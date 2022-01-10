Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1007 Blenheim Ave, Macdonald Joshua I Gallagher Ramona; 10/08/21. $226,000
233 Bayview Drive, Brennan Robert P Farina Giordano Anna; 10/13/21. $195,000
607 Chelsea Road, Pitney 2000 Llc Probst Jane; 10/13/21. $215,000
ATLANTIC CITY
148 S Bellevue Ave, Chan Wai Ling Hong Lina; 09/27/21. $150,000
1417 Arkansas Ave, Guzman Orlando E Doesq Ventures Llc; 09/28/21. $35,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 727, Ginsberg Stephen J Warwick Condominium Assn Inc; 09/28/21.$58,000
BRIGANTINE
18 Surfside Road, Nardone Anthony Bustos Deogracias V Jr; 09/23/21. $625,000
1314 Quimet Road, Gualdino Anthony Dellacalce George; 09/24/21. $250,000
1000 W Beach Ave, Sies Jeffrey Simmons Joanne P; 09/24/21. $540,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3205, Bickett Helen A Colavita Mark A; 09/24/21. $560,000
BUENA BOROUGH
106 Kennedy Drive, D Mincer Prop Llc Arroyo Albert; 10/07/21. $19,000
116 Irene Ave, Pontano Joseph A Battelini Rosemary; 10/07/21. $175,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
3390 E Oak Road & 3430 Oak Road, Gospel Church Ministries Newfield National Bk; 10/13/21. $381,000
303 Jays Ave, Owens Foyell D Le Thu; 10/14/21. $237,700
EGG HARBOR CITY
1300 Washington Ave, Declementi Robert Ross Edith B; 10/21/21. $22,500
216-218 London Ave, Nj Holding Group Llc Paduani Arthur L; 10/22/21. $159,000
427 8th Terrace, Nj Holding Group Llc Surf Road Prop; 10/22/21. $159,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
23 Heather Croft, King Robert Davis John T/Heir; 09/22/21. $139,000
18 Weeping Willow Circle, Hurter Jake Cannon Ian; 09/22/21. $410,000
304 Maxwell Court, Dorn Claudia Gallagher Christopher T; 09/23/21. $160,000
6 Hilltop Lane, Wyckoff Matthew E Veloso Christopher M; 09/24/21. $279,000
4029 Tremont Ave, Bartholomew Richard Perez Ramirez Jose; 09/27/21. $75,000
170 Steelmanville Road, Macdonald George S Jr Clayton Christopher J; 09/27/21. $235,000
326 Mcclellan Road, Nickerson Deborah A Hughes Marie L; 09/27/21. $347,000
13 Diamond Drive, Guerrero Michael R Sooy Edward C; 09/27/21. $375,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
322 Willow Ave, Hanna Emily Clare Applegate Ashley A; 09/16/21. $230,000
708 Plainfield Ave, Perez Erik Carlin Shannon K; 09/16/21. $250,000
471 Country Club Drive, Levin Jason Bisset Alexander; 09/16/21.$312,500
102 Brewster Drive, Sampson Suzanne M Dimarco James; 09/16/21. $315,000
53 Theresa Court, Kline Paul,-3rd Patel Rashmin M; 09/17/21. $69,900
504 S Pitney Road, Penina And Co Llc Smith Christopher Ernest; 09/17/21. $160,000
313 Great Creek Road, Seitman David T Gaines Michael K; 09/17/21. $336,000
627 Park Place, Bhatt Jaimin Curatolo Anthony L/Heir; 09/17/21. $630,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
105 Knights Bridge Road, Poyore Afolabi Varkey Abraham; 09/29/21. $320,000
150 Meadow Circle, Mamlok Living Tr Varela Norma; 09/30/21. $290,000
HAMMONTON
131 Fernwood Drive, Christon Rebecca Bruno Anne M/Exr; 10/19/21. $265,00
