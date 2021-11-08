Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
153 N Laurel St, 8/2/2021, $100,000
469 Coral Ave, 8/2/2021, $205,000
30 Ewing St, 8/3/2021, $25,000
B284 E Commerce St, 8/5/2021, $57,500
282 E Commerce St, 8/5/2021, $57,500
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
8744 Highland St, 8/3/2021, $27,000
2406 Bacon St, 8/3/2021, $171,500
1528 North Ave, 8/5/2021, $25,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
38 Laura Ave, 8/3/2021, $10,000
330 Fortescue Road, 8/3/2021, $295,000
577 Newport Neck Road, 8/4/2021, $90,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Fairton-Millville Road, 8/2/2021, $25,000
Fairton-Millville Road, 8/2/2021, $25,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
58 Beebe Run Road, 8/3/2021, $113,000
727-729 Shiloh Pike, 8/12/2021, $85,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
5642 Norris Ave, 8/3/2021, $200,000
30 Back Road, 8/9/2021, $30,000
642 Ramah Road, 8/10/2021, $77,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
71 High St, 8/2/2021, $180,000
MILLVILLE
17 S 2nd St And 201 E Main St, 8/2/2021, $115,000
4 Country Lane, 8/2/2021, $210,000
901 Cherry St, 8/3/2021, $150,000
1501 Pleasant Drive, 8/3/2021, $227,500
359 Esibill Ave, 8/3/2021, $240,000
1411 Oakland Ave, 8/4/2021, $204,900
2552 N East Ave, 8/4/2021, $285,000
4 Heron Lane, 8/4/2021, $350,000
1951 W Buckshutem Road, 8/4/2021, $975,000
2 Race St, 8/5/2021, $32,000
813 N 4th St, 8/5/2021, $164,000
804 N 9th St, 8/5/2021, $170,000
23 N Spruce St, 8/5/2021, $202,000
1901 W Buckshutem Road, 8/5/2021, $700,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
22 Cook Road, 8/10/2021, $269,000
407 Stow Creek Road, 8/24/2021, $520,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
50 Eisenhower Drive, 8/2/2021, $273,990
19 Parvins Mill Road, 8/3/2021, $150,000
9 Henry Drive, 8/4/2021, $324,900
1552 Route 77, 8/5/2021, $30,000
VINELAND
2975 Daldon Lane, 8/2/2021, $30,000
1615 Neptune Terrace, 8/2/2021, $110,000
1671 North West Ave, 8/3/2021, $22,500
1587 Wallace St, 8/3/2021, $200,000
518 N Second St, 8/3/2021, $200,000
1115 South Seventh St, 8/3/2021, $220,000
740 S East Ave, 8/3/2021, $220,000
691 Cypress Drive, 8/3/2021, $295,000
1270 Roosevelt Blvd, 8/3/2021, $325,000
3538 Barred Owl Lane, 8/3/2021, $400,000
3320 Prospect Ave, 8/4/2021, $52,500
3578 Italia Ave, 8/4/2021, $150,000
624 S Spring Road, 8/4/2021, $165,000
114 Bortle Ave, 8/4/2021, $185,000
941 Queens Road, 8/4/2021, $195,000
2742 Annlo Lane, 8/5/2021, $64,000
401 N 8th St, 8/5/2021, $90,000
412 Mt Vernon St, 8/5/2021, $98,500
1103 Almond St, 8/5/2021, $162,000
2331 Venezia Ave, 8/5/2021, $181,350
354 W Oak Road, 8/5/2021, $184,000
2 Lasalle Drive, 8/5/2021, $200,000
66 W Oxford St, 8/5/2021, $203,900
3032 N East Ave, 8/5/2021, $258,000
3060 N East Ave, 8/5/2021, $259,900
1062 Woodcrest Drive, 8/5/2021, $280,000
2616 London Lane, 8/5/2021, $305,000
