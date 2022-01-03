 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Properties recently sold
0 comments
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1108 Shelburne Ave, Southrey Andrew Morrell Douglas E; 10/01/21. $266,000

690 Blenheim Ave, Falivene Gerald G Absecon; 10/06/21. $60,000

711 Chelsea Ave, Falivene Gerald G Absecon; 10/06/21. $68,500

417 Richmond Circle, Livnick Properties Inc Dove John Joseph; 10/06/21. $80,000

ATLANTIC CITY

574 N Trenton Ave, Mccabe John E Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co; 09/23/21. $48,000

3101 Boardwalk #2007-2, Robertson Mary Foreman Kingdom Properties Entrp Llc; 09/23/21. $155,000

1806 Ontario Ave Unit B, Parker Deborah Blackman Steve R; 09/23/21. $163,000

3101 Boardwalk #1911-2, Oniell James T Jr Boianelli Vincent; 09/23/21. $188,000

3101 Boardwalk #806-1, Behler Richard A Jr Depasquale Patricia; 09/23/21. $190,000

3901 South Blvd, Chowdhury Mohammed Gani Chowdhury Jahangir; 09/23/21. $240,000

BRIGANTINE

1 Ross Drive East, Campbell Jason J Keares Theodore J/Tr/Tr; 09/17/21. $475,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N107, Mccarthy Robert R Wankmiller Joanne T; 09/17/21. $599,900

3901 Ocean Ave Unit 17, Perrella Michael Amoroso Joseph; 09/20/21. $511,000

313 13th St South, Mb Home Bldrs Llc Hill Grace W/Tr; 09/20/21. $525,000

1012 N Shore Drive, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Crudeli Brian M; 09/20/21. $1,199,213

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

616 London Court II Bld#10, Lee Steven Alan London Court II Inc; 09/16/21. $212,000

708 David Lane, Broschard Michele Davis John P IV; 09/16/21. $245,000

105 Glenn Ave, Le Tuan Hoang Phillip; 09/16/21. $280,000

105 Grange Cross Lane, Piotrowicz Francis Rahn Mary Lou; 09/16/21. $299,000

7007 Fernwood Ave, Schettig Tyler C Fuller William; 09/16/21. $350,000

305 Blossom Circle, Sohi Charnjiv S Brady Christopher W; 09/16/21. $446,00

2 Ships Drive, Green Daniel J Compton Charles G IV; 09/17/21. $267,000

306 Shires Way, Valeus Jhonny Nageeb Tofeek; 09/17/21. $284,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

147 Giunta Walk, Sica James M White James R; 09/23/21. $213,500

540 Decatur Ave, Vasquez Adrian Portnoy Randy; 09/23/21. $279,900

7453 Weymouth Road, Goodnight Christy W Moryl Anthony; 09/23/21. $315,000

4357 Township Ave, Rice Real Estate Co Inc Solution Maxx Holdings Llc; 09/24/21. $85,000

7649 Weymouth Road, Bishara Joseph Dimatteo Vincent J; 09/24/21. $280,000.00

6 Glendale Circle, Perkins Jeffrey Lee Perkins Cadence Aislinn; 09/27/21. $91,092

LINWOOD

200 W Kirklin Ave, Melchiore Alfred J Ruzzo Matthew; 10/14/21. $175,500

5 East Drive, 5 East Drive Llc Cooke Hugh; 10/14/21. $215,000

611 Brandywine Court, Jenkins Celeste C Rothhouse Robert; 10/14/21. $370,000

412 Cedarbrook Lane, Wismer Brian E Muzdrakov Svetlomir; 10/14/21. $380,000

MARGATE

48 Seaside Court, Cossitt Holly Rachel Schaaf Barbara J; 10/13/21. $660,000

223 N Delavan Ave, Lehrer Samuel M Davis Mery; 10/14/21. $490,000

221 N Union Ave, Marino Dean Pisani Doris M; 10/14/21. $515,000

113 N Douglas Ave, Maykin Melissa Shpeen Sharon; 10/14/21. $999,999

106 N Harvard Ave, Ravitz Neil Bell Robert J/Tr; 10/15/21. $527,500

NORTHFIELD

20 Mt Vernon Ave, Flower Karen Fehrenbach Karl Exr; 10/05/21. $254,000

1 Henry Drive, Servetnick Ted J Eckert Jackie P; 10/05/21. $354,000

PLEASANTVILLE

309 W Pleasant Ave, Tuly Llc Basil Holdings Llc; 10/06/21. $45,500

824 W Adams Ave, Romero Espinal Yefri A Rivera Ana N Nunez; 10/06/21. $215,000

1142 Mcconnell Drive, Sinclair Jose F Cordones Mayrollis Abreu/Admr; 10/07/21. $160,000

919 Linden Ave, Nelson Tony Ogando Rivera Juan M;10/08/21. $189,900

SOMERS POINT

106 E Dawes Ave, Helbig John Callahan Christine A; 10/13/21. $320,000

15 E Johnson Ave, Neville David Naumchik Christopher J; 10/14/21. $359,999

602 Harbour Cove, Mangine Charles,-Jr Johnston William; 10/14/21. $600,000

VENTNOR

4 N Dudley Ave, Termini Gaetan Mordell Leonard E; 10/05/21. $935,000

111 S Surrey Ave Unit 312, Santoro Nicholas R Gensel Stephen P Sr; 10/07/21. $140,000

5301 Fremont Ave, Donato Joseph R Weissler Neil H; 10/07/21. $175,000

5501 Marshall Ave Unit 5501, Bldg 6 Rennix William R Jr Saravello Donna; 10/07/21. $203,000

707 N Dorset Ave Unit B1, Gene W Evans Rev Tr Fbo Patricia Grant Dream Bay Six Llc; 10/08/21. $77,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

