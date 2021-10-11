Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
33 Mechanic St, Cardona Alba L Farren Michele; 07/07/21. $195,000
10 W Lee Ave, Silverman Sean Silverman Desiree; 07/07/21. $200,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit D207, Beachgate Qozf Llc Rem Real Estate Corp; 07/12/21. $70,000
99 E Woodland Ave, Mossafa Omid Dickson Nancy Jean A; 07/14/21. $155,000
825 Marlborough Ave, Mooney Timothy J Soler Katie; 07/14/21. $291,531
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1015, Boyle Joseph J Grossbard Henry; 07/06/21. $410,000
6 S Texas Ave, Yasin Mohammad Kabir Nur M; 07/07/21. $255,000
2120 E Riverside Drive, Marrone Kurt Minnix Albert Jr; 07/08/21. $70,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 308 308, Warwick Llc Enosis Real Estate Llc; 07/08/21. $85,000
3101 Boardwalk Tower I Unit 3109, Paul Robert L New York Orange Deeds Llc; 07/08/21. $260,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 815-2, Anapolsky Jack,/Heir Hodapp Kelly; 07/09/21. $110,000
3851 Boardwalk #2506, Watson Angel Petticrew Michael S; 07/09/21. $116,500
151 Annapolis Ave Unit 3, Thai Daisy Devin Gittelman Marvin Lee; 07/09/21. $193,000
BRIGANTINE
3500 Ocean Ave Unit 6, Deutsch Michael G Mihlebach Mark S; 07/01/21. $177,000
717 Sterling Place, Drames Anthony Mcaleer Patrick; 07/01/21. $499,900
53 Heald Road, Mackleer Linda M King Jessica Z; 07/02/21. $425,000
200 3rd St No, 551 Lafayette Boulevard Llc Oliver Cramer Kim L; 07/02/21. $430,000
218 9th St No, Maguire Alexander A Sourias Maria; 07/02/21. $1,300,000
707 Bobby Jones Road, Laltrella Ralph Aguilera Kayla; 07/06/21. $570,000
102 25th St So, Coughlin Devon Fay William S; 07/06/21. $640,000
140 5th St So, Hardiman Matthew E Tarzia Robin; 07/06/21. $905,120
7 Alberta Drive, Howell Anna L Adams Glenn; 07/07/21. $259,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
305 Cincinnati Ave, Cavileer Benjamin E Alicea Zenaida I; 07/13/21. $167,000
234 Chicago Ave, Rock Erica L Pendleton Michael Jr; 07/14/21. $230,000
351 Buffalo Ave, Fredericks Richard J Nikolova Vanya; 07/16/21. $160,000
459 San Francisco Ave, Cavalucci James E/Exr Saltwater Homes Llc; 07/28/21. $145,000
310 Norfolk Ave, Regan James Jr Moradel Cruz Brolin; 07/28/21. $150,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
322 Frank Lane, Qualtieri Jennifer L Community Home Buyers Llc; 07/09/21. $129,000
105 Elmwood Ave, Sagsagat Lourdes Fleurinord Wilbert; 07/09/21. $282,000
12 Bartlett Blvd, Yacoub Monnir Carpinelli Frank; 07/09/21. $338,000
141 Asbury Road, Gabriel Michael T 20 W Frances Llc; 07/09/21. $340,000
109 Carmel Drive, Russo Kathleen Rybczynski Michael; 07/09/21. $410,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit E208, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
149 Heather Croft, Goland Nancy Sinatra Zucker Property Group Llc; 07/12/21. $110,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