520 Kristian Drive, 8/5/2021, $340,000
4585 Robin Road, 8/6/2021, $124,900
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
11 Maplewood Court, 7/2021. $325,000
91 Highland Drive, 7/2021. $325,000
100 Nautilus Dr, 7/2021. $330,000
11 Deer Lake Court, 7/2021. $330,000
107 Cox Road, 7/2021. $334,490
40 Lakeside Drive, 7/2021. $339,000
10 Sable Ct, 7/2021. $340,000
44 Westport Drive, 7/2021. $350,000
3 Aspen Circle, 7/2021. $351,000
1 Plymouth Way, 7/2021. $355,000
72 Pond View Circle, 7/2021. $359,900
1 Pulaski Drive, 7/2021. $360,000
22 Tradewinds Ave, 7/2021. $380,000
14 Cape Cod Ave, 7/2021. $385,000
201 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2021. $385,000
109 Stillwater Road, 7/2021. $395,000
26 Birmingham Drive, 7/2021. $399,495
401-20a Bay Shore Dr Unit 20a, 7/2021. $400,000
3 Aurora Circle; 7/2021. $403,475
69 Burr Street; 7/2021. $406,000
19 Pulaski Drive; 7/2021. $425,000
15 Birmingham Drive; 7/2021. $425,965
21 Black Bear Drive; 7/2021. $426,745
139 Edenton Drive; 7/2021. $427,910
18 Black Bear Drive; 7/2021. $429,025
38 Black Bear Drive; 7/2021. $431,700
137 Edenton Drive; 7/2021. $437,065
6 Cape Cod Ave; 7/2021. $439,195
48 Haley Circle; 7/2021. $442,605
109 Cox Road; 7/2021. $444,195
36 Black Bear Drive; 7/2021. $444,860
11 Raccoon Lane; 7/2021. $445,000
21 Aurora Circle; 7/2021. $447,490
4 Magner Ave; 7/2021. $448,490
12 Rockland St; 7/2021. $450,000
6 Ryan Road; 7/2021. $451,000
52 Tina Way; 7/2021. $452,000
One Ripple Terrace; 7/2021. $455,000
7 Aurora Circle; 7/2021. $455,502
124 Cox Road; 7/2021. $460,000
4 Cape Cod Ave; 7/2021. $464,490
8 Cougar Lane; 7/2021. $464,865
143 Edenton Drive; 7/2021. $468,190
4 Spring Lake Court; 7/2021. $469,900
7 Bobstay Road; 7/2021. $469,900
8 Cooper Court; 7/2021. $471,000
6 Pilot Court; 7/2021. $475,000
51 Nautilus Drive; 7/2021. $475,000
25 Birmingham Drive; 7/2021. $496,925
206 Rahway Road; 7/2021. $500,000
2 Adrift Ave; 7/2021. $500,000
276 Bay Shore Drive; 7/2021. $510,000
1963 Breakers Drive; 7/2021. $525,000
1962 Breakers Drive; 7/2021. $530,000
61 Tina Way; 7/2021. $542,000
35 Carriage Way; 7/2021. $550,000
8 Tulip Court; 7/2021. $555,000
28 Periwinkle Drive; 7/2021. $577,000
8 Hopper Ave; 7/2021. $580,000
126 Rockrimmon Blvd; 7/2021. $610,000
40 Twilight Drive; 7/2021. $615,000
247 Newark Road; 7/2021. $615,000
2 Brixam Corner; 7/2021. $665,000
37 & 39 Sandpiper Road; 7/2021. $3,671,666
LACEY TOWNSHIP
48 Canterbury Drive, 7/2021. $275,000
7 Portsmouth Drive, 7/2021. $280,000
264 Wallace Ave, 7/2021. $285,000
113 Nautilus Blvd, 7/2021. $285,000
1405 Lakeside Drive S, 7/2021. $290,000
114 Beach Blvd, 7/2021. $295,000
8 Station Drive, 7/2021. $296,000
507 Nautilus Blvd, 7/2021. $299,000
2212 Lacey Road, 7/2021. $310,000
329 Enterprise Drive, 7/2021. $310,000
1555 Dee Road, 7/2021. $315,000
1742 Edgewood Road, 7/2021. $315,000
34 East Lacey Road, 7/2021. $317,000
341 Constitution Dr, 7/2021. $317,500
630 Center St, 7/2021. $320,000
1002 Clubhouse Drive, 7/2021. $323,000
646 Fairview Lane, 7/2021. $324,450
