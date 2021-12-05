 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

60 N Main Unit 1803, Aj100k Investments Llc Bett John/Ind& Adk; 08/19/21. $90,000

547 N Connecticut Ave, Wu Law Firm Llc Jrm Financial Llc; 08/19/21. $95,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1607 2, Moscatello Vincent Orso Rosanne; 08/19/21. $155,000

909 Keener Ave, Movix Llc Mah Group Llc;08/20/21.  $82,000

1002 N Michigan Ave, Love Mark Erlandson Lila; 08/20/21. $110,000

3101 Boardwalk 2203b 1, Dobrowolski Natalie New Jersey Boardwalk 2203b Tr; 08/20/21. $186,500

12 S Texas Ave, Mcginnis Michael 12 S Texas Llc; 08/20/21. $245,000

311 N Dover Ave, Holland Meghan K Kyle Andrew; 08/20/21. S260,000

7 S Delancy Place, Fagerstrom Douglas Chowdhury Mohammed W; 08/20/21. $339,900

360 N South Carolina Ave, Olivero Jonathan Forraiova Barbora; 08/23/21. $70,000

113 N Annapolis Ave, Halgas Steven A Fleisher Steven; 08/23/21. $540,000

1515 Boardwalk Unit 1205, Houghton Kevin David H T Chen And Gwendyline Y Y Chen; 08/24/21. $81,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 411, Nix Jay B Fioravanti Michael; 08/24/21. $84,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 2501, Fasano Teresa Bulmash Cohen Tamar/Atty; 08/24/21. $250,000

15 N Montpelier Ave, Haider Md Wojcik Justyna; 08/24/21. $312,500

120 Atlantic Ave, Goldfarb Erik Susavage John; 08/24/21. $685,000

414 N Maine Ave, Meyers Shaun Cochran Christopher; 08/24/21. $889,725

625 Mediterranean Ave, Hardy Carlos R Atlantic City Housing Auth; 08/26/21. $75,00

3501 Boardwalk Unit B101, Amrod Properties Llc Villa Francavilla Llc; 08/27/21. $120,000

68 Lighthouse Court, Martinez Ana M Lap Properties Llc; 08/27/21. $199,000

43 S Aberdeen Place, Weizer Craig Tran Huynh Heather; 08/27/21. $635,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 228, Agosto Gilbert Krantz Samuel;08/30/21. $465,900

457 N Elberon Ave, Khan Borhan U Chowdhury Mohammed; 08/30/21. $170,000

9 N Florida Ave, Fiorentino Natale Jhm 2021 Prop Llc; 08/30/21. $420,000

105 Adriatic Ave, Martin Theresa A Kelner Jared;08/30/21.  $440,000

108 S South Carolina Ave, Jms Ira Llc Regan James J; 08/30/21. $690,000

3501 Boardwalk C-212, Ammon Robert Hersh Brett; 08/31/21. $99,500

3904 Filbert Ave, Biscardi Ashley N Taylor Michael; 08/31/21. $110,000

1601 Mckinley Ave, Huynh Khanh Q Griggs Erickra Marie; 08/31/21. $150,000

130 Folsom Ave, Silie Bruno Alexander See Lili Zhu; 08/31/21. $220,000

BRIGANTINE

209 25th St South, Innacone Anthony Johnson Joan C; 08/16/21. $475,000

4801 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit A, May John P Jr Crescenzi Mark; 08/17/21. $295,000

2803 Ocean Ave, Bussey Tom Shane Kids Future Prop Llc; 08/17/21. $777,000

124 44th St South Unit A, Caligiuri Joseph F Jr Casee Gregory M; 08/18/21. $345,000

4161 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Raimondi Daniel Wolyniec Barbara F/Tr; 08/18/21. $900,000

