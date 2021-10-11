 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

33 Mechanic St, Cardona Alba L Farren Michele; 07/07/21. $195,000

10 W Lee Ave, Silverman Sean Silverman Desiree; 07/07/21. $200,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit D207, Beachgate Qozf Llc Rem Real Estate Corp; 07/12/21. $70,000

99 E Woodland Ave, Mossafa Omid Dickson Nancy Jean A; 07/14/21. $155,000

825 Marlborough Ave, Mooney Timothy J Soler Katie; 07/14/21. $291,531

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1015, Boyle Joseph J Grossbard Henry; 07/06/21. $410,000

6 S Texas Ave, Yasin Mohammad Kabir Nur M; 07/07/21. $255,000

2120 E Riverside Drive, Marrone Kurt Minnix Albert Jr; 07/08/21. $70,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 308 308, Warwick Llc Enosis Real Estate Llc; 07/08/21. $85,000

3101 Boardwalk Tower I Unit 3109, Paul Robert L New York Orange Deeds Llc; 07/08/21. $260,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 815-2, Anapolsky Jack,/Heir Hodapp Kelly; 07/09/21. $110,000

3851 Boardwalk #2506, Watson Angel Petticrew Michael S; 07/09/21. $116,500

151 Annapolis Ave Unit 3, Thai Daisy Devin Gittelman Marvin Lee; 07/09/21. $193,000

BRIGANTINE

3500 Ocean Ave Unit 6, Deutsch Michael G Mihlebach Mark S; 07/01/21. $177,000

717 Sterling Place, Drames Anthony Mcaleer Patrick; 07/01/21. $499,900

53 Heald Road, Mackleer Linda M King Jessica Z; 07/02/21. $425,000

200 3rd St No, 551 Lafayette Boulevard Llc Oliver Cramer Kim L; 07/02/21. $430,000

218 9th St No, Maguire Alexander A Sourias Maria; 07/02/21. $1,300,000

707 Bobby Jones Road, Laltrella Ralph Aguilera Kayla; 07/06/21. $570,000

102 25th St So, Coughlin Devon Fay William S; 07/06/21. $640,000

140 5th St So, Hardiman Matthew E Tarzia Robin; 07/06/21. $905,120

7 Alberta Drive, Howell Anna L Adams Glenn; 07/07/21. $259,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

305 Cincinnati Ave, Cavileer Benjamin E Alicea Zenaida I; 07/13/21. $167,000

234 Chicago Ave, Rock Erica L Pendleton Michael Jr; 07/14/21. $230,000

351 Buffalo Ave, Fredericks Richard J Nikolova Vanya; 07/16/21. $160,000

459 San Francisco Ave, Cavalucci James E/Exr Saltwater Homes Llc; 07/28/21. $145,000

310 Norfolk Ave, Regan James Jr Moradel Cruz Brolin; 07/28/21. $150,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

322 Frank Lane, Qualtieri Jennifer L Community Home Buyers Llc; 07/09/21. $129,000

105 Elmwood Ave, Sagsagat Lourdes Fleurinord Wilbert; 07/09/21. $282,000

12 Bartlett Blvd, Yacoub Monnir Carpinelli Frank; 07/09/21. $338,000

141 Asbury Road, Gabriel Michael T 20 W Frances Llc; 07/09/21. $340,000

109 Carmel Drive, Russo Kathleen Rybczynski Michael; 07/09/21. $410,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit E208, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

149 Heather Croft, Goland Nancy Sinatra Zucker Property Group Llc; 07/12/21. $110,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

