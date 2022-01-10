 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1007 Blenheim Ave, Macdonald Joshua I Gallagher Ramona; 10/08/21. $226,000

233 Bayview Drive, Brennan Robert P Farina Giordano Anna; 10/13/21. $195,000

607 Chelsea Road, Pitney 2000 Llc Probst Jane; 10/13/21. $215,000

ATLANTIC CITY

148 S Bellevue Ave, Chan Wai Ling Hong Lina; 09/27/21. $150,000

1417 Arkansas Ave, Guzman Orlando E Doesq Ventures Llc; 09/28/21. $35,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 727, Ginsberg Stephen J Warwick Condominium Assn Inc; 09/28/21.$58,000

BRIGANTINE

18 Surfside Road, Nardone Anthony Bustos Deogracias V Jr; 09/23/21. $625,000

1314 Quimet Road, Gualdino Anthony Dellacalce George; 09/24/21. $250,000

1000 W Beach Ave, Sies Jeffrey Simmons Joanne P; 09/24/21. $540,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3205, Bickett Helen A Colavita Mark A; 09/24/21. $560,000

BUENA BOROUGH

106 Kennedy Drive, D Mincer Prop Llc Arroyo Albert; 10/07/21. $19,000

116 Irene Ave, Pontano Joseph A Battelini Rosemary; 10/07/21. $175,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

3390 E Oak Road & 3430 Oak Road, Gospel Church Ministries Newfield National Bk; 10/13/21. $381,000

303 Jays Ave, Owens Foyell D Le Thu; 10/14/21. $237,700

EGG HARBOR CITY

1300 Washington Ave, Declementi Robert Ross Edith B; 10/21/21. $22,500

216-218 London Ave, Nj Holding Group Llc Paduani Arthur L; 10/22/21. $159,000

427 8th Terrace, Nj Holding Group Llc Surf Road Prop; 10/22/21. $159,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

23 Heather Croft, King Robert Davis John T/Heir; 09/22/21. $139,000

18 Weeping Willow Circle, Hurter Jake Cannon Ian; 09/22/21. $410,000

304 Maxwell Court, Dorn Claudia Gallagher Christopher T; 09/23/21. $160,000

6 Hilltop Lane, Wyckoff Matthew E Veloso Christopher M; 09/24/21. $279,000

4029 Tremont Ave, Bartholomew Richard Perez Ramirez Jose; 09/27/21. $75,000

170 Steelmanville Road, Macdonald George S Jr Clayton Christopher J; 09/27/21. $235,000

326 Mcclellan Road, Nickerson Deborah A Hughes Marie L; 09/27/21. $347,000

13 Diamond Drive, Guerrero Michael R Sooy Edward C; 09/27/21. $375,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

322 Willow Ave, Hanna Emily Clare Applegate Ashley A; 09/16/21. $230,000

708 Plainfield Ave, Perez Erik Carlin Shannon K; 09/16/21. $250,000

471 Country Club Drive, Levin Jason Bisset Alexander; 09/16/21.$312,500

102 Brewster Drive, Sampson Suzanne M Dimarco James; 09/16/21. $315,000

53 Theresa Court, Kline Paul,-3rd Patel Rashmin M; 09/17/21. $69,900

504 S Pitney Road, Penina And Co Llc Smith Christopher Ernest; 09/17/21. $160,000

313 Great Creek Road, Seitman David T Gaines Michael K; 09/17/21. $336,000

627 Park Place, Bhatt Jaimin Curatolo Anthony L/Heir; 09/17/21. $630,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

105 Knights Bridge Road, Poyore Afolabi Varkey Abraham; 09/29/21. $320,000

150 Meadow Circle, Mamlok Living Tr Varela Norma; 09/30/21. $290,000

HAMMONTON

131 Fernwood Drive, Christon Rebecca Bruno Anne M/Exr; 10/19/21. $265,00

6509th St, Ramos Genovea Feliciano Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb; 10/20/21. $151,000

19 Rachel Court, Angello Dorothy M Roseboro Amelia; 10/21/21. $310,000

505 S 1st Road, Perna Trisha M Angello Dorothy M; 10/21/21. $349,000

LINWOOD

1019 Woode Lynne Blvd, Kafkalas Harykleya A Kesic Miro; 10/20/21. $575,000

315 W Haines Ave, Ohara James Macpherson Ashley;10/21/21. $231,600

211 Wabash Ave, Morales Marian Geiger Jenna; 10/21/21. $550,000

MARGATE

215 N Wilson Ave, Hfg Wilson Llc Mullen Craig P; 10/20/21. $545,000

106 S Kenyon Ave, Sacco Alfred Sullivan Katherine Roche/Exrx&Tr; 10/21/21. $437,535

219 N Clermont Ave, Ohana David Lehavy Yechiel M; 10/21/21. $452,500

212 N Adams Ave Unit 4, Damico Vincent Buonanno David; 10/21/21. $686,000

12 S Jerome Ave, Deangelis Marcus Ossip Michael J; 10/21/21. $1,399,000

426 N Thurlow Ave, Raichle Alex Owens William E; 10/21/21. $1,600,000

25 N Lancaster Ave, Pluymers Brian 25 N Lancaster Llc; 10/21/21. $1,678,383.55

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2622 Pine Creek Road, Elkins George L Gomez Henry A; 10/15/21. $20,000

4430 Pleasant Mills Road, Fazio Benjamin Dijoseph Frank F III; 10/18/21. $260,000

24 Jeans Court, Dougherty Brian Powell Kevin; 10/18/21. $384,900

4948 Moss Mill Road, Fagan And Fagan Prop Llc Holen Paula Ruth; 10/29/21. $100,000

NORTHFIELD

2008 Bay Drive, Patch & Princess Family Tr Pompei Donna Marie/Ind&Atty; 10/15/21. $635,000

25 Locust Drive, Davis Kevin Loveland Paige K; 10/18/21. $262,500

910 Second St, Herbst Kelly A Rzemyk Jason E; 10/20/21. $160,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1019 N New Road, Santiago Nelvi Gunter Isabel N; 10/15/21. $90,000

340 Chestnut St, Holden Stacey Thompson Wendy; 10/18/21. $205,000

835 N Main St, Flores Maximo Javier Nicklas Sanchez Elsa; 10/19/21. $70,000

SOMERS POINT

104 Broadway Ave, Ginn James S Steenland Henry C; 10/15/21. $390,000

1403 Harbour Cove So, Y2l Partners Llc Stone Anne B; 10/15/21. $400,000

415 W New York Ave Unit 4, Norris Robert Meyers William James/Ind&Atty; 10/19/21. $229,900

618 6th St, Evans James Robert Charlton Jennifer Renee; 10/19/21. $325,000

598 Mays Landing Road Unit 207, Gandhi Fenil B Wismer Brian; 10/20/21. $225,000

30 Village Drive, Lorsbach Pamela Cutugno Margaret T/Atty; 10/20/21. $262,500

VENTNOR

121 N Troy Ave Sebesky Clayton Egrie Nancy E; 10/12/21. $469,000

2103 E Drive Unit 2103 Berk Andrea M Pinizzotto Mariano A; 10/12/21. $605,000

7301 Monmouth Ave Mccormick Christopher C Nahas Frederick II; 10/13/21. $229,000

5503 Marshall Ave Unit 610 Keeper Patricia Nunez Mary A; 10/14/21. $190,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

139 Church St, 10/19/2021, $35,000

S East Ave &C, 10/20/2021, $22,500

106 Marion St, 10/25/2021, $40,100

421 N Pearl St, 10/25/2021, $65,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1789 North Ave, 10/12/2021, $40,000

148 Jute Road, 10/12/2021, $46,000

337 Begonia Road, 10/12/2021, $90,000

6006 Dennis Lane, 10/14/2021, $128,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

19 Rockville Road, 10/21/2021, $80,600

482 East Ave, 10/21/2021, $189,900

33 Duchess Place, 10/21/2021, $200,000

170 Lummis Mill Road, 10/29/2021, $44,000

MILLVILLE

209 F Street, 10/12/2021, $99,600

1308 Canal St, 10/12/2021, $100,000

514 Brian Ave, 10/12/2021, $129,500

2209 Wellington Place, 10/12/2021, $230,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

358 Old Cohansey Road, 10/15/2021, $150,220

Columbia Highway, 10/20/2021, $80,000

466 West Road, 10/28/2021, $305,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

161 Centeron Road, 10/12/2021, $175,000

342 Landis Ave, 10/12/2021, $350,000

3 Granada Drive, 10/12/2021, $370,000

3 Davis Drive, 10/19/2021, $240,000

VINELAND

2881 N Delsea Drive, 10/1/2021, $385,000

1070 Elm Road, 10/2/2021, $285,000

1059 New Pear St, 10/4/2021, $110,000

20 N State St, 10/4/2021, $230,000

2908 Dante Ave, 10/4/2021, $242,500

1076 E Chestnut Ave, 10/4/2021, $2,410,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

241 Hawthorne Lane; 8/2021. $325,000

62 Sandpiper Road; 8/2021. $325,000

90 Sandpiper Road; 8/2021. $325,000

225 Hawthorne Lane; 8/2021. $333,500

9 First St; 8/2021. $338,000

19 Fourth St; 8/2021. $345,000

5 Whitecap Terrace; 8/2021. $353,000

29 Fountain View Dr; 8/2021. $355,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1614 Tamiami Road; 9/2021. $235,000

704 Tampa Road; 9/2021. $239,900

6 Hollywood Blv South; 9/2021. $260,000

313 Riviera Dr; 9/2021. $265,000

1414 Bullard Ave; 9/2021. $265,000

1623 Whitcomb Road; 9/2021. $265,000

4 Wales Court; 9/2021. $272,500

314 Lakeside Drive North; 9/2021. $274,500

401 Sea Bright Road; 9/2021. $275,000

12 Abbey Court; 9/2021. $282,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

302 Kadlubeck Way; 8/2021. $275,000

342 Harbourtown Blvd; 8/2021. $275,342

44 Sea Meadow Drive; 8/2021. $280,000

46 Lake Michigan Drive; 8/2021. $280,000

131 Revere Drive; 8/2021. $285,000

372 Wood Street; 8/2021. $285,000

111 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $287,500

127 Holly Court; 8/2021. $300,000

11 W Susquehanna Drive; 8/2021. $305,000

15 Jared Lane; 8/2021. $310,000

14 Marina Way; 8/2021. $310,000

18 West Shrewsbury Dr; 8/2021. $310,000

150 Middle Holly Lane; 8/2021. $315,000

140 Parkertown Drive; 8/2021. $320,000

22 Marina Way; 8/2021. $325,000

123 Mountain Lake Rd; 8/2021. $330,000

830 Route 9 North; 8/2021. $335,000

7 Snead Court; 8/2021. $336,750

12 Cross Creek Rd; 8/2021. $359,000

11 Maplewood Dr; 8/2021. $370,000

11 Hannah Pl; 8/2021. $375,000

117 Lake Placid Drive; 8/2021. $376,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

2w Lillie Ave; 9/2021. $1,150,000

7 E 43rd St; 9/2021. $1,199,000

2014 Beach Ave; 9/2021. $1,200,000

14 E 34th St; 9/2021. $1,200,000

11 W Harding Ave; 9/2021. $1,289,802

57 Adrian Road; 9/2021. $1,317,400

11 E Florida Ave; 9/2021. $1,343,000

3 West Harding Ave; 9/2021. $1,356,484

13 E 47th St; 9/2021. $1,375,000

129 E South 32nd St 9/2021. $1,400,000

4-C Long Beach Blvd; 9/2021. $1,450,000

121 E Sand Dune Lane; 9/2021. $1,469,100

4 Labaia Lane; 9/2021. $1,501,000

8 West Roosevelt Ave; 9/2021. $1,525,000

102 E Idaho Ave; 9/2021. $1,545,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

88 Brigantine Blvd; 8/2021. $442,000

9 Point Pleasant Lane; 8/2021. $449,900

5 Millstone Way; 8/2021. $450,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