6509th St, Ramos Genovea Feliciano Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb; 10/20/21. $151,000
19 Rachel Court, Angello Dorothy M Roseboro Amelia; 10/21/21. $310,000
505 S 1st Road, Perna Trisha M Angello Dorothy M; 10/21/21. $349,000
LINWOOD
1019 Woode Lynne Blvd, Kafkalas Harykleya A Kesic Miro; 10/20/21. $575,000
315 W Haines Ave, Ohara James Macpherson Ashley;10/21/21. $231,600
211 Wabash Ave, Morales Marian Geiger Jenna; 10/21/21. $550,000
MARGATE
215 N Wilson Ave, Hfg Wilson Llc Mullen Craig P; 10/20/21. $545,000
106 S Kenyon Ave, Sacco Alfred Sullivan Katherine Roche/Exrx&Tr; 10/21/21. $437,535
219 N Clermont Ave, Ohana David Lehavy Yechiel M; 10/21/21. $452,500
212 N Adams Ave Unit 4, Damico Vincent Buonanno David; 10/21/21. $686,000
12 S Jerome Ave, Deangelis Marcus Ossip Michael J; 10/21/21. $1,399,000
426 N Thurlow Ave, Raichle Alex Owens William E; 10/21/21. $1,600,000
25 N Lancaster Ave, Pluymers Brian 25 N Lancaster Llc; 10/21/21. $1,678,383.55
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2622 Pine Creek Road, Elkins George L Gomez Henry A; 10/15/21. $20,000
4430 Pleasant Mills Road, Fazio Benjamin Dijoseph Frank F III; 10/18/21. $260,000
24 Jeans Court, Dougherty Brian Powell Kevin; 10/18/21. $384,900
4948 Moss Mill Road, Fagan And Fagan Prop Llc Holen Paula Ruth; 10/29/21. $100,000
NORTHFIELD
2008 Bay Drive, Patch & Princess Family Tr Pompei Donna Marie/Ind&Atty; 10/15/21. $635,000
25 Locust Drive, Davis Kevin Loveland Paige K; 10/18/21. $262,500
910 Second St, Herbst Kelly A Rzemyk Jason E; 10/20/21. $160,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1019 N New Road, Santiago Nelvi Gunter Isabel N; 10/15/21. $90,000
340 Chestnut St, Holden Stacey Thompson Wendy; 10/18/21. $205,000
835 N Main St, Flores Maximo Javier Nicklas Sanchez Elsa; 10/19/21. $70,000
SOMERS POINT
104 Broadway Ave, Ginn James S Steenland Henry C; 10/15/21. $390,000
1403 Harbour Cove So, Y2l Partners Llc Stone Anne B; 10/15/21. $400,000
415 W New York Ave Unit 4, Norris Robert Meyers William James/Ind&Atty; 10/19/21. $229,900
618 6th St, Evans James Robert Charlton Jennifer Renee; 10/19/21. $325,000
598 Mays Landing Road Unit 207, Gandhi Fenil B Wismer Brian; 10/20/21. $225,000
30 Village Drive, Lorsbach Pamela Cutugno Margaret T/Atty; 10/20/21. $262,500
VENTNOR
121 N Troy Ave Sebesky Clayton Egrie Nancy E; 10/12/21. $469,000
2103 E Drive Unit 2103 Berk Andrea M Pinizzotto Mariano A; 10/12/21. $605,000
7301 Monmouth Ave Mccormick Christopher C Nahas Frederick II; 10/13/21. $229,000
5503 Marshall Ave Unit 610 Keeper Patricia Nunez Mary A; 10/14/21. $190,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
139 Church St, 10/19/2021, $35,000
S East Ave &C, 10/20/2021, $22,500
106 Marion St, 10/25/2021, $40,100
421 N Pearl St, 10/25/2021, $65,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1789 North Ave, 10/12/2021, $40,000
148 Jute Road, 10/12/2021, $46,000
337 Begonia Road, 10/12/2021, $90,000
6006 Dennis Lane, 10/14/2021, $128,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
19 Rockville Road, 10/21/2021, $80,600
482 East Ave, 10/21/2021, $189,900
33 Duchess Place, 10/21/2021, $200,000
170 Lummis Mill Road, 10/29/2021, $44,000
MILLVILLE
