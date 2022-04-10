Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2501 Arctic Ave, Le Phuoc Acerental Llc; 11/18/21. $215,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3404-1, Kigdom Properties Entrp Llc Gagliardi Family Tr; 11/18/21. $315,000
2702 Arctic Ave, 2702 Arctic Assoc Llc Community Asset Preservation Corp; 11/18/21. $390,000
10 S Rhode Island Ave, Krocos Stelianos Luk Yeung Yi; 11/19/21. $45,000
108 S Montpelier Ave Unit 321, Hite Mary Padula Deangelis Katherine; 11/19/21. $69,000
4401 Atlantic Ave Unit A2, Astromskis Tomas Tabile Giuseppe; 11/19/21. $125,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1410-2, Gases Murray Soklove Larry; 11/19/21. $142,000
22 N Sovereign Ave, Imperial Kursk Llc Novikova Inna; 11/19/21. $215,000
24 N Bellevue Ave, Equity Trust Co Red Oak Serv Co Llc; 11/22/21. $38,335.33
3501 Boardwalk B-107, Ortiz Peter J Thomas Eric M; 11/22/21. $105,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3004-2, Kitson Robert Singh Tribhuvan/Tr; 11/22/21. $350,000
713 Wabash Ave, Bhuiyan Imtiaz Siraj Mahmood Soahel; 11/23/21. $125,000.
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3001-02, Kamikaze Partners Llc Gabriele Joan; 11/23/21. $239,000
1458 Absecon Blvd, Tahiry Mohammad I Montano Susan Claire; 11/24/21. $135,000
3001-3005 Fairmont Ave, Commercial Loan Inv Ix Llc Chowdhury Mohammed W; 11/24/21. $210,000
4407 Ventnor Ave, Sanchez Arroyo Araceli Terra Carrie Georgia; 11/24/21. $300,000
BRIGANTINE
112 25th St So, Gedney Travis E Robertson Mark; 11/22/21. $875,000
3 Cummings Place, Fox Barbara J/Exr Kuhn James Joseph; 11/23/21. $455,000
706 W Shore Drive, Moscony Janaya Smith David S; 11/23/21. $1,230,000
6 Lighthouse Cove Unit A, Heston Jeffrey Sr Cruz Hernan; 11/24/21. $349,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit Q12, Dejesse John Madden Catherine M; 11/26/21. $210,000
4 Lagoon Blvd, Cohen Lisa B/Tr/Tr Dunne Robert Francis Jr; 11/26/21. $730,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Springfield Christopher Retto Ingrid; 11/29/21. $175,000
5100 Harbor Beach Blvd, Giroux Stephen M Ryan Paul J; 11/29/21. $660,000
407b W Brigantine Ave, Feret Wayne Furer Walter G; 11/29/21. $700,000
28 Ocean Drive W, Mirchandani Kishore Ottinger James G; 11/29/21. $2,750,000
3900 W Brigantine Ave Unit B, Reedman Thomas F Jr Stroup Jeffrey H; 11/30/21. $362,000
307 W Beach Ave, Higgins Thomas J Szal Christopher Sr; 11/30/21. $640,000
35 Seaside Road, Miniman Kenneth Zavalny Igor A; 11/30/21. $697,000
400 W Brigantine Ave #8, Guckes Carol/Tr/Tr Mclean Denise L; 11/30/21. $840,000
BUENA BOROUGH
204 Buena Vista Ave, Wear Samuel L Jr Gallo Johanna; 11/17/21. $127,000
119 Kimberly Lane, Strickler Patricia T/Tr&Shff Shore Management Co Of Delaware; 11/18/21. $105,000
119 Kimberly Lane, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Lucas Roy Thomas Jr; 11/18/21. $145,000
1500 S Central Ave, Hurban Joan D/Ind&Exrx Rjs Capital Llc; 11/18/21. $220,000
112 Forsythe St, Macaluso Larissa J Simmons Evonya; 11/24/21. $80,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
17 Spring Lane, Vanveen Joseph A Abro Yaqoob; 11/26/21. $370,000
102 Bridle Path Drive, Hadley Celine E Cobrand Phillip; 11/26/21. $389,000
145 Longport Blvd Unit C35, Yeager Roseann Barcelles Nancy; 11/29/21. $42,000
303 Longport Blvd C-20, Pawliczek Patrick J Gibson Carol; 11/29/21. $68,000
5 Country Birch Lane, Sowa Charlotte Elizabeth Kirsty/Tr Fogg Eric; 11/29/21. $87,500
34 Baldwin Court, Noor Muhammad Silvestri Alexandra E; 11/29/21. $177,000
119 Bonita Drive, Mantley Shaylese Kooker Edwin G Jr/Exr; 11/29/21. $299,900
10 Osprey Court, Clark Carole L Huffard Alexander; 11/29/21. $425,000
314 Glen Dornock Lane, Pohlig Richard L Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/29/21. $449,100
