PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2501 Arctic Ave, Le Phuoc Acerental Llc; 11/18/21. $215,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3404-1, Kigdom Properties Entrp Llc Gagliardi Family Tr; 11/18/21. $315,000

2702 Arctic Ave, 2702 Arctic Assoc Llc Community Asset Preservation Corp; 11/18/21. $390,000

10 S Rhode Island Ave, Krocos Stelianos Luk Yeung Yi; 11/19/21. $45,000

108 S Montpelier Ave Unit 321, Hite Mary Padula Deangelis Katherine; 11/19/21. $69,000

4401 Atlantic Ave Unit A2, Astromskis Tomas Tabile Giuseppe; 11/19/21. $125,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1410-2, Gases Murray Soklove Larry; 11/19/21. $142,000

22 N Sovereign Ave, Imperial Kursk Llc Novikova Inna; 11/19/21. $215,000

24 N Bellevue Ave, Equity Trust Co Red Oak Serv Co Llc; 11/22/21. $38,335.33

3501 Boardwalk B-107, Ortiz Peter J Thomas Eric M; 11/22/21. $105,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3004-2, Kitson Robert Singh Tribhuvan/Tr; 11/22/21. $350,000

713 Wabash Ave, Bhuiyan Imtiaz Siraj Mahmood Soahel; 11/23/21. $125,000.

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3001-02, Kamikaze Partners Llc Gabriele Joan; 11/23/21. $239,000

1458 Absecon Blvd, Tahiry Mohammad I Montano Susan Claire; 11/24/21. $135,000

3001-3005 Fairmont Ave, Commercial Loan Inv Ix Llc Chowdhury Mohammed W; 11/24/21. $210,000

4407 Ventnor Ave, Sanchez Arroyo Araceli Terra Carrie Georgia; 11/24/21. $300,000

BRIGANTINE

112 25th St So, Gedney Travis E Robertson Mark; 11/22/21. $875,000

3 Cummings Place, Fox Barbara J/Exr Kuhn James Joseph; 11/23/21. $455,000

706 W Shore Drive, Moscony Janaya Smith David S; 11/23/21. $1,230,000

6 Lighthouse Cove Unit A, Heston Jeffrey Sr Cruz Hernan; 11/24/21. $349,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit Q12, Dejesse John Madden Catherine M; 11/26/21. $210,000

4 Lagoon Blvd, Cohen Lisa B/Tr/Tr Dunne Robert Francis Jr; 11/26/21. $730,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Springfield Christopher Retto Ingrid; 11/29/21. $175,000

