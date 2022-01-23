Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
152 E Wyoming Ave, Matus Regina M Simonsen Niklas; 10/20/21. $212,000
117 Lisbon Ave, Anderson Tracy E Dolgoff Steven J; 10/20/21. $310,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1515 Boardwalk Unit 2202, Marrocco Christina Mezzacappa Angela; 10/01/21. $78,000
26 Barkentine Court, Regus Mario Mason Maralyn; 10/01/21. $172,500
35 N Georgia Ave, Syed Hasan Llc Annie Piphany Llc; 10/01/21. $207,400
1117 City Ave, Soriano Jose Chen Xiaomin; 10/04/21. $173,000
15 Gordons Alley, 17 South J Prop Llc Levin Emanuel L/Tr; 10/04/21. $200,000
129 Wilson Ave, Chinamerican Realty Inc Rappe Angelo Anthony; 10/05/21. $115,000
3101 Boardwalk 810-I Tower I, Steinberg Robert D Miller Diane M; 10/05/21. $130,000
150 S Bellevue Ave, Hong Lina Chan Wai Ling; 10/05/21. $150,000
624a Carson Ave Unit Aa, Liu Yirong Kull Christopher; 10/05/21. $430,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 1706, Coleman Guy A Cho Paul K; 10/06/21. $83,000
4401 Atlantic Ave Unit A-4, Marquez Rosa Christensen Dawn Marie; 10/06/21. $113,500
208 N Tennessee Ave, Barris Christine Bostic Roberts Georgetta E; 10/06/21. $165,000
1006 N Ohio Ave, Sewell Be Llc Albright Michael Thomas/Exr; 10/07/21. $70,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Apt 405, Cogossi Michael Shane Tdi Management Inc; $85,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 1201, Wang Guofang Cills Howard Roy; 10/07/21. 10/07/21. $329,500
BRIGANTINE
32 Gull Cove, Fishman Cindy E Quackenbush Karen E; 10/01/21. $510,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit T7, Walter Ellen Leiby Charles F IV; 10/04/21. $138,000
3900 Bayshore Ave Unit A, Henderson Janet Moore Brian T; 10/04/21. $350,000
154 39th St So, Rissmiller Brad Madonna Joseph R; 10/05/21. $260,000
111 22nd St So, Fulmer Kristen M Crawford Irene A; 10/05/21. $550,000
543 Lafayette Blvd, Rice Amy Mccarty Kevin; 10/05/21. $575,000
512 W Brigantine Ave, Edwards Denin Fumo Joseph J IV; 10/05/21. $700,000
212 W Brigantine Ave #505, Mato Anthony R Scala Jerry; 10/06/21. $250,000
343 39th St So, Denicuolo Mark J Colavita Mark; 10/06/21. $770,000
4607 Schooner Rd Unit B, Paul Ermel Nicole M Constantine Warren J Jr; 10/07/21. $315,000
3900 W Brigantine Ave, Condo Egan John Reedman Thomas F Jr; 10/07/21. $319,000
411 W Shore Drive, Linn Charles Sullivan Ryan/Admr; 10/07/21. $399,900
10 Girard Place, Lebedinskiy Eduard Haven Homes Bldrs Llc; 10/07/21. $700,000
218 Second St No, Okeefe Jane A Ng Manyan; 10/12/21. $850,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
410 London Ave, Goldstone Properties Llc Pnc Bank Na; 10/26/21. $73,000
205 Norfolk Ave, Rodriguez Christopher King Whitney; 10/26/21. $180,000
705 Buffalo Ave, Ahlers Gregory M Ahlers Gary R; 10/27/21. $87,500
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
69 Pebble Beach Drive, Koster John K/Tr Pitel Eileen A; 10/01/21. $820,000
3 Golden Court, Santiago Stardust Lento Kristin; 10/05/21. $150,000
103 Beresford Drive, Sheppleman Charissa J Yao Can Ji; 10/05/21. $335,223
309 Pond Road, Pacheco Antony C Strazzeri Anthony J; 10/05/21. $349,900
238 Lily Road, Pitel Eileen A Ballard Martin Claudette; 10/05/21. $469,000
209 Newark Ave, Caffrey Patrick Gradziel Barry J; 10/06/21. $192,500