221 Meadow Ridge Road #76, Fischer Mary Lou Redrock Reo Llc; 07/08/21. $73,500

127 Driftwood Court, Seddon Alfred Vanikiotis Thomas J; 07/08/21. $88,000

129 Sussex Place, Kotula Bozena Vrba Dennis/Ind&Atty; 07/09/21. $92,000

275 Mattix Run, Greatland Investment Llc Scheuerman Paul Jr; 07/09/21. $140,000

51 Derby Drive, Reed Astle Deborah/Tr Kajander Richard A; 07/09/21. $349,900

211 Motts Creek Road, Burns William J Burns William J IV; 07/12/21. $260,000

703 Moonraker Court, Blalock Jeannine Oneill Thomas J; 07/12/21. $300,000

233 Galley Court, Snyder Fred W Jr Horner Steven D; 07/13/21. $100,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

132 Lenape Ave, Daley Patricia C Stiteler Linda Marie; 07/08/21. $250,000

528 Sherwood Road, Kaspar Katherine S Lemelin Scott; 07/08/21. $325,000

5035 Merion Court, Kao Mei Wan Kesselly Mawatta; 07/09/21. $170,000

2014 High Bank, Jordan Amber M Wyrick Kristen; 07/09/21. $228,500

5720 Main St, Birch Hulda/Tr 5720 Main Street Llc; 07/09/21. $245,000

5379 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Brown Richard W III Smith Kelcey L; 07/09/21. $359,900

4430 Yorktown Place, Alfano Francine C Malanczuk Lynn A; 07/12/21. $110,000

2605 Durango Court, Mah Chao H Cohen Rosalie; 07/12/21. $139,900

HAMMONTON

590 13th St, Ingemi Frank R Smith Christopher; 07/12/21. $200,000

603 Wilbur Ave, Amoriello Leanor Mazzeo/Exr Effinger Michelle; 07/15/21. $220,000

341 Lakeview Drive, Henshaw Christopher R Erskine Frederick A III; 07/16/21. $355,000

124 N 1st Road, Harbision Brian A Larkin Rowan Patrick; 07/19/21. $253,000

LINWOOD

406 W Monroe Ave, Eris Jean James Irrevocable Tr Byrnes Jessica M; 07/15/21. $295,400

30 W Garfield Ave, Guarini Christopher Levine Thomas M; 07/20/21. $348,000

200 W Seaview Ave, Wilson Elizabeth M/Atty Czar Daniel J; 07/22/21. $325,000

LONGPORT

6 S Woodcrest Ave, Pinch Me Prop Llc Coletta Anthony V; 07/12/21. $850,000

2902 Atlantic Ave, Rahmeyer Yudes Bebbins Feller Joel; 07/16/21. $1,650,000

2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 415, Levy Victor Botwinick Kenneth S; 07/19/21. $840,000