5100 Harbor Beach Blvd, Giroux Stephen M Ryan Paul J; 11/29/21. $660,000

407b W Brigantine Ave, Feret Wayne Furer Walter G; 11/29/21. $700,000

28 Ocean Drive W, Mirchandani Kishore Ottinger James G; 11/29/21. $2,750,000

3900 W Brigantine Ave Unit B, Reedman Thomas F Jr Stroup Jeffrey H; 11/30/21. $362,000

307 W Beach Ave, Higgins Thomas J Szal Christopher Sr; 11/30/21. $640,000

35 Seaside Road, Miniman Kenneth Zavalny Igor A; 11/30/21. $697,000

400 W Brigantine Ave #8, Guckes Carol/Tr/Tr Mclean Denise L; 11/30/21. $840,000

BUENA BOROUGH

204 Buena Vista Ave, Wear Samuel L Jr Gallo Johanna; 11/17/21. $127,000

119 Kimberly Lane, Strickler Patricia T/Tr&Shff Shore Management Co Of Delaware; 11/18/21. $105,000

119 Kimberly Lane, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Lucas Roy Thomas Jr; 11/18/21. $145,000

1500 S Central Ave, Hurban Joan D/Ind&Exrx Rjs Capital Llc; 11/18/21. $220,000

112 Forsythe St, Macaluso Larissa J Simmons Evonya; 11/24/21. $80,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

17 Spring Lane, Vanveen Joseph A Abro Yaqoob; 11/26/21. $370,000

102 Bridle Path Drive, Hadley Celine E Cobrand Phillip; 11/26/21. $389,000

145 Longport Blvd Unit C35, Yeager Roseann Barcelles Nancy; 11/29/21. $42,000

303 Longport Blvd C-20, Pawliczek Patrick J Gibson Carol; 11/29/21. $68,000

5 Country Birch Lane, Sowa Charlotte Elizabeth Kirsty/Tr Fogg Eric; 11/29/21. $87,500

34 Baldwin Court, Noor Muhammad Silvestri Alexandra E; 11/29/21. $177,000

119 Bonita Drive, Mantley Shaylese Kooker Edwin G Jr/Exr; 11/29/21. $299,900

10 Osprey Court, Clark Carole L Huffard Alexander; 11/29/21. $425,000

314 Glen Dornock Lane, Pohlig Richard L Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/29/21. $449,100

303 Longport Blvd #A-14, Boulos Madgy I Dm Fogel Rev Liv Tr; 11/30/21. $57,500

303 Longprt Blvd Unit C 29, Mia Capitol I Llc Persichetti Robert; 11/30/21. $60,000

204 Huron Ave, Colvin Margaret Beth Luma Anthony; 11/30/21. 215,000

223 Granville Circle, Tjoumakaris Alexander Amin Michael; 11/30/21. $565,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

17 S Canary Way, Jones Jeffrey M Mclennon Keron T; 11/22/21. $245,000

857 E Motts Creek Road, Pilla Jason B Kelly Billie Jeanne; 11/22/21. $299,000

432 S Nector Ave, Doyne Matthew Thomas Torres Wilfredo; 11/23/21. $218,495

421 Elm Ave, Rama Valon Ttk Investments Llc; 11/23/21. $220,000

115 Devon Court, Luette Drahomira F Smith Raymond H Jr; 11/23/21. $310,000

714 Cardinal Way, Angello Madelyn M Keller Jacob; 11/24/21. $229,900

12 Cheshire Drive, Khan Allauddin Manley Kapoor Jennifer Ann; 11/26/21. $139,900

311 Mattix Run, Winkler James R II Kozhokar Oleksandr; 11/26/21. $162,000

305 E Arbutus Ave, Schlitzer Steven Gebeline Stanley W Jr; 11/26/21. $320,000

416 Elm Ave, Basso Kalynn M Seidel Michael; 11/26/21. $335,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4439 Yorktown Place, Ifekwuna Angela Garrett April E; 11/30/21. $134,000

55 Wheaton Ave A & B, Thoresen Gerhard S Giordano Michael S; 11/30/21. $184,000

98 Knights Bridge Way, Wootton Joseph T El Vivian L; 11/30/21. $385,000

MARGATE

116 N Harding Ave, Krontiris Joanne Madison Christine; 11/29/21. $349,000

210 N Douglas Ave, Patent Eric Brandspiegel Larry; 11/29/21. $690,000

20b N Washington Ave, Cohn David B Dein Brian T; 11/29/21. $725,000

5 N Monroe Ave Unit B, Paymer Scott Lorenz Gregory A; 11/29/21. $945,000

33 N Brunswick Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Greco Paul; 11/29/21. $1,995,000

9517 Atlantic Ave Unit A-12, Silverman Jay M Wasser Samuel H; 11/30/21. $626,000

106 N Argyle Ave, Ehrlich Irina Weiss Paul; 11/30/21. $669,000

9606 Monmouth Ave #2, Cmp Builders Llc Shapiro Felix; 11/30/21. $674,900

SOMERS POINT

426 Sunny Ave, Kerbeck Jennifer Blue Horizon Dev Llc; 11/29/21. $215,000

707 Harbour Cove, Cunnion Arthur J Messina Joseph; 11/29/21. $340,000

8 Bayside Drive, Schetter John F Candidi Carole Pentz; 11/29/21. $400,000

25 Osborne Road, Major Thomas E,-Sr Kelly Tara C; 11/29/21. $485,000

VENTNOR

132 N Lafayette Ave, Ohara Patrick Lotowycz Suzanne; 11/17/21. $478,000

115 N Rosborough Ave, Pestrak Deborah Visco Barbara; 11/17/21. $560,000

$118 N Troy Ave, Applebaum Steven J Goldstein Kenneth B; 11/17/21. $585,000

236 N Derby Ave Unit 1104, White Sandra S Oppenheim David M; 11/18/21. $400,000

7318-20 Ventnor Ave, Wilson Jeanne Mm Holdings Nj Llc; 11/18/21. $725,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 407, Corrado Dina Gitto Joseph R; 11/19/21. $174,900

