02/21. $755,000
800 W Brigantine Ave Unit 212, Biever Dale E/Heir Viggiano Michael C; 11/03/21. $174,000
158 40th St South, Varrenti Nicholas L Smith Jeffrey; 11/03/21. $286,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
152-154 6th Terrace, Pruna Wayne N&N Projects Llc; 11/12/21. $165,000
612 Buffalo Ave Pike, Jerome J Matarazzo Kimberly Ann; 11/12/21. $200,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
83 Catherine Court, Ramirez Julia Elvira Heras Angstadt Scott C; 11/04/21. $190,000
102 Bakers Place, Hauck Steven J/Ind&Atty Rosa Javier; 11/04/21. $338,000
104 Reed Ave, Jenkins Celeste C Odell Nicole; 11/05/21. $240,000
200 Merion Court Drive, Horton Inc Nj Weiss Julie Lynne; 11/05/21. $472,375
308 Glen Dornoch Lane, Dunn Denise M Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/05/21. $535,835
10 Woodrow Ave, Duran Regina Survibe Corporation; 11/08/21. $75,000
6 Nevis Drive, Carrion Jesus Morgan Tikiela; 11/08/21. $259,900
304 Newark Ave, Semertzidis Theocharys Phister Lisa; 11/08/21. $262,000
52 Providence Road, Snell Joseph E Ghose Sushanta; 11/08/21. $267,000
308 Frank Lane, Chaudhary Akhtar Rodriguez Maritza; 11/08/21. $270,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
219 E Colman Place, Caster Dorothy M/Exrx Jackson Luke; 11/04/21. $202,000
416 Ebony Tree Ave, Patel Thakorbhi M Hull David; 11/04/21. $338,000
174 Rumson Drive, Lischin Andrew J Burrough Ian M; 11/05/21. $67,000
93 Colonial Court, Munoz Clara Atlantic Villas Llc; 11/05/21. $97,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
901 Harrison Ave, Rieselman Regina Lee Tornetta Harry C; 11/05/21. $389,899
160 Cantebury Court, Holveck Crist M Florestal Jean W; 11/08/21. $335,000
9 Strathmere Road, Short Charles A/Atty Duke Jay Del; 11/08/21. $376,000
2401 Primrose Court, Giannandrea Joseph Nguyen Nhi Truc Thi/Exr; 11/09/21. $92,500
4905 Willow Oak Place, Previti Kimberly Dyan Facey Tasheka N; 11/09/21. $135,900
4961 Cardiff Court, Butler Jasmine Scippio Mckenzie Thomas; 11/09/21. $160,000
96 Keller Way, Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing Llc Gallo William III; 11/09/21. $330,595
HAMMONTON
2 Sindoni Lane, Bellevue Properties Group 2 Sindoni Lane Agb Farms Llc; 11/09/21. $2,890,000
309 Central Ave, Penza Anthony D Stratton Pamela J; 11/10/21. $270,000
LINWOOD
215 W Kirklin Ave, Woolslayer Donald Corbett Christopher D; 11/08/21. $265,000
17 W Asbury Ave, Ross Bari Schwartz Georgiadis George; 11/09/21.$700,000
218 W Essex Ave, Morowitz Martha Pacitti Mason Melissa; 11/15/21. $260,000
214 Central Ave, Maher Chris Johnson Tracy J; 11/17/21. $212,000
LONGPORT
2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 302, Winokur Diana Rose Dietrich; 11/10/21. $510,000
3307 Amherst Ave, Armstrong Patrick K Temple Family Legacy Tr; 11/10/21. $1,062,000
MARGATE
9601 Atlantic Ave B10, Polutan Family Irrevocable Childrens Tr Gevov William J/Tr; 11/08/21. $260,000