4 Driftwood Drive, Mcgonigle Erin Bollinger Heather; 10/06/21. $235,000
213 Rose Marie Drive, Pham Donny Huddy Michael; 10/06/21. $310,000
202 La Costa Drive, Dixon Emma Y Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/06/21. $321,990
106 Toulon Ave, Gonzalez Francesca Montes Maria E; 10/07/21. $25,000
114 Wygate Drive, Koschorreck Walter Jr Rosen Steven I; 10/07/21. $295,000
15 Bayberry Ave, Mccline Timothy Piper Brandon M; 10/07/21. $340,000
17 Wexford Lane, Chhuong Outarow Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/07/21. $377,990
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
42 Waterview Drive, Matino Nicholas B Conover Victoria; 10/01/21. $115,100
16 Crowndale Place, Verney Rose Bodnar Tr Lamantia Bilia A; 10/04/21. $429,900
301 E Elm Ave, Kaura Enterprises Llc Millenium Property Group Inc;10/05/21. $59,995
16 Federal Court, Jauregui Arbieto Yuly Borja Brenda; 10/05/21. $122,000
60 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Guzman Kevin Keeley Kathryn A;10/05/21. $133,000
25 Adams Ave, Kennedy Antoinette W Mason Tammy J/Exrx; 10/05/21. $225,000
525 Country Club Drive, Wan Michael Bakalian Azad/Exr; 10/05/21. $276,000
40 Club Place, Ailes William Quinn Stephen; 10/06/21. $77,500
174 Colonial Court, Ailes William Frank Gordon; 10/06/21. $85,000
27 Pheasant Meadow Drive #103, Block Ashley Horner Steven D; 10/06/21. $137,777
302 Mattix Run, Stephenson Marshana Kessler David; 10/06/21. $142,500
331 S New York Road, Dagrosa Michael H Lombardo Paul; 10/06/21. $150,000
728 E Fishers Creek Road, Bonawitz Lisa Riotta Cristina; 10/06/21. $160,000
58 Cherokee Drive, Kustro Danuta Awad Hayam/Ind&Admr; 10/06/21. $200,000
427 Tulip Ave, Montana Casdia Kellie Butler Scott; 10/06/21. $320,000
266 W Louis Ave, Aquino Evelyn Arlene Henson Carol B; 10/07/21. $285,000
560 Stonewall Drive, Conti Jessica Patel Yogeshkumar N; 10/07/21. $345,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
16 Glendale Circle, Shine Kendra Lu Wen Jie; 10/05/21. $360,000
530 Sun Pine Drive, Abideen Zain Bravoco Michael C; 10/05/21. $650,000
2624 Nutmeg Court, Rivera Echevarria Jannette Ozoria Francisco A; 10/06/21. $82,000
4831 Hawthorne Lane, Little Joslyn Castro Nancy; 10/06/21. $150,000
2 Jamestown Circle, Swaminathan Karthik Acevedo Eric M; 10/06/21. $230,000
4981 Cardiff Court, Rpl Properties Llc Helm Haskin Jeanette; 10/07/21. $87,000
4925 Winterbury Court, Galloway Alonzo Hanna Rimon; 10/07/21. $110,0000
1363 Aspen St, Lucchin Andrea Jean Blazer Jacob; 10/07/21. $192,000
186 Pheasant Run Road, Bolanos Michael Napper Marvin; 10/07/21. $249,000
4218 Fairway Drive, Kodel Gary C Hutcherson William C; 10/07/21. $300,000
6036 Peach St, Zahedivash Reza Stransky Jennifer; 10/07/21. $310,000
5303 Harding Highway #302, Fenwick&Nguyen Realty Llc Fasick Barbara Williams/Atty; 10/08/21. $40,000
3518 Woodland Drive, 2 Country Pine Llc Garfi Robert J; 10/08/21. $95,000
2014 Winding Way, Levis Sarah Amanda Schenk Carmella M; 10/08/21. $360,000
MARGATE
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 808, Fischer Michael B Cohen Boaz; 10/26/21. $245,000
9601 Atlantic Ave Unit B-1, Robinson Edward Myron Grosso Christopher; 10/26/21. $299,000
205 N Jefferson Ave #C, Zaslow David R Johnson Coby R; 10/26/21. $847,500
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
24 Jeans Court, Dougherty Brian Powell Kevin; 10/18/21. $384,900
