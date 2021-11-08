 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

153 N Laurel St, 8/2/2021, $100,000

469 Coral Ave, 8/2/2021, $205,000

30 Ewing St, 8/3/2021, $25,000

B284 E Commerce St, 8/5/2021, $57,500

282 E Commerce St, 8/5/2021, $57,500

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

8744 Highland St, 8/3/2021, $27,000

2406 Bacon St, 8/3/2021, $171,500

1528 North Ave, 8/5/2021, $25,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

38 Laura Ave, 8/3/2021, $10,000

330 Fortescue Road, 8/3/2021, $295,000

577 Newport Neck Road, 8/4/2021, $90,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

Fairton-Millville Road, 8/2/2021, $25,000

Fairton-Millville Road, 8/2/2021, $25,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

58 Beebe Run Road, 8/3/2021, $113,000

727-729 Shiloh Pike, 8/12/2021, $85,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

5642 Norris Ave, 8/3/2021, $200,000

30 Back Road, 8/9/2021, $30,000

642 Ramah Road, 8/10/2021, $77,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

71 High St, 8/2/2021, $180,000

MILLVILLE

17 S 2nd St And 201 E Main St, 8/2/2021, $115,000

4 Country Lane, 8/2/2021, $210,000

901 Cherry St, 8/3/2021, $150,000

1501 Pleasant Drive, 8/3/2021, $227,500

359 Esibill Ave, 8/3/2021, $240,000

1411 Oakland Ave, 8/4/2021, $204,900

2552 N East Ave, 8/4/2021, $285,000

4 Heron Lane, 8/4/2021, $350,000

1951 W Buckshutem Road, 8/4/2021, $975,000

2 Race St, 8/5/2021, $32,000

813 N 4th St, 8/5/2021, $164,000

804 N 9th St, 8/5/2021, $170,000

23 N Spruce St, 8/5/2021, $202,000

1901 W Buckshutem Road, 8/5/2021, $700,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

22 Cook Road, 8/10/2021, $269,000

407 Stow Creek Road, 8/24/2021, $520,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

50 Eisenhower Drive, 8/2/2021, $273,990

19 Parvins Mill Road, 8/3/2021, $150,000

9 Henry Drive, 8/4/2021, $324,900

1552 Route 77, 8/5/2021, $30,000

VINELAND

2975 Daldon Lane, 8/2/2021, $30,000

1615 Neptune Terrace, 8/2/2021, $110,000

1671 North West Ave, 8/3/2021, $22,500

1587 Wallace St, 8/3/2021, $200,000

518 N Second St, 8/3/2021, $200,000

1115 South Seventh St, 8/3/2021, $220,000

740 S East Ave, 8/3/2021, $220,000

691 Cypress Drive, 8/3/2021, $295,000

1270 Roosevelt Blvd, 8/3/2021, $325,000

3538 Barred Owl Lane, 8/3/2021, $400,000

3320 Prospect Ave, 8/4/2021, $52,500

3578 Italia Ave, 8/4/2021, $150,000

624 S Spring Road, 8/4/2021, $165,000

114 Bortle Ave, 8/4/2021, $185,000

941 Queens Road, 8/4/2021, $195,000

2742 Annlo Lane, 8/5/2021, $64,000

401 N 8th St, 8/5/2021, $90,000

412 Mt Vernon St, 8/5/2021, $98,500

1103 Almond St, 8/5/2021, $162,000

2331 Venezia Ave, 8/5/2021, $181,350

354 W Oak Road, 8/5/2021, $184,000

2 Lasalle Drive, 8/5/2021, $200,000

66 W Oxford St, 8/5/2021, $203,900

3032 N East Ave, 8/5/2021, $258,000

3060 N East Ave, 8/5/2021, $259,900

1062 Woodcrest Drive, 8/5/2021, $280,000

2616 London Lane, 8/5/2021, $305,000

520 Kristian Drive, 8/5/2021, $340,000

