Properties recently sold
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

401 N New Hampshire Ave, Smith Harold E Nguyen Diep Thi/Atty; 09/20/21. $246,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit A-105, Elder Jeffrey Kressman Allen; 09/21/21. $80,000

3817 Ventnor Unit 1209, Gh Real Realty Corp Zloi Mariya; 09/21/21. $87,000

311 Atlantic Ave, 17 N Texas Llc Latorre Joseph; 09/21/21. $255,000

421 N New Hampshire Ave, Ritchie Jessica Neuls Jason R; 09/21/21. $308,000

2236 Murray Ave, Prudent Industries Llc Clayton Ralph; 09/22/21. $47,500

441 N Tennessee Ave, Naimo Aimee Bassford Harry; 09/22/21. $68,500

432 N North Carolina Ave, Smith Alexander C Mckeown Bruce; 09/22/21. $167,000

2 Sextant Drive, Martin Shammara Puzon Lucila L; 09/22/21. $179,000

BRIGANTINE

426 Lafayette Blvd, Coyle Matthew Coll John B; 09/15/21. $350,000

1006 E Evans Blvd Unit B, Rush Philip Logan Jodi L; 09/15/21. $485,000

103 9th St, Ciarrocchi George Costa Peter; 09/15/21. $500,000

4513 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Henkel Joseph Peter 4513 Atlantic Brigantine Boulevard Llc; 09/15/21. $920,000

22 Horizon Lane, Johnson Melinda J Pelosi Maria; 09/16/21. $540,000

514 Lafayette Blvd, Macready Kris Patterson Ryan; 09/16/21. $678,000

160 10th St South, Forbes Brian J Tyrrell Thomas J; 09/16/21. $1,175,000

3838 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, 3838 Atl Brig Blvd Llc Sklar Andrew/Bkrptcy Tr; 09/17/21. $450,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

136 San Francisco Ave, Capital H3 Llc Hunt Edward H/Heir; 10/01/21. $123,000

155 S Genoa Ave, Hemberger Alyssa E Vernon Amy L; 10/01/21. $410,000

225 Liverpool Ave, Leeds Julie Ford Edward J III; 10/06/21. $349,900

139 Buffalo Ave, Harney Gerald P,-3rd Escribario Melissa; 10/12/21. $185,000

256 London Ave, Sj Hauck Prop Llc Jordan Jacob; 10/14/21. $124,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

600 Saint Thomas Drive, Maguire Jennifer Sedrakyan George; 09/13/21. $260,000

6 Willowbrook Lane, Dugan Patrick R Finnegan Frances A; 09/13/21. $261,000

6825 Black Horse Pike, Atlantic City Rescue Mission Blpl Llc; 09/14/21. $575,000

135 London Court, Marini Anthony Szopinski Jerzy; 09/15/21. $175,000

10 Queens St, Acosta Ashley J Williams Haley; 09/15/21. $238,000

11 Daffodil Road, Jiampetti Gary J Pauls William; 09/15/21. $415,000

319 Heather Croft, Diorio Daniel C Wolcott Robert V Jr; 09/16/21. $105,000

215 Eagon Ave, Mclaughlin George/Exrx Enriquez Gomez Erik;09/16/21. $210,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

536 E Jimmie Leeds Road, 536 Jimmie Leeds Llc Perrin Richard; 09/10/21. $112,000

104 Sussex Place Unit C1, Rental 14 Llc Zappulla Vincent; 09/13/21. $83,000

75 Cherokee Drive, Diaz Patricia F Calcano Lorena; 09/13/21. $159,900

220 W Jimmie Leeds Road, Peterson Heather Andros Taylor; 09/14/21. $350,000

708 Boston Ave, Neeld Rosanne Macrina Bonnie A; 09/14/21. $362,500

93 Club Place, Attaya Capital Llc Davis Maurice; 09/15/21. $73,000

93 Driftwood Court, Schwartz William M Belisle Karen B; 09/15/21. $84,000

21 Driftwood Court, Wang Harrison Hughes Rosemary; 09/15/21. $87,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

10 Da Vinci Way, Terrell James Edward Kay Lindsey; 09/21/21. $325,000

6630 Millville Ave, Caban Olivia Portnoy Randy; 09/21/21. $340,000

5668 Birch St, Davis Gerald R,-Jr Mursheno Richard T; 09/21/21. $500,000

130 Marucci Place, Highland Development Group Llc Garden State Land Co Llc; 09/22/21. $22,000

6015 Hoover Drive, Sudit Svetlana Rease Elaine T; 09/22/21. $38,500

62 & 64 Gasko Road, Independent Investors Highland Development Group Llc; 09/22/21. $44,000