511 N Cambridge Ave, Henningsen Christian E/Ind&Atty Lichtenwalner Nathan; 11/19/21. $336,900

106 S Cornwall Ave, Brick Margaret Wollock Michael I; 11/19/21. $1,700,000

Cape May County

AVALON

89 W 35th St, Sisson Raymond Lawlor John; 11/2021. $3,600,000

393 24th St, Marrone Paul D Exr Mayer William Francis; 11/2021. $3,427,500

148 19th St, Eckard Douglas R Jr Karen2Av LLC; 11/2021. $2,300,000

274 35th St, Kathryn F La Noue Rev Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 11/2021. $1,589,000

331-333 40th St, Lieber Robert T Deming Robert W; 11/2021. $1,400,000

CAPE MAY POINT

309 Knox Ave, Morris David M Campitelli Enrico M; 11/2021. $1,320,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

272 Longport Ave, Beaver Charles J De Felice Thomas C; 11/2021. $81,700

10 Magnolia Drive, Cope Keith A Giovanni Chuck; 11/2021. $55,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

765 Stimpson Lane, Demnisky-Greene Patricia A Mc Laughlin Jason R; 11/2021. $725,000

896 Weeks Landing Road, Whitten Douglas E Jr Fierro Michael J; 11/2021. $618,000

980 Lenape Drive, Tomlin Charles E Weigle Mark R; 11/2021. $580,000

3200 Bay Drive, Baldwin John M Est Remuzzi Matthew R; 11/2021. $562,500

209 W Vineyard Court, Samaniego Tara Exr Antonakakis Stavros; 11/2021. $536,250

2505 Bayshore Road, Apex Partnership 2505 Bayshore Road LLC; 11/2021. $515,000

136 Sunset Drive, I & G Building LLC Butler Vincent; 11/2021. $424,000

251 Arbor Road, Crawford-Gamble Paula E Lion Walter M; 11/2021. $325,000

1108-1112 Route 109, R & C Sales Inc 87 Rose Lane LLC; 11/2021. $299,500

3400 Bay Drive, Remuzzi Matthew Wilhelm Staci M; 11/2021. $299,000

101 W Atlantic Ave, Jones James Way Mary; 11/2021. $285,000

123 Village Road, Schissler Christine Trust Baker Kelly A; 11/2021. $252,000

16 Davis Place, $Vees Anna Starnes Barbara; 11/2021. 225,000

3311 Bayshore Road U-D9, Goshen Margaret K Perry James; 11/2021. $219,900

111 Iowa Ave, Di Cola Elizabeth M Stewart Gail R; 11/2021. $155,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

19 Woodview Lane, Cannon Thomas H Sr Vessio William F; 11/2021. $655,000

42 Route 47 S, Smith Roger W Raroha Duane A; 11/2021. $352,500

225 W 23rd Ave, Walczak Thaddeus R House John Thomas; 11/2021. $350,000

7 Cedar Drive, O’Meara Theresa Andreozzi Mark; 11/2021. $340,000

410 Valley Road, Atwood Timothy Philips Sherry Anne; 11/2021. $295,000

266 Stagecoach Road, Hickman Lawrence A Jr Meehan Stephanie Ann; 11/2021. $285,000

414 N 7th St Un 1, Phillips Sherry A Cronin Michael; 11/2021. $280,000

22 Benche Court, Collins Richard Est Bologan Lilia; 11/2021. $247,000

61 Oyster Road, Cape May Farmers Mrkt LLC Barnes Kinga; 11/2021. $150,000

52 Brooks Ave, Gilbert Dennis Salvesen Leif; 11/2021. $100,000

43 Route 47 N, Lingle Kathryn M Marciano Christina; 11/2021. $22,500

NORTH WILDWOOD

204 Simpson Ave, Boyle William G Hilbert George; 11/2021. $599,000

4464 West Ave Un 19, Schroeder Janis Carucho Diego; 11/2021. $570,000

308 Limpet Drive, Rodden James F Miller Hope M; 11/2021. $519,000

935 Ocean Ave #532, Cook Darleen Pezzano Joseph; 11/2021. $465,000

7 Sconset Court, De Paul V Kaur Samian; 11/2021. $390,000

3408-30 Haven Ave Un 308, Davis Paul Joseph II Callanan David P; 11/2021. $120,000