4585 Robin Road, 8/6/2021, $124,900

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

11 Maplewood Court, 7/2021. $325,000

91 Highland Drive, 7/2021. $325,000

100 Nautilus Dr, 7/2021. $330,000

11 Deer Lake Court, 7/2021. $330,000

107 Cox Road, 7/2021. $334,490

40 Lakeside Drive, 7/2021. $339,000

10 Sable Ct, 7/2021. $340,000

44 Westport Drive, 7/2021. $350,000

3 Aspen Circle, 7/2021. $351,000

1 Plymouth Way, 7/2021. $355,000

72 Pond View Circle, 7/2021. $359,900

1 Pulaski Drive, 7/2021. $360,000

22 Tradewinds Ave, 7/2021. $380,000

14 Cape Cod Ave, 7/2021. $385,000

201 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2021. $385,000

109 Stillwater Road, 7/2021. $395,000

26 Birmingham Drive, 7/2021. $399,495

401-20a Bay Shore Dr Unit 20a, 7/2021. $400,000

3 Aurora Circle; 7/2021. $403,475

69 Burr Street; 7/2021. $406,000

19 Pulaski Drive; 7/2021. $425,000

15 Birmingham Drive; 7/2021. $425,965

21 Black Bear Drive; 7/2021. $426,745

139 Edenton Drive; 7/2021. $427,910

18 Black Bear Drive; 7/2021. $429,025

38 Black Bear Drive; 7/2021. $431,700

137 Edenton Drive; 7/2021. $437,065

6 Cape Cod Ave; 7/2021. $439,195

48 Haley Circle; 7/2021. $442,605

109 Cox Road; 7/2021. $444,195

36 Black Bear Drive; 7/2021. $444,860

11 Raccoon Lane; 7/2021. $445,000

21 Aurora Circle; 7/2021. $447,490

4 Magner Ave; 7/2021. $448,490

12 Rockland St; 7/2021. $450,000

6 Ryan Road; 7/2021. $451,000

52 Tina Way; 7/2021. $452,000

One Ripple Terrace; 7/2021. $455,000

7 Aurora Circle; 7/2021. $455,502

124 Cox Road; 7/2021. $460,000

4 Cape Cod Ave; 7/2021. $464,490

8 Cougar Lane; 7/2021. $464,865

143 Edenton Drive; 7/2021. $468,190

4 Spring Lake Court; 7/2021. $469,900

7 Bobstay Road; 7/2021. $469,900

8 Cooper Court; 7/2021. $471,000

6 Pilot Court; 7/2021. $475,000

51 Nautilus Drive; 7/2021. $475,000

25 Birmingham Drive; 7/2021. $496,925

206 Rahway Road; 7/2021. $500,000

2 Adrift Ave; 7/2021. $500,000

276 Bay Shore Drive; 7/2021. $510,000

1963 Breakers Drive; 7/2021. $525,000

1962 Breakers Drive; 7/2021. $530,000

61 Tina Way; 7/2021. $542,000

35 Carriage Way; 7/2021. $550,000

8 Tulip Court; 7/2021. $555,000

28 Periwinkle Drive; 7/2021. $577,000

8 Hopper Ave; 7/2021. $580,000

126 Rockrimmon Blvd; 7/2021. $610,000

40 Twilight Drive; 7/2021. $615,000

247 Newark Road; 7/2021. $615,000

2 Brixam Corner; 7/2021. $665,000

37 & 39 Sandpiper Road; 7/2021. $3,671,666

LACEY TOWNSHIP

48 Canterbury Drive, 7/2021. $275,000

7 Portsmouth Drive, 7/2021. $280,000

264 Wallace Ave, 7/2021. $285,000

113 Nautilus Blvd, 7/2021. $285,000

1405 Lakeside Drive S, 7/2021. $290,000

114 Beach Blvd, 7/2021. $295,000

8 Station Drive, 7/2021. $296,000

507 Nautilus Blvd, 7/2021. $299,000

2212 Lacey Road, 7/2021. $310,000

329 Enterprise Drive, 7/2021. $310,000

1555 Dee Road, 7/2021. $315,000

1742 Edgewood Road, 7/2021. $315,000

34 East Lacey Road, 7/2021. $317,000

341 Constitution Dr, 7/2021. $317,500

630 Center St, 7/2021. $320,000

1002 Clubhouse Drive, 7/2021. $323,000

646 Fairview Lane, 7/2021. $324,450

801 North Main St 7/2021. $325,000