221 Meadow Ridge Road #76, Fischer Mary Lou Redrock Reo Llc; 07/08/21. $73,500
127 Driftwood Court, Seddon Alfred Vanikiotis Thomas J; 07/08/21. $88,000
129 Sussex Place, Kotula Bozena Vrba Dennis/Ind&Atty; 07/09/21. $92,000
275 Mattix Run, Greatland Investment Llc Scheuerman Paul Jr; 07/09/21. $140,000
51 Derby Drive, Reed Astle Deborah/Tr Kajander Richard A; 07/09/21. $349,900
211 Motts Creek Road, Burns William J Burns William J IV; 07/12/21. $260,000
703 Moonraker Court, Blalock Jeannine Oneill Thomas J; 07/12/21. $300,000
233 Galley Court, Snyder Fred W Jr Horner Steven D; 07/13/21. $100,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
132 Lenape Ave, Daley Patricia C Stiteler Linda Marie; 07/08/21. $250,000
528 Sherwood Road, Kaspar Katherine S Lemelin Scott; 07/08/21. $325,000
5035 Merion Court, Kao Mei Wan Kesselly Mawatta; 07/09/21. $170,000
2014 High Bank, Jordan Amber M Wyrick Kristen; 07/09/21. $228,500
5720 Main St, Birch Hulda/Tr 5720 Main Street Llc; 07/09/21. $245,000
5379 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Brown Richard W III Smith Kelcey L; 07/09/21. $359,900
4430 Yorktown Place, Alfano Francine C Malanczuk Lynn A; 07/12/21. $110,000
2605 Durango Court, Mah Chao H Cohen Rosalie; 07/12/21. $139,900
HAMMONTON
590 13th St, Ingemi Frank R Smith Christopher; 07/12/21. $200,000
603 Wilbur Ave, Amoriello Leanor Mazzeo/Exr Effinger Michelle; 07/15/21. $220,000
341 Lakeview Drive, Henshaw Christopher R Erskine Frederick A III; 07/16/21. $355,000
124 N 1st Road, Harbision Brian A Larkin Rowan Patrick; 07/19/21. $253,000
LINWOOD
406 W Monroe Ave, Eris Jean James Irrevocable Tr Byrnes Jessica M; 07/15/21. $295,400
30 W Garfield Ave, Guarini Christopher Levine Thomas M; 07/20/21. $348,000
200 W Seaview Ave, Wilson Elizabeth M/Atty Czar Daniel J; 07/22/21. $325,000
LONGPORT
6 S Woodcrest Ave, Pinch Me Prop Llc Coletta Anthony V; 07/12/21. $850,000
2902 Atlantic Ave, Rahmeyer Yudes Bebbins Feller Joel; 07/16/21. $1,650,000
2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 415, Levy Victor Botwinick Kenneth S; 07/19/21. $840,000
MARGATE
14 S Washington Ave, Ivker Robert Armstrong Development Group Llc; 07/12/21. $281,250
9600 Atlantic Ave #1413, Taraschi Anthony B Mee Raymond Francis; 07/12/21. $450,000
21 Bayside Court, US Bank Tr Na Stoltzfus Alanna M; 07/12/21. $475,000
8804 Atlantic Ave, Kanefsky Eileen Kanefsky Eric Todd; 07/12/21. $1,500,000
9400 Atlantic Ave, Keyser Mary Mccaffery,/Admr Depiano James; 07/13/21. $155,000
NORTHFIELD
1613 Wells Ave, Martinez Dionicio -Jr Sands Madison; 07/09/21. $250,500
1000 Tilton Road, 1000 Tilton Road Llc Dellisanti Margaret C; 07/09/21. $365,000
314 New Road, May Brian J Adams Jason T; 07/15/21. $199,900
PLEASANTVILLE
1503 Railroad, Demps Yusuf Holmes Fariyd; 07/12/21. $155,000
131 Brighton Ave, Jackson Kimberly Perdomo Calambas Carlos Eduardo; 07/12/21. $195,000
733 Oneida Ave, Aster Holdings Llc Fuentes Roger Osorto; 07/15/21. $85,000