3408-30 Haven Ave, Zellin Marc Itterly Danielle; 11/2021. $78,751

Beach Thorofare C-1.07 Boat Slip, Curtin Nancy Burgo David; 11/2021. $40,000

OCEAN CITY

801A-G Eighth St, Possenti Timothy E Lee A Huang Rentals LLC; 11/2021. $396,500

3548 Simpson Ave C87, Lavery Joseph Schoenewald Joseph P; 11/2021. $390,000

16 Marine Place, Hartswick Herbert R Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 11/2021. $365,000

3600 Central Ave, Save The Babies Fnd Inc Stitt David A Sr; 11/2021. $355,000

200 Bay Ave, Brown D Zaimes Trust Kjm Holdings LLC; 11/2021. $325,000

901 Ocean Ave, Rhine Neil W Mcmenamin William; 11/2021. $265,000

812-20 Ocean Ave Un 111, Delicana Jenna Lee Casarella Marie; 11/2021. $243,000

400 47th St, Baltaian Michele R 400 47th LLC; 11/2021. $1,400,000

817 Park Place, Kirchner Helen M 817-19 Park Place LLC; 11/2021. $1,400,000

201 Somerset Lane, St Clair Joseph W Ackerman John C III; 11/2021. $1,350,000

1544 Pleasure Ave, Leach Byron Losasso Bryan; 11/2021. $1,325,000

617 Ocean Ave, Laliberte Scott C Cruickshank James R; 11/2021. $875,000

5752-54 West Ave, Jewitt Bradley Crehan Paul J; 11/2021. $870,000

SEA ISLE CITY

8901 Landis Ave, Dustin Laricks LLC Milne William E; 11/2021. $1,550,000

3901 Pleasure Ave Un 208, Apgar Brian Patrick Gale Jennifer; 11/2021. $820,000

7808 Landis Ave Un 1, Lynn Michael R Keating Patrick; 11/2021. $520,000

STONE HARBOR

4 90th St, Stone Harbor Peace & Serenity 390 LLC Sanctuary Beach LLC; 11/2021. $13,100,000

211 120th St, Sheila One LLC 1129 Walnut LLC; 11/2021. $3,220,000

246 90th St, Carroll Lisa Grandrimo John; 11/2021. $2,600,000

263 82nd St, Cep Dev LLC Tucker Brian T; 11/2021. $2,130,000

376-A 95th St, Haluska Heather C RK & SS Russell Trust; 11/2021. $1,325,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