4948 Moss Mill Road, Fagan And Fagan Prop Llc Holen Paula Ruth; 10/29/21. $100,000
NORTHFIELD
507 Pincus Ave, Alshay Marianna Jones Sallie; 10/25/21. $246,000
2300 Oak Ave, Jensen Andrew Britton William A Jr; 10/29/21. $330,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1430 N Franklin Blvd, Blevin Ryan Vu & Associates Llc; 10/22/21. $165,000
126 Plaza Place, Rivera Gerardo Ortez Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc; 10/25/21. $27,000
115 W Mulberry Ave, Andre William Aurelus Astrid N; 10/25/21. $130,000
SOMERS POINT
400 Shore Road, Jersey Coast Prop Mgmt Llc Gray Donna/Exrx; 10/22/21. $140,000
160 W Pierson Ave, Connolly Kevin James Kelly Tara C; 10/22/21. $242,500
VENTNOR
111 S Surrey Ave, Akras Julius Cedar Robert A; 10/18/21. $182,000
11 S Nashville Ave Unit A3, Huntington Associates Llc Ventnor Living Llc; 10/19/21. $60,000
111 S Dudley Ave Unit 204, Costello Brian S Kagan Boris; 10/19/21. $225,000
Cape May County
AVALON
482 21st St, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Ken’s Shore Thing LLC; 10/2021. $2,325,000
2045 First Ave, Cabano Stephen L Shockley William Martin; 10/2021. $1,500,000
CAPE MAY
816-824 Lafayette St, G L Realty Grindstone Realty Llp; 10/2021. $949,000
1250 Illinois Ave, Branco Anthony G Mcaneney Gary T; 10/2021. $630,000
1220 C Vermont Ave, Burns Kathleen M Est Stanley Joseph; 10/2021. $440,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
1302 Emerson Ave, Di Stefano Michael Lough Colin Andrew; 10/2021. $630,000
1181-1183 Wissahickon Ave, Shinn Edmond R Costangelo Dev LLC; 10/2021. $606,000
3002 Bay Drive, Hutchinson Michael P Hirshorn Thomas William; 10/2021. $544,000
103 Avalon Road, Tadduni Gregory T Cronin Catherine; 10/2021. $515,000
300 E Raleigh Ave #407, La Placa Joseph A Yueh Brenda; 10/2021. $480,000
248 Birch Road, Knight Christine Schiller Blake J; 10/2021. $405,000
900 Irving Ave, Reed Lauren M Korovkin Vladimir; 10/2021. $389,777
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
204 Aberdeen Way, Lambertino Marie T Mccarron Lillian; 10/2021. $378,900
604 Turnberry Court, Willuski John C Kelleher Robert; 10/2021. $360,000
110 Sunray Beach Road, Di Stefano Michael Black Steven C; 10/2021. $350,000
323 Indian Trail, Devlin Charles F Ferrier Andrew P; 10/2021. $350,000
1150 Golf Club Road, Mc Lay Dolores V Kirk Jacqueline J; 10/2021. $349,900
104 Tidewater Ave, Panna Anthony R Low Stephanie; 10/2021. $345,000
55 Bennys Landing Road, Quinlan Keith M Hill Michael; 10/2021. $315,000
15 Mimosa Drive, Sincavage Daniel M Santiago Jorge L Jimenez; 10/2021. $265,000
5 N 11th St, Lusch Brian J Dalicandro William; 10/2021. $260,000
12 Eagles Way, Barone Christopher R 12Eg LLC; 10/2021. $229,000
68 Bay Shore Road, Di Fabio Marie Wolford James J II; 10/2021. $225,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
501 E Third Ave, Essenthier Leo N Schilling Fred; 10/2021. $450,000
230 W 17th Ave, Bayside Dream LLC Carusone Andrew J; 10/2021. $324,900
125 W 9th Ave, Mc Namara Joseph D Sheridan Christopher J; 10/2021. $310,000
OCEAN CITY
5603 Asbury Ave, Ward Laurel D Meloro Mark; 10/2021. $1,475,552
3724 Waterview Blvd, Keys Associates LLC Merino Stephen G; 10/2021. $1,345,000
838 6th St 2nd Fl, Szalku Alexander Storch Jeffrey; 10/2021. $1,125,000
1657-59 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Durkin Jeremy Place Richard R; 10/2021. $999,999