417 S Edgeley Ave, Ivker Robert Osorio Deozoria Enma C; 07/16/21. $126,000
SOMERS POINT
31 W Meyran Ave, Fitzgerald Michael Costas John; 07/09/21. $405,000
1710 Harbour Cove So, Dascenzo Manfred F Kampf Frederick P; 07/09/21. $459,000
640 Second St, Heavilin Nancy Dayzie Meischker Ronald C; 07/12/21. $355,000
34 W Meyran Ave, Solly Doris R Loder Jay; 07/13/21. $193,000
914 Harbour Cove, Kenwood Linda S Lafferty John; 07/13/21. $500,000
VENTNOR
219 N Dorset Ave, Wagner Diane T David Matan; 07/09/21. $380,000
11 S Weymouth Ave Unit A, Richards Gregory Varner Philip Thomas; 07/09/21. $520,000
5000 Boardwalk Apt 1101, Green Susan Weinstein Robert; 07/12/21. $225,000
118 N Lafayette Ave, Pmk 1 Realty Llc Sposato Ralph; 07/12/21. $275,000
308-310 N Wissahickon Ave, Scott Stephanie F/Tr Zanghi Kenneth; 07/12/21. $500,000
221 N Rosborough Ave, Higbee James A Raevsky Allen; 07/13/21. $260,000
Cape May County
CAPE MAY
1119 Idaho Ave, Fagan Lawrence J Rubenstein Stephanie L; 06/2021. $1,300,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
49 Sunny Lane, Mc Gonagle Samuel K Mc Gonagle Katherine I; 06/2021. $213,750
665 Petersburg Road, Duma Kelly S Dodds Scott M; 06/2021. $210,000
341 Cornelius Vanderbilt, Yacovelli Anthony J Monell John; 06/2021. $87,500
5 Cape May Ave Un 5, Glacken Barbara Finley John III; 06/2021. $85,000
171 Joe Mason Road, Harris Orville Jr Gardner Viola; 06/2021. $72,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
938 Honeysuckle Lane 3, Kuhns Michelle A Dunham Drew; 06/2021. $397,000
1403 Lincoln Blvd, Lee James D Hardin Glen; 06/2021. $375,000
214 Oakdale Ave, Kane Charles R Roberts Patricia; 06/2021. $350,000
7 Redwood Ave, Casalvera Shawn De Mond Gregory R; 06/2021. $301,000
126 Village Road, Doyle Karen J O’Malley Michael A; 06/2021. $295,000
211 Mindy Ave, Ternosky Steven A Hierl Frederick K; 06/2021. $289,001
1712 Star Ave, Jamison Richard W Walsh Laura; 06/2021. $288,000
303 Holmes Ave, Dorn Ed Michels Michael; 06/2021. $260,000
43 W Greenwood Ave, Neuman Austin J Jackson Raymond J; 06/2021. $255,000
523 E Tampa, Krzywicki James Lafferty Tanner; 06/2021. $235,000
1403 Washington Blvd, Bailey Karen L Bailey Lance; 06/2021. $230,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
8 Whippoorwill Lane, Federal National Mtg Asso Arc Of Cape May County Inc; 06/2021. $392,375
1019 Route 9 South, Cunningham Mayville Llp Leach Brian; 06/2021. $350,000
1000 Millman Blvd, Panattieri Gloria Merriweather Marilyn; 06/2021. $340,000
129 Swainton Goshen Road, Mills Dorothy M Est Bares Andrew; 06/2021. $275,000
16 Langford Blvd, Langford Frederick 1031 Esi Eat LLC; 06/2021. $207,500
685 Dias Creek Road, Weyand Bonnie A Est Sedlak David P Sr; 06/2021. $200,000
515 Cedar Ave, Berkey Gabriel F Gerner Linda; 06/2021. $170,000
1021 Route 9 South, Cunningham Reeds Beach Llp Leach Brian; 06/2021. $150,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
431 E 19th Ave, Hurwitz Harold Brucker Henry J; 06/2021. $125,000