107 23rd St South, Aileo Michael Rado Stephen; 08/18/21. $1,079,000

4400 W Brigantine Ave Unit 201, Schroll Edward Holmes Jessica W; 08/19/21. $115,000

619 E Brigantine Ave Unit 9, Healey Maureen T Pileggi Anthony; 08/19/21. $152,900

1030 N Shore Drive, Paul Michael J Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc; 08/19/21. $1,350,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Nuzzo Michael Moses/Tr Parra Alex; 08/20/21. $95,000

312 Arbegast Drive, Reiter Christopher J Ragg John; 08/23/21. $352,000

204 14th St North, Blantz Robert H Hagopian Victor P; 08/23/21. $375,000

444 Lafayette Blvd, Mcgoldrick Shannon Gokul Properties Llc; 08/23/21. $445,000

214 Hagen Road, Magdy Gouda Melissa Dusak Dennis; 08/23/21. $585,000

203 East Brigantine Ave Unit 207, Bowers Steven R Haddad Rachel; 08/24/21. $199,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave N-210, Krysicki Maya Schmal Francis M; 08/25/21. $295,000

6 Ross Drive, E Blase Dolores Jean Opendak Michael; 08/25/21. $531,001

31 Heald Road, Black Andrew J Gwynn James S III; 08/25/21. $575,000

330 42nd St So Unit B16, Park Chi Mcsloy Frank; 08/26/21. $170,000

4201 West Brigantine Ave Unit 101, Powers Patrick F Ciullo Hugo/Heir; 08/26/21. $350,000

16 Atlantis Cove Sharkey Sean J Jr, Nabrzeski Robert J Jr; 08/26/21. $1,600,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 5202, Kirby Pamela Louise Schrenk Susan; 08/27/21. $550,000

4901 Harbour Beach Blvd Unit L-6, Afonso Teresa M Margolis Richard; 08/30/21. $155,000

4500 West Brigantine Blvd #1225, Bastone Robert M Rizzo Berger Barbara; 08/31/21. $270,000

251 4th St So Unit 9, Sellitto Debra Derhammer Gloria J; 08/31/21. $285,000

12 17th St So, Rossi Joseph Wackerman Elyse P/Exrx; 08/31/21. $525,000

403 19th St So, 403 S 19th Llc King Neil Barry; 08/31/21. $1,500,000

33 Ocean Drive West, Rosenberger Gina L Foxwell Adele R; 08/31/21. $1,500,100

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

441 Eleventh St, Atlantic Hub Exchange Llc Oro Excavating Llc; 08/23/21. $225,000

513 Wildwood Ave, Maverick Home Buyers Llc Ampole Daniel; 08/24/21. $105,000

123 Fursin Ave, Maldonado Delvalle Hector Hameier Ralph 08/24/21. $170,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