1545-1547 Asbury Ave #B, Peluse David L Bavington Brent W; 10/2021. $885,000
5229 Bay Ave, De Colli Joseph R Sickler Melvin; 10/2021. $885,000
719 Tenth St #201, North Island Inn Dev LLC 10th St Partners LLC; 10/2021. $880,000
1600-02 Wesley Ave, Valenti John M Est Hammond Michael S; 10/2021. $868,500
719 Tenth St #202, North Island Inn Dev LLC 10th St Partners LLC; 10/2021. $840,000
719 Tenth St #203, North Island Inn Dev LLC 10th St Partners LLC; 10/2021. $830,000
152 West Ave, Hudson Jesse Killen-Krutsick Renee S; 10/2021. $826,500
719 Tenth St #204, North Island Inn Dev LLC 10th St Partners LLC; 10/2021. $820,000
4320 Asbury Ave, Bertman John P Jr Figgs Calvin L Jr; 10/2021. $800,000
1228 Simpson Ave, Schaffer Kevin Nussey Richard Jr; 10/2021. $795,000
1312 Bay Ave, Romeo Barry Turnbull Christopher B; 10/2021. $765,000
1743 Asbury Ave, Boyd Michael A Bolendz Mark F; 10/2021. $755,501
1034 Bay Ave, B G & A Morris Rev Liv Trust Davish Francis X; 10/2021. $710,000
200B Simpson Ave #B, Mitchell Todd Brumbach Robert L; 10/2021. $690,000
SEA ISLE CITY
1181-1183 Wissahickon Ave, Shinn Edmond R Costangelo Dev LLC; 10/2021. $606,000
3002 Bay Drive, Hutchinson Michael P Hirshorn Thomas William; 10/2021. $544,000
103 Avalon Road, Tadduni Gregory T Cronin Catherine; 10/2021. $515,000
300 E Raleigh Ave #407, La Placa Joseph A Yueh Brenda; 10/2021. $480,000
248 Birch Road, Knight Christine Schiller Blake J; 10/2021. $405,000
900 Irving Ave, Reed Lauren M Korovkin Vladimir; 10/2021. $389,777
50 E Hudson Ave, Wuerker’s 44 East Hudson LLC Anderson Donna; 10/2021. $369,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
327 Stagecoach Road, Foglio Francis B Flukey John; 10/2021. $450,000
5 Jonathan Drive, Skiscim Stephen J Meschede Mark; 10/2021. $435,000
7 Somers Ave, Weaver Cholehna Kelchner Daniel; 10/2021. $435,000
WILDWOOD
223 E Andrews Ave #A, Straga Gail Abate Pio; 10/2021. $505,000
310 E Glenwood Ave #A, Civera Mario Patton Chad M; 10/2021. $470,000
209 E Spencer Ave, Ivy Anthony F Carriage Hse By The Sea LLC; 10/2021. $457,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8700 Atlantic Ave, Reigner Douglas Tisosky Michael III; 10/2021. $750,000
302 E Monterey Ave, Augustino Thomas J Mc Ginley James; 10/2021. $700,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
22 South Ave, 10/28/2021, $95,000
72 Ewing St, 10/29/2021, $60,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
4200 Battle Lane, 10/21/2021, $90,000
1601 E Buckshutem Road, 10/21/2021, $110,000
MILLVILLE
207 N 7th St, 10/15/2021, $12,500
604 N 5th St, 10/15/2021, $54,459
117 Smith St Rear, 10/18/2021, $11,900
900 Leonard Drive, 10/18/2021, $70,000
302 N 13th St, 10/18/2021, $133,000
1121 Fairton Road, 10/18/2021, $154,650
1126 Louis Drive, 10/18/2021, $170,000
2325 W Main St, 10/18/2021, $400,000
419 E Mulberry St, 10/19/2021, $107,500
720 Vine Street E, 10/19/2021, $240,000
411 Howard St, 10/26/2021, $130,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
20 Franmar Drive, 10/21/2021, $300,000
U50 Old Deerfield Pike, 10/27/2021, $167,000
VINELAND
2490 Venezia Ave, 10/6/2021, $243,000
2981 N Delsea Diver, 10/6/2021, $275,000
2591 Monroe Ave 10/6/2021, $365,000
13 N Eighth St &C, 10/6/2021, $490,000
1041 N Mill Road, 10/7/2021, $185,000
2743 Leamings Mill Road, 10/7/2021, $215,000
736 S State St, 10/8/2021, $175,000
813 Florence Ave, 10/8/2021, $177,000