209 F Street, 10/12/2021, $99,600
1308 Canal St, 10/12/2021, $100,000
514 Brian Ave, 10/12/2021, $129,500
2209 Wellington Place, 10/12/2021, $230,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
358 Old Cohansey Road, 10/15/2021, $150,220
Columbia Highway, 10/20/2021, $80,000
466 West Road, 10/28/2021, $305,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
161 Centeron Road, 10/12/2021, $175,000
342 Landis Ave, 10/12/2021, $350,000
3 Granada Drive, 10/12/2021, $370,000
3 Davis Drive, 10/19/2021, $240,000
VINELAND
2881 N Delsea Drive, 10/1/2021, $385,000
1070 Elm Road, 10/2/2021, $285,000
1059 New Pear St, 10/4/2021, $110,000
20 N State St, 10/4/2021, $230,000
2908 Dante Ave, 10/4/2021, $242,500
1076 E Chestnut Ave, 10/4/2021, $2,410,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
241 Hawthorne Lane; 8/2021. $325,000
62 Sandpiper Road; 8/2021. $325,000
90 Sandpiper Road; 8/2021. $325,000
225 Hawthorne Lane; 8/2021. $333,500
9 First St; 8/2021. $338,000
19 Fourth St; 8/2021. $345,000
5 Whitecap Terrace; 8/2021. $353,000
29 Fountain View Dr; 8/2021. $355,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1614 Tamiami Road; 9/2021. $235,000
704 Tampa Road; 9/2021. $239,900
6 Hollywood Blv South; 9/2021. $260,000
313 Riviera Dr; 9/2021. $265,000
1414 Bullard Ave; 9/2021. $265,000
1623 Whitcomb Road; 9/2021. $265,000
4 Wales Court; 9/2021. $272,500
314 Lakeside Drive North; 9/2021. $274,500
401 Sea Bright Road; 9/2021. $275,000
12 Abbey Court; 9/2021. $282,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
302 Kadlubeck Way; 8/2021. $275,000
342 Harbourtown Blvd; 8/2021. $275,342
44 Sea Meadow Drive; 8/2021. $280,000
46 Lake Michigan Drive; 8/2021. $280,000
131 Revere Drive; 8/2021. $285,000
372 Wood Street; 8/2021. $285,000
111 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $287,500
127 Holly Court; 8/2021. $300,000
11 W Susquehanna Drive; 8/2021. $305,000
15 Jared Lane; 8/2021. $310,000
14 Marina Way; 8/2021. $310,000
18 West Shrewsbury Dr; 8/2021. $310,000
150 Middle Holly Lane; 8/2021. $315,000
140 Parkertown Drive; 8/2021. $320,000
22 Marina Way; 8/2021. $325,000
123 Mountain Lake Rd; 8/2021. $330,000
830 Route 9 North; 8/2021. $335,000
7 Snead Court; 8/2021. $336,750
12 Cross Creek Rd; 8/2021. $359,000
11 Maplewood Dr; 8/2021. $370,000
11 Hannah Pl; 8/2021. $375,000
117 Lake Placid Drive; 8/2021. $376,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
2w Lillie Ave; 9/2021. $1,150,000
7 E 43rd St; 9/2021. $1,199,000
2014 Beach Ave; 9/2021. $1,200,000
14 E 34th St; 9/2021. $1,200,000
11 W Harding Ave; 9/2021. $1,289,802
57 Adrian Road; 9/2021. $1,317,400
11 E Florida Ave; 9/2021. $1,343,000
3 West Harding Ave; 9/2021. $1,356,484
13 E 47th St; 9/2021. $1,375,000
129 E South 32nd St 9/2021. $1,400,000
4-C Long Beach Blvd; 9/2021. $1,450,000
121 E Sand Dune Lane; 9/2021. $1,469,100
4 Labaia Lane; 9/2021. $1,501,000
8 West Roosevelt Ave; 9/2021. $1,525,000
102 E Idaho Ave; 9/2021. $1,545,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
88 Brigantine Blvd; 8/2021. $442,000
9 Point Pleasant Lane; 8/2021. $449,900
5 Millstone Way; 8/2021. $450,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.