Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
401 N New Hampshire Ave, Smith Harold E Nguyen Diep Thi/Atty; 09/20/21. $246,000
3501 Boardwalk Unit A-105, Elder Jeffrey Kressman Allen; 09/21/21. $80,000
3817 Ventnor Unit 1209, Gh Real Realty Corp Zloi Mariya; 09/21/21. $87,000
311 Atlantic Ave, 17 N Texas Llc Latorre Joseph; 09/21/21. $255,000
421 N New Hampshire Ave, Ritchie Jessica Neuls Jason R; 09/21/21. $308,000
2236 Murray Ave, Prudent Industries Llc Clayton Ralph; 09/22/21. $47,500
441 N Tennessee Ave, Naimo Aimee Bassford Harry; 09/22/21. $68,500
432 N North Carolina Ave, Smith Alexander C Mckeown Bruce; 09/22/21. $167,000
2 Sextant Drive, Martin Shammara Puzon Lucila L; 09/22/21. $179,000
BRIGANTINE
426 Lafayette Blvd, Coyle Matthew Coll John B; 09/15/21. $350,000
1006 E Evans Blvd Unit B, Rush Philip Logan Jodi L; 09/15/21. $485,000
103 9th St, Ciarrocchi George Costa Peter; 09/15/21. $500,000
4513 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Henkel Joseph Peter 4513 Atlantic Brigantine Boulevard Llc; 09/15/21. $920,000
22 Horizon Lane, Johnson Melinda J Pelosi Maria; 09/16/21. $540,000
514 Lafayette Blvd, Macready Kris Patterson Ryan; 09/16/21. $678,000
160 10th St South, Forbes Brian J Tyrrell Thomas J; 09/16/21. $1,175,000
3838 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, 3838 Atl Brig Blvd Llc Sklar Andrew/Bkrptcy Tr; 09/17/21. $450,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
136 San Francisco Ave, Capital H3 Llc Hunt Edward H/Heir; 10/01/21. $123,000
155 S Genoa Ave, Hemberger Alyssa E Vernon Amy L; 10/01/21. $410,000
225 Liverpool Ave, Leeds Julie Ford Edward J III; 10/06/21. $349,900
139 Buffalo Ave, Harney Gerald P,-3rd Escribario Melissa; 10/12/21. $185,000
256 London Ave, Sj Hauck Prop Llc Jordan Jacob; 10/14/21. $124,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
600 Saint Thomas Drive, Maguire Jennifer Sedrakyan George; 09/13/21. $260,000
6 Willowbrook Lane, Dugan Patrick R Finnegan Frances A; 09/13/21. $261,000
6825 Black Horse Pike, Atlantic City Rescue Mission Blpl Llc; 09/14/21. $575,000
135 London Court, Marini Anthony Szopinski Jerzy; 09/15/21. $175,000
10 Queens St, Acosta Ashley J Williams Haley; 09/15/21. $238,000
11 Daffodil Road, Jiampetti Gary J Pauls William; 09/15/21. $415,000
319 Heather Croft, Diorio Daniel C Wolcott Robert V Jr; 09/16/21. $105,000
215 Eagon Ave, Mclaughlin George/Exrx Enriquez Gomez Erik;09/16/21. $210,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
536 E Jimmie Leeds Road, 536 Jimmie Leeds Llc Perrin Richard; 09/10/21. $112,000
104 Sussex Place Unit C1, Rental 14 Llc Zappulla Vincent; 09/13/21. $83,000
75 Cherokee Drive, Diaz Patricia F Calcano Lorena; 09/13/21. $159,900
220 W Jimmie Leeds Road, Peterson Heather Andros Taylor; 09/14/21. $350,000
708 Boston Ave, Neeld Rosanne Macrina Bonnie A; 09/14/21. $362,500
93 Club Place, Attaya Capital Llc Davis Maurice; 09/15/21. $73,000
93 Driftwood Court, Schwartz William M Belisle Karen B; 09/15/21. $84,000
21 Driftwood Court, Wang Harrison Hughes Rosemary; 09/15/21. $87,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
10 Da Vinci Way, Terrell James Edward Kay Lindsey; 09/21/21. $325,000
6630 Millville Ave, Caban Olivia Portnoy Randy; 09/21/21. $340,000
5668 Birch St, Davis Gerald R,-Jr Mursheno Richard T; 09/21/21. $500,000
130 Marucci Place, Highland Development Group Llc Garden State Land Co Llc; 09/22/21. $22,000
6015 Hoover Drive, Sudit Svetlana Rease Elaine T; 09/22/21. $38,500
62 & 64 Gasko Road, Independent Investors Highland Development Group Llc; 09/22/21. $44,000