103 S Exeter Ave, Josephs Myrna Lehrer Pamela I; 11/08/21. $1,750,000
31 N Jefferson Ave, Strotbeck John M,-3rd Cohen Steven Stuart; 11/09/21. $700,000
103 S Iroquois Ave, Baldwin Kila B Fendrick Mindy E; 11/09/21. $2,875,000
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1203, Lin Jeffrey Danczewski Ken; 11/10/21. $720,000
9219 Atlantic Ave Unit 3, Patel Arvind K Stern Marcel; 11/10/21. $950,000
10 S Monroe Ave #A, Gerber Ira L Perlman Eli M; 11/10/21. $1,095,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4138 W Adams Circle, Vintimilla Gustavo F Fessler Lori; 11/17/21. $155,000
5026 New Hampshire Ave, Hawes Terence Kirsh Trevor; 11/17/21. $325,000
NORTHFIELD
1023 New Road, Nikmehr Properties Llc Matta Kyle; 11/08/21. $145,000
110 E Mill Road, Fox Edward Powe Singleton Susan A; 11/08/21.$349,000
223 St James Place, 21 Century Inv Llc Roberts Zachary; 11/10/21. $245,000
210 W Glencove Ave Lehne Gabrielle Vitullo Kathy Anne; 11/10/21. $273,500
PLEASANTVILLE
502 Sassafras Run, Royal Clarence A Pleasantville Garden Nj Llc; 11/05/21. $55,000
911 Florence Ave, Rodriguez Chico Harold Taylor Anthony E; 11/05/21. $180,000
124 Loraine Ave, Rios Jasmine Nava Ramos Sonia; 11/08/21. $167,000
238 Guard Place, Martinez Nicole G Rodriguez Santiago Gabriel; 11/09/21. $135,000
PORT REPUBLIC
52 Mill St, Purzner Pamela A Donahue Brian J; 11/19/21. $245,000
327 Riverside Drive, Port Republic Cox Kathryn A; 11/30/21. $100,000
SOMERS POINT
124-B Pleasant Ave, Harbour View Miller Charles G Sappah Judith; 11/08/21. $215,000
920 W Connecticut Ave, Premier Property Inv Group Llc Epstein Elliot A; 11/08/21. $249,000
741 First St, Sabella Francine Chesshire Jonathan; 11/08/21. $285,000
743 2nd St, Petretta Valerie Osler Holly; 11/10/21. $215,000
VENTNOR
126 N Newport Ave, Okeeffe Christopher Newcomber Robert P IV; 11/05/21. $215,000
110 N Surrey Ave, Balzer Cynthia Z Phillips Christin L; 11/05/21. $240,000
133 N Dudley Ave, Mendelsohn Jules Doin It Down The Shore Llc; 11/05/21. $279,000
13 N Marion Ave, Caroccio Josette Bauma Suzanne A; 11/05/21. $325,000
Cape May County
AVALON
198 64th St, Lubert Ira M Lawrence William H; 10/2021. $5,275,000
178 37th St, Hoover Raymond W Jr Salmon David C; 10/2021. $3,610,000
46 E 18th St, Manko Michael A Av18 LLC; 10/2021. $2,925,000
7463 Ocean Drive, Schwartz Jennifer A Cliggett Todd A; 10/2021. $2,395,000
440 21st St Un B, Lewis Gary P Juska Roberta A; 10/2021. $999,000
301 80th St Un B20, Dakin Brian R Zerdes Lucas A; 10/2021. $970,000
CAPE MAY
1023 New Jersey Ave, Peterson Joseph J Farhat Ameer; 10/2021. $1,680,050
402 Reading Ave, Kupp Thomas G Blake Sean Christopher; 10/2021. $1,650,000
720 Madison Ave, Maguire Paul S Cape Island Dream LLC; 10/2021. $1,050,000
1408 Texas Ave, Levenson Eugene M WCA Pres Holidays LLC; 10/2021. $695,000
11 Beach Ave Un 306, Ocean Front Prop LLC Fiorentino John; 10/2021. $667,500