1522 Thomas Jefferson Court #422, Simmons Thomas J Bovenzi Barbara; 09/22/21. $171,000

6028 Ken Scull Ave, Johnson Kathleen P Pacifico Christine; 09/22/21. $256,000

4798 Andorea Drive, Faisst Taylor Stom Kristina B; 09/23/21. $174,00

HAMMONTON

710 Campanella Terrace, Bonanno Rachel N Leve Jennifer Lynn; 10/05/21. $350,000

725 N First Road, Corral Serrano Heraclio Leslie Kristen; 10/08/21. $277,000

245-249 Bellevue Ave, Mullica River Prop Llc Tunis Properties Llc; 10/08/21. $625,000

46 Pressey St, Hess Brian Storey Megan P; 10/12/21. $195,000

LINWOOD

305 Wabash Ave, Piper Brandon M Goff Jon B; 10/06/21. $539,000

550 Central Ave Unit M-15, Gardner Ross Janansky Diana M; 10/08/21. $235,00

1700 Shore Road, Schuler Kerstin M Sule Robert J/Atty; 10/12/21. $250,000

MARGATE

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 314, Mandra Richard Mintz Lawrence A; 10/06/21. $300,000

408 N Lancaster Ave, Kornblau Andrew Jay Domsky Carole; 10/07/21. $615,000

24 N Jerome Ave, Berkowitz Randi Patricia Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 10/12/21. $880,000

9401 Pacific Ave #25, Proietto Tamara Fisher Gerard D; 10/13/21. $122,000

NORTHFIELD

4103 Dolphin Ave, Steuber Bernadette Albright Frances; 10/01/21. $135,000

609 Pine St, Glenn Thomas E Obrien Shawn; 10/01/21. $247,000

700 Hollywood Drive, Yard Patricia Yard Jason; 10/01/21. $255,000

327 W Oakcrest Ave, Maccagnano Paula Shields Tanner; 10/01/21. $265,000

109 W Revere Ave, Manning Zachary B Cornagie Robert L/Heir; 10/01/21. $395,000

PLEASANTVILLE

252 North New Road, Ajk Real Estates Assoc Llc Atlantic Real Estates Assoc Llc; 10/04/21. $63,000

39 W Ridgewood Ave, Saja Properties Llc Edmund Mincy/Atty; 10/05/21. $70,500

127 Collins Ave, Galves Real Estate Mgmt Llc Roberson Linda F; 10/05/21. $110,000

512-18 S Main St, Dvf Investment Llc Semf Hardy; 10/05/21. $135,000

200 W Pleasant Ave, Rodriguez Ingrid E Hernandez Marvin; 10/05/21. $218,000

SOMERS POINT

146 Bala Drive, Pierce Rodman C,-Exr Lemoine Brian J; 10/07/21. $195,000

207 Pennsylvania Ave, Williams Henry,-3rd Gallagher Maureen E; 10/07/21. $248,000

21 Southview Drive, Mercurio Domenic M Delprete Donald; 10/08/21. $450,000

615 W New York Ave, Taylor Corie Goldberg Lee; 10/12/21. $225,000

4 Colwick Drive, Robson Carolyn Gayle Wagner Nicholas; 10/12/21. $345,000

VENTNOR

118 N Princeton Ave, Colella Mark D Colameco Christopher; 10/01/21. $300,000

1 N Baltimore Ave, Grace L Toncich Rev Tr Hagerty Barbara; 10/01/21. $580,000

104 N Troy Ave, Gonzalez Alicia Silvert Daniel; 10/04/21. $425,000

319 Essex Court, Peak Richard E Jr Weiss Barry; 10/05/21. $40,000

20 N Swarthmore Ave, 20 North Swarthmore Ave Llc Gibbons James J; 10/05/21. $545,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