1522 Thomas Jefferson Court #422, Simmons Thomas J Bovenzi Barbara; 09/22/21. $171,000
6028 Ken Scull Ave, Johnson Kathleen P Pacifico Christine; 09/22/21. $256,000
4798 Andorea Drive, Faisst Taylor Stom Kristina B; 09/23/21. $174,00
HAMMONTON
710 Campanella Terrace, Bonanno Rachel N Leve Jennifer Lynn; 10/05/21. $350,000
725 N First Road, Corral Serrano Heraclio Leslie Kristen; 10/08/21. $277,000
245-249 Bellevue Ave, Mullica River Prop Llc Tunis Properties Llc; 10/08/21. $625,000
46 Pressey St, Hess Brian Storey Megan P; 10/12/21. $195,000
LINWOOD
305 Wabash Ave, Piper Brandon M Goff Jon B; 10/06/21. $539,000
550 Central Ave Unit M-15, Gardner Ross Janansky Diana M; 10/08/21. $235,00
1700 Shore Road, Schuler Kerstin M Sule Robert J/Atty; 10/12/21. $250,000
MARGATE
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 314, Mandra Richard Mintz Lawrence A; 10/06/21. $300,000
408 N Lancaster Ave, Kornblau Andrew Jay Domsky Carole; 10/07/21. $615,000
24 N Jerome Ave, Berkowitz Randi Patricia Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 10/12/21. $880,000
9401 Pacific Ave #25, Proietto Tamara Fisher Gerard D; 10/13/21. $122,000
NORTHFIELD
4103 Dolphin Ave, Steuber Bernadette Albright Frances; 10/01/21. $135,000
609 Pine St, Glenn Thomas E Obrien Shawn; 10/01/21. $247,000
700 Hollywood Drive, Yard Patricia Yard Jason; 10/01/21. $255,000
327 W Oakcrest Ave, Maccagnano Paula Shields Tanner; 10/01/21. $265,000
109 W Revere Ave, Manning Zachary B Cornagie Robert L/Heir; 10/01/21. $395,000
PLEASANTVILLE
252 North New Road, Ajk Real Estates Assoc Llc Atlantic Real Estates Assoc Llc; 10/04/21. $63,000
39 W Ridgewood Ave, Saja Properties Llc Edmund Mincy/Atty; 10/05/21. $70,500
127 Collins Ave, Galves Real Estate Mgmt Llc Roberson Linda F; 10/05/21. $110,000
512-18 S Main St, Dvf Investment Llc Semf Hardy; 10/05/21. $135,000
200 W Pleasant Ave, Rodriguez Ingrid E Hernandez Marvin; 10/05/21. $218,000
SOMERS POINT
146 Bala Drive, Pierce Rodman C,-Exr Lemoine Brian J; 10/07/21. $195,000
207 Pennsylvania Ave, Williams Henry,-3rd Gallagher Maureen E; 10/07/21. $248,000
21 Southview Drive, Mercurio Domenic M Delprete Donald; 10/08/21. $450,000
615 W New York Ave, Taylor Corie Goldberg Lee; 10/12/21. $225,000
4 Colwick Drive, Robson Carolyn Gayle Wagner Nicholas; 10/12/21. $345,000
VENTNOR
118 N Princeton Ave, Colella Mark D Colameco Christopher; 10/01/21. $300,000
1 N Baltimore Ave, Grace L Toncich Rev Tr Hagerty Barbara; 10/01/21. $580,000
104 N Troy Ave, Gonzalez Alicia Silvert Daniel; 10/04/21. $425,000
319 Essex Court, Peak Richard E Jr Weiss Barry; 10/05/21. $40,000
20 N Swarthmore Ave, 20 North Swarthmore Ave Llc Gibbons James J; 10/05/21. $545,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
886 N Pearl St, 10/1/2021, $130,000
892 N Pearl St, 10/1/2021, $200,000
138 Vine St, 10/4/2021, $35,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1730 Main St, 10/1/2021, $43,500
151 Jute Road, 10/5/2021, $114,000
1313 Lakeshore Drive, 10/6/2021, $75,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
884 Tuska Ave, 10/5/2021, $80,000
241 Lebanon Road, 10/13/2021, $55,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
230 New Jersey Ave, 10/1/2021, $133,000
306 Baptist Rd, 10/4/2021, $121,500
41 Louisiana Ave, 10/8/2021, $188,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
4 Oakview Drive, 10/4/2021, $65,000
105 Bridgeton Fairton Road, 10/5/2021, $139,900
15 Noble Avenue, 10/6/2021, $209,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