11 South Drive, 10/4/2021, $75,000

20 Monroe St, 10/4/2021, $141,000

747 E Commerce St, 10/4/2021, $280,000

12 N Pearl St, 10/5/2021, $70,000

196 Atlantic St, 10/5/2021, $85,000

445 Coral Ave Rear, 10/6/2021, $10,000

92 Belmont Ave, 10/6/2021, $194,800

50 N Pearl St, 10/7/2021, $110,000

31 Terrace St, 10/12/2021, $60,000

MILLVILLE

118 Middle Ave, 10/4/2021, $32,000

8 E Pine St, 10/4/2021, $43,000

12 N 11th St, 10/4/2021, $235,000

420 Rieck Ave, 10/4/2021, $264,900

100 4th St N, 10/4/2021, $389,900

122 Frankford St, 10/5/2021, $62,950

VINELAND

3799 Cornucopia Ave &C, 9/29/2021, $28,000

105 S East Ave, 9/29/2021, $85,000

3110 Diamond Drive, 9/29/2021, $220,000

1029 Mercury Way, 9/29/2021, $225,000

3321 Wilderness Drive, 9/29/2021, $248,000

5182 Mays Landing Road, 9/29/2021, $315,000

2190 Conley Drive, 9/29/2021, $325,000

1023 E Almond St, 9/29/2021, $1,500,000

Southern Ocean County

BEACH HAVEN

3205 Ocean Blvd Unit 7; 9/2021. $170,000

315 Fifth St; 9/2021. $500,000

300 Glendonal Ave; 9/2021. $999,000

209b Taylor Ave; 9/2021. $999,999

417 Coral St Unit B; 9/2021. $1,075,000

224 Belvoir Ave; 9/2021. $2,000,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

61 Gunning River Road; 8/2021. $265,000

47 Tiller Drive; 8/2021. $265,000

7 Frog Pond Drive; 8/2021. $270,000

1024 West Bay Ave; 8/2021. $280,000

29 Bayside Ave; 8/2021. $280,000

7 Tall Hedge Court; 8/2021. $282,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Vacant Land Bullard Ave; 9/2021. $15,000

1734 Serpentine Drive; 9/2021. $40,000

Evans Road; 9/2021. $50,000

1305 Wood Ave; 9/2021. $68,416

Vacant Land Lakeside Drive South; 9/2021. $70,000

219 Beach Blvd; 9/2021. $78,958

105 Inland Road; 9/2021. $110,000

1709 Anchorage Drive; 9/2021. $125,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

203 Danbury Drive; 8/2021. $200,000

87 Vincent Court; 8/2021. $204,900

66 Vincent Court; 8/2021. $205,000

103 Seneca Lake Drive; 8/2021. $215,900

109 Madison Ave; 8/2021. $220,000

204 Lexington Drive; 8/2021. $225,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

107 W Delaware Ave; 8/2021. $1,685,000

42 W Starr Ave; 8/2021. $1,750,000

25 E Sigsbee Ave; 8/2021. $1,785,000

32b Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $2,100,000

11 E 21st St; 8/2021. $2,175,000

102 E Kentucky Ave; 8/2021. $2,300,000

127d Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $2,625,000

SHIP BOTTOM

319 Drexel Road; 9/2021. $250,000

207 W 23rd St C16; 9/2021. $356,000

1810 Central Ave 2; 9/2021. $470,000

123 E 21st St; 9/2021. $472,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1301 Route 72 West Suite 240; 8/2021. $247,500

1048 Dune Ave; 8/2021. $295,000

1067 Windlass Ave; 8/2021. $300,000

13 Hilliard Drive; 8/2021. $320,000

1003 Windlass Drive; 8/2021. $325,000

245 Bulkhead Ave; 8/2021. $325,000

SURF CITY

343 North Second St; 9/2021. $926,000

1007 N Barnegat Ave; 9/2021. $964,900

TUCKERTON

406 Kingfischer Road; 9/2021. $160,000

107 Teaberry Court; 9/2021. $161,000

423 Ibis Court; 9/2021. $179,900

212 3rd Ave; 9/2021. $220,000

203 Third Ave; 9/2021. $227,000

64 Tarpon Road; 9/2021. $250,000

28 Edgewater Drive; 9/2021. $269,999

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Home Prices Surge 18.4% In October

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +4

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +3

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News