9 Camlough Road, Githens James Tinari Christopher; 11/2021. $524,900

22 Belcroff Ave, Budd Christopher T Franco Antonio Martin; 11/2021. $440,000

21 Hummingbird Ave, Kernan Catherine M Exr Shaak Sarah; 11/2021. $360,000

26 Indian Walk Road, Thompson Jonathan Carl Mateu John J IV; 11/2021. $275,000

55 Route 50, Eggie Eustace Iv Haberman Harold; 11/2021. $225,000

279 Ibis Lane, Ferrell Louise Mc Coy Bernard J; 11/2021. $84,100

1217 S Shore Road Ste 201, Brewer William E Real Estate Holdings LLC; 11/2021. $70,000

WILDWOOD

110 W Andrews Ave, Maher Corey Cimorelli Nicholas; 11/2021. $370,000

326 E Juniper Ave, Druding Shawn Walker Leigh Anne; 11/2021. $225,000

220 E Lincoln Ave, Howard Lawrence Makayla Props LLC; 11/2021. $165,000

224 E Lincoln Ave, Howard Lawrence Makayla Props LLC; 11/2021. $165,000

232 E Lincoln Ave, Howard Lawrence Makayla Props LLC; 11/2021. $160,000

420 W Lincoln Ave, Postell Marvin K M & B Chivalrous Props LLC; 11/2021. $100,000

4800 New Jersey Ave, Kozanas Tom Sciarra Investments LLC; 11/2021. $925,000

WILDWOOD CREST

9501 Atlantic Ave, Regal Plaza Motor Inn Inc Mahalo Diamond Bch LLC; 11/2021. $5,192,000

9301 Atlantic Ave, Lovett James Bergsten Carl J; 11/2021. $860,000

207 E Buttercup Road, Link David Calamia Joseph A; 11/2021. $799,000

6501 Seaview Ave, Monteleone Vincenzo Garcia Claudio Cesar; 11/2021. $675,000

127 W Lavender Road, Potesta Paul Dzenkowski Daniel Martin; 11/2021. $637,900

406A E Charleston Ave, Rotondo Giovanni Trust Mitchell Nathan; 11/2021. $600,000

411 E Atlanta Ave Un 1, Ocean Seven Tri Dup Atl. LLC Musial Michael D; 11/2021. $525,000

7100 Ocean Ave Un 608, Lemanowicz Ronald W Trasso Raymond; 11/2021. $275,000

511 E Stockton Road, Crecco Giovanni Lavist Nicola; 11/2021. $250,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

1145 Shiloh Pike &C, 11/24/2021, $65,000

1145 Shiloh Pike &C, 11/24/2021, $82,321.58

142 South Ave, 11/26/2021, $95,000

418 South Ave, 11/30/2021, $69,900

513 Irving Ave, 11/30/2021, $125,000

MILLVILLE

301 Howard St, 12/1/2021, $180,000

411 Howard St, 12/1/2021, $186,000

317 S Second St, 12/2/2021, $132,000

503 Ireland Ave, 12/2/2021, $145,000

231 Fulton St, 12/2/2021, $187,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

9 Pindale Drive, 12/1/2021, $240,000

905 Macarthur Drive, 12/2/2021, $270,490

10 Eisenhower Drive, 12/2/2021, $306,000

91 Fox Road, 12/3/2021, $749,000

VINELAND

1030 Cambridge Place, 11/19/2021, $252,000

724 Tulip St, 11/22/2021, $212,000

1028 E Landis Ave, 11/22/2021, $425,000.

3111 S East Blvd, 11/23/2021, $43,900

41 Howard St, 11/23/2021, $110,000

873 Charles St, 11/23/2021, $173,000

2387 Brookhaven Drive, 11/23/2021, $225,000

1034 Cambridge Place, 11/23/2021, $245,000

2591 Michelon Court, 11/23/2021, $395,000

2490 London Lane, 11/23/2021, $495,000

9 N State St, 11/24/2021, $252,000

3312 Venturi Lane, 11/24/2021, $442,000

1192 Riviera Blvd, 11/24/2021, $535,000

1157 Roberts Blvd, 11/26/2021, $245,000

61 Melrose St, 11/29/2021, $155,000

17 Victory Ave, 11/29/2021, $240,000

1551 N Delsea Drive, 11/30/2021, $140,000

1854 Cedar St, 11/30/2021, $162,000

412 W Summit St, 11/30/2021, $227,000

7 Arcadia Place, 11/30/2021, $238,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

74 Schooner Ave; 11/2021. $260,000

76 Nautilus Drive; 11/2021. $262,000

65 Gunning River Road; 11/2021. $265,000

1048 W Bay Ave; 11/2021. $270,000

112 Spruce Circle North; 11/2021. $272,500

15 Ensign Ave; 11/2021. $275,000

47 Sandpiper Road; 11/2021. $280,000

31 Longboat Ave; 11/2021. $300,000

76 Bowline St; 11/2021. $300,000

9 Rocky Brook Drive; 11/2021. $300,000

4 Cardinal Place; 11/2021. $315,000

52 Sandpiper Road; 11/2021. $324,000

132 Bay Shore Drive; 11/2021. $325,000

438 E Bay Ave #15; 11/2021. $330,000

3 Hatteras Way; 11/2021. $333,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1707 Fleetwood Drive; 11/2021. $259,000

