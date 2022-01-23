 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold
Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

152 E Wyoming Ave, Matus Regina M Simonsen Niklas; 10/20/21. $212,000

117 Lisbon Ave, Anderson Tracy E Dolgoff Steven J; 10/20/21. $310,000

ATLANTIC CITY

1515 Boardwalk Unit 2202, Marrocco Christina Mezzacappa Angela; 10/01/21. $78,000

26 Barkentine Court, Regus Mario Mason Maralyn; 10/01/21. $172,500

35 N Georgia Ave, Syed Hasan Llc Annie Piphany Llc; 10/01/21. $207,400

1117 City Ave, Soriano Jose Chen Xiaomin; 10/04/21. $173,000

15 Gordons Alley, 17 South J Prop Llc Levin Emanuel L/Tr; 10/04/21. $200,000

129 Wilson Ave, Chinamerican Realty Inc Rappe Angelo Anthony; 10/05/21. $115,000

3101 Boardwalk 810-I Tower I, Steinberg Robert D Miller Diane M; 10/05/21. $130,000

150 S Bellevue Ave, Hong Lina Chan Wai Ling; 10/05/21. $150,000

624a Carson Ave Unit Aa, Liu Yirong Kull Christopher; 10/05/21. $430,000

1515 Boardwalk Unit 1706, Coleman Guy A Cho Paul K; 10/06/21. $83,000

4401 Atlantic Ave Unit A-4, Marquez Rosa Christensen Dawn Marie; 10/06/21. $113,500

208 N Tennessee Ave, Barris Christine Bostic Roberts Georgetta E; 10/06/21. $165,000

1006 N Ohio Ave, Sewell Be Llc Albright Michael Thomas/Exr; 10/07/21. $70,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Apt 405, Cogossi Michael Shane Tdi Management Inc; $85,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 1201, Wang Guofang Cills Howard Roy; 10/07/21. 10/07/21. $329,500

BRIGANTINE

32 Gull Cove, Fishman Cindy E Quackenbush Karen E; 10/01/21. $510,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit T7, Walter Ellen Leiby Charles F IV; 10/04/21. $138,000