303 Longport Blvd #A-14, Boulos Madgy I Dm Fogel Rev Liv Tr; 11/30/21. $57,500
303 Longprt Blvd Unit C 29, Mia Capitol I Llc Persichetti Robert; 11/30/21. $60,000
204 Huron Ave, Colvin Margaret Beth Luma Anthony; 11/30/21. 215,000
223 Granville Circle, Tjoumakaris Alexander Amin Michael; 11/30/21. $565,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
17 S Canary Way, Jones Jeffrey M Mclennon Keron T; 11/22/21. $245,000
857 E Motts Creek Road, Pilla Jason B Kelly Billie Jeanne; 11/22/21. $299,000
432 S Nector Ave, Doyne Matthew Thomas Torres Wilfredo; 11/23/21. $218,495
421 Elm Ave, Rama Valon Ttk Investments Llc; 11/23/21. $220,000
115 Devon Court, Luette Drahomira F Smith Raymond H Jr; 11/23/21. $310,000
714 Cardinal Way, Angello Madelyn M Keller Jacob; 11/24/21. $229,900
12 Cheshire Drive, Khan Allauddin Manley Kapoor Jennifer Ann; 11/26/21. $139,900
311 Mattix Run, Winkler James R II Kozhokar Oleksandr; 11/26/21. $162,000
305 E Arbutus Ave, Schlitzer Steven Gebeline Stanley W Jr; 11/26/21. $320,000
416 Elm Ave, Basso Kalynn M Seidel Michael; 11/26/21. $335,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4439 Yorktown Place, Ifekwuna Angela Garrett April E; 11/30/21. $134,000
55 Wheaton Ave A & B, Thoresen Gerhard S Giordano Michael S; 11/30/21. $184,000
98 Knights Bridge Way, Wootton Joseph T El Vivian L; 11/30/21. $385,000
MARGATE
116 N Harding Ave, Krontiris Joanne Madison Christine; 11/29/21. $349,000
210 N Douglas Ave, Patent Eric Brandspiegel Larry; 11/29/21. $690,000
20b N Washington Ave, Cohn David B Dein Brian T; 11/29/21. $725,000
5 N Monroe Ave Unit B, Paymer Scott Lorenz Gregory A; 11/29/21. $945,000
33 N Brunswick Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Greco Paul; 11/29/21. $1,995,000
9517 Atlantic Ave Unit A-12, Silverman Jay M Wasser Samuel H; 11/30/21. $626,000
106 N Argyle Ave, Ehrlich Irina Weiss Paul; 11/30/21. $669,000
9606 Monmouth Ave #2, Cmp Builders Llc Shapiro Felix; 11/30/21. $674,900
SOMERS POINT
426 Sunny Ave, Kerbeck Jennifer Blue Horizon Dev Llc; 11/29/21. $215,000
707 Harbour Cove, Cunnion Arthur J Messina Joseph; 11/29/21. $340,000
8 Bayside Drive, Schetter John F Candidi Carole Pentz; 11/29/21. $400,000
25 Osborne Road, Major Thomas E,-Sr Kelly Tara C; 11/29/21. $485,000
VENTNOR
132 N Lafayette Ave, Ohara Patrick Lotowycz Suzanne; 11/17/21. $478,000
115 N Rosborough Ave, Pestrak Deborah Visco Barbara; 11/17/21. $560,000
$118 N Troy Ave, Applebaum Steven J Goldstein Kenneth B; 11/17/21. $585,000
236 N Derby Ave Unit 1104, White Sandra S Oppenheim David M; 11/18/21. $400,000
7318-20 Ventnor Ave, Wilson Jeanne Mm Holdings Nj Llc; 11/18/21. $725,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 407, Corrado Dina Gitto Joseph R; 11/19/21. $174,900
511 N Cambridge Ave, Henningsen Christian E/Ind&Atty Lichtenwalner Nathan; 11/19/21. $336,900
106 S Cornwall Ave, Brick Margaret Wollock Michael I; 11/19/21. $1,700,000
Cape May County
AVALON
89 W 35th St, Sisson Raymond Lawlor John; 11/2021. $3,600,000
393 24th St, Marrone Paul D Exr Mayer William Francis; 11/2021. $3,427,500
148 19th St, Eckard Douglas R Jr Karen2Av LLC; 11/2021. $2,300,000
274 35th St, Kathryn F La Noue Rev Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 11/2021. $1,589,000
331-333 40th St, Lieber Robert T Deming Robert W; 11/2021. $1,400,000
CAPE MAY POINT
309 Knox Ave, Morris David M Campitelli Enrico M; 11/2021. $1,320,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
272 Longport Ave, Beaver Charles J De Felice Thomas C; 11/2021. $81,700
10 Magnolia Drive, Cope Keith A Giovanni Chuck; 11/2021. $55,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
765 Stimpson Lane, Demnisky-Greene Patricia A Mc Laughlin Jason R; 11/2021. $725,000
896 Weeks Landing Road, Whitten Douglas E Jr Fierro Michael J; 11/2021. $618,000
980 Lenape Drive, Tomlin Charles E Weigle Mark R; 11/2021. $580,000