270 Stathems Neck Road, 10/20/2021, $63,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
231 West Park Drive, 10/4/2021, $195,000
33 Dutch Neck Road, 10/6/2021, $20,000
81 Valentine Road, 10/20/2021, $180,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Ramah Road, 10/6/2021, $183,415
23 North Ave, 10/12/2021, $155,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
93 Leesburg Belleplain Road, 10/4/2021, $225,900
119 Carlisle Place Road, 10/12/2021, $165,000
3668 Route 47, 10/12/2021, $190,000
MILLVILLE
450 Brenda Terrace, 10/1/2021, $350,000
502 N Second St, 10/4/2021, $13,000
827 Archer St, 10/4/2021, $29,000
1001 Coombs Road, 10/4/2021, $31,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
70 Davis Mill Road, 10/8/2021, $355,000
183 Jericho Road, 10/13/2021, $270,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
3 Drake Lane, 10/1/2021, $270,000
5 & 7 Jack Robert Drive, 10/5/2021, $80,000
81 Husted Station Road, 10/5/2021, $442,502
VINELAND
750 Wellington Court, 9/23/2021, $360,000
2475 Concetta Lane, 9/23/2021, $412,500
724 Yale Terrace, 9/24/2021, $71,500
1133 Roberts Blvd, 9/24/2021, $171,500
1880 Princess Lane, 9/24/2021, $293,000.
2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 26, 9/27/2021, $135,000
290 E Garden Road, 9/28/2021, $220,000
451 W Walnut Road, 9/28/2021, $220,000
2444 Sanford Drive, 9/28/2021, $249,000
8 Arcadia Place, 9/28/2021, $295,000
3750 Cornucopia Ave, 9/28/2021, $295,000
Southern Ocean County
BEACH HAVEN
2200 S Bay Ave; 8/2021. $480,000
215 East 12th St; 8/2021. $999,000
215 Fifth St; 8/2021. $1,075,000
214 Marine St; 8/2021. $1,250,000
311 5th Street; 8/2021. $1,583,040
4 Lower Little Island; 8/2021. $1,850,000
120 Essex Ave; 8/2021. $1,975,000
17 7th St; 8/2021. $2,399,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
10 Eighth St; 8/2021. $125,000
234 Barracuda Road; 8/2021. $134,000
6a Diamond Drive; 8/2021. $162,500
127 Englewood Ave; 8/2021. $162,500
9a Diamond Drive; 8/2021. $167,000
35 South Seas Court; 8/2021. $170,000
45 South Seas Court; 8/2021. $179,900
109 Beverly Drive; 8/2021. $182,000
22 Gibraltar Court; 8/2021. $182,900
22 Willow Drive; 8/2021. $185,000
4 Stern Court; 8/2021. $200,000
51 Quail Road; 8/2021. $211,324
1 Arrowwood Court; 8/2021. $219,000
145 Brook Street; 8/2021. $220,000
85 Deer Run South; 8/2021. $230,000
488 North Main St; 8/2021. $230,000
38 Quail Road; 8/2021. $237,000
2 Revere Court; 8/2021. $245,000
19 Sequoia Court; 8/2021. $250,000
18 Ravenwood Blvd; 8/2021. $255,000
4 Cottonwood Dr; 8/2021. $260,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
184 Route 9; 8/2021. $300,000
182 Forge Road; 8/2021. $385,000
15 Eagle Ridge Lane; 8/2021. $386,150
301 Forge Road; 8/2021. $449,900
18 Eagle Ridge Lane; 8/2021. $512,000
HARVEY CEDARS
2 E Cumberland Ave; 8/2021. $1,079,000
2 Buckingham Ave; 8/2021. $1,790,000
4 W 83rd St; 8/2021. $1,995,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
191 Arborridge Drive; 8/2021. $573,000
203 Arborridge Drive; 8/2021. $580,000
702 Eton Court; 8/2021. $582,000
402 Elizabeth Court; 8/2021. $600,000
446 Penn Ave North; 8/2021. $634,000
806 Bowline Drive; 8/2021. $650,000
1036 Bowsprit Road; 8/2021. $655,000
902 Bowsprit Point; 8/2021. $672,314
803 Ensign Drive; 8/2021. $716,000
1352 Laurel Blvd; 8/2021. $735,000
410 Atlantic City Court; 8/2021. $800,000
1207 Niihau Drive; 8/2021. $900,000
406 Hidden Harbor Place; 8/2021. $900,000
722 Fairview Lane; 8/2021. $999,900
1825 Binnacle Road; 8/2021. $1,100,000
510 S Main St; 8/2021. $1,160,000