MARGATE

14 S Washington Ave, Ivker Robert Armstrong Development Group Llc; 07/12/21. $281,250

9600 Atlantic Ave #1413, Taraschi Anthony B Mee Raymond Francis; 07/12/21. $450,000

21 Bayside Court, US Bank Tr Na Stoltzfus Alanna M; 07/12/21. $475,000

8804 Atlantic Ave, Kanefsky Eileen Kanefsky Eric Todd; 07/12/21. $1,500,000

9400 Atlantic Ave, Keyser Mary Mccaffery,/Admr Depiano James; 07/13/21. $155,000

NORTHFIELD

1613 Wells Ave, Martinez Dionicio -Jr Sands Madison; 07/09/21. $250,500

1000 Tilton Road, 1000 Tilton Road Llc Dellisanti Margaret C; 07/09/21. $365,000

314 New Road, May Brian J Adams Jason T; 07/15/21. $199,900

PLEASANTVILLE

1503 Railroad, Demps Yusuf Holmes Fariyd; 07/12/21. $155,000

131 Brighton Ave, Jackson Kimberly Perdomo Calambas Carlos Eduardo; 07/12/21. $195,000

733 Oneida Ave, Aster Holdings Llc Fuentes Roger Osorto; 07/15/21. $85,000

417 S Edgeley Ave, Ivker Robert Osorio Deozoria Enma C; 07/16/21. $126,000

SOMERS POINT

31 W Meyran Ave, Fitzgerald Michael Costas John; 07/09/21. $405,000

1710 Harbour Cove So, Dascenzo Manfred F Kampf Frederick P; 07/09/21. $459,000

640 Second St, Heavilin Nancy Dayzie Meischker Ronald C; 07/12/21. $355,000

34 W Meyran Ave, Solly Doris R Loder Jay; 07/13/21. $193,000

914 Harbour Cove, Kenwood Linda S Lafferty John; 07/13/21. $500,000

VENTNOR

219 N Dorset Ave, Wagner Diane T David Matan; 07/09/21. $380,000

11 S Weymouth Ave Unit A, Richards Gregory Varner Philip Thomas; 07/09/21. $520,000

5000 Boardwalk Apt 1101, Green Susan Weinstein Robert; 07/12/21. $225,000

118 N Lafayette Ave, Pmk 1 Realty Llc Sposato Ralph; 07/12/21. $275,000

308-310 N Wissahickon Ave, Scott Stephanie F/Tr Zanghi Kenneth; 07/12/21. $500,000

221 N Rosborough Ave, Higbee James A Raevsky Allen; 07/13/21. $260,000

Cape May County

CAPE MAY

1119 Idaho Ave, Fagan Lawrence J Rubenstein Stephanie L; 06/2021. $1,300,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

49 Sunny Lane, Mc Gonagle Samuel K Mc Gonagle Katherine I; 06/2021. $213,750

665 Petersburg Road, Duma Kelly S Dodds Scott M; 06/2021. $210,000

341 Cornelius Vanderbilt, Yacovelli Anthony J Monell John; 06/2021. $87,500

5 Cape May Ave Un 5, Glacken Barbara Finley John III; 06/2021. $85,000

171 Joe Mason Road, Harris Orville Jr Gardner Viola; 06/2021. $72,500

LOWER TOWNSHIP

938 Honeysuckle Lane 3, Kuhns Michelle A Dunham Drew; 06/2021. $397,000

1403 Lincoln Blvd, Lee James D Hardin Glen; 06/2021. $375,000

214 Oakdale Ave, Kane Charles R Roberts Patricia; 06/2021. $350,000

7 Redwood Ave, Casalvera Shawn De Mond Gregory R; 06/2021. $301,000

126 Village Road, Doyle Karen J O’Malley Michael A; 06/2021. $295,000

211 Mindy Ave, Ternosky Steven A Hierl Frederick K; 06/2021. $289,001

1712 Star Ave, Jamison Richard W Walsh Laura; 06/2021. $288,000

303 Holmes Ave, Dorn Ed Michels Michael; 06/2021. $260,000

43 W Greenwood Ave, Neuman Austin J Jackson Raymond J; 06/2021. $255,000

523 E Tampa, Krzywicki James Lafferty Tanner; 06/2021. $235,000

1403 Washington Blvd, Bailey Karen L Bailey Lance; 06/2021. $230,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

8 Whippoorwill Lane, Federal National Mtg Asso Arc Of Cape May County Inc; 06/2021. $392,375

1019 Route 9 South, Cunningham Mayville Llp Leach Brian; 06/2021. $350,000

1000 Millman Blvd, Panattieri Gloria Merriweather Marilyn; 06/2021. $340,000

129 Swainton Goshen Road, Mills Dorothy M Est Bares Andrew; 06/2021. $275,000

16 Langford Blvd, Langford Frederick 1031 Esi Eat LLC; 06/2021. $207,500

685 Dias Creek Road, Weyand Bonnie A Est Sedlak David P Sr; 06/2021. $200,000

515 Cedar Ave, Berkey Gabriel F Gerner Linda; 06/2021. $170,000

1021 Route 9 South, Cunningham Reeds Beach Llp Leach Brian; 06/2021. $150,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