40 Poplar Ave, Hess Brian Passin Miranda F; 08/18/21. $250,000

3019 Tremont Ave, Patel Yogesh Ttk Enterprises Llc; 08/19/21. $161,500

14 Empire Drive, Taylor Robin Vo Doi V; 08/19/21. $190,000

14 Scarlett Oak Circle, Graham Diane J/Ind&Atty Graves Bruce; 08/19/21. $390,000

3027 Ridge Ave, Whoy Alicia M Portscher Larry; 08/20/21. $165,000

11 Gallant Fox Lane, Hasani Shpresa Singhal Rajan; 08/20/21. $446,000

222 Sea Pine Drive, Mcelhinney Anthony Ryan Steven D; 08/20/21. $450,000

214 Mallard Lane, Goldstein David Comuzzi Eugene J; 08/23/21. $236,000

325 Superior Road, Swenson Barbara Giardina Rosalie; 08/23/21. $280,000

21 Autumn Lane, Gonzalez Gilberto Claudio III Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/23/21. $302,990

427 Dogwood Ave, Digiovanni Lauren K Platania Joseph; 08/23/21. $376,000

201 Lombardy Circle, Hanscom Russell M Jr Lam Samuel H; 08/23/21. $412,000

St Andrews Drive, Heenan Mark Mairone Jodieann C/Exrx; 08/23/21. $420,000

303 Longport Blvd Unit C4b, Tower Equities Re Inc Dileo Bryan; 08/24/21. $78,000

303 Longport Blvd Unit F 37, Tower Equities Re Inc Dipentino Vincent P; 08/24/21. $81,500

203 Maxwell, Baker Denise D Kuntzmann Kurt; 08/24/21. $188,000

102 Woodside Drive, Sickler Heather L Miele Kenneth; 08/24/21. $327,802

303 Montpelier Ave, Degrazia Nicole Huot Brad; 08/25/21. $287,000

209 Westgate Road, Greco Ronald Charles Jr Gallas Balmer Jennifer; 08/25/21. $370,000

17 Glen Aire Drive, Diantonio Carl Savini Paul F; 08/25/21. $455,000

4 Rushwood Drive, Doyle Anita Becker Thomas J Jr; 08/26/21. $225,000

71 Mount Airy Ave S, Watts Jordan Matthews Cynthia Ann; 08/26/21. $250,000

40 Cambridge, Ramirez Bryan Cermanski Kara C; 08/27/21. $139,000

303 Sterling Ave, Seaman Stephen H Anderson Joseph; 08/27/21. $255,000

2593 Tilton Road. Fleischhauer Joseph V Jr Berkstresser Robert O Jr; 08/27/21. $308,000

325 Sea Pine Drive. Bariana Eric Dadamo Anthony L; 08/27/21. $402,000

17 Seaview Drive, Saltzburg Michael Olian David I/Tr/Tr; 08/27/21. $750,000

20 Country Spruce Lane, Walker Danielle Marie Cocozza Carl H Jr; 08/30/21. $99,000

221 London Court, Winarick Andrea Cannata Robert R; 08/30/21. $105,000

208 Frankfort Court, Begum Rashida Mejia Nery O Lopez; 08/30/21. $115,000

202 East Plaza Place, Black Nina Gaskill Michael D; 08/30/21. $135,000

205 Zion Road, Elbertson Joseph Degraw Michelle L; 08/30/21.$160,000

104 Iowa Ave, Ortiz Samuel Wible James Porter; 08/30/21. $210,000

107 Cypress Ave, Boothe Terry Kalisa Flavien; 08/30/21. $231,000

325 Sussex Road, Gonzalez Edwin Argueta Sohi Charnjiv; 08/30/21. $287,000

242 Granville Circle, Kaiser Adnan M Lipa Ma Emelinda I; 08/30/21. $415,000

6633 Black Horse Pike, Nva Re Llc Hobo Properties Llc; 08/30/21. $2,258,720

1468 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Waterfront West Holdings Llc Dickinson Barton; 08/31/21. $225,000

12 Wexford Lane, Rodriguez Brittany L Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/31/21. $337,490

10 Wexford Lane, Welte Michael K Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/31/21. $337,990

106 Bridle Path Drive, Trotman Yvonne Chante Casterline Ronald F/Admr; 08/31/21. $389,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

218 Great Creek Road, Cahill Jeffrey A Gillis Borden Robert Jr; 08/10/21. $261,500

466 Quince Ave, Walsh John Flores Edith M Salas; 08/10/21. $286,000

321 E Arbutus Ave, Koempel Suzanne G Hackney Kurt; 08/10/21. $295,000

275 N Mannheim Ave, Incarbone Salvatore Cross Keoni; 08/10/21. $525,000

371 S Pomona Road, Erving Darian R Taylor Richard; 08/16/21. $230,000

567 Carlisle Lane, Erickson James E Jr Balazs Jean C/Tr/Tr; 08/16/21. $345,500

881 E Moss Mill Road, Blase Carlton A Jr Adams Robert J Jr; 08/16/21. $379,900

96 Shawnee Place, Brady Brandon Stalworth Charlene; 08/17/21. $143,000

306 S Key Drive, Radcliffe Michael Eugene Patel Samir M; 08/17/21. $237,900

544 Newport Court, Geiger Gary Crawford Ida M; 08/17/21. $240,000

7 Marlowe Court, Bademan Charles E Jr Long Barry A; 08/17/21. $325,000

132 Driftwood Court, Devece Carmen Keller Dennis; 08/18/21. $92,500

2 S Canary Way, Rajput Sami Anderson Helen/Exrx; 08/18/21. $250,000

59 Iroquois Drive, Ruffin Larider Grossman Florence/Exr; 08/19/21. $85,000

29 Waterview Drive, Vellore Jaasrini Reddy Jalor Llc; 08/19/21. $135,500

25 Fays Court, Woodfall Joseph M Vasylyk Yaroslava; 08/19/21. $320,000

6 Malibu Way, Brown Kenyatta M Vanpelt Lucia; 08/20/21. $82,900

555 S Barnegat Ave, Andujur Angel,-Sr Swain Matthew; 08/20/21. $213,000

719 Pine St, Coleman Thomas James Weldon Thomas; 08/20/21. $230,900

409 Anthony Lane, Alegret Annette Alegret Carmen/Atty; 08/20/21. $242,400

709 Seventh Ave, Graves Zachary R Fitting Patricia A; 08/20/21. $250,000

111 Leeds Point Road, Silvestri Nicholas J Davis Nancy; 08/20/21. $450,000

254 Meadow Ridge Road Unit 236, Dalessandro Carl Albert Giovannielli Barbara A; 08/23/21. $90,000

138 Colonial Court, 138 Colonial Court Llc Chang Jorge; 08/23/21. $170,000

19 Mckinley Ave, Patel Aarsh Amin Kirti; 08/23/21. $200,000

526 Weston Drive, Morelli Frank Titolo Carmen Marie/Exrx; 08/23/21. $330,000

147 Kensington Drive, Velazquez Ariel Jr Loures Elena; 08/23/21. $499,000

466 Poplar Ave, Sajjad Imran Nguyen Nhon T; 08/24/21. $155,000

170 Mattix Run, Shalnov Maxim Lee Chichuen; 08/25/21. $105,000

735 Ravenwood Drive, Easton Christine Davenport Susan C; 08/25/21. $220,000

312 South Pitney Road, Biscayne Llc Danze Adriana; 08/25/21. $260,000

326 Cos Cob Drive, Polanco Ferreras Juan Mulson William C Jr; 08/25/21. $275,000

1 Pheasant Meadow Court Unit 1, Minuto Gentner Tiffany Castrenze Nancy/Exrx; 08/26/21. $143,000

579 Stonewall Drive, Haye William D Delgrado Armando; 08/27/21. $294,000

687 Pine Valley Court, Barnes Lynne A Casper Carl R; 08/27/21. $300,000

86 Meadow Ridge Road, Llerena Cinthya Belisle Karin; 08/30/21. $85,100

622 Biscayne Ave, Ospina Juan C Jones James K; 08/30/21. $182,000

600 Deer Run Court, Singh Gill Inderjit Axelrod Howard; 08/30/21. $670,000

34 Navajo Court, Sabatini Anna Rk Family Legacy Llc; 08/31/21. $82,900

710 Chip Shot Lane, Wesley Louis A Hoffman Mindy; 08/31/21. $392,000

622-624 S New York Road, Weir Investments Llc Cape Atlantic Prop Llc; 08/31/21. $1,212,5000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