3200 Bay Drive, Baldwin John M Est Remuzzi Matthew R; 11/2021. $562,500
209 W Vineyard Court, Samaniego Tara Exr Antonakakis Stavros; 11/2021. $536,250
2505 Bayshore Road, Apex Partnership 2505 Bayshore Road LLC; 11/2021. $515,000
136 Sunset Drive, I & G Building LLC Butler Vincent; 11/2021. $424,000
251 Arbor Road, Crawford-Gamble Paula E Lion Walter M; 11/2021. $325,000
1108-1112 Route 109, R & C Sales Inc 87 Rose Lane LLC; 11/2021. $299,500
3400 Bay Drive, Remuzzi Matthew Wilhelm Staci M; 11/2021. $299,000
101 W Atlantic Ave, Jones James Way Mary; 11/2021. $285,000
123 Village Road, Schissler Christine Trust Baker Kelly A; 11/2021. $252,000
16 Davis Place, $Vees Anna Starnes Barbara; 11/2021. 225,000
3311 Bayshore Road U-D9, Goshen Margaret K Perry James; 11/2021. $219,900
111 Iowa Ave, Di Cola Elizabeth M Stewart Gail R; 11/2021. $155,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
19 Woodview Lane, Cannon Thomas H Sr Vessio William F; 11/2021. $655,000
42 Route 47 S, Smith Roger W Raroha Duane A; 11/2021. $352,500
225 W 23rd Ave, Walczak Thaddeus R House John Thomas; 11/2021. $350,000
7 Cedar Drive, O’Meara Theresa Andreozzi Mark; 11/2021. $340,000
410 Valley Road, Atwood Timothy Philips Sherry Anne; 11/2021. $295,000
266 Stagecoach Road, Hickman Lawrence A Jr Meehan Stephanie Ann; 11/2021. $285,000
414 N 7th St Un 1, Phillips Sherry A Cronin Michael; 11/2021. $280,000
22 Benche Court, Collins Richard Est Bologan Lilia; 11/2021. $247,000
61 Oyster Road, Cape May Farmers Mrkt LLC Barnes Kinga; 11/2021. $150,000
52 Brooks Ave, Gilbert Dennis Salvesen Leif; 11/2021. $100,000
43 Route 47 N, Lingle Kathryn M Marciano Christina; 11/2021. $22,500
NORTH WILDWOOD
204 Simpson Ave, Boyle William G Hilbert George; 11/2021. $599,000
4464 West Ave Un 19, Schroeder Janis Carucho Diego; 11/2021. $570,000
308 Limpet Drive, Rodden James F Miller Hope M; 11/2021. $519,000
935 Ocean Ave #532, Cook Darleen Pezzano Joseph; 11/2021. $465,000
7 Sconset Court, De Paul V Kaur Samian; 11/2021. $390,000
3408-30 Haven Ave Un 308, Davis Paul Joseph II Callanan David P; 11/2021. $120,000
3408-30 Haven Ave, Zellin Marc Itterly Danielle; 11/2021. $78,751
Beach Thorofare C-1.07 Boat Slip, Curtin Nancy Burgo David; 11/2021. $40,000
OCEAN CITY
801A-G Eighth St, Possenti Timothy E Lee A Huang Rentals LLC; 11/2021. $396,500
3548 Simpson Ave C87, Lavery Joseph Schoenewald Joseph P; 11/2021. $390,000
16 Marine Place, Hartswick Herbert R Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 11/2021. $365,000
3600 Central Ave, Save The Babies Fnd Inc Stitt David A Sr; 11/2021. $355,000
200 Bay Ave, Brown D Zaimes Trust Kjm Holdings LLC; 11/2021. $325,000
901 Ocean Ave, Rhine Neil W Mcmenamin William; 11/2021. $265,000
812-20 Ocean Ave Un 111, Delicana Jenna Lee Casarella Marie; 11/2021. $243,000
400 47th St, Baltaian Michele R 400 47th LLC; 11/2021. $1,400,000
817 Park Place, Kirchner Helen M 817-19 Park Place LLC; 11/2021. $1,400,000
201 Somerset Lane, St Clair Joseph W Ackerman John C III; 11/2021. $1,350,000
1544 Pleasure Ave, Leach Byron Losasso Bryan; 11/2021. $1,325,000
617 Ocean Ave, Laliberte Scott C Cruickshank James R; 11/2021. $875,000
5752-54 West Ave, Jewitt Bradley Crehan Paul J; 11/2021. $870,000
SEA ISLE CITY
8901 Landis Ave, Dustin Laricks LLC Milne William E; 11/2021. $1,550,000
3901 Pleasure Ave Un 208, Apgar Brian Patrick Gale Jennifer; 11/2021. $820,000
7808 Landis Ave Un 1, Lynn Michael R Keating Patrick; 11/2021. $520,000
STONE HARBOR
4 90th St, Stone Harbor Peace & Serenity 390 LLC Sanctuary Beach LLC; 11/2021. $13,100,000
211 120th St, Sheila One LLC 1129 Walnut LLC; 11/2021. $3,220,000
246 90th St, Carroll Lisa Grandrimo John; 11/2021. $2,600,000
263 82nd St, Cep Dev LLC Tucker Brian T; 11/2021. $2,130,000
376-A 95th St, Haluska Heather C RK & SS Russell Trust; 11/2021. $1,325,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