761 Weehawken Ave; 11/2021. $260,000

732 Palm Beach Drive; 11/2021. $267,500

321 Alpine St; 11/2021. $270,000

1 York Drive; 11/2021. $272,000

806 Buena Vista Road; 11/2021. $275,000

8 Sussex Place; 11/2021. $275,000

2283 Lakeside Drive South; 11/2021. $280,000

2020 Brookdale Drive; 11/2021. $283,000

413 Lawrence Drive; 11/2021. $285,000

17 Kent Drive; 11/2021. $285,000

225 Predmore Ave; 11/2021. $297,000

517 Middle Branch Drive; 11/2021. $299,000

321 Normandie Road; 11/2021. $303,000

636 Elwood Drive; 11/2021. $305,000

203 Sunset Drive; 11/2021. $305,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

108 E Mullica Road; 11/2021. $238,000

59 Vincent Court; 11/2021. $238,000

34 Pinehurst Drive; 11/2021. $242,500

17, 15 Indian Valley Court; 11/2021. $246,000

13 Lake Singleton Court; 11/2021. $260,000

96 Windstar Drive; 11/2021. $265,000

116 Kadlubeck Way; 11/2021. $265,000

30 Pelican Lane; 11/2021. $270,000

84 Windstar Drive; 11/2021. $275,000

8 Hunter Drive; 11/2021. $277,500

39 Pinehurst Drive; 11/2021. $282,500

1038 Radio Road; 11/2021. $289,000

21 Lake Michigan; 11/2021. $290,000

12 West Anchor Drive; 11/2021. $295,000

30 Jeffrey Drive; 11/2021. $295,000

349 Golf View Drive; 11/2021. $299,900

46 W Dory Drive; 11/2021. $300,000

51 Cedarbrook Lane; 11/2021. $305,000

24 Hogan Court; 11/2021. $309,900

6 N Binnacle Drive; 11/2021. $310,000

51 Briarwood Drive; 11/2021. $310,000

306 Harbourtown Blvd; 11/2021. $315,000

44 Lake Huron Drive; 11/2021. $320,000

78 Cedarbrook Lane; 11/2021. $320,000

22 Jeffrey Drive; 11/2021. $325,000

28 Jeffrey Drive; 11/2021. $329,000

3 Sycamore Drive; 11/2021. $329,900

24 Jeffrey Drive; 11/2021. $333,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

25 Dolphin Way; 11/2021. $389,000

84 Baltic Ave; 11/2021. $399,900

8 Cape May Court; 11/2021. $425,000

22 Eagleswood Drive; 11/2021. $429,900

One Strathmere St; 11/2021. $440,000

185 Royal Oaks Drive; 11/2021. $455,000

25 Harvey Cedar Way; 11/2021. $455,000

170 Brigantine Blvd; 11/2021. $469,000

162 Wells Mills Road; 11/2021. $485,000

105 Stillwater Road; 11/2021. $530,000

104 Spring Lake Blvd; 11/2021. $535,000

5 Holgate Court; 11/2021. $540,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

133 Inlet Ave; 11/2021. $349,000

1062 Barnacle Drive; 11/2021. $360,000

12 N Union St; 11/2021. $362,000

227 Outboard Ave; 11/2021. $370,000

220 Spray Road; 11/2021. $370,000

112 Gunwale Road; 11/2021. $375,000

250 William Cook Blvd; 11/2021. $375,000

1226 Coast Ave; 11/2021. $375,000

1025 Cutlass Ave; 11/2021. $380,000

26 Farrah Drive; 11/2021. $380,000

267 Tackle Ave; 11/2021. $385,000

632 Newell Ave; 11/2021. $399,500

47 Lakewood Ave; 11/2021. $399,987

245 Crows Nest Road; 11/2021. $400,000

280 Pulley Ave; 11/2021. $400,000

129 Stowaway Road; 11/2021. $409,900

1039 Whispering Oak Lane; 11/2021. $410,000

4 2nd St; 11/2021. $425,000

146 Inlet Ave; 11/2021. $435,000

113 Swordfish Road; 11/2021. $436,500

61 Lafayette Drive; 11/2021. $440,000

210 Center St; 11/2021. $455,000

1836 Breakers Drive; 11/2021. $470,000

57 Lafayette Drive; 11/2021. $475,000

916 Painter Lane; 11/2021. $475,000

1840 Breakers Drive; 11/2021. $480,000

281 Privateer Road; 11/2021. $488,000

748 Jane Drive; 11/2021. $495,000

1027 W Beach Haven Blvd; 11/2021. $499,500

652 Newell Ave; 11/2021. $500,000

1279 West Mallard Drive; 11/2021. $500,000

24 Willard Drive; 11/2021. $500,000

77 Jonathan Drive; 11/2021. $544,750

60 Mary Alice Road; 11/2021. $545,000

1154 Beach Lane; 11/2021. $550,000

741 Buccaneer Lane; 11/2021. $550,000

831 Beach Haven West Blvd; 11/2021. $550,000

41 Fairview Terrace; 11/2021. $550,000

50 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $552,405

55 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $553,810

492 Lighthouse Drive; 11/2021. $560,000

58 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $563,250

30 Hollow Ave; 11/2021. $565,105

116 Jeremy Lane; 11/2021. $575,000

47 Mark Drive; 11/2021. $575,000

31 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $585,310

51 Bradshaw Drive; 11/2021. $600,000

242 Junction Drive; 11/2021. $600,000

43 Bennett Lane; 11/2021. $604,105

31 Diane Road; 11/2021. $609,000

35 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $609,910

SURF CITY

22 S 1st St; 11/2021. $1,115,000

241 N 12th St; 11/2021. $1,500,000

38 N 22nd St; 11/2021. $1,660,000

1506 N Barnegat Ave; 11/2021. $1,725,000

TUCKERTON

100 Pharo Ave; 11/2021. $321,300

110 Locust St; 11/2021. $359,000

450 Anchor Road; 11/2021. $450,000