801 North Main St 7/2021. $325,000
459 Newport Road; 7/2021. $330,000
224 Haines St East; 7/2021. $340,000
406 Lawrenece Drive; 7/2021. $340,000
1274 Spruce St; 7/2021. $340,103
1229 Sylvania Place; 7/2021. $343,000
911 Elwood St; 7/2021. $345,000
2210 Crestwood Drive; 7/2021. $350,000
425 Cedar Drive; 7/2021. $350,000
906 Preble Drive; 7/2021. $350,000
867 Arlington Ave; 7/2021. $350,000
757 Birch Road; 7/2021. $360,000
109 Lawrence Drive; 7/2021. $365,000
310 Dewey Drive; 7/2021. $375,000
112 Brick Ave; 7/2021. $375,000
808 Michelle Court; 7/2021. $390,000
1016 Bowsprit Place; 7/2021. $400,000
807 Leeward Dr; 7/2021. $400,000
1152 Laurel Boulevard; 7/2021. $425,000
1311 Lakeside Drive South; 7/2021. $429,900
45 Ambermist Way; 7/2021. $454,056
100 Orlando Drive; 7/2021. $475,000
254 Quail Lane North; 7/2021. $480,000
182 Arborridge Drive; 7/2021. $492,000
44 Ambermist Way; 7/2021. $502,959
1032 Orlando Drive; 7/2021. $531,000
55 Arborridge Drive; 7/2021. $544,900
1110 Laurel Blvd; 7/2021. $545,000
619 Denton Ave; 7/2021. $548,250
747 Hill St; 7/2021. $550,000
406 Elizabeth Court; 7/2021. $550,000
4 Niagara Court; 7/2021. $565,000
40 Ambermist Way; 7/2021. $577,897
637 Oakwood Dr; 7/2021. $580,900
149 Lakewood Ave; 7/2021. $590,000
721 Fairview Lane; 7/2021. $632,500
41 Ambermist Way; 7/2021. $669,172
1006 Kanoehe Drive; 7/2021. $725,000
29 Hollywood Blvd South; 7/2021. $750,000
402 Hidden Harbor Place; 7/2021. $755,000
1127 E Hickory Drive; 7/2021. $824,500
417 South Main St; 7/2021. $900,000
1153 Laurel Blvd; 7/2021. $999,999
325 N Main St Route 9; 7/2021. $3,046,875
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
109 And 111 East Dory Dr, 7/2021. $282,500
2 Cambridge Court, 7/2021. $285,000
4 High Ridge Road, 7/2021. $289,900
108 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2021. $290,000
37 Lake Huron Dr, 7/2021. $290,000
82 Cedarbrook Lane, 7/2021. $292,500
129 Lake Medford Lane, 7/2021. $295,000
325 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2021. $297,500
16 S Los Angeles Dr, 7/2021. $299,900
131 East Mohawk Drive, 7/2021. $300,000
114e Schuylkill Road, 7/2021. $310,000
8 Pelican Lane, 7/2021. $310,000
339 Golf View Drive, 7/2021. $311,111
138 North Spinnaker Dr, 7/2021. $316,000
3 Spar Court; 7/2021. $320,000
24 St Andrews Dr; 7/2021. $325,000
16 North Boom Way; 7/2021. $325,000
335 Center St; 7/2021. $325,000
32 Hollybrook Drive; 7/2021. $327,500
1274 Radio Road; 7/2021. $334,900
24 Masters Court; 7/2021. $345,000
106 East Boat Drive; 7/2021. $349,000
155 S Longboat Drive; 7/2021. $350,000
130 West Holly Lane; 7/2021. $350,000
143 North Burgee Drive; 7/2021. $355,000
711 Nugentown Road; 7/2021. $355,000
65 Lake Superior Drive; 7/2021. $370,000
58 Stone Gate Drive; 7/2021. $377,000
11 Wimbleton Lane; 7/2021. $380,000
31 W Anchor Drive; 7/2021. $380,000
52 Galley Way; 7/2021. $390,000
37 Harvest Way; 7/2021. $400,000
221 Stage Road; 7/2021. $400,000
11 Sandy Court; 7/2021. $402,000
29 E Pimlico Road; 7/2021. $410,000