9 Camlough Road, Githens James Tinari Christopher; 11/2021. $524,900
22 Belcroff Ave, Budd Christopher T Franco Antonio Martin; 11/2021. $440,000
21 Hummingbird Ave, Kernan Catherine M Exr Shaak Sarah; 11/2021. $360,000
26 Indian Walk Road, Thompson Jonathan Carl Mateu John J IV; 11/2021. $275,000
55 Route 50, Eggie Eustace Iv Haberman Harold; 11/2021. $225,000
279 Ibis Lane, Ferrell Louise Mc Coy Bernard J; 11/2021. $84,100
1217 S Shore Road Ste 201, Brewer William E Real Estate Holdings LLC; 11/2021. $70,000
WILDWOOD
110 W Andrews Ave, Maher Corey Cimorelli Nicholas; 11/2021. $370,000
326 E Juniper Ave, Druding Shawn Walker Leigh Anne; 11/2021. $225,000
220 E Lincoln Ave, Howard Lawrence Makayla Props LLC; 11/2021. $165,000
224 E Lincoln Ave, Howard Lawrence Makayla Props LLC; 11/2021. $165,000
232 E Lincoln Ave, Howard Lawrence Makayla Props LLC; 11/2021. $160,000
420 W Lincoln Ave, Postell Marvin K M & B Chivalrous Props LLC; 11/2021. $100,000
4800 New Jersey Ave, Kozanas Tom Sciarra Investments LLC; 11/2021. $925,000
WILDWOOD CREST
9501 Atlantic Ave, Regal Plaza Motor Inn Inc Mahalo Diamond Bch LLC; 11/2021. $5,192,000
9301 Atlantic Ave, Lovett James Bergsten Carl J; 11/2021. $860,000
207 E Buttercup Road, Link David Calamia Joseph A; 11/2021. $799,000
6501 Seaview Ave, Monteleone Vincenzo Garcia Claudio Cesar; 11/2021. $675,000
127 W Lavender Road, Potesta Paul Dzenkowski Daniel Martin; 11/2021. $637,900
406A E Charleston Ave, Rotondo Giovanni Trust Mitchell Nathan; 11/2021. $600,000
411 E Atlanta Ave Un 1, Ocean Seven Tri Dup Atl. LLC Musial Michael D; 11/2021. $525,000
7100 Ocean Ave Un 608, Lemanowicz Ronald W Trasso Raymond; 11/2021. $275,000
511 E Stockton Road, Crecco Giovanni Lavist Nicola; 11/2021. $250,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
1145 Shiloh Pike &C, 11/24/2021, $65,000
1145 Shiloh Pike &C, 11/24/2021, $82,321.58
142 South Ave, 11/26/2021, $95,000
418 South Ave, 11/30/2021, $69,900
513 Irving Ave, 11/30/2021, $125,000
MILLVILLE
301 Howard St, 12/1/2021, $180,000
411 Howard St, 12/1/2021, $186,000
317 S Second St, 12/2/2021, $132,000
503 Ireland Ave, 12/2/2021, $145,000
231 Fulton St, 12/2/2021, $187,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
9 Pindale Drive, 12/1/2021, $240,000
905 Macarthur Drive, 12/2/2021, $270,490
10 Eisenhower Drive, 12/2/2021, $306,000
91 Fox Road, 12/3/2021, $749,000
VINELAND
1030 Cambridge Place, 11/19/2021, $252,000
724 Tulip St, 11/22/2021, $212,000
1028 E Landis Ave, 11/22/2021, $425,000.
3111 S East Blvd, 11/23/2021, $43,900
41 Howard St, 11/23/2021, $110,000
873 Charles St, 11/23/2021, $173,000
2387 Brookhaven Drive, 11/23/2021, $225,000
1034 Cambridge Place, 11/23/2021, $245,000
2591 Michelon Court, 11/23/2021, $395,000
2490 London Lane, 11/23/2021, $495,000