3900 Bayshore Ave Unit A, Henderson Janet Moore Brian T; 10/04/21. $350,000

154 39th St So, Rissmiller Brad Madonna Joseph R; 10/05/21. $260,000

111 22nd St So, Fulmer Kristen M Crawford Irene A; 10/05/21. $550,000

543 Lafayette Blvd, Rice Amy Mccarty Kevin; 10/05/21. $575,000

512 W Brigantine Ave, Edwards Denin Fumo Joseph J IV; 10/05/21. $700,000

212 W Brigantine Ave #505, Mato Anthony R Scala Jerry; 10/06/21. $250,000

343 39th St So, Denicuolo Mark J Colavita Mark; 10/06/21. $770,000

4607 Schooner Rd Unit B, Paul Ermel Nicole M Constantine Warren J Jr; 10/07/21. $315,000

3900 W Brigantine Ave, Condo Egan John Reedman Thomas F Jr; 10/07/21. $319,000

411 W Shore Drive, Linn Charles Sullivan Ryan/Admr; 10/07/21. $399,900

10 Girard Place, Lebedinskiy Eduard Haven Homes Bldrs Llc; 10/07/21. $700,000

218 Second St No, Okeefe Jane A Ng Manyan; 10/12/21. $850,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

410 London Ave, Goldstone Properties Llc Pnc Bank Na; 10/26/21. $73,000

205 Norfolk Ave, Rodriguez Christopher King Whitney; 10/26/21. $180,000

705 Buffalo Ave, Ahlers Gregory M Ahlers Gary R; 10/27/21. $87,500

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

69 Pebble Beach Drive, Koster John K/Tr Pitel Eileen A; 10/01/21. $820,000

3 Golden Court, Santiago Stardust Lento Kristin; 10/05/21. $150,000

103 Beresford Drive, Sheppleman Charissa J Yao Can Ji; 10/05/21. $335,223

309 Pond Road, Pacheco Antony C Strazzeri Anthony J; 10/05/21. $349,900

238 Lily Road, Pitel Eileen A Ballard Martin Claudette; 10/05/21. $469,000

209 Newark Ave, Caffrey Patrick Gradziel Barry J; 10/06/21. $192,500

4 Driftwood Drive, Mcgonigle Erin Bollinger Heather; 10/06/21. $235,000

213 Rose Marie Drive, Pham Donny Huddy Michael; 10/06/21. $310,000

202 La Costa Drive, Dixon Emma Y Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/06/21. $321,990

106 Toulon Ave, Gonzalez Francesca Montes Maria E; 10/07/21. $25,000

114 Wygate Drive, Koschorreck Walter Jr Rosen Steven I; 10/07/21. $295,000

15 Bayberry Ave, Mccline Timothy Piper Brandon M; 10/07/21. $340,000

17 Wexford Lane, Chhuong Outarow Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/07/21. $377,990

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

42 Waterview Drive, Matino Nicholas B Conover Victoria; 10/01/21. $115,100

16 Crowndale Place, Verney Rose Bodnar Tr Lamantia Bilia A; 10/04/21. $429,900

301 E Elm Ave, Kaura Enterprises Llc Millenium Property Group Inc;10/05/21. $59,995

16 Federal Court, Jauregui Arbieto Yuly Borja Brenda; 10/05/21. $122,000

60 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Guzman Kevin Keeley Kathryn A;10/05/21. $133,000

25 Adams Ave, Kennedy Antoinette W Mason Tammy J/Exrx; 10/05/21. $225,000

525 Country Club Drive, Wan Michael Bakalian Azad/Exr; 10/05/21. $276,000

40 Club Place, Ailes William Quinn Stephen; 10/06/21. $77,500

174 Colonial Court, Ailes William Frank Gordon; 10/06/21. $85,000

27 Pheasant Meadow Drive #103, Block Ashley Horner Steven D; 10/06/21. $137,777

302 Mattix Run, Stephenson Marshana Kessler David; 10/06/21. $142,500

331 S New York Road, Dagrosa Michael H Lombardo Paul; 10/06/21. $150,000

728 E Fishers Creek Road, Bonawitz Lisa Riotta Cristina; 10/06/21. $160,000

58 Cherokee Drive, Kustro Danuta Awad Hayam/Ind&Admr; 10/06/21. $200,000

427 Tulip Ave, Montana Casdia Kellie Butler Scott; 10/06/21. $320,000

266 W Louis Ave, Aquino Evelyn Arlene Henson Carol B; 10/07/21. $285,000

560 Stonewall Drive, Conti Jessica Patel Yogeshkumar N; 10/07/21. $345,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

16 Glendale Circle, Shine Kendra Lu Wen Jie; 10/05/21. $360,000

530 Sun Pine Drive, Abideen Zain Bravoco Michael C; 10/05/21. $650,000

2624 Nutmeg Court, Rivera Echevarria Jannette Ozoria Francisco A; 10/06/21. $82,000

4831 Hawthorne Lane, Little Joslyn Castro Nancy; 10/06/21. $150,000

2 Jamestown Circle, Swaminathan Karthik Acevedo Eric M; 10/06/21. $230,000

4981 Cardiff Court, Rpl Properties Llc Helm Haskin Jeanette; 10/07/21. $87,000

4925 Winterbury Court, Galloway Alonzo Hanna Rimon; 10/07/21. $110,0000

1363 Aspen St, Lucchin Andrea Jean Blazer Jacob; 10/07/21. $192,000

186 Pheasant Run Road, Bolanos Michael Napper Marvin; 10/07/21. $249,000

4218 Fairway Drive, Kodel Gary C Hutcherson William C; 10/07/21. $300,000

6036 Peach St, Zahedivash Reza Stransky Jennifer; 10/07/21. $310,000

5303 Harding Highway #302, Fenwick&Nguyen Realty Llc Fasick Barbara Williams/Atty; 10/08/21. $40,000

3518 Woodland Drive, 2 Country Pine Llc Garfi Robert J; 10/08/21. $95,000

2014 Winding Way, Levis Sarah Amanda Schenk Carmella M; 10/08/21. $360,000

MARGATE

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 808, Fischer Michael B Cohen Boaz; 10/26/21. $245,000