3791 Italia Ave, 10/12/2021, $575,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
34 Mediterranean Court; 9/2021. $124,000
424 E Bay Ave; 9/2021. $125,000
7 South Seas Court; 9/2021. $125,000
B27 Mediterranean Court; 9/2021. $155,000
82 Georgetown Blvd; 9/2021. $160,000
37 Mediterranean Court Unit C; 9/2021. $171,900
B6 South Seas Court; 9/2021. $185,000
21 Gibraltar Court; 9/2021. $190,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
126 Lakeside Drive East; 9/2021. $340,000
724 Sandy Hook Drive; 9/2021. $340,000
2282 Lakeside S Drive; 9/2021. $340,000
721 Weehawkin Ave; 9/2021. $340,000
117 Walnut Drive; 9/2021. $340,000
229 Chestnut Lane; 9/2021. $350,000
317 Pine Forest Lane; 9/2021. $350,000
Capstan Drive; 9/2021. $360,000
103 Nautilus Blvd; 9/2021. $360,000
234 Spruce Lane; 9/2021. $375,000
1829 Serpentine Drive; 9/2021. $376,000
241 Juniper Lane; 9/2021. $379,900
401 Fernwood Drive; 9/2021. $385,000
456 Steuben Ave; 9/2021. $395,000
Laurel Blvd; 9/2021. $400,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
326 Lake Champlain Drive; 9/2021. $170,000
115 Lakewood Court; 9/2021. $170,000
124 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $171,000
109 Division St; 9/2021. $174,000
L250 Greay Bay Blvd; 9/2021. $177,000
109 Division St; 9/2021. $180,000
425 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $180,000
5 Pebble Beach Lane; 9/2021. $184,000
881 Radio Road; 9/2021. $190,000
228 Lake Champlain Drive; 9/2021. $190,000
1321 Radio Road; 9/2021. $190,000
5 W Playhouse Drive; 9/2021. $194,500
111 Mohican Lane; 9/2021. $200,000
53 Timberline Drive; 9/2021. $202,000
409e Calabreeze Way; 9/2021. $210,000
42 West Sail Drive; 9/2021. $215,000
12 Lake Superior Drive; 9/2021. $220,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
56 Clearwater Drive; 9/2021. $255,000
107 Demmy Ave; 9/2021. $271,000
173 Lighthouse Drive; 9/2021. $277,500
402 Third St; 9/2021. $285,000
304 Third St; 9/2021. $290,000
15 Lettis Landing Road; 9/2021. $302,000
61 Tiller Drive; 9/2021. $309,000
34 Bay Pkwy; 9/2021. $325,000
305 Fifth St; 9/2021. $326,000
66 Main St; 9/2021. $345,000
86 Adriatic Ave; 9/2021. $359,000
37 Eagleswood Drive; 9/2021. $390,000
37 Grand Bay Harbor Way; 9/2021. $395,000
3 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $395,000
9 Long John Silver Way; 9/2021. $397,000
20 Pennsylvania Ave; 9/2021. $400,000
32 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $405,000
582 Martin Road; 9/2021. $410,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
5 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $521,490
16 Perkins Lane; 9/2021. $525,000
133 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $528,105
19 Mulberry Drive; 9/2021. $530,000
399 Golfview Drive; 9/2021. $530,000
1158 Beach Lane; 9/2021. $530,000
1 Corliss Way; 9/2021. $530,545
63 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $532,990
989 Buccaneer Lane; 9/2021. $535,400
9 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $540,490
229 Laurel Court; 9/2021. $549,900
52 Nancy Drive; 9/2021. $550,000
62 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $550,990
138 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $567,335
683 Cutter Lane; 9/2021. $600,000
125 Evelyn Drive; 9/2021. $649,900
49 Frank Drive; 9/2021. $690,000
6 Little Court; 9/2021. $695,000
134 Bernard Drive; 9/2021. $699,900