9 N State St, 11/24/2021, $252,000
3312 Venturi Lane, 11/24/2021, $442,000
1192 Riviera Blvd, 11/24/2021, $535,000
1157 Roberts Blvd, 11/26/2021, $245,000
61 Melrose St, 11/29/2021, $155,000
17 Victory Ave, 11/29/2021, $240,000
1551 N Delsea Drive, 11/30/2021, $140,000
1854 Cedar St, 11/30/2021, $162,000
412 W Summit St, 11/30/2021, $227,000
7 Arcadia Place, 11/30/2021, $238,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
74 Schooner Ave; 11/2021. $260,000
76 Nautilus Drive; 11/2021. $262,000
65 Gunning River Road; 11/2021. $265,000
1048 W Bay Ave; 11/2021. $270,000
112 Spruce Circle North; 11/2021. $272,500
15 Ensign Ave; 11/2021. $275,000
47 Sandpiper Road; 11/2021. $280,000
31 Longboat Ave; 11/2021. $300,000
76 Bowline St; 11/2021. $300,000
9 Rocky Brook Drive; 11/2021. $300,000
4 Cardinal Place; 11/2021. $315,000
52 Sandpiper Road; 11/2021. $324,000
132 Bay Shore Drive; 11/2021. $325,000
438 E Bay Ave #15; 11/2021. $330,000
3 Hatteras Way; 11/2021. $333,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1707 Fleetwood Drive; 11/2021. $259,000
761 Weehawken Ave; 11/2021. $260,000
732 Palm Beach Drive; 11/2021. $267,500
321 Alpine St; 11/2021. $270,000
1 York Drive; 11/2021. $272,000
806 Buena Vista Road; 11/2021. $275,000
8 Sussex Place; 11/2021. $275,000
2283 Lakeside Drive South; 11/2021. $280,000
2020 Brookdale Drive; 11/2021. $283,000
413 Lawrence Drive; 11/2021. $285,000
17 Kent Drive; 11/2021. $285,000
225 Predmore Ave; 11/2021. $297,000
517 Middle Branch Drive; 11/2021. $299,000
321 Normandie Road; 11/2021. $303,000
636 Elwood Drive; 11/2021. $305,000
203 Sunset Drive; 11/2021. $305,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
108 E Mullica Road; 11/2021. $238,000
59 Vincent Court; 11/2021. $238,000
34 Pinehurst Drive; 11/2021. $242,500
17, 15 Indian Valley Court; 11/2021. $246,000
13 Lake Singleton Court; 11/2021. $260,000
96 Windstar Drive; 11/2021. $265,000
116 Kadlubeck Way; 11/2021. $265,000
30 Pelican Lane; 11/2021. $270,000
84 Windstar Drive; 11/2021. $275,000
8 Hunter Drive; 11/2021. $277,500
39 Pinehurst Drive; 11/2021. $282,500
1038 Radio Road; 11/2021. $289,000
21 Lake Michigan; 11/2021. $290,000
12 West Anchor Drive; 11/2021. $295,000
30 Jeffrey Drive; 11/2021. $295,000
349 Golf View Drive; 11/2021. $299,900
46 W Dory Drive; 11/2021. $300,000
51 Cedarbrook Lane; 11/2021. $305,000
24 Hogan Court; 11/2021. $309,900
6 N Binnacle Drive; 11/2021. $310,000
51 Briarwood Drive; 11/2021. $310,000
306 Harbourtown Blvd; 11/2021. $315,000
44 Lake Huron Drive; 11/2021. $320,000
78 Cedarbrook Lane; 11/2021. $320,000
22 Jeffrey Drive; 11/2021. $325,000
28 Jeffrey Drive; 11/2021. $329,000
3 Sycamore Drive; 11/2021. $329,900
24 Jeffrey Drive; 11/2021. $333,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