102 Red Bank Drive, Hrynda James M Sullivan Ryan; 08/23/21. $255,000

5303 Harding Highway Unit 1107, 5303 Harding Hwy Llc Meglathery Larry R Jr; 08/24/21. $68,900

34 Golf Drive, Derosa Laura Ann Cooker Kathleen M/Exr; 08/24/21. $233,000

6026 Hoover Drive, Scarella Anthony Watts Lionel R; 08/26/21. $74,000

300 Penny Lane Compton Charles G IV Horne James N Sr/Exrx; 08/26/21. $225,000

134 Camelot Circle, Corpus Zandro Makar Helena P; 08/26/21. $285,000

3026 Ivy Bush Court, Alberto Pedro P Chopra Gurcharan S; 08/30/21. $78,500

2604 Durango Court, Weiss Fern L/Tr/Tr Schlue George Jr; 08/30/21. $170,000

6146 Goldfinch Drive, Rhymer Sara L Catherine Rhymer Rev Tr; 08/30/21. $210,000

6411 Tanglewood Drive, Rodriguez Daniel Price Ryan T; 08/30/21. $326,500

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

1 Rabbit Run, Chambers Linda Gartner Jack A Jr; 08/2021. $385,000

6 Beechwood Ave, Mauro Benjamin C Pfettscher Anthony H Jr; 08/2021. $325,000

1 Amhurst Road, Sherretta Edward V Archer Charles A; 08/2021. $266,000

870 Towerview Road, Marcovitz Melisa Dignity Enterprises LLC; 08/2021. $250,000

651 Seashore Road, Sporl Jay E Sr Carr Deborah L; 08/2021. $250,000

318 Holly Lane, Nuttal Robert J Wetzel Roland L; 08/2021. $249,900

3021 Bayshore Road, Bassett Teri Sanzone Vincenzo; 08/2021. $195,000

279 Arbor Road, Wms-Kreckmann Bridget C Cape Property Srvcs LLC; 08/2021. $175,000

104 Maple Ave, Cruz Aneudy Villafane Lladira; 08/2021. $47,750

713 Artic Ave, Hienkel William J Bullitt William R; 08/2021. $763,000

1 Fairway Drive, Saltzman John De Boer Denis; 08/2021. $715,000

301 E Rochester Ave, King Patrick F Mullan David; 08/2021. $680,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 408, Ahtchi-Ali Badreddine Freitag Barbara; 08/2021. $635,000

771 Route 109, Halloran William B Ewing Family LLC; 08/2021. $540,000

9907 Seeapointe Blvd, Simpson Robert J Swinand Matthew C; 08/2021. $465,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd, Mondelli Frank J Maschi Michael B; 08/2021. $464,000

302 Haverford Ave, Corson Christine Schramel Gail; 08/2021. $420,000

18 Beachhurst Drive, Bowen John M Jr Hinker Michael; 08/2021. $385,000

517 E Tampa Ave, Williamson Kemalynn E Battiste John; 08/2021. $330,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

14 Carmen Drive, Word David Lynch Michael J; 08/2021. $399,900

10 Stagecoach Road, Hettenbach Frederick Est York Caeli; 08/2021. $320,000

77 Swainton Goshen Road, Trajkovski Kirco Mos Daniel Aurelian; 08/2021. $312,000

20 Hereford Ave, Steele Jennifer C Souvigney Michael; 08/2021. $310,000

441 Court House South Dennis Road, Johnson Margaret Johnson Harry; 08/2021. $289,492

9 N 10th St, Szemscak Michele Gorzo Jessica; 08/2021. $250,000

101 Dias Creek Road, Kropp Eugene Boyd Ladonna; 08/2021. $249,000

21 Williams St, Batot Anna Est D&J 426 LLC; 08/2021. $233,000

8 N 10th St, Cape May County Sheriff Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Valley II Inc; 08/2021. $203,000

667 Shunpike Road, Cramer Bruce A 673 Shunpike LLC; 08/2021. $161,000

519 Blackburn Ave, Cohn David Gilson Richard; 08/2021. $153,500

761 Stone Harbor Blvd, Cama Plan Adm Walker Tina; 08/2021. $125,000

OCEAN CITY

405-07 Bay Ave, Mc Tighe Thomas French Matthew; 08/2021. $825,000

3306 West Ave, Dublisky Mark T Cellucci Joseph; 08/2021. $825,000

840 Second St Un A, Small Joseph Bowers Chad G; 08/2021. $775,000

3232-34 Simpson Ave, Clayton Ralph III V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 08/2021. $715,000