459 Newport Road; 7/2021. $330,000

224 Haines St East; 7/2021. $340,000

406 Lawrenece Drive; 7/2021. $340,000

1274 Spruce St; 7/2021. $340,103

1229 Sylvania Place; 7/2021. $343,000

911 Elwood St; 7/2021. $345,000

2210 Crestwood Drive; 7/2021. $350,000

425 Cedar Drive; 7/2021. $350,000

906 Preble Drive; 7/2021. $350,000

867 Arlington Ave; 7/2021. $350,000

757 Birch Road; 7/2021. $360,000

109 Lawrence Drive; 7/2021. $365,000

310 Dewey Drive; 7/2021. $375,000

112 Brick Ave; 7/2021. $375,000

808 Michelle Court; 7/2021. $390,000

1016 Bowsprit Place; 7/2021. $400,000

807 Leeward Dr; 7/2021. $400,000

1152 Laurel Boulevard; 7/2021. $425,000

1311 Lakeside Drive South; 7/2021. $429,900

45 Ambermist Way; 7/2021. $454,056

100 Orlando Drive; 7/2021. $475,000

254 Quail Lane North; 7/2021. $480,000

182 Arborridge Drive; 7/2021. $492,000

44 Ambermist Way; 7/2021. $502,959

1032 Orlando Drive; 7/2021. $531,000

55 Arborridge Drive; 7/2021. $544,900

1110 Laurel Blvd; 7/2021. $545,000

619 Denton Ave; 7/2021. $548,250

747 Hill St; 7/2021. $550,000

406 Elizabeth Court; 7/2021. $550,000

4 Niagara Court; 7/2021. $565,000

40 Ambermist Way; 7/2021. $577,897

637 Oakwood Dr; 7/2021. $580,900

149 Lakewood Ave; 7/2021. $590,000

721 Fairview Lane; 7/2021. $632,500

41 Ambermist Way; 7/2021. $669,172

1006 Kanoehe Drive; 7/2021. $725,000

29 Hollywood Blvd South; 7/2021. $750,000

402 Hidden Harbor Place; 7/2021. $755,000

1127 E Hickory Drive; 7/2021. $824,500

417 South Main St; 7/2021. $900,000

1153 Laurel Blvd; 7/2021. $999,999

325 N Main St Route 9; 7/2021. $3,046,875

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

109 And 111 East Dory Dr, 7/2021. $282,500

2 Cambridge Court, 7/2021. $285,000

4 High Ridge Road, 7/2021. $289,900

108 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2021. $290,000

37 Lake Huron Dr, 7/2021. $290,000

82 Cedarbrook Lane, 7/2021. $292,500

129 Lake Medford Lane, 7/2021. $295,000

325 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2021. $297,500

16 S Los Angeles Dr, 7/2021. $299,900

131 East Mohawk Drive, 7/2021. $300,000

114e Schuylkill Road, 7/2021. $310,000

8 Pelican Lane, 7/2021. $310,000

339 Golf View Drive, 7/2021. $311,111

138 North Spinnaker Dr, 7/2021. $316,000

3 Spar Court; 7/2021. $320,000

24 St Andrews Dr; 7/2021. $325,000

16 North Boom Way; 7/2021. $325,000

335 Center St; 7/2021. $325,000

32 Hollybrook Drive; 7/2021. $327,500

1274 Radio Road; 7/2021. $334,900

24 Masters Court; 7/2021. $345,000

106 East Boat Drive; 7/2021. $349,000

155 S Longboat Drive; 7/2021. $350,000

130 West Holly Lane; 7/2021. $350,000

143 North Burgee Drive; 7/2021. $355,000

711 Nugentown Road; 7/2021. $355,000

65 Lake Superior Drive; 7/2021. $370,000

58 Stone Gate Drive; 7/2021. $377,000

11 Wimbleton Lane; 7/2021. $380,000

31 W Anchor Drive; 7/2021. $380,000

52 Galley Way; 7/2021. $390,000

37 Harvest Way; 7/2021. $400,000

221 Stage Road; 7/2021. $400,000

11 Sandy Court; 7/2021. $402,000

29 E Pimlico Road; 7/2021. $410,000

122 N Burgee Drive; 7/2021. $425,000

19 W Shrewsbury Drive; 7/2021. $429,000