886 N Pearl St, 10/1/2021, $130,000

892 N Pearl St, 10/1/2021, $200,000

138 Vine St, 10/4/2021, $35,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1730 Main St, 10/1/2021, $43,500

151 Jute Road, 10/5/2021, $114,000

1313 Lakeshore Drive, 10/6/2021, $75,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

884 Tuska Ave, 10/5/2021, $80,000

241 Lebanon Road, 10/13/2021, $55,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

230 New Jersey Ave, 10/1/2021, $133,000

306 Baptist Rd, 10/4/2021, $121,500

41 Louisiana Ave, 10/8/2021, $188,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

4 Oakview Drive, 10/4/2021, $65,000

105 Bridgeton Fairton Road, 10/5/2021, $139,900

15 Noble Avenue, 10/6/2021, $209,000

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

270 Stathems Neck Road, 10/20/2021, $63,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

231 West Park Drive, 10/4/2021, $195,000

33 Dutch Neck Road, 10/6/2021, $20,000

81 Valentine Road, 10/20/2021, $180,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Ramah Road, 10/6/2021, $183,415

23 North Ave, 10/12/2021, $155,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

93 Leesburg Belleplain Road, 10/4/2021, $225,900

119 Carlisle Place Road, 10/12/2021, $165,000

3668 Route 47, 10/12/2021, $190,000

MILLVILLE

450 Brenda Terrace, 10/1/2021, $350,000

502 N Second St, 10/4/2021, $13,000

827 Archer St, 10/4/2021, $29,000

1001 Coombs Road, 10/4/2021, $31,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

70 Davis Mill Road, 10/8/2021, $355,000

183 Jericho Road, 10/13/2021, $270,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

3 Drake Lane, 10/1/2021, $270,000

5 & 7 Jack Robert Drive, 10/5/2021, $80,000

81 Husted Station Road, 10/5/2021, $442,502

VINELAND

750 Wellington Court, 9/23/2021, $360,000

2475 Concetta Lane, 9/23/2021, $412,500

724 Yale Terrace, 9/24/2021, $71,500

1133 Roberts Blvd, 9/24/2021, $171,500

1880 Princess Lane, 9/24/2021, $293,000.

2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 26, 9/27/2021, $135,000

290 E Garden Road, 9/28/2021, $220,000

451 W Walnut Road, 9/28/2021, $220,000

2444 Sanford Drive, 9/28/2021, $249,000

8 Arcadia Place, 9/28/2021, $295,000

3750 Cornucopia Ave, 9/28/2021, $295,000

Southern Ocean County

BEACH HAVEN

2200 S Bay Ave; 8/2021. $480,000

215 East 12th St; 8/2021. $999,000

215 Fifth St; 8/2021. $1,075,000

214 Marine St; 8/2021. $1,250,000

311 5th Street; 8/2021. $1,583,040

4 Lower Little Island; 8/2021. $1,850,000

120 Essex Ave; 8/2021. $1,975,000

17 7th St; 8/2021. $2,399,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

10 Eighth St; 8/2021. $125,000

234 Barracuda Road; 8/2021. $134,000

6a Diamond Drive; 8/2021. $162,500

127 Englewood Ave; 8/2021. $162,500

9a Diamond Drive; 8/2021. $167,000

35 South Seas Court; 8/2021. $170,000

45 South Seas Court; 8/2021. $179,900

109 Beverly Drive; 8/2021. $182,000

22 Gibraltar Court; 8/2021. $182,900

22 Willow Drive; 8/2021. $185,000

4 Stern Court; 8/2021. $200,000

51 Quail Road; 8/2021. $211,324

1 Arrowwood Court; 8/2021. $219,000

145 Brook Street; 8/2021. $220,000

85 Deer Run South; 8/2021. $230,000

488 North Main St; 8/2021. $230,000

38 Quail Road; 8/2021. $237,000

2 Revere Court; 8/2021. $245,000

19 Sequoia Court; 8/2021. $250,000

18 Ravenwood Blvd; 8/2021. $255,000

4 Cottonwood Dr; 8/2021. $260,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

184 Route 9; 8/2021. $300,000

182 Forge Road; 8/2021. $385,000

15 Eagle Ridge Lane; 8/2021. $386,150

301 Forge Road; 8/2021. $449,900

18 Eagle Ridge Lane; 8/2021. $512,000

HARVEY CEDARS

2 E Cumberland Ave; 8/2021. $1,079,000

2 Buckingham Ave; 8/2021. $1,790,000

4 W 83rd St; 8/2021. $1,995,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

191 Arborridge Drive; 8/2021. $573,000

203 Arborridge Drive; 8/2021. $580,000

702 Eton Court; 8/2021. $582,000

402 Elizabeth Court; 8/2021. $600,000

446 Penn Ave North; 8/2021. $634,000

806 Bowline Drive; 8/2021. $650,000