9601 Atlantic Ave Unit B-1, Robinson Edward Myron Grosso Christopher; 10/26/21. $299,000

205 N Jefferson Ave #C, Zaslow David R Johnson Coby R; 10/26/21. $847,500

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

24 Jeans Court, Dougherty Brian Powell Kevin; 10/18/21. $384,900

4948 Moss Mill Road, Fagan And Fagan Prop Llc Holen Paula Ruth; 10/29/21. $100,000

NORTHFIELD

507 Pincus Ave, Alshay Marianna Jones Sallie; 10/25/21. $246,000

2300 Oak Ave, Jensen Andrew Britton William A Jr; 10/29/21. $330,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1430 N Franklin Blvd, Blevin Ryan Vu & Associates Llc; 10/22/21. $165,000

126 Plaza Place, Rivera Gerardo Ortez Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc; 10/25/21. $27,000

115 W Mulberry Ave, Andre William Aurelus Astrid N; 10/25/21. $130,000

SOMERS POINT

400 Shore Road, Jersey Coast Prop Mgmt Llc Gray Donna/Exrx; 10/22/21. $140,000

160 W Pierson Ave, Connolly Kevin James Kelly Tara C; 10/22/21. $242,500

VENTNOR

111 S Surrey Ave, Akras Julius Cedar Robert A; 10/18/21. $182,000

11 S Nashville Ave Unit A3, Huntington Associates Llc Ventnor Living Llc; 10/19/21. $60,000

111 S Dudley Ave Unit 204, Costello Brian S Kagan Boris; 10/19/21. $225,000

Cape May County

AVALON

482 21st St, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Ken’s Shore Thing LLC; 10/2021. $2,325,000

2045 First Ave, Cabano Stephen L Shockley William Martin; 10/2021. $1,500,000

CAPE MAY

816-824 Lafayette St, G L Realty Grindstone Realty Llp; 10/2021. $949,000

1250 Illinois Ave, Branco Anthony G Mcaneney Gary T; 10/2021. $630,000

1220 C Vermont Ave, Burns Kathleen M Est Stanley Joseph; 10/2021. $440,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

1302 Emerson Ave, Di Stefano Michael Lough Colin Andrew; 10/2021. $630,000

1181-1183 Wissahickon Ave, Shinn Edmond R Costangelo Dev LLC; 10/2021. $606,000

3002 Bay Drive, Hutchinson Michael P Hirshorn Thomas William; 10/2021. $544,000

103 Avalon Road, Tadduni Gregory T Cronin Catherine; 10/2021. $515,000

300 E Raleigh Ave #407, La Placa Joseph A Yueh Brenda; 10/2021. $480,000

248 Birch Road, Knight Christine Schiller Blake J; 10/2021. $405,000

900 Irving Ave, Reed Lauren M Korovkin Vladimir; 10/2021. $389,777

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

204 Aberdeen Way, Lambertino Marie T Mccarron Lillian; 10/2021. $378,900

604 Turnberry Court, Willuski John C Kelleher Robert; 10/2021. $360,000

110 Sunray Beach Road, Di Stefano Michael Black Steven C; 10/2021. $350,000

323 Indian Trail, Devlin Charles F Ferrier Andrew P; 10/2021. $350,000

1150 Golf Club Road, Mc Lay Dolores V Kirk Jacqueline J; 10/2021. $349,900

104 Tidewater Ave, Panna Anthony R Low Stephanie; 10/2021. $345,000

55 Bennys Landing Road, Quinlan Keith M Hill Michael; 10/2021. $315,000

15 Mimosa Drive, Sincavage Daniel M Santiago Jorge L Jimenez; 10/2021. $265,000

5 N 11th St, Lusch Brian J Dalicandro William; 10/2021. $260,000

12 Eagles Way, Barone Christopher R 12Eg LLC; 10/2021. $229,000

68 Bay Shore Road, Di Fabio Marie Wolford James J II; 10/2021. $225,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