4 S Dayton Drive; 7/2021. $430,000

4 W Schuylkill Road; 7/2021. $430,000

65 Vicari Way; 7/2021. $432,000

42 Greenside Drive; 7/2021. $439,900

105 S Binnacle Drive; 7/2021. $440,000

427 Parkertown Drive; 7/2021. $460,000

6 Atlantis Blvd; 7/2021. $470,000

17 N Forecastle Drive; 7/2021. $481,000

1032 Radio Road; 7/2021. $495,000

33 West Hudson Drive; 7/2021. $500,000

147s Longboat Drive; 7/2021. $515,000

103 E Navesink Drive; 7/2021. $549,900

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

20 Laurel Wyck Drive, 7/2021. $258,000

212 Seventh St, 7/2021. $275,000

27 Capstan Road, 7/2021. $275,000

84 Barnegat Beach Drive, 7/2021. $299,900

91 Dollmore Ave, 7/2021. $305,000

O151a Wells Mills Road, 7/2021. $340,000

136 Marine Road, 7/2021. $379,900

32 Compass Road, 7/2021. $430,000

10 Letts Landing Road, 7/2021. $430,000

215 Seneca Blvd, 7/2021. $440,000

21 Ship Bottom Lane, 7/2021. $462,000

7 Eagleswood Drive, 7/2021. $475,000

91 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2021. $495,000

2 Cutlass Way, 7/2021. $499,900

100 Dune Lane, 7/2021. $540,000

153 Spring Lake Blvd, 7/2021. $601,000

309 Wells Mills Road, 7/2021. $651,500

19 Beacon Drive, 7/2021. $1,250,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

167 Division St, 7/2021. $262,000

212 Nautilus Dr, 7/2021. $269,000

1231 Steamer Ave, 7/2021. $275,000

1081 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2021. $278,000

1207 Coast Ave, 7/2021. $278,000

7 Glenn Dr, 7/2021. $285,000

152 Leeward Road, 7/2021. $289,000

204 Cutter Lane & 220 Cutter Lane, 7/2021. $300,000

116 Equinox Road, 7/2021. $300,000

36 Jeffrey Drive, 7/2021. $300,000

1077 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2021. $307,000

113 Captain Road, 7/2021. $310,000

233 Middie Lane, 7/2021. $317,000

41 Farrah Drive Unit 16.06, 7/2021. $319,000

1070 Clearwater Ave, 7/2021. $320,000

101 Topsail Lane, 7/2021. $320,000

1085 Cutlass Ave, 7/2021. $320,000

103 Bryce Lane, 7/2021. $320,000

252 Float Ave, 7/2021. $324,000

610 East Bay Ave, 7/2021. $325,000

26 Jeri Ann Drive, 7/2021. $325,000

784 Jane Drive, 7/2021. $325,000

391 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2021. $330,000

233 Nautilus Drive, 7/2021. $332,700

1101 Fathom Ave, 7/2021. $335,000

164 Cruise Road, 7/2021. $335,710

1054 Clearwater Ave, 7/2021. $338,000

104 Captain Road, 7/2021. $342,000

126 Inlet Ave, 7/2021. $345,000

110 Atlantis Ave, 7/2021. $345,000

32 Aspen Lane, 7/2021. $350,000

116 West Mallard Drive, 7/2021. $354,900

190 Inlet Ave, 7/2021. $356,000

1295 West Mallard Drive, 7/2021. $360,000

6 Shoveler Lane, 7/2021. $362,000

44 Lakewood Ave, 7/2021. $367,500

1146 Beach Lane, 7/2021. $370,000

95 Riptide Ave, 7/2021. $375,000

95 Patty Lane, 7/2021. $375,000

1041 Cutlass Ave, 7/2021. $395,000

1619 Breakers Drive; 7/2021. $400,000

5 Honeysuckle Drive; 7/2021. $400,000

133 Compass Road; 7/2021. $405,000

79 North Main St; 7/2021. $415,000

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business

Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