431 E 19th Ave, Hurwitz Harold Brucker Henry J; 06/2021. $125,000

420 Paradise Way Un 420, Paradise Cove LLC Cram Michael E; 06/2021. $1,275,000

115 E 12th Ave, Ambrosini John Ahearn Michael; 06/2021. $725,000

Ocean Ave Un 100, Waninger Kevin N Rdamj LLC 412; 06/2021. $640,000

1811 Atlantic Ave, Konides Nicholas D Chiolo Anthony; 06/2021. $529,000

OCEAN CITY

719 11Th St Un 517, Bloom John W Lihou Christine; 06/2021. $269,000

812-20 Ocean Ave Un 103, Rotoli Albert J Swahl James C Jr; 06/2021. $219,900

831-35 Atlantic Ave Un 209, Stillwell Charles D Cama Plan Fbo; 06/2021. $208,000

3313-3315 Bay Ave Un 22, Prepsel Frank C Jr Mehaffey James; 06/2021. $160,000

807 Eighth St Un 414, Boal Brett Alan Macaya Maria Evelyn; 06/2021. $54,000

325-27 E Atlantic Blvd & 328-30 Waverly Blvd, Smith Christine J Small Barry L Trust; 06/2021. $3,100,000

184 W Atlantic Blvd, J A Nolen III Dynasty Trust Any Bay View LLC; 06/2021. $3,099,000

350 Seabright Road, Goldstein Paul Heichemer Corinne A; 06/2021. $2,900,000

2620-22 Asbury Ave, Gieseler Richard A Diamante Homes LLC; 06/2021. $1,510,000

28 Ocean Ave, Stell Teric Barell Jason; 06/2021. $1,500,000

601 18th St Un 1, Kulinski Andrew Madarang Ben; 06/2021. $999,999

1649 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Ramos Louis Szene Tamas Iaszlo; 06/2021. $887,500

5420 West Ave, Vaughan John A Geraghty Joseph R; 06/2021. $875,000

SEA ISLE CITY

117 73rd St, Corey Paul D Dolan Michael T; 06/2021. $935,000

8609 Landis Ave Un 203, 147 87Th LLC Mc Donnell Jeffrey W; 06/2021. $775,000

3700 Boardwalk, Sichort Thomas J Di Carlo Christopher Scott; 06/2021. $714,000

4114 Central Ave Un 311, Durst Edward Larkey William J; 06/2021. $305,000

WILDWOOD

314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Fuller Christine; 06/2021. $210,000

314 E Leamng Ave Un 302, Kinder David J Klosinski Mark; 06/2021. $200,000

323 E Maple Ave Un 3, Bruno Charles A Scannapieco Dina; 06/2021. $159,900

145 E Hand Ave Un 1, Jp Wildwood LLC Cinalli Erin; 06/2021. $150,000

207 E Cresse Ave, Panebianco Tony Polizano James; 06/2021. $144,527

426 W Lincoln Ave, Spray Dock Inc 426-427 W Lincoln Ave LLC; 06/2021. $100,000

427 W Lincoln Ave, Spray Dock Inc 426-427 W Lincoln Ave LLC; 06/2021. $20,000

116-118 E Taylor Ave, Strenkoski Jean A-Cam Apts LLC; 06/2021. $815,000

613 W Burk Ave, Wilgus Judy Booth Exr Ambrose Michael James; 06/2021. $695,000

4415 Park Blvd, Park & Davis LLC Park Blvd 4415 LLC; 06/2021. $650,000

302 E Magnolia Ave #A, Medany Christopher Sowers Donald B Jr; 06/2021. $460,000

233 E Andrews Ave, Handwerk Ronald L Sr Lock Frank J III; 06/2021. $460,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6201 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic Breeze Inc 6201 Atlantic Ave LLC; 06/2021. $4,000,000

5600 Ocean Ave, Seaking Land Co Of NJ LLC Coastal Wc Inc; 06/2021. $2,200,000

8000 Seaview Ave Un S, Donnelly Patricia Warrenfeltz James Donald; 06/2021. $500,000

7411 Pacific Ave Un 4, Wc Shore Works LLC Poole Jeff; 06/2021. $280,000

7411 Pacific Ave Un 1, Wc Shore Works LLC Newcomb David; 06/2021. $280,000

7411 Pacific Ave Un 6, Wc Shore Works LLC Bailey John E; 06/2021. $275,000

5605-5607 Seaview Ave Un J, Hartka Lois A Culbert Jennifer; 06/2021. $225,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

