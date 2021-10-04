Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
25 E 15th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr S W Hanover Rev Trust; 06/2021. $3,995,000
36 Alexander Ave, Mc Carthy Jason Escola Andrew John; 06/2021. $305,000
CAPE MAY 1120 New Jersey Ave, Barger Doris T C Chauncy Properties LLC; 06/2021. $2,650,000
817 Columbia Ave, Gilroy Kevin De Blasio Marc; 06/2021. $1,600,000
710 Columbia Ave, Matusiak John G Carlson-Glazer Christine; 06/2021. $1,200,000
217 Beach Ave, Crisco Joseph A Shouvlin Catherine Paige; 06/2021. $480,000
CAPE MAY POINT
402 Holly Ave, Plunkett Edward J Mullock Robert; 06/2021. $810,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
17 Dennis Creek Drive, Mcdonley William David Johnson Conrad III; 06/2021. $317,700
231 Hagen Road, De Luca Albert Michael Carney Bailey Elizabeth; 06/2021. $290,000
182 Hagen Road, Kessler Allan Wells James H Jr; 06/2021. $281,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
878-894 1st Ave & Wilson, Tony’s Marine Railways Inc Wilson Drive Dev LLC; 06/2021. $1,500,000
8 Linda Sue Lane, Kerney Janet Sheffer Cannuscio Carolyn; 06/2021. $1,295,000
3 Folsom Ave, Hickson Nancy L Exr Ahmad Nuzhat; 06/2021. $939,000
9900 Seapointe Blvd, De Marco Frank A Marshall Ryan; 06/2021. $930,000
406 Portsmouth Road, Seibert Wilson K Est Fahrner Carl Jerome; 06/2021. $900,000
330 Portsmouth Road, Youschak Richars S Sr Trust White Scott; 06/2021. $765,000
210 Dune Drive, Ventura Vincent Jr Montani David; 06/2021. $640,000
107 Millman Lane, Bradley Joanne Sweet Andrew P; 06/2021. $629,900
9601 Atlantic Ave, Niciforo Joseph O’Brien Chelsea; 06/2021. $605,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
25 Acorn Lane, Wilson Ryan T Connolly Kristen F; 06/2021. $380,000
107 Seacrest Lane, Toth John A Harrison Michael John; 06/2021. $356,000
5 Shady Lane, Edeen Einar Mark Byrne Jason; 06/2021. $300,000
26 Marlyn Drive, Stauffenberg Denise L Exr Gomez Jose; 06/2021. $266,000
1017 Route 9 S, Nash Kenneth W Donohue Joseph W; 06/2021. $230,000
502 Route 47 S, Peterson Joseph H Mcnair Gavin; 06/2021. $187,500
401 Route 47 S, Tweed Kathy A Hebron Kevin D; 06/2021. $175,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
117 E 12th Ave, Ambrosini John Hunt Bradley John; 06/2021. $725,000
100 E Walnut Ave, Kfnw LLC 101 E Walnut Real Est Ventures LLC; 06/2021. $500,000
315 E 14th Ave, Evans Judy M Mckee Daniel J Mckee and A; 06/2021. $455,000
1710-1712 New York Ave, New York/Pacific LLC Jpm Property Mgmt LLC; 06/2021. $440,000
OCEAN CITY
935 Ocean Ave Un 301, Zeiset Reuben Pancio Timothy; 06/2021. $425,000
928 Bay Ave, Gold Ronald J Elcon Custom Bldrs LLC; 06/2021. $400,000
719 11th St Un 107, Ln2210 LLC Sapp Gary M; 06/2021. $395,000
127 Folger Court Un 127, Lenahan James C Est Keyser Roger; 06/2021. $358,000
701 Asbury Ave Un 3B, Mac Arthur Tina Tyrrell Edward; 06/2021. $342,500
633-47 Wayne Ave, Krajewski John Riccardelli Matthew; 06/2021. $281,210
825 Plymouth Place #21, Lergier Gladeline Kanner Michael Brian; 06/2021. $250,000
812-20 Ocean Ave, Riley Jeffrey S Kissig Christine; 06/2021. $243,000
870 Seventh St Un C301, Shepardson Thomas Drury Mark Edward; 06/2021. $185,000
1651 West Ave, Bonner Michael F Bonner Daniel G; 06/2021. $150,000
200 Bay Ave Un 112, Kjm Holdings LLC Stout Emily; 06/2021. $140,000
840 Ocean Ave Un 7, Briglia Jesse J Davis Mark D; 06/2021. $118,000
300 Beach Ave, Barry Thomas L Reed’S Beach Marina LLC; 06/2021. $115,000
3408-30 Haven Ave Un 334, Cama Sdira LLC Fbo Rainsford Charles M III; 06/2021. $106,000
416 Waverly Blvd, Shupe Lewis R III Kaggc Oc2021 Rev Trust; 06/2021. $3,000,000
3 E Edinburgh Road, 3 E Edinburgh LLC Goodwin Peter; 06/2021. $2,618,864
505 E Atlantic Blvd, Hay Helen N Est V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 06/2021. $1,687,500
57 Spruce Road, 57 Spruce Rd LLC Faiola Leonard A; 06/2021. $1,599,000
840 St James Place, Stevenson Marcia Est Miller J Scott; 06/2021. $1,100,000
4555-57 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Caricich George E 4557 Asbury Ave LLC; 06/2021. $999,999
212 Bay Shore Drive, Basile Frank Berzanski Robert J Jr; 06/2021. $878,000
606 16th St, Malamut James Z Tafuto Julia; 06/2021. $875,000
1247 Bay Ave, Paoli Mark Smith Kevin; 06/2021. $860,000
18 Sindia Road, Mc Ginley-Kistler Kerri Exr Klause Harry B III; 06/2021. $840,000
719 Tenth St Un 303, North Island Inn Dev LLC Summers Rebecca E; 06/2021. $839,000
1841 Asbury Ave First Fl, Strazzella Steven A Behm Edward F; 06/2021. $760,000
138 Simpson Ave, Elcon Custom Builders LLC Slough Brian Patrick; 06/2021. $756,000
829B Fourth St, Costas John Formica Timothy J; 06/2021. $690,000
1247 Bay Ave, Smith Kevin T Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC; 06/2021. $660,000
SEA ISLE CITY
25 54th St West Un, Maiatico Marc A Borinski Michael; 06/2021. $2,150,000
2409 Landis Ave South Un, Petruzzi Robert P Ferroni Jenny; 06/2021. $1,570,000
4204 Landis Ave Un, York Brothