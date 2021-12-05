Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
547 N Connecticut Ave, Wu Law Firm Llc Jrm Financial Llc; 08/19/21. $95,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1607 2, Moscatello Vincent Orso Rosanne; 08/19/21. $155,000
909 Keener Ave, Movix Llc Mah Group Llc;08/20/21. $82,000
1002 N Michigan Ave, Love Mark Erlandson Lila; 08/20/21. $110,000
3101 Boardwalk 2203b 1, Dobrowolski Natalie New Jersey Boardwalk 2203b Tr; 08/20/21. $186,500
12 S Texas Ave, Mcginnis Michael 12 S Texas Llc; 08/20/21. $245,000
311 N Dover Ave, Holland Meghan K Kyle Andrew; 08/20/21. S260,000
7 S Delancy Place, Fagerstrom Douglas Chowdhury Mohammed W; 08/20/21. $339,900
360 N South Carolina Ave, Olivero Jonathan Forraiova Barbora; 08/23/21. $70,000
113 N Annapolis Ave, Halgas Steven A Fleisher Steven; 08/23/21. $540,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 1205, Houghton Kevin David H T Chen And Gwendyline Y Y Chen; 08/24/21. $81,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 411, Nix Jay B Fioravanti Michael; 08/24/21. $84,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 2501, Fasano Teresa Bulmash Cohen Tamar/Atty; 08/24/21. $250,000
15 N Montpelier Ave, Haider Md Wojcik Justyna; 08/24/21. $312,500
120 Atlantic Ave, Goldfarb Erik Susavage John; 08/24/21. $685,000
414 N Maine Ave, Meyers Shaun Cochran Christopher; 08/24/21. $889,725
625 Mediterranean Ave, Hardy Carlos R Atlantic City Housing Auth; 08/26/21. $75,00
3501 Boardwalk Unit B101, Amrod Properties Llc Villa Francavilla Llc; 08/27/21. $120,000
68 Lighthouse Court, Martinez Ana M Lap Properties Llc; 08/27/21. $199,000
43 S Aberdeen Place, Weizer Craig Tran Huynh Heather; 08/27/21. $635,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 228, Agosto Gilbert Krantz Samuel;08/30/21. $465,900
457 N Elberon Ave, Khan Borhan U Chowdhury Mohammed; 08/30/21. $170,000
9 N Florida Ave, Fiorentino Natale Jhm 2021 Prop Llc; 08/30/21. $420,000
105 Adriatic Ave, Martin Theresa A Kelner Jared;08/30/21. $440,000
108 S South Carolina Ave, Jms Ira Llc Regan James J; 08/30/21. $690,000
3501 Boardwalk C-212, Ammon Robert Hersh Brett; 08/31/21. $99,500
3904 Filbert Ave, Biscardi Ashley N Taylor Michael; 08/31/21. $110,000
1601 Mckinley Ave, Huynh Khanh Q Griggs Erickra Marie; 08/31/21. $150,000
130 Folsom Ave, Silie Bruno Alexander See Lili Zhu; 08/31/21. $220,000
BRIGANTINE
4801 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit A, May John P Jr Crescenzi Mark; 08/17/21. $295,000
2803 Ocean Ave, Bussey Tom Shane Kids Future Prop Llc; 08/17/21. $777,000
124 44th St South Unit A, Caligiuri Joseph F Jr Casee Gregory M; 08/18/21. $345,000
4161 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Raimondi Daniel Wolyniec Barbara F/Tr; 08/18/21. $900,000
107 23rd St South, Aileo Michael Rado Stephen; 08/18/21. $1,079,000
4400 W Brigantine Ave Unit 201, Schroll Edward Holmes Jessica W; 08/19/21. $115,000
619 E Brigantine Ave Unit 9, Healey Maureen T Pileggi Anthony; 08/19/21. $152,900
1030 N Shore Drive, Paul Michael J Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc; 08/19/21. $1,350,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Nuzzo Michael Moses/Tr Parra Alex; 08/20/21. $95,000
312 Arbegast Drive, Reiter Christopher J Ragg John; 08/23/21. $352,000
204 14th St North, Blantz Robert H Hagopian Victor P; 08/23/21. $375,000
444 Lafayette Blvd, Mcgoldrick Shannon Gokul Properties Llc; 08/23/21. $445,000
214 Hagen Road, Magdy Gouda Melissa Dusak Dennis; 08/23/21. $585,000
203 East Brigantine Ave Unit 207, Bowers Steven R Haddad Rachel; 08/24/21. $199,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave N-210, Krysicki Maya Schmal Francis M; 08/25/21. $295,000
6 Ross Drive, E Blase Dolores Jean Opendak Michael; 08/25/21. $531,001
31 Heald Road, Black Andrew J Gwynn James S III; 08/25/21. $575,000
330 42nd St So Unit B16, Park Chi Mcsloy Frank; 08/26/21. $170,000
4201 West Brigantine Ave Unit 101, Powers Patrick F Ciullo Hugo/Heir; 08/26/21. $350,000
16 Atlantis Cove Sharkey Sean J Jr, Nabrzeski Robert J Jr; 08/26/21. $1,600,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 5202, Kirby Pamela Louise Schrenk Susan; 08/27/21. $550,000
4901 Harbour Beach Blvd Unit L-6, Afonso Teresa M Margolis Richard; 08/30/21. $155,000
4500 West Brigantine Blvd #1225, Bastone Robert M Rizzo Berger Barbara; 08/31/21. $270,000
251 4th St So Unit 9, Sellitto Debra Derhammer Gloria J; 08/31/21. $285,000
12 17th St So, Rossi Joseph Wackerman Elyse P/Exrx; 08/31/21. $525,000
403 19th St So, 403 S 19th Llc King Neil Barry; 08/31/21. $1,500,000
33 Ocean Drive West, Rosenberger Gina L Foxwell Adele R; 08/31/21. $1,500,100
441 Eleventh St, Atlantic Hub Exchange Llc Oro Excavating Llc; 08/23/21. $225,000
513 Wildwood Ave, Maverick Home Buyers Llc Ampole Daniel; 08/24/21. $105,000
123 Fursin Ave, Maldonado Delvalle Hector Hameier Ralph 08/24/21. $170,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
40 Poplar Ave, Hess Brian Passin Miranda F; 08/18/21. $250,000
14 Empire Drive, Taylor Robin Vo Doi V; 08/19/21. $190,000
14 Scarlett Oak Circle, Graham Diane J/Ind&Atty Graves Bruce; 08/19/21. $390,000
3027 Ridge Ave, Whoy Alicia M Portscher Larry; 08/20/21. $165,000
11 Gallant Fox Lane, Hasani Shpresa Singhal Rajan; 08/20/21. $446,000
222 Sea Pine Drive, Mcelhinney Anthony Ryan Steven D; 08/20/21. $450,000
214 Mallard Lane, Goldstein David Comuzzi Eugene J; 08/23/21. $236,000
325 Superior Road, Swenson Barbara Giardina Rosalie; 08/23/21. $280,000
21 Autumn Lane, Gonzalez Gilberto Claudio III Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/23/21. $302,990
427 Dogwood Ave, Digiovanni Lauren K Platania Joseph; 08/23/21. $376,000
201 Lombardy Circle, Hanscom Russell M Jr Lam Samuel H; 08/23/21. $412,000
St Andrews Drive, Heenan Mark Mairone Jodieann C/Exrx; 08/23/21. $420,000
303 Longport Blvd Unit C4b, Tower Equities Re Inc Dileo Bryan; 08/24/21. $78,000
303 Longport Blvd Unit F 37, Tower Equities Re Inc Dipentino Vincent P; 08/24/21. $81,500
203 Maxwell, Baker Denise D Kuntzmann Kurt; 08/24/21. $188,000
102 Woodside Drive, Sickler Heather L Miele Kenneth; 08/24/21. $327,802
303 Montpelier Ave, Degrazia Nicole Huot Brad; 08/25/21. $287,000
209 Westgate Road, Greco Ronald Charles Jr Gallas Balmer Jennifer; 08/25/21. $370,000
17 Glen Aire Drive, Diantonio Carl Savini Paul F; 08/25/21. $455,000
4 Rushwood Drive, Doyle Anita Becker Thomas J Jr; 08/26/21. $225,000
71 Mount Airy Ave S, Watts Jordan Matthews Cynthia Ann; 08/26/21. $250,000
40 Cambridge, Ramirez Bryan Cermanski Kara C; 08/27/21. $139,000
303 Sterling Ave, Seaman Stephen H Anderson Joseph; 08/27/21. $255,000
2593 Tilton Road. Fleischhauer Joseph V Jr Berkstresser Robert O Jr; 08/27/21. $308,000
325 Sea Pine Drive. Bariana Eric Dadamo Anthony L; 08/27/21. $402,000
17 Seaview Drive, Saltzburg Michael Olian David I/Tr/Tr; 08/27/21. $750,000
20 Country Spruce Lane, Walker Danielle Marie Cocozza Carl H Jr; 08/30/21. $99,000
221 London Court, Winarick Andrea Cannata Robert R; 08/30/21. $105,000
208 Frankfort Court, Begum Rashida Mejia Nery O Lopez; 08/30/21. $115,000
202 East Plaza Place, Black Nina Gaskill Michael D; 08/30/21. $135,000
205 Zion Road, Elbertson Joseph Degraw Michelle L; 08/30/21.$160,000
104 Iowa Ave, Ortiz Samuel Wible James Porter; 08/30/21. $210,000
107 Cypress Ave, Boothe Terry Kalisa Flavien; 08/30/21. $231,000
325 Sussex Road, Gonzalez Edwin Argueta Sohi Charnjiv; 08/30/21. $287,000
242 Granville Circle, Kaiser Adnan M Lipa Ma Emelinda I; 08/30/21. $415,000
6633 Black Horse Pike, Nva Re Llc Hobo Properties Llc; 08/30/21. $2,258,720
1468 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Waterfront West Holdings Llc Dickinson Barton; 08/31/21. $225,000
12 Wexford Lane, Rodriguez Brittany L Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/31/21. $337,490
10 Wexford Lane, Welte Michael K Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/31/21. $337,990
106 Bridle Path Drive, Trotman Yvonne Chante Casterline Ronald F/Admr; 08/31/21. $389,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
218 Great Creek Road, Cahill Jeffrey A Gillis Borden Robert Jr; 08/10/21. $261,500
466 Quince Ave, Walsh John Flores Edith M Salas; 08/10/21. $286,000
321 E Arbutus Ave, Koempel Suzanne G Hackney Kurt; 08/10/21. $295,000
275 N Mannheim Ave, Incarbone Salvatore Cross Keoni; 08/10/21. $525,000
371 S Pomona Road, Erving Darian R Taylor Richard; 08/16/21. $230,000
567 Carlisle Lane, Erickson James E Jr Balazs Jean C/Tr/Tr; 08/16/21. $345,500
881 E Moss Mill Road, Blase Carlton A Jr Adams Robert J Jr; 08/16/21. $379,900
96 Shawnee Place, Brady Brandon Stalworth Charlene; 08/17/21. $143,000
306 S Key Drive, Radcliffe Michael Eugene Patel Samir M; 08/17/21. $237,900
544 Newport Court, Geiger Gary Crawford Ida M; 08/17/21. $240,000
7 Marlowe Court, Bademan Charles E Jr Long Barry A; 08/17/21. $325,000
132 Driftwood Court, Devece Carmen Keller Dennis; 08/18/21. $92,500
2 S Canary Way, Rajput Sami Anderson Helen/Exrx; 08/18/21. $250,000
59 Iroquois Drive, Ruffin Larider Grossman Florence/Exr; 08/19/21. $85,000
29 Waterview Drive, Vellore Jaasrini Reddy Jalor Llc; 08/19/21. $135,500
25 Fays Court, Woodfall Joseph M Vasylyk Yaroslava; 08/19/21. $320,000
6 Malibu Way, Brown Kenyatta M Vanpelt Lucia; 08/20/21. $82,900
555 S Barnegat Ave, Andujur Angel,-Sr Swain Matthew; 08/20/21. $213,000
719 Pine St, Coleman Thomas James Weldon Thomas; 08/20/21. $230,900
409 Anthony Lane, Alegret Annette Alegret Carmen/Atty; 08/20/21. $242,400
709 Seventh Ave, Graves Zachary R Fitting Patricia A; 08/20/21. $250,000
111 Leeds Point Road, Silvestri Nicholas J Davis Nancy; 08/20/21. $450,000
254 Meadow Ridge Road Unit 236, Dalessandro Carl Albert Giovannielli Barbara A; 08/23/21. $90,000
138 Colonial Court, 138 Colonial Court Llc Chang Jorge; 08/23/21. $170,000
19 Mckinley Ave, Patel Aarsh Amin Kirti; 08/23/21. $200,000
526 Weston Drive, Morelli Frank Titolo Carmen Marie/Exrx; 08/23/21. $330,000
147 Kensington Drive, Velazquez Ariel Jr Loures Elena; 08/23/21. $499,000
466 Poplar Ave, Sajjad Imran Nguyen Nhon T; 08/24/21. $155,000
170 Mattix Run, Shalnov Maxim Lee Chichuen; 08/25/21. $105,000
735 Ravenwood Drive, Easton Christine Davenport Susan C; 08/25/21. $220,000
312 South Pitney Road, Biscayne Llc Danze Adriana; 08/25/21. $260,000
326 Cos Cob Drive, Polanco Ferreras Juan Mulson William C Jr; 08/25/21. $275,000
1 Pheasant Meadow Court Unit 1, Minuto Gentner Tiffany Castrenze Nancy/Exrx; 08/26/21. $143,000
579 Stonewall Drive, Haye William D Delgrado Armando; 08/27/21. $294,000
687 Pine Valley Court, Barnes Lynne A Casper Carl R; 08/27/21. $300,000
86 Meadow Ridge Road, Llerena Cinthya Belisle Karin; 08/30/21. $85,100
622 Biscayne Ave, Ospina Juan C Jones James K; 08/30/21. $182,000
600 Deer Run Court, Singh Gill Inderjit Axelrod Howard; 08/30/21. $670,000
34 Navajo Court, Sabatini Anna Rk Family Legacy Llc; 08/31/21. $82,900
710 Chip Shot Lane, Wesley Louis A Hoffman Mindy; 08/31/21. $392,000
622-624 S New York Road, Weir Investments Llc Cape Atlantic Prop Llc; 08/31/21. $1,212,5000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
102 Red Bank Drive, Hrynda James M Sullivan Ryan; 08/23/21. $255,000
5303 Harding Highway Unit 1107, 5303 Harding Hwy Llc Meglathery Larry R Jr; 08/24/21. $68,900
34 Golf Drive, Derosa Laura Ann Cooker Kathleen M/Exr; 08/24/21. $233,000
6026 Hoover Drive, Scarella Anthony Watts Lionel R; 08/26/21. $74,000
300 Penny Lane Compton Charles G IV Horne James N Sr/Exrx; 08/26/21. $225,000
134 Camelot Circle, Corpus Zandro Makar Helena P; 08/26/21. $285,000
3026 Ivy Bush Court, Alberto Pedro P Chopra Gurcharan S; 08/30/21. $78,500
2604 Durango Court, Weiss Fern L/Tr/Tr Schlue George Jr; 08/30/21. $170,000
6146 Goldfinch Drive, Rhymer Sara L Catherine Rhymer Rev Tr; 08/30/21. $210,000
6411 Tanglewood Drive, Rodriguez Daniel Price Ryan T; 08/30/21. $326,500
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
1 Rabbit Run, Chambers Linda Gartner Jack A Jr; 08/2021. $385,000
6 Beechwood Ave, Mauro Benjamin C Pfettscher Anthony H Jr; 08/2021. $325,000
1 Amhurst Road, Sherretta Edward V Archer Charles A; 08/2021. $266,000
870 Towerview Road, Marcovitz Melisa Dignity Enterprises LLC; 08/2021. $250,000
651 Seashore Road, Sporl Jay E Sr Carr Deborah L; 08/2021. $250,000
318 Holly Lane, Nuttal Robert J Wetzel Roland L; 08/2021. $249,900
3021 Bayshore Road, Bassett Teri Sanzone Vincenzo; 08/2021. $195,000
279 Arbor Road, Wms-Kreckmann Bridget C Cape Property Srvcs LLC; 08/2021. $175,000
104 Maple Ave, Cruz Aneudy Villafane Lladira; 08/2021. $47,750
713 Artic Ave, Hienkel William J Bullitt William R; 08/2021. $763,000
1 Fairway Drive, Saltzman John De Boer Denis; 08/2021. $715,000
301 E Rochester Ave, King Patrick F Mullan David; 08/2021. $680,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 408, Ahtchi-Ali Badreddine Freitag Barbara; 08/2021. $635,000
771 Route 109, Halloran William B Ewing Family LLC; 08/2021. $540,000
9907 Seeapointe Blvd, Simpson Robert J Swinand Matthew C; 08/2021. $465,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd, Mondelli Frank J Maschi Michael B; 08/2021. $464,000
302 Haverford Ave, Corson Christine Schramel Gail; 08/2021. $420,000
18 Beachhurst Drive, Bowen John M Jr Hinker Michael; 08/2021. $385,000
517 E Tampa Ave, Williamson Kemalynn E Battiste John; 08/2021. $330,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
14 Carmen Drive, Word David Lynch Michael J; 08/2021. $399,900
10 Stagecoach Road, Hettenbach Frederick Est York Caeli; 08/2021. $320,000
77 Swainton Goshen Road, Trajkovski Kirco Mos Daniel Aurelian; 08/2021. $312,000
20 Hereford Ave, Steele Jennifer C Souvigney Michael; 08/2021. $310,000
441 Court House South Dennis Road, Johnson Margaret Johnson Harry; 08/2021. $289,492
9 N 10th St, Szemscak Michele Gorzo Jessica; 08/2021. $250,000
101 Dias Creek Road, Kropp Eugene Boyd Ladonna; 08/2021. $249,000
21 Williams St, Batot Anna Est D&J 426 LLC; 08/2021. $233,000
8 N 10th St, Cape May County Sheriff Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Valley II Inc; 08/2021. $203,000
667 Shunpike Road, Cramer Bruce A 673 Shunpike LLC; 08/2021. $161,000
519 Blackburn Ave, Cohn David Gilson Richard; 08/2021. $153,500
761 Stone Harbor Blvd, Cama Plan Adm Walker Tina; 08/2021. $125,000
OCEAN CITY
405-07 Bay Ave, Mc Tighe Thomas French Matthew; 08/2021. $825,000
3306 West Ave, Dublisky Mark T Cellucci Joseph; 08/2021. $825,000
840 Second St Un A, Small Joseph Bowers Chad G; 08/2021. $775,000
3232-34 Simpson Ave, Clayton Ralph III V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 08/2021. $715,000
3648 Asbury Ave Un A, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Mccracken Robert; 08/2021. $688,050
425-27 West Ave Un A 1st Fl, Turnbull Christopher B James Lockwood Paul; 08/2021. $650,000
703 Periwinkle Drive, Jones Christopher M Gillin Stephen; 08/2021. $650,000
1110 Bay Ave, Klohoker Harry Keith Exr Finnfishing1110 LLC; 08/2021. $550,000
1157 West Ave Un C, Schillig Janel R Viola Anthony B; 08/2021. $525,000
1718 Simpson Ave, Roach Stephen P Exr Sanchez Lourdes M; 08/2021. $499,000
3225-27 Bay Ave 1st Fl, Hickey John J O'Connor Daniel Scott; 08/2021. $480,000
1400 Wesley Ave Un A, Monihan Christopher Hunter Todd F; 08/2021. $425,000
3316 Asbury Ave Un A, Marx Randolph W Super Richard; 08/2021. $345,000
812-20 Ocean Ave, Casey Diane C Gormley Matthew; 08/2021. $235,000
3733-35 West Ave, Harrell Janice Lilley Trust Harrell Janice Lilleyj; 08/2021. $193,000
921 Wesley Ave Un B-13, Milby John T Capizola Paul A Jr; 08/2021. $190,000
818 Seacliff Road, Scandone Joseph A Sailor Peter T; 08/2021. $2,750,000
100 Walnut Road, Loosmann Paul Martin John J Jr; 08/2021. $2,150,000
102 Anchor Road, Dorsey Karen A Exr Mayson Dane; 08/2021. $1,800,000
2509 West Ave, Clemm Mark C Bratten Yevette; 08/2021. $1,800,000
2118 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Johnson Dennis E Kaseta Michael J; 08/2021. $1,205,000
1157 Simpson Ave, Jolin Properties LLC Wolf Jeffrey P; 08/2021. $1,199,000
119 Bay Ave, Sailor Peter Kawalec Maksymilian A; 08/2021. $1,160,000
18 Summer Court, Borelli Kathleen Exr&C Mc Govern Daniel P; 08/2021. $930,000
1837 Haven 1st Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Manderson Stephen; 08/2021. $889,000
818 Parkridge Road #2, Heichemer Corinne Barnes Christian; 08/2021. $779,000
1135-37 Asbury Ave, Fosterdawg Dev LLC Treacy Michael F; 08/2021. $709,000
1135-37 Asbury Ave, Fosterdawg Dev LLC Grippi Richard; 08/2021. $682,000
1 Bass Court, Capizzi-Walsh Sharon Weinstein Kevin; 08/2021. $560,000
719 11th St, Yocom Philip 88 Cortlandt LLC; 08/2021. $550,000
5025 Haven Ave First Fl, Naylor Anita M Elicker John E Jr; 08/2021. $550,000
9 W 7th Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Mccoach Jeffrey L; 08/2021. $519,000
5027 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Wira Robert E Jr Elicker John E Jr; 08/2021. $500,000
936 Ocean Ave, Nichols James Smith Susanne G; 08/2021. $495,000
1400 Wesley Ave, Monihan Christopher Mc Glinchey Scott; 08/2021. $395,000
900 Park Place Un 5, Gorman Eileen P Farrell Robert; 08/2021. $353,000
1104 Simpson Ave, Bedics Robert Z Bedics Patricia L; 08/2021. $353,000
120 S Inlet Drive, Bradley Patricia A Kenney Joseph A Jr; 08/2021. $110,000
SEA ISLE CITY
138 73rd St Un East, Conti Craig Pfizenmayer Eric J; 08/2021. $1,495,000
4401 Landis Ave Un 4, Patterson Brooks Elliott Robert; 08/2021. $732,500
4100 Boardwalk, Werntz Richard Kissig Christine; 08/2021. $700,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
201 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Clermont Homes LLC Adams Leann; 08/2021. $315,000
Lot 10 Block 694, North Warren E Jr Nacierio Leah; 08/2021. $255,000
740 Breckley Road, Rowland Christopher L Rowland Samantha; 08/2021. $225,000
WILDWOOD
4301 Niagara Ave, 6100 Park Crcp LLC 4301 Niagara LLC; 08/2021. $133,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Ly Nghi P Rana Ronak; 08/2021. $108,500
214 E Poplar Ave, Cosmo James Sharpe David Donald; 08/2021. $440,000
229 E Leaming Ave Un A, Rossomando Michael J Jr O'Leary Joseph Charles Jr; 08/2021. $439,900
131 E Wildwood Ave, Breslin Michael Arnold Jason; 08/2021. $374,900
3210 Park Ave, Davis Eric C 303 Park LLC; 08/2021. $340,000
303 W Wildwood Ave, Daivs Eric C 303 Park LLC; 08/2021. $300,000
408 W Bennett Ave, Sherman Philip Ganzel Richard J Jr; 08/2021. $300,000
308 E Wildwood Ave Un 304, Rohe Wesley A Polk Rateef; 08/2021. $135,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Ly Nghi P Rana Ronak; 08/2021. $108,500
WILDWOOD CREST
6201 Ocean Ave, Zarzycki Paul Raiker Ryan; 08/2021. $199,000
127 W Aster Road, Mc Gowan James F Jr Mangasarian Greg N; 08/2021. $605,000
108 E Fern Road, Young Robert Jr Wildwood Crest Land Dev LLC; 08/2021. $560,000
8706 Atlantic Ave Un 3, Przezkzecki John Veneri Dennis V; 08/2021. $352,000
Cumberland County
VINELAND
3366 S Main Road Unit Cb1, 8/20/2021, $150,000
1553 Strathmore Terrace, 8/20/2021, $250,000
307 N East Ave, 8/20/2021, $440,000
251 S Lincoln Ave, 8/20/2021, $8,650,086
N Orchard Road, 8/23/2021, $60,000
510 & 512 E Birch St, 8/23/2021, $83,333.34
1297 Rogers Ave, 8/23/2021, $135,000
4260 Robert Drive, 8/23/2021, $147,000
315 Rosewood Ave, 8/23/2021, $155,000
721 Timber Brook Drive, 8/23/2021, $260,000
744 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $200,000
1204 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $239,000
809 S Orchard Road, 8/24/2021, $275,000
1047 E Almond St, 8/25/2021, $100,000
1109 N East Ave, 8/25/2021, $260,000
3750 Halsey Court, 8/25/2021, $273,000
1911 Dolly Drive, 8/25/2021, $285,750
1015 N Main Road, 8/25/2021, $8,250,000
571 N East Blvd, 8/26/2021, $300,000
2743 Bethpage Court, 8/26/2021, $550,000
317 West Oxford St, 8/27/2021, $60,000
3007 N East Blvd, 8/27/2021, $140,000
555 E Grant Ave, 8/27/2021, $210,000
523 E Grant Ave, 8/27/2021, $236,937
2035 Dahl Terrace, 8/27/2021, $240,000
737 Dukes Road, 8/27/2021, $295,000
400 Oxford St, 8/30/2021, $73,451.88
415 South East Ave, 8/30/2021, $77,000
2403 S Brookfield St, 8/30/2021, $177,000
1069 E Almond St, 8/30/2021, $225,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.