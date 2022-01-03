Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1108 Shelburne Ave, Southrey Andrew Morrell Douglas E; 10/01/21. $266,000
690 Blenheim Ave, Falivene Gerald G Absecon; 10/06/21. $60,000
711 Chelsea Ave, Falivene Gerald G Absecon; 10/06/21. $68,500
417 Richmond Circle, Livnick Properties Inc Dove John Joseph; 10/06/21. $80,000
ATLANTIC CITY
574 N Trenton Ave, Mccabe John E Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co; 09/23/21. $48,000
3101 Boardwalk #2007-2, Robertson Mary Foreman Kingdom Properties Entrp Llc; 09/23/21. $155,000
1806 Ontario Ave Unit B, Parker Deborah Blackman Steve R; 09/23/21. $163,000
3101 Boardwalk #1911-2, Oniell James T Jr Boianelli Vincent; 09/23/21. $188,000
3101 Boardwalk #806-1, Behler Richard A Jr Depasquale Patricia; 09/23/21. $190,000
3901 South Blvd, Chowdhury Mohammed Gani Chowdhury Jahangir; 09/23/21. $240,000
BRIGANTINE
1 Ross Drive East, Campbell Jason J Keares Theodore J/Tr/Tr; 09/17/21. $475,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N107, Mccarthy Robert R Wankmiller Joanne T; 09/17/21. $599,900
3901 Ocean Ave Unit 17, Perrella Michael Amoroso Joseph; 09/20/21. $511,000
313 13th St South, Mb Home Bldrs Llc Hill Grace W/Tr; 09/20/21. $525,000
1012 N Shore Drive, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Crudeli Brian M; 09/20/21. $1,199,213
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
616 London Court II Bld#10, Lee Steven Alan London Court II Inc; 09/16/21. $212,000
708 David Lane, Broschard Michele Davis John P IV; 09/16/21. $245,000
105 Glenn Ave, Le Tuan Hoang Phillip; 09/16/21. $280,000
105 Grange Cross Lane, Piotrowicz Francis Rahn Mary Lou; 09/16/21. $299,000
7007 Fernwood Ave, Schettig Tyler C Fuller William; 09/16/21. $350,000
305 Blossom Circle, Sohi Charnjiv S Brady Christopher W; 09/16/21. $446,00
2 Ships Drive, Green Daniel J Compton Charles G IV; 09/17/21. $267,000
306 Shires Way, Valeus Jhonny Nageeb Tofeek; 09/17/21. $284,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
147 Giunta Walk, Sica James M White James R; 09/23/21. $213,500
540 Decatur Ave, Vasquez Adrian Portnoy Randy; 09/23/21. $279,900
7453 Weymouth Road, Goodnight Christy W Moryl Anthony; 09/23/21. $315,000
4357 Township Ave, Rice Real Estate Co Inc Solution Maxx Holdings Llc; 09/24/21. $85,000
7649 Weymouth Road, Bishara Joseph Dimatteo Vincent J; 09/24/21. $280,000.00
6 Glendale Circle, Perkins Jeffrey Lee Perkins Cadence Aislinn; 09/27/21. $91,092
LINWOOD
200 W Kirklin Ave, Melchiore Alfred J Ruzzo Matthew; 10/14/21. $175,500
5 East Drive, 5 East Drive Llc Cooke Hugh; 10/14/21. $215,000
611 Brandywine Court, Jenkins Celeste C Rothhouse Robert; 10/14/21. $370,000
412 Cedarbrook Lane, Wismer Brian E Muzdrakov Svetlomir; 10/14/21. $380,000
MARGATE
48 Seaside Court, Cossitt Holly Rachel Schaaf Barbara J; 10/13/21. $660,000
223 N Delavan Ave, Lehrer Samuel M Davis Mery; 10/14/21. $490,000
221 N Union Ave, Marino Dean Pisani Doris M; 10/14/21. $515,000
113 N Douglas Ave, Maykin Melissa Shpeen Sharon; 10/14/21. $999,999
106 N Harvard Ave, Ravitz Neil Bell Robert J/Tr; 10/15/21. $527,500
NORTHFIELD
20 Mt Vernon Ave, Flower Karen Fehrenbach Karl Exr; 10/05/21. $254,000
1 Henry Drive, Servetnick Ted J Eckert Jackie P; 10/05/21. $354,000
PLEASANTVILLE
309 W Pleasant Ave, Tuly Llc Basil Holdings Llc; 10/06/21. $45,500
824 W Adams Ave, Romero Espinal Yefri A Rivera Ana N Nunez; 10/06/21. $215,000
1142 Mcconnell Drive, Sinclair Jose F Cordones Mayrollis Abreu/Admr; 10/07/21. $160,000
919 Linden Ave, Nelson Tony Ogando Rivera Juan M;10/08/21. $189,900