3648 Asbury Ave Un A, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Mccracken Robert; 08/2021. $688,050

425-27 West Ave Un A 1st Fl, Turnbull Christopher B James Lockwood Paul; 08/2021. $650,000

703 Periwinkle Drive, Jones Christopher M Gillin Stephen; 08/2021. $650,000

1110 Bay Ave, Klohoker Harry Keith Exr Finnfishing1110 LLC; 08/2021. $550,000

1157 West Ave Un C, Schillig Janel R Viola Anthony B; 08/2021. $525,000

1718 Simpson Ave, Roach Stephen P Exr Sanchez Lourdes M; 08/2021. $499,000

3225-27 Bay Ave 1st Fl, Hickey John J O'Connor Daniel Scott; 08/2021. $480,000

1400 Wesley Ave Un A, Monihan Christopher Hunter Todd F; 08/2021. $425,000

3316 Asbury Ave Un A, Marx Randolph W Super Richard; 08/2021. $345,000

812-20 Ocean Ave, Casey Diane C Gormley Matthew; 08/2021. $235,000

3733-35 West Ave, Harrell Janice Lilley Trust Harrell Janice Lilleyj; 08/2021. $193,000

921 Wesley Ave Un B-13, Milby John T Capizola Paul A Jr; 08/2021. $190,000

818 Seacliff Road, Scandone Joseph A Sailor Peter T; 08/2021. $2,750,000

100 Walnut Road, Loosmann Paul Martin John J Jr; 08/2021. $2,150,000

102 Anchor Road, Dorsey Karen A Exr Mayson Dane; 08/2021. $1,800,000

2509 West Ave, Clemm Mark C Bratten Yevette; 08/2021. $1,800,000

2118 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Johnson Dennis E Kaseta Michael J; 08/2021. $1,205,000

1157 Simpson Ave, Jolin Properties LLC Wolf Jeffrey P; 08/2021. $1,199,000

119 Bay Ave, Sailor Peter Kawalec Maksymilian A; 08/2021. $1,160,000

18 Summer Court, Borelli Kathleen Exr&C Mc Govern Daniel P; 08/2021. $930,000

1837 Haven 1st Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Manderson Stephen; 08/2021. $889,000

818 Parkridge Road #2, Heichemer Corinne Barnes Christian; 08/2021. $779,000

1135-37 Asbury Ave, Fosterdawg Dev LLC Treacy Michael F; 08/2021. $709,000

1135-37 Asbury Ave, Fosterdawg Dev LLC Grippi Richard; 08/2021. $682,000

1 Bass Court, Capizzi-Walsh Sharon Weinstein Kevin; 08/2021. $560,000

719 11th St, Yocom Philip 88 Cortlandt LLC; 08/2021. $550,000

5025 Haven Ave First Fl, Naylor Anita M Elicker John E Jr; 08/2021. $550,000

9 W 7th Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Mccoach Jeffrey L; 08/2021. $519,000

5027 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Wira Robert E Jr Elicker John E Jr; 08/2021. $500,000

936 Ocean Ave, Nichols James Smith Susanne G; 08/2021. $495,000

1400 Wesley Ave, Monihan Christopher Mc Glinchey Scott; 08/2021. $395,000

900 Park Place Un 5, Gorman Eileen P Farrell Robert; 08/2021. $353,000

1104 Simpson Ave, Bedics Robert Z Bedics Patricia L; 08/2021. $353,000

120 S Inlet Drive, Bradley Patricia A Kenney Joseph A Jr; 08/2021. $110,000

SEA ISLE CITY

138 73rd St Un East, Conti Craig Pfizenmayer Eric J; 08/2021. $1,495,000

4401 Landis Ave Un 4, Patterson Brooks Elliott Robert; 08/2021. $732,500

4100 Boardwalk, Werntz Richard Kissig Christine; 08/2021. $700,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

201 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Clermont Homes LLC Adams Leann; 08/2021. $315,000