25 Dolphin Way; 11/2021. $389,000
84 Baltic Ave; 11/2021. $399,900
8 Cape May Court; 11/2021. $425,000
22 Eagleswood Drive; 11/2021. $429,900
One Strathmere St; 11/2021. $440,000
185 Royal Oaks Drive; 11/2021. $455,000
25 Harvey Cedar Way; 11/2021. $455,000
170 Brigantine Blvd; 11/2021. $469,000
162 Wells Mills Road; 11/2021. $485,000
105 Stillwater Road; 11/2021. $530,000
104 Spring Lake Blvd; 11/2021. $535,000
5 Holgate Court; 11/2021. $540,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
133 Inlet Ave; 11/2021. $349,000
1062 Barnacle Drive; 11/2021. $360,000
12 N Union St; 11/2021. $362,000
227 Outboard Ave; 11/2021. $370,000
220 Spray Road; 11/2021. $370,000
112 Gunwale Road; 11/2021. $375,000
250 William Cook Blvd; 11/2021. $375,000
1226 Coast Ave; 11/2021. $375,000
1025 Cutlass Ave; 11/2021. $380,000
26 Farrah Drive; 11/2021. $380,000
267 Tackle Ave; 11/2021. $385,000
632 Newell Ave; 11/2021. $399,500
47 Lakewood Ave; 11/2021. $399,987
245 Crows Nest Road; 11/2021. $400,000
280 Pulley Ave; 11/2021. $400,000
129 Stowaway Road; 11/2021. $409,900
1039 Whispering Oak Lane; 11/2021. $410,000
4 2nd St; 11/2021. $425,000
146 Inlet Ave; 11/2021. $435,000
113 Swordfish Road; 11/2021. $436,500
61 Lafayette Drive; 11/2021. $440,000
210 Center St; 11/2021. $455,000
1836 Breakers Drive; 11/2021. $470,000
57 Lafayette Drive; 11/2021. $475,000
916 Painter Lane; 11/2021. $475,000
1840 Breakers Drive; 11/2021. $480,000
281 Privateer Road; 11/2021. $488,000
748 Jane Drive; 11/2021. $495,000
1027 W Beach Haven Blvd; 11/2021. $499,500
652 Newell Ave; 11/2021. $500,000
1279 West Mallard Drive; 11/2021. $500,000
24 Willard Drive; 11/2021. $500,000
77 Jonathan Drive; 11/2021. $544,750
60 Mary Alice Road; 11/2021. $545,000
1154 Beach Lane; 11/2021. $550,000
741 Buccaneer Lane; 11/2021. $550,000
831 Beach Haven West Blvd; 11/2021. $550,000
41 Fairview Terrace; 11/2021. $550,000
50 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $552,405
55 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $553,810
492 Lighthouse Drive; 11/2021. $560,000
58 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $563,250
30 Hollow Ave; 11/2021. $565,105
116 Jeremy Lane; 11/2021. $575,000
47 Mark Drive; 11/2021. $575,000
31 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $585,310
51 Bradshaw Drive; 11/2021. $600,000
242 Junction Drive; 11/2021. $600,000
43 Bennett Lane; 11/2021. $604,105
31 Diane Road; 11/2021. $609,000
35 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $609,910
SURF CITY
22 S 1st St; 11/2021. $1,115,000
241 N 12th St; 11/2021. $1,500,000
38 N 22nd St; 11/2021. $1,660,000
1506 N Barnegat Ave; 11/2021. $1,725,000
TUCKERTON
100 Pharo Ave; 11/2021. $321,300
110 Locust St; 11/2021. $359,000
450 Anchor Road; 11/2021. $450,000