SOMERS POINT
106 E Dawes Ave, Helbig John Callahan Christine A; 10/13/21. $320,000
15 E Johnson Ave, Neville David Naumchik Christopher J; 10/14/21. $359,999
602 Harbour Cove, Mangine Charles,-Jr Johnston William; 10/14/21. $600,000
VENTNOR
4 N Dudley Ave, Termini Gaetan Mordell Leonard E; 10/05/21. $935,000
111 S Surrey Ave Unit 312, Santoro Nicholas R Gensel Stephen P Sr; 10/07/21. $140,000
5301 Fremont Ave, Donato Joseph R Weissler Neil H; 10/07/21. $175,000
5501 Marshall Ave Unit 5501, Bldg 6 Rennix William R Jr Saravello Donna; 10/07/21. $203,000
707 N Dorset Ave Unit B1, Gene W Evans Rev Tr Fbo Patricia Grant Dream Bay Six Llc; 10/08/21. $77,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
11 South Drive, 10/4/2021, $75,000
20 Monroe St, 10/4/2021, $141,000
747 E Commerce St, 10/4/2021, $280,000
12 N Pearl St, 10/5/2021, $70,000
196 Atlantic St, 10/5/2021, $85,000
445 Coral Ave Rear, 10/6/2021, $10,000
92 Belmont Ave, 10/6/2021, $194,800
50 N Pearl St, 10/7/2021, $110,000
31 Terrace St, 10/12/2021, $60,000
MILLVILLE
118 Middle Ave, 10/4/2021, $32,000
8 E Pine St, 10/4/2021, $43,000
12 N 11th St, 10/4/2021, $235,000
420 Rieck Ave, 10/4/2021, $264,900
100 4th St N, 10/4/2021, $389,900
122 Frankford St, 10/5/2021, $62,950
VINELAND
3799 Cornucopia Ave &C, 9/29/2021, $28,000
105 S East Ave, 9/29/2021, $85,000
3110 Diamond Drive, 9/29/2021, $220,000
1029 Mercury Way, 9/29/2021, $225,000
3321 Wilderness Drive, 9/29/2021, $248,000
5182 Mays Landing Road, 9/29/2021, $315,000
2190 Conley Drive, 9/29/2021, $325,000
1023 E Almond St, 9/29/2021, $1,500,000
Southern Ocean County
BEACH HAVEN
3205 Ocean Blvd Unit 7; 9/2021. $170,000
315 Fifth St; 9/2021. $500,000
300 Glendonal Ave; 9/2021. $999,000
209b Taylor Ave; 9/2021. $999,999
417 Coral St Unit B; 9/2021. $1,075,000
224 Belvoir Ave; 9/2021. $2,000,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
61 Gunning River Road; 8/2021. $265,000
47 Tiller Drive; 8/2021. $265,000
7 Frog Pond Drive; 8/2021. $270,000
1024 West Bay Ave; 8/2021. $280,000
29 Bayside Ave; 8/2021. $280,000
7 Tall Hedge Court; 8/2021. $282,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Vacant Land Bullard Ave; 9/2021. $15,000
1734 Serpentine Drive; 9/2021. $40,000
Evans Road; 9/2021. $50,000
1305 Wood Ave; 9/2021. $68,416
Vacant Land Lakeside Drive South; 9/2021. $70,000
219 Beach Blvd; 9/2021. $78,958
105 Inland Road; 9/2021. $110,000
1709 Anchorage Drive; 9/2021. $125,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
203 Danbury Drive; 8/2021. $200,000
87 Vincent Court; 8/2021. $204,900
66 Vincent Court; 8/2021. $205,000
103 Seneca Lake Drive; 8/2021. $215,900
109 Madison Ave; 8/2021. $220,000
204 Lexington Drive; 8/2021. $225,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
107 W Delaware Ave; 8/2021. $1,685,000
42 W Starr Ave; 8/2021. $1,750,000
25 E Sigsbee Ave; 8/2021. $1,785,000
32b Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $2,100,000
11 E 21st St; 8/2021. $2,175,000
102 E Kentucky Ave; 8/2021. $2,300,000
127d Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $2,625,000
SHIP BOTTOM
319 Drexel Road; 9/2021. $250,000
207 W 23rd St C16; 9/2021. $356,000
1810 Central Ave 2; 9/2021. $470,000
123 E 21st St; 9/2021. $472,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1301 Route 72 West Suite 240; 8/2021. $247,500
1048 Dune Ave; 8/2021. $295,000
1067 Windlass Ave; 8/2021. $300,000
13 Hilliard Drive; 8/2021. $320,000
1003 Windlass Drive; 8/2021. $325,000
245 Bulkhead Ave; 8/2021. $325,000
SURF CITY
343 North Second St; 9/2021. $926,000
1007 N Barnegat Ave; 9/2021. $964,900
TUCKERTON
406 Kingfischer Road; 9/2021. $160,000