1006 Washington St, Nardi Laura Anne Costan Ilie; 10/2021. $641,000
904 Lafayette St, Tertel Jeffrey M Masterson Robert M; 10/2021. $630,000
1341 Pennsylvania Ave, Schneider Marianne Hatch Daniel; 10/2021. $600,000
324 Portsmouth Road, Rulli Bonnie H Exr Scorzo Steven T; 10/2021. $520,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
310 Fidler Road, Rothmel Brianna Vantrieste Molly; 10/2021. $305,000
223 Hoffman Mill Road, Caprioni Eugenia Bailey Richard P; 10/2021. $233,000
184 Grand Central St, Petrecz Joseph Klesney James; 10/2021. $60,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
905 Shore Drive, Seeds Joseph D Chiaverelli Ramon E; 10/2021. $1,100,000
902 Ocean Drive, Wade Faye S Bernert Joseph; 10/2021. $880,000
319A E Raleigh Ave, Sanford James L Jp Brown LLC; 10/2021. $615,000
218 Fishing Creek Road, Marcotte Christine L Bazurto Anthony; 10/2021. $599,000
402 Provincetown Drive, Lamesta Franco O Sr Simons Matthew G; 10/2021. $583,000
300 E Rochester Ave Un 110, Depaul Gregory F Sharp Christopher; 10/2021. $580,000
229 E Raleigh Ave, Marcell-Sullivan Denise Stanzione Donald; 10/2021. $550,000
300 E Rochester Ave, Porcell Michael Volpe John; 10/2021. $535,000
407 Gorham Ave, Fratelli Dev LLC Mc Glynn Margaret; 10/2021. $525,000
502 Indian Ave, Di Francesco Rose Marie Koenig Rosemarie Alken; 10/2021. $440,500
34 Cardinal Ave, Ryan Robert D III Adm Schrader Karen Palmer; 10/2021. $414,000
30 Beechwood Ave, B Real State LLC Peters Joshua; 10/2021. $399,000
600 Winslow Ave, Hans James E Hughes Cheryl A; 10/2021. $379,000
48 W Greenwood Ave, Doughten Nancy N Neglia Michael; 10/2021. $372,000
18 Mimosa Drive, Wyeth Maureen Ursino Liborio Joseph III; 10/2021. $361,725
206 Oakdale Ave, Marchesani Philip L Carlamere Joseph C; 10/2021. $350,000
31 Delaware Ave, Dowdell Doyle Campbell Brad W; 10/2021. $265,000
153 Ohio Ave, Purvis Sean S Exr Salasin Rian N; 10/2021. $257,000
9 E Wilde Ave, Monillas Perfecto W Trust&C Shappell Robert; 10/2021. $250,000
305 Oakdale Ave, Schwartz Iona J 87 Rose Lane LLC; 10/2021. $247,500
Lot 8 Block 147, Boyd Charles William Exr Heckert Brian A; 10/2021. $245,000
86 Arbor Road, O’Donnell Michael E Guest Lisa; 10/2021. $228,400
Lot 42.02 Block 329, Knox James Begin Thomas Bernard; 10/2021. $199,000
223 Breakwater Road, Gilbert Garry G Pittman Michael P; 10/2021. $100,000
3 Beachhurst Drive, Blair Betty Jean Est Nuss Judy A; 10/2021. $82,500
602 Howland Ave, Grassi Paula M Grassi Paula M; 10/2021. $48,855
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
502 Route 9 N, Oceana Realty LLC 502 N Route 9 LLC; 10/2021. $17,500,000
29 Seabreeze Lane, Bosacco Michael Connor John E; 10/2021. $1,229,000
627 Stone Harbor Blvd, Rush Marlene Oradei Malloy Trust Gesualdo Leonard II; 10/2021. $730,000
119 Davis Road, Rohme Louie E Sr Boutiba Abdelkarim; 10/2021. $365,000
Lot 5.04 Block 335.01, Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 10/2021. $360,000
5 Mechanic St, P A C M Holdings LLC Tmd Holdings LLC; 10/2021. $292,000
117 Bucknell Ave, Hucklebridge Daniel Mc Kenna Kellie Lynn; 10/2021. $229,900
912 Route 47 So, Cormican Turlough Land Barbara A; 10/2021. $193,000
16 Lafayette Ave, Hughes Diane S Di Tondo Douglas; 10/2021. $169,900
3126 Shunpike Road Un 4, Midwest Equities LLC Zozzaro Jacob; 10/2021. $155,000
629 A Stone Harbor Blvd, Rush Marlene Oradei Malloy Trust Gesualdo Leonard II; 10/2021. $150,000
309 N 3rd St, Travascio Dennis Travascio Dominic; 10/2021. $145,000
205 Linden Lane, Cropley David P Lin Tsong; 10/2021. $116,000
18 Paula Lane, Thompson Garrett J Thompson Garrett J; 10/2021. $40,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
409 E 4th Ave, Lai James Capreri Rebecca Ann; 10/2021. $910,000
131 W 24th Ave Un 131, Delinski Barbara Flanigan Thomas; 10/2021. $698,000
207 W 13th Ave, Bowen Patrick Cave Forrest; 10/2021. $525,000
312 E 20th Ave, Mc Cormick Daniel Schools George Francis III; 10/2021. $470,000
510 Anglesea Drive, Maddalo Christopher Mc Cullion Mark; 10/2021. $375,000
900 Kennedy Drive Un 401, Hay Brian J Case Eric W; 10/2021. $359,000
717 W Spruce Ave, Sloan Gary Callahan Kimberly Sloan; 10/2021. $334,000
407 E 10th Ave, Clower Robert E Mc Dowell Brian; 10/2021. $300,000
1000 Kennedy Drive #402, Finley Mark S Gordon Barbara M; 10/2021. $285,000
119 E 19th Ave, Roux Kathleen Balco Christopher; 10/2021. $70,000
OCEAN CITY
5123 Central Ave Un 2, Hatcher Jonathan L Gilligan Peter F; 10/2021. $2,475,000
2708 Central Ave, Byram Robert G Trust Pruitt Patrick; 10/2021. $2,150,000
18 E Aberdeen Road, Allen Stacy V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 10/2021. $1,625,000
129 Bartram Lane, Schlembach Michael J Rogers Donald O III; 10/2021. $1,400,000
1661 Asbury Ave, Pustizzi Albert 1661 Asbury LLC; 10/2021. $1,315,000
405-407 44th St, Asplundh Reed K Davis Thomas G; 10/2021. $1,275,000
22 Summer Court, Semcheski Michael J Rodgers Kevin; 10/2021. $1,249,900
3918 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Maltese Family Associates Lp Clerkin David; 10/2021. $1,205,000
3932 Central Ave Un A 1st Fl, 1031 Esi Eat II LLC Fritsch Thomas; 10/2021. $1,085,000
1723 Central Ave, Daniele Dina L Jarzynka David; 10/2021. $990,000
842 St James Place, Mcconnell James R V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 10/2021. $975,000
814 E Seventh St, Michael D Lefebvre Rev Trust Murray James R; 10/2021. $965,000
835 Pelham Place, Wells Fargo Bank N A Guard Crawford Richard T Jr; 10/2021. $905,000
1405 Pleasure Ave, Hostler James P Garner Michael S; 10/2021. $899,000
3251 Asbury Ave 1st Fl Un A, Brooke Timothy S Delle Donne Eugene A; 10/2021. $870,000
3560-62 Asbury Ave, Corsi Gerard Newcomb Edwin; 10/2021. $859,000
819 2nd St 1st Fl, Flynn Michael F Jr Polanin John Jr; 10/2021. $850,000
3208-10 West Ave, Pisani Edmond J Jordan-Brown Joanne; 10/2021. $803,000
2325-27 Simpson Ave, Pindale Peter III Osler Robert P; 10/2021. $800,000
2225 Haven Ave, Estadt Patricia Benonis Richard P; 10/2021. $799,000
5046 West Ave 2nd Fl, Hodge Ronald Runyen Douglas Paul; 10/2021. $799,000
2317 Bay Ave, Parker William R 2317 Bay LLC; 10/2021. $750,000
3200-08 Asbury Ave, Crawford Robert J Hayden Bryan James; 10/2021. $702,000
1452-54 West Ave, Lynch Mary Wilson Kristin; 10/2021. $685,000
4225-27 West Ave, Fritsch Thomas Bowe Edward J Jr; 10/2021. $675,000
3713 Oxford Lane, Vanderslice Henry D III Gray Bryan; 10/2021. $630,000
306 Impet Drive, Daly J Burr Coco Jennifer Dawn; 10/2021. $600,000
108 Wahoo Drive, Web 205 LLC Bredell Leslie R; 10/2021. $580,000
5160-62 West Ave, Austin-Helwig Sharon Safern Steven B; 10/2021. $550,000
839 Seventh St, Mcdevitt Jerrold J 839 7Th St LLC; 10/2021. $550,000
804 Delancey Place Un B, Szal Christopher Sr Scotto Linda T; 10/2021. $540,000
3845-47 West Ave Un A, Minetola Kimberly A Holman Nadine S; 10/2021. $525,000
1114 Bayfront Village, Hayes June K Trust&C Burt Robert Scott; 10/2021. $525,000
3409 Haven Ave Un 2, Crist Edward C Corley Thomas C; 10/2021. $345,000
1353 A B C D West Ave, Williams Robert S Smith Douglas R; 10/2021. $288,500
SEA ISLE CITY
137 77th St, De Lorefice Christoper J Lose Joseph Michael; 10/2021. $1,526,000
114 W Jersey Ave West Un, Maguire Brian J Borinski Marietta; 10/2021. $1,330,000
218 76th St, Barbara J Bloom Rev Trust Rossi Anthony; 10/2021. $999,000
130-33rd St, Bowler Suzanne Carey Christopher S; 10/2021. $989,000
STONE HARBOR
340 104th St, Rihn Jeffrey 340 104th St LLC; 10/2021. $6,295,000
351 96th St, Foreman Robert C Herman Robert S; 10/2021. $699,000
9303 Third Ave, Dubens Cmch LLC Espinoza JUna L Flacco; 10/2021. $640,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
35 Hilltop Drive, Skellenger Colleen Himes Travis J; 10/2021. $425,000
49 White Oak Drive, Jankowski Stephen C Rothmel Brianna’ 10/2021. $330,000
3 Winchester Court, Mitchell John Dane Lynn Props LLC; 10/2021. $295,000
44 Ventnor Ave, Sommer Nancy G Est Harper Clayton; 10/2021. $274,000
109 Magnolia Drive, Nanavati Family Limited Prt Cape May County; 10/2021. $270,000
290 Route 49, Jaggers Thomas Banach Marti; 10/2021. $269,000
276 Ibis Lane, Demcher Stephen T Trust Bodnar Mark D Sr; 10/2021. $130,000
120 Poplar Ave, Alejnikov Robert Lashley Paul; 10/2021. $88,000
516 Route 9 Un A-23, Sanderson Donald P Mc Keever John M; 10/2021. $52,500
WILDWOOD
6008 Atlantic Ave, Ogrodneck Vera Iemmello Anthony A; 10/2021. $665,000
3400 Boardwalk Un 2E, Boardwalk Arcade LLC Levy Real Estate Grp LLC; 10/2021. $665,000
3400 Boardwalk Un 1C, Boardwalk Arcade LLC Levy Real Estate Grp LLC; 10/2021. $630,000
5004 Arctic Ave, Mcbrearty Daniel M Horwath Sean M; 10/2021. $490,000
218 E David Ave Un 300, Carson Robert M Hagan Christopher J; 10/2021. $475,000
4108 Hudson Ave #103, Burpulis Marianne Patrone Christina; 10/2021. $400,000
5103-05 Lake Road, Waltz Thomas M Hondros John C; 10/2021. $380,000
5301 Ocean Ave Un 704, Metternich Christopher Pigott Andrea; 10/2021. $375,000
219 E Hand Ave, Turco Lucie C Trust 219 East Hand Ave LLC; 10/2021. $366,000
217 E Glenwood Ave, Mazzotta C R Trust Mazzotta David; 10/2021. $350,000
228 W Magnolia Ave Un 228B, Cawley Douglas C Gedraitis Scott R; 10/2021. $280,000
208 E Bennett Ave, D’Amato Joseph A Caivano Dina; 10/2021. $275,000
152 E Roberts Ave, Cantor Jeffrey Ascandrani Erez; 10/2021. $175,000
332 E Magnolia Ave, Joseph Vilma A Valeena’S Paradise LLC; 10/2021. $172,135
WILDWOOD CREST
114 E Pittsburg Ave, Valentino Nancy A Scheuer Joan Marie; 10/2021. $700,000
6201 Ocean Ave, Larson Paul W Raiker Ryan M; 10/2021. $182,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
128 W Park Drive, 11/9/2021, $114,450
203 East Ave, 11/10/2021, $20,607
103 York St, 11/10/2021, $20,828
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
891 Main St, 11/4/2021, $169,900
8039 Highland St, 11/8/2021, $47,500
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
249 Shiloh Road, 11/8/2021, $94,000
58 Beebe Run Road, 11/10/2021, $205,000
MILLVILLE
611 E Oak St, 11/9/2021, $113,000
917 Sassafras St, 11/9/2021, $130,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
1 Granada Drive, 11/8/2021, $300,000
209 Rosenhayn Ave, 11/9/2021, $100,000
VINELAND
503 N 3rd Street, 11/4/2021, $155,000
5474 Ascher Road, 11/4/2021, $160,000
733 S Sixth St, 11/4/2021, $165,000
2102 E Oak Road L3, 11/4/2021, $177,500
602 Pleasant Drive, 11/4/2021, $215,000
2738 Mays Landing Road, 11/4/2021, $217,000
1144 Roberts Blvd, 11/4/2021, $285,000
168 W Arbor Ave, 11/4/2021, $292,000
970 Venezia Ave, 11/4/2021, $395,900
1781 S Spring Road, 11/4/2021, $4,000,000
801 E Pear St, 11/5/2021, $180,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
17 Robin Lane; 10/2021. $375,000
17 Wright Road; 10/2021. $92,500
18 Ravenwood Drive; 10/2021. $248,000
19 Wright Road; 10/2021. $92,500
193 Emerson Lane; 10/2021. $540,000
196 Emerson Lane; 10/2021. $530,000
21 Hatters Way; 10/2021. $390,000
21 Wright Road; 10/2021. $92,500
210 Rahway Road; 10/2021. $527,900
219 Hawthorne Lane; 10/2021. $385,000
23 Wright Road; 10/2021. $92,500
24 Cougar Lane; 10/2021. $462,360
26 Cougar Lane; 10/2021. $480,825
27 Cougar Lane; 10/2021. $455,680
27 Mast Drive; 10/2021. $280,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
249 Sunset Drive; 10/2021. $279,000
29 Ambermist Way; 10/2021. $654,480
31 Ambermist Way; 10/2021. $647,718
31 Gladstone St; 10/2021. $480,000
316 Lawrence Drive; 10/2021. $351,000
327 Yorktown Drive; 10/2021. $292,000
329 Letts Avenue; 10/2021. $368,000
36 Penn Place; 10/2021. $609,900
401 Lawrence Drive; 10/2021. $310,000
402 Hidden Harbor Place; 10/2021. $790,000
42 Caterbury Drive; 10/2021. $215,000
5 Wales Court; 10/2021. $345,000
513 Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $299,000
525 Center St; 10/2021. $220,000
530 Brentwood Road; 10/2021. $325,000
544 Brentwood Road; 10/2021. $500,000
565 Brentwood Road; 10/2021. $317,000
585 Lanlac Drive; 10/2021. $325,000
6 Kent Drive; 10/2021. $165,000
615 Fairview Lane; 10/2021. $128,150
620 Devon St; 10/2021. $310,000
620 Drew Ave; 10/2021. $185,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
24 Maryland Road; 10/2021. $559,000
250 Center St; 10/2021. $277,000
26 Jeffrey Drive; 10/2021. $309,000
26 N Captains Drive; 10/2021. $329,900
260 Newport Way; 10/2021. $445,000
27 Carolyn Drive; 10/2021. $441,000
29 W Dory Drive; 10/2021. $215,000
3 West Boat Drive; 10/2021. $275,000
30 Lake St Claire Drive; 10/2021. $240,000
304 Falcon Drive; 10/2021. $132,500
305 Twin Lakes Blvd; 10/2021. $260,000
306 Falcon Drive; 10/2021. $200,000
308 Calabreeze Way; 10/2021. $325,000
308 Concord Court; 10/2021. $225,000
310 Falcon Drive; 10/2021. $170,000
318 Thomas Ave; 10/2021. $74,000
32 John Street; 10/2021. $450,000
324 Twin Lakes Blvd; 10/2021. $199,900
33 Masters Court; 10/2021. $444,900
35 Tradewind Drive; 10/2021. $81,491
36 West Navesink Drive; 10/2021. $469,900
360 Rt 9 South; 10/2021. $42,000
375 Center Street; 10/2021. $231,000
40 Daddy Tucker Drive; 10/2021. $334,000
417 Golf View Drive; 10/2021. $460,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
6 E Surf Ave; 10/2021. $835,000
6615 Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $1,350,000
7 W Mac Evoy Lane; 10/2021. $1,275,000
7403 Ocean Blvd; 10/2021. $1,480,000
7700 Long Beach Boulevard; 10/2021. $427,500
8 W Sand Dune Lane; 10/2021. $860,000
8101 Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $460,000
8701 Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $1,325,000
9 W Connecticut Ave; 10/2021. $999,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
15 Payton Drive; 10/2021. $528,490
15 Sycamore Road Condo 2; 10/2021. $195,000
16 Marguerite Lane; 10/2021. $400,000
169 Matilda Drive; 10/2021. $531,000
17 Julia Drive; 10/2021. $540,000
174 Mary Bell Road; 10/2021. $720,000
177 Neptune Drive; 10/2021. $370,000
177 Topside Road; 10/2021. $380,000
1788 Breakers Drive; 10/2021. $430,000
18 Holloway Ave; 10/2021. $553,105
19 Holloway Ave; 10/2021. $581,410
19 Ocean Breeze Court; 10/2021. $290,000
19 Payton Drive; 10/2021. $542,130
19 Saint Mary Ave; 10/2021. $736,000
190 Rutgers Ave; 10/2021. $399,000
192 Liberty Ave; 10/2021. $330,000
20 Cindy Drive; 10/2021. $625,000
209 Lazy Oak Lane; 10/2021. $500,000
2119 Mill Creek Road; 10/2021. $860,000
217 Topside Road; 10/2021. $425,000
222 William Cook Blvd; 10/2021. $352,000
224 Pulley Avenue; 10/2021. $350,000
225 Kristine Ave; 10/2021. $755,000
23 Payton Drive; 10/2021. $561,395
233 Private Road; 10/2021. $635,000
241 Privateer Road; 10/2021. $641,000
25 Magnolia Road Unit 13; 10/2021. $159,900
254 Sextant Road; 10/2021. $280,000
26 Sugarhill Road; 10/2021. $605,000