1236 Laurel Blvd; 8/2021. $1,200,000
317 North Main St; 8/2021. $2,400,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
249 Great Bay Blvd Unit 1; 8/2021. $110,000
128 Zeius St; 8/2021. $111,900
129 S Captains Dr; 8/2021. $125,000
35 Oakland Bay Court; 8/2021. $130,000
19 South Portland Drive; 8/2021. $137,500
206 Yorktown Drive; 8/2021. $145,000
44 W Raritan Drive; 8/2021. $151,000
304 Lexington Drive; 8/2021. $155,000
208 W Calabreeze Way; 8/2021. $160,000
12 Walkill Road; 8/2021. $164,500
35 South Ensign Drive; 8/2021. $165,000
248 Lexington Dr; 8/2021. $169,000
12 Saratoga Lake Dr; 8/2021. $175,100
101 Westchester Drive; 8/2021. $180,000
323 Lexington Drive; 8/2021. $180,000
62 Oakland Bay Court; 8/2021. $185,500
165 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $190,000
130 S Forecastle Dr; 8/2021. $190,000
128 Lexington Dr; 8/2021. $195,000
64 Ocean Blvd; 8/2021. $200,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
8501 Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $255,000
2 Holgate Ave; 8/2021. $312,500
25 East 23rd St; 8/2021. $470,000
86 Sunset Blvd; 8/2021. $501,000
123 W Kirkland Ave; 8/2021. $507,000
1511 Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $540,000
12213 Ocean Ave; 8/2021. $800,000
7 E Bay Berry Drive; 8/2021. $925,000
3 West Dupont Ave; 8/2021. $925,000
15 W Cleveland Ave; 8/2021. $930,000
1108a Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $952,000
10 E California Ave; 8/2021. $999,000
17 E 30th Street; 8/2021. $1,100,000
25 Beacon Drive; 8/2021. $1,136,250
3 E 16th Street; 8/2021. $1,200,000
117 Long Beach Boulevard; 8/2021. $1,400,000
1046 C Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $1,495,000
120 E Ryerson Lane; 8/2021. $1,500,000
6 W Roosevelt Ave; 8/2021. $1,675,000
4 East 37th St; 8/2021. $1,676,591
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
84 Lighthouse Dr; 8/2021. $140,000
6 Mizzen Way; 8/2021. $166,000
5 Corliss St; 8/2021. $168,000
17 Spinnaker Way; 8/2021. $180,000
6 Cedar Ave; 8/2021. $193,000
45 Railroad Ave; 8/2021. $221,000
20 Central Ave; 8/2021. $225,000
19 Barbara Court; 8/2021. $232,000
430 Seventh St; 8/2021. $265,000
420 Seventh St; 8/2021. $271,500
SHIP BOTTOM
2708 Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $330,000
240 W 9th St; 8/2021. $345,000
1810 Central Ave Unit #17; 8/2021. $350,000
285 W 8th St; 8/2021. $450,000
105 W 25th St; 8/2021. $450,000
122 East 5th St; 8/2021. $690,000
101 West 9th St Unit 202; 8/2021. $720,000
2302 Central Ave; 8/2021. $800,000
2103 Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $800,000
108 East 14th St; 8/2021. $900,000
106 West 26th St; 8/2021. $1,026,999
106 East 3rd St; 8/2021. $1,300,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
821 Buccaneer Lane; 8/2021. $130,000
1211 Steamer Ave; 8/2021. $141,000
12 Elm Road; 8/2021. $190,000
115 Bluejacket Ave; 8/2021. $230,000
1070 Sailor Dr; 8/2021. $232,816
237 Nautilus Dr; 8/2021. $237,000
64 Morris Blvd; 8/2021. $240,000
SURF CITY
42 10th Street; 8/2021. $315,000
222 North 19th St; 8/2021. $750,000
1608 N Barnegat Ave; 8/2021. $1,100,000
357 North 8th St; 8/2021. $1,450,000
16n 23rd St; 8/2021. $2,600,000
TUCKERTON
903 South Green St; 8/2021. $115,300
29 Parker Road; 8/2021. $150,000
319 Kingfisher Road; 8/2021. $210,000
120 First Ave; 8/2021. $260,000
28 Anglers Road; 8/2021. $265,000
119 Church St; 8/2021. $300,000
12 Anglers Rd; 8/2021. $339,000
184 Flamingo Road; 8/2021. $435,000
7 East Main St; 8/2021. $502,222
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.