501 E Third Ave, Essenthier Leo N Schilling Fred; 10/2021. $450,000

230 W 17th Ave, Bayside Dream LLC Carusone Andrew J; 10/2021. $324,900

125 W 9th Ave, Mc Namara Joseph D Sheridan Christopher J; 10/2021. $310,000

OCEAN CITY

5603 Asbury Ave, Ward Laurel D Meloro Mark; 10/2021. $1,475,552

3724 Waterview Blvd, Keys Associates LLC Merino Stephen G; 10/2021. $1,345,000

838 6th St 2nd Fl, Szalku Alexander Storch Jeffrey; 10/2021. $1,125,000

1657-59 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Durkin Jeremy Place Richard R; 10/2021. $999,999

1545-1547 Asbury Ave #B, Peluse David L Bavington Brent W; 10/2021. $885,000

5229 Bay Ave, De Colli Joseph R Sickler Melvin; 10/2021. $885,000

719 Tenth St #201, North Island Inn Dev LLC 10th St Partners LLC; 10/2021. $880,000

1600-02 Wesley Ave, Valenti John M Est Hammond Michael S; 10/2021. $868,500

719 Tenth St #202, North Island Inn Dev LLC 10th St Partners LLC; 10/2021. $840,000

719 Tenth St #203, North Island Inn Dev LLC 10th St Partners LLC; 10/2021. $830,000

152 West Ave, Hudson Jesse Killen-Krutsick Renee S; 10/2021. $826,500

719 Tenth St #204, North Island Inn Dev LLC 10th St Partners LLC; 10/2021. $820,000

4320 Asbury Ave, Bertman John P Jr Figgs Calvin L Jr; 10/2021. $800,000

1228 Simpson Ave, Schaffer Kevin Nussey Richard Jr; 10/2021. $795,000

1312 Bay Ave, Romeo Barry Turnbull Christopher B; 10/2021. $765,000

1743 Asbury Ave, Boyd Michael A Bolendz Mark F; 10/2021. $755,501

1034 Bay Ave, B G & A Morris Rev Liv Trust Davish Francis X; 10/2021. $710,000

200B Simpson Ave #B, Mitchell Todd Brumbach Robert L; 10/2021. $690,000

SEA ISLE CITY

50 E Hudson Ave, Wuerker’s 44 East Hudson LLC Anderson Donna; 10/2021. $369,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

327 Stagecoach Road, Foglio Francis B Flukey John; 10/2021. $450,000

5 Jonathan Drive, Skiscim Stephen J Meschede Mark; 10/2021. $435,000

7 Somers Ave, Weaver Cholehna Kelchner Daniel; 10/2021. $435,000

WILDWOOD

223 E Andrews Ave #A, Straga Gail Abate Pio; 10/2021. $505,000

310 E Glenwood Ave #A, Civera Mario Patton Chad M; 10/2021. $470,000

209 E Spencer Ave, Ivy Anthony F Carriage Hse By The Sea LLC; 10/2021. $457,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8700 Atlantic Ave, Reigner Douglas Tisosky Michael III; 10/2021. $750,000

302 E Monterey Ave, Augustino Thomas J Mc Ginley James; 10/2021. $700,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