122 N Burgee Drive; 7/2021. $425,000
19 W Shrewsbury Drive; 7/2021. $429,000
4 S Dayton Drive; 7/2021. $430,000
4 W Schuylkill Road; 7/2021. $430,000
65 Vicari Way; 7/2021. $432,000
42 Greenside Drive; 7/2021. $439,900
105 S Binnacle Drive; 7/2021. $440,000
427 Parkertown Drive; 7/2021. $460,000
6 Atlantis Blvd; 7/2021. $470,000
17 N Forecastle Drive; 7/2021. $481,000
1032 Radio Road; 7/2021. $495,000
33 West Hudson Drive; 7/2021. $500,000
147s Longboat Drive; 7/2021. $515,000
103 E Navesink Drive; 7/2021. $549,900
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
20 Laurel Wyck Drive, 7/2021. $258,000
212 Seventh St, 7/2021. $275,000
27 Capstan Road, 7/2021. $275,000
84 Barnegat Beach Drive, 7/2021. $299,900
91 Dollmore Ave, 7/2021. $305,000
O151a Wells Mills Road, 7/2021. $340,000
136 Marine Road, 7/2021. $379,900
32 Compass Road, 7/2021. $430,000
10 Letts Landing Road, 7/2021. $430,000
215 Seneca Blvd, 7/2021. $440,000
21 Ship Bottom Lane, 7/2021. $462,000
7 Eagleswood Drive, 7/2021. $475,000
91 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2021. $495,000
2 Cutlass Way, 7/2021. $499,900
100 Dune Lane, 7/2021. $540,000
153 Spring Lake Blvd, 7/2021. $601,000
309 Wells Mills Road, 7/2021. $651,500
19 Beacon Drive, 7/2021. $1,250,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
167 Division St, 7/2021. $262,000
212 Nautilus Dr, 7/2021. $269,000
1231 Steamer Ave, 7/2021. $275,000
1081 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2021. $278,000
1207 Coast Ave, 7/2021. $278,000
7 Glenn Dr, 7/2021. $285,000
152 Leeward Road, 7/2021. $289,000
204 Cutter Lane & 220 Cutter Lane, 7/2021. $300,000
116 Equinox Road, 7/2021. $300,000
36 Jeffrey Drive, 7/2021. $300,000
1077 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2021. $307,000
113 Captain Road, 7/2021. $310,000
233 Middie Lane, 7/2021. $317,000
41 Farrah Drive Unit 16.06, 7/2021. $319,000
1070 Clearwater Ave, 7/2021. $320,000
101 Topsail Lane, 7/2021. $320,000
1085 Cutlass Ave, 7/2021. $320,000
103 Bryce Lane, 7/2021. $320,000
252 Float Ave, 7/2021. $324,000
610 East Bay Ave, 7/2021. $325,000
26 Jeri Ann Drive, 7/2021. $325,000
784 Jane Drive, 7/2021. $325,000
391 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2021. $330,000
233 Nautilus Drive, 7/2021. $332,700
1101 Fathom Ave, 7/2021. $335,000
164 Cruise Road, 7/2021. $335,710
1054 Clearwater Ave, 7/2021. $338,000
104 Captain Road, 7/2021. $342,000
126 Inlet Ave, 7/2021. $345,000
110 Atlantis Ave, 7/2021. $345,000
32 Aspen Lane, 7/2021. $350,000
116 West Mallard Drive, 7/2021. $354,900
190 Inlet Ave, 7/2021. $356,000
1295 West Mallard Drive, 7/2021. $360,000
6 Shoveler Lane, 7/2021. $362,000
44 Lakewood Ave, 7/2021. $367,500
1146 Beach Lane, 7/2021. $370,000
95 Riptide Ave, 7/2021. $375,000
95 Patty Lane, 7/2021. $375,000
1041 Cutlass Ave, 7/2021. $395,000
1619 Breakers Drive; 7/2021. $400,000
5 Honeysuckle Drive; 7/2021. $400,000
133 Compass Road; 7/2021. $405,000
79 North Main St; 7/2021. $415,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.