420 Paradise Way Un 420, Paradise Cove LLC Cram Michael E; 06/2021. $1,275,000
115 E 12th Ave, Ambrosini John Ahearn Michael; 06/2021. $725,000
Ocean Ave Un 100, Waninger Kevin N Rdamj LLC 412; 06/2021. $640,000
1811 Atlantic Ave, Konides Nicholas D Chiolo Anthony; 06/2021. $529,000
OCEAN CITY
719 11Th St Un 517, Bloom John W Lihou Christine; 06/2021. $269,000
812-20 Ocean Ave Un 103, Rotoli Albert J Swahl James C Jr; 06/2021. $219,900
831-35 Atlantic Ave Un 209, Stillwell Charles D Cama Plan Fbo; 06/2021. $208,000
3313-3315 Bay Ave Un 22, Prepsel Frank C Jr Mehaffey James; 06/2021. $160,000
807 Eighth St Un 414, Boal Brett Alan Macaya Maria Evelyn; 06/2021. $54,000
325-27 E Atlantic Blvd & 328-30 Waverly Blvd, Smith Christine J Small Barry L Trust; 06/2021. $3,100,000
184 W Atlantic Blvd, J A Nolen III Dynasty Trust Any Bay View LLC; 06/2021. $3,099,000
350 Seabright Road, Goldstein Paul Heichemer Corinne A; 06/2021. $2,900,000
2620-22 Asbury Ave, Gieseler Richard A Diamante Homes LLC; 06/2021. $1,510,000
28 Ocean Ave, Stell Teric Barell Jason; 06/2021. $1,500,000
601 18th St Un 1, Kulinski Andrew Madarang Ben; 06/2021. $999,999
1649 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Ramos Louis Szene Tamas Iaszlo; 06/2021. $887,500
5420 West Ave, Vaughan John A Geraghty Joseph R; 06/2021. $875,000
SEA ISLE CITY
117 73rd St, Corey Paul D Dolan Michael T; 06/2021. $935,000
8609 Landis Ave Un 203, 147 87Th LLC Mc Donnell Jeffrey W; 06/2021. $775,000
3700 Boardwalk, Sichort Thomas J Di Carlo Christopher Scott; 06/2021. $714,000
4114 Central Ave Un 311, Durst Edward Larkey William J; 06/2021. $305,000
WILDWOOD
314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Fuller Christine; 06/2021. $210,000
314 E Leamng Ave Un 302, Kinder David J Klosinski Mark; 06/2021. $200,000
323 E Maple Ave Un 3, Bruno Charles A Scannapieco Dina; 06/2021. $159,900
145 E Hand Ave Un 1, Jp Wildwood LLC Cinalli Erin; 06/2021. $150,000
207 E Cresse Ave, Panebianco Tony Polizano James; 06/2021. $144,527
426 W Lincoln Ave, Spray Dock Inc 426-427 W Lincoln Ave LLC; 06/2021. $100,000
427 W Lincoln Ave, Spray Dock Inc 426-427 W Lincoln Ave LLC; 06/2021. $20,000
116-118 E Taylor Ave, Strenkoski Jean A-Cam Apts LLC; 06/2021. $815,000
613 W Burk Ave, Wilgus Judy Booth Exr Ambrose Michael James; 06/2021. $695,000
4415 Park Blvd, Park & Davis LLC Park Blvd 4415 LLC; 06/2021. $650,000
302 E Magnolia Ave #A, Medany Christopher Sowers Donald B Jr; 06/2021. $460,000
233 E Andrews Ave, Handwerk Ronald L Sr Lock Frank J III; 06/2021. $460,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6201 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic Breeze Inc 6201 Atlantic Ave LLC; 06/2021. $4,000,000
5600 Ocean Ave, Seaking Land Co Of NJ LLC Coastal Wc Inc; 06/2021. $2,200,000
8000 Seaview Ave Un S, Donnelly Patricia Warrenfeltz James Donald; 06/2021. $500,000
7411 Pacific Ave Un 4, Wc Shore Works LLC Poole Jeff; 06/2021. $280,000