22 South Ave, 10/28/2021, $95,000

72 Ewing St, 10/29/2021, $60,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

4200 Battle Lane, 10/21/2021, $90,000

1601 E Buckshutem Road, 10/21/2021, $110,000

MILLVILLE

207 N 7th St, 10/15/2021, $12,500

604 N 5th St, 10/15/2021, $54,459

117 Smith St Rear, 10/18/2021, $11,900

900 Leonard Drive, 10/18/2021, $70,000

302 N 13th St, 10/18/2021, $133,000

1121 Fairton Road, 10/18/2021, $154,650

1126 Louis Drive, 10/18/2021, $170,000

2325 W Main St, 10/18/2021, $400,000

419 E Mulberry St, 10/19/2021, $107,500

720 Vine Street E, 10/19/2021, $240,000

411 Howard St, 10/26/2021, $130,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

20 Franmar Drive, 10/21/2021, $300,000

U50 Old Deerfield Pike, 10/27/2021, $167,000

VINELAND

2490 Venezia Ave, 10/6/2021, $243,000

2981 N Delsea Diver, 10/6/2021, $275,000

2591 Monroe Ave 10/6/2021, $365,000

13 N Eighth St &C, 10/6/2021, $490,000

1041 N Mill Road, 10/7/2021, $185,000

2743 Leamings Mill Road, 10/7/2021, $215,000

736 S State St, 10/8/2021, $175,000

813 Florence Ave, 10/8/2021, $177,000

3791 Italia Ave, 10/12/2021, $575,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

34 Mediterranean Court; 9/2021. $124,000

424 E Bay Ave; 9/2021. $125,000

7 South Seas Court; 9/2021. $125,000

B27 Mediterranean Court; 9/2021. $155,000

82 Georgetown Blvd; 9/2021. $160,000

37 Mediterranean Court Unit C; 9/2021. $171,900

B6 South Seas Court; 9/2021. $185,000

21 Gibraltar Court; 9/2021. $190,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

126 Lakeside Drive East; 9/2021. $340,000

724 Sandy Hook Drive; 9/2021. $340,000

2282 Lakeside S Drive; 9/2021. $340,000

721 Weehawkin Ave; 9/2021. $340,000

117 Walnut Drive; 9/2021. $340,000

229 Chestnut Lane; 9/2021. $350,000

317 Pine Forest Lane; 9/2021. $350,000

Capstan Drive; 9/2021. $360,000

103 Nautilus Blvd; 9/2021. $360,000

234 Spruce Lane; 9/2021. $375,000

1829 Serpentine Drive; 9/2021. $376,000

241 Juniper Lane; 9/2021. $379,900

401 Fernwood Drive; 9/2021. $385,000

456 Steuben Ave; 9/2021. $395,000

Laurel Blvd; 9/2021. $400,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

326 Lake Champlain Drive; 9/2021. $170,000

115 Lakewood Court; 9/2021. $170,000

124 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $171,000

109 Division St; 9/2021. $174,000

L250 Greay Bay Blvd; 9/2021. $177,000

109 Division St; 9/2021. $180,000

425 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $180,000

5 Pebble Beach Lane; 9/2021. $184,000

881 Radio Road; 9/2021. $190,000

228 Lake Champlain Drive; 9/2021. $190,000

1321 Radio Road; 9/2021. $190,000

5 W Playhouse Drive; 9/2021. $194,500

111 Mohican Lane; 9/2021. $200,000

53 Timberline Drive; 9/2021. $202,000

409e Calabreeze Way; 9/2021. $210,000

42 West Sail Drive; 9/2021. $215,000

12 Lake Superior Drive; 9/2021. $220,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

56 Clearwater Drive; 9/2021. $255,000

107 Demmy Ave; 9/2021. $271,000

173 Lighthouse Drive; 9/2021. $277,500

402 Third St; 9/2021. $285,000

304 Third St; 9/2021. $290,000

15 Lettis Landing Road; 9/2021. $302,000

61 Tiller Drive; 9/2021. $309,000

34 Bay Pkwy; 9/2021. $325,000

305 Fifth St; 9/2021. $326,000

66 Main St; 9/2021. $345,000

86 Adriatic Ave; 9/2021. $359,000

37 Eagleswood Drive; 9/2021. $390,000

37 Grand Bay Harbor Way; 9/2021. $395,000

3 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $395,000

9 Long John Silver Way; 9/2021. $397,000

20 Pennsylvania Ave; 9/2021. $400,000

32 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $405,000

582 Martin Road; 9/2021. $410,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

5 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $521,490

16 Perkins Lane; 9/2021. $525,000

133 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $528,105

19 Mulberry Drive; 9/2021. $530,000

399 Golfview Drive; 9/2021. $530,000

1158 Beach Lane; 9/2021. $530,000

1 Corliss Way; 9/2021. $530,545

63 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $532,990

989 Buccaneer Lane; 9/2021. $535,400

9 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $540,490

229 Laurel Court; 9/2021. $549,900

52 Nancy Drive; 9/2021. $550,000

62 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $550,990

138 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $567,335

683 Cutter Lane; 9/2021. $600,000

125 Evelyn Drive; 9/2021. $649,900

49 Frank Drive; 9/2021. $690,000

6 Little Court; 9/2021. $695,000

134 Bernard Drive; 9/2021. $699,900