1036 Bowsprit Road; 8/2021. $655,000

902 Bowsprit Point; 8/2021. $672,314

803 Ensign Drive; 8/2021. $716,000

1352 Laurel Blvd; 8/2021. $735,000

410 Atlantic City Court; 8/2021. $800,000

1207 Niihau Drive; 8/2021. $900,000

406 Hidden Harbor Place; 8/2021. $900,000

722 Fairview Lane; 8/2021. $999,900

1825 Binnacle Road; 8/2021. $1,100,000

510 S Main St; 8/2021. $1,160,000

1236 Laurel Blvd; 8/2021. $1,200,000

317 North Main St; 8/2021. $2,400,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

249 Great Bay Blvd Unit 1; 8/2021. $110,000

128 Zeius St; 8/2021. $111,900

129 S Captains Dr; 8/2021. $125,000

35 Oakland Bay Court; 8/2021. $130,000

19 South Portland Drive; 8/2021. $137,500

206 Yorktown Drive; 8/2021. $145,000

44 W Raritan Drive; 8/2021. $151,000

304 Lexington Drive; 8/2021. $155,000

208 W Calabreeze Way; 8/2021. $160,000

12 Walkill Road; 8/2021. $164,500

35 South Ensign Drive; 8/2021. $165,000

248 Lexington Dr; 8/2021. $169,000

12 Saratoga Lake Dr; 8/2021. $175,100

101 Westchester Drive; 8/2021. $180,000

323 Lexington Drive; 8/2021. $180,000

62 Oakland Bay Court; 8/2021. $185,500

165 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $190,000

130 S Forecastle Dr; 8/2021. $190,000

128 Lexington Dr; 8/2021. $195,000

64 Ocean Blvd; 8/2021. $200,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

8501 Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $255,000

2 Holgate Ave; 8/2021. $312,500

25 East 23rd St; 8/2021. $470,000

86 Sunset Blvd; 8/2021. $501,000

123 W Kirkland Ave; 8/2021. $507,000

1511 Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $540,000

12213 Ocean Ave; 8/2021. $800,000

7 E Bay Berry Drive; 8/2021. $925,000

3 West Dupont Ave; 8/2021. $925,000

15 W Cleveland Ave; 8/2021. $930,000

1108a Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $952,000

10 E California Ave; 8/2021. $999,000

17 E 30th Street; 8/2021. $1,100,000

25 Beacon Drive; 8/2021. $1,136,250

3 E 16th Street; 8/2021. $1,200,000

117 Long Beach Boulevard; 8/2021. $1,400,000

1046 C Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $1,495,000

120 E Ryerson Lane; 8/2021. $1,500,000

6 W Roosevelt Ave; 8/2021. $1,675,000

4 East 37th St; 8/2021. $1,676,591

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

84 Lighthouse Dr; 8/2021. $140,000

6 Mizzen Way; 8/2021. $166,000

5 Corliss St; 8/2021. $168,000

17 Spinnaker Way; 8/2021. $180,000

6 Cedar Ave; 8/2021. $193,000

45 Railroad Ave; 8/2021. $221,000

20 Central Ave; 8/2021. $225,000

19 Barbara Court; 8/2021. $232,000

430 Seventh St; 8/2021. $265,000

420 Seventh St; 8/2021. $271,500

SHIP BOTTOM

2708 Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $330,000

240 W 9th St; 8/2021. $345,000

1810 Central Ave Unit #17; 8/2021. $350,000

285 W 8th St; 8/2021. $450,000

105 W 25th St; 8/2021. $450,000

122 East 5th St; 8/2021. $690,000

101 West 9th St Unit 202; 8/2021. $720,000

2302 Central Ave; 8/2021. $800,000

2103 Long Beach Blvd; 8/2021. $800,000

108 East 14th St; 8/2021. $900,000

106 West 26th St; 8/2021. $1,026,999

106 East 3rd St; 8/2021. $1,300,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

821 Buccaneer Lane; 8/2021. $130,000

1211 Steamer Ave; 8/2021. $141,000

12 Elm Road; 8/2021. $190,000

115 Bluejacket Ave; 8/2021. $230,000

1070 Sailor Dr; 8/2021. $232,816

237 Nautilus Dr; 8/2021. $237,000

64 Morris Blvd; 8/2021. $240,000

SURF CITY

42 10th Street; 8/2021. $315,000

222 North 19th St; 8/2021. $750,000

1608 N Barnegat Ave; 8/2021. $1,100,000

357 North 8th St; 8/2021. $1,450,000

16n 23rd St; 8/2021. $2,600,000

TUCKERTON

903 South Green St; 8/2021. $115,300

29 Parker Road; 8/2021. $150,000

319 Kingfisher Road; 8/2021. $210,000

120 First Ave; 8/2021. $260,000

28 Anglers Road; 8/2021. $265,000

119 Church St; 8/2021. $300,000

12 Anglers Rd; 8/2021. $339,000

184 Flamingo Road; 8/2021. $435,000

7 East Main St; 8/2021. $502,222

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