Lot 10 Block 694, North Warren E Jr Nacierio Leah; 08/2021. $255,000

740 Breckley Road, Rowland Christopher L Rowland Samantha; 08/2021. $225,000

WILDWOOD

4301 Niagara Ave, 6100 Park Crcp LLC 4301 Niagara LLC; 08/2021. $133,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Ly Nghi P Rana Ronak; 08/2021. $108,500

214 E Poplar Ave, Cosmo James Sharpe David Donald; 08/2021. $440,000

229 E Leaming Ave Un A, Rossomando Michael J Jr O'Leary Joseph Charles Jr; 08/2021. $439,900

131 E Wildwood Ave, Breslin Michael Arnold Jason; 08/2021. $374,900

3210 Park Ave, Davis Eric C 303 Park LLC; 08/2021. $340,000

303 W Wildwood Ave, Daivs Eric C 303 Park LLC; 08/2021. $300,000

408 W Bennett Ave, Sherman Philip Ganzel Richard J Jr; 08/2021. $300,000

308 E Wildwood Ave Un 304, Rohe Wesley A Polk Rateef; 08/2021. $135,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Ly Nghi P Rana Ronak; 08/2021. $108,500

WILDWOOD CREST

6201 Ocean Ave, Zarzycki Paul Raiker Ryan; 08/2021. $199,000

127 W Aster Road, Mc Gowan James F Jr Mangasarian Greg N; 08/2021. $605,000

108 E Fern Road, Young Robert Jr Wildwood Crest Land Dev LLC; 08/2021. $560,000

8706 Atlantic Ave Un 3, Przezkzecki John Veneri Dennis V; 08/2021. $352,000

Cumberland County

VINELAND

3366 S Main Road Unit Cb1, 8/20/2021, $150,000

1553 Strathmore Terrace, 8/20/2021, $250,000

307 N East Ave, 8/20/2021, $440,000

251 S Lincoln Ave, 8/20/2021, $8,650,086

N Orchard Road, 8/23/2021, $60,000

510 & 512 E Birch St, 8/23/2021, $83,333.34

1297 Rogers Ave, 8/23/2021, $135,000

4260 Robert Drive, 8/23/2021, $147,000

315 Rosewood Ave, 8/23/2021, $155,000

721 Timber Brook Drive, 8/23/2021, $260,000

744 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $200,000

1204 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $239,000

809 S Orchard Road, 8/24/2021, $275,000

1047 E Almond St, 8/25/2021, $100,000

1109 N East Ave, 8/25/2021, $260,000

3750 Halsey Court, 8/25/2021, $273,000

1911 Dolly Drive, 8/25/2021, $285,750

1015 N Main Road, 8/25/2021, $8,250,000

571 N East Blvd, 8/26/2021, $300,000

2743 Bethpage Court, 8/26/2021, $550,000

317 West Oxford St, 8/27/2021, $60,000

3007 N East Blvd, 8/27/2021, $140,000

555 E Grant Ave, 8/27/2021, $210,000

523 E Grant Ave, 8/27/2021, $236,937

2035 Dahl Terrace, 8/27/2021, $240,000

737 Dukes Road, 8/27/2021, $295,000

400 Oxford St, 8/30/2021, $73,451.88

415 South East Ave, 8/30/2021, $77,000

2403 S Brookfield St, 8/30/2021, $177,000

1069 E Almond St, 8/30/2021, $225,000

812 E Elmer St, 8/31/2021, $130,000

1169 Sharp Road Unit 28, 8/31/2021, $167,500

549 S Main Road, 8/31/2021, $195,000

215 S East Ave, 8/31/2021, $290,000

121 W Grape St, 8/31/2021, $930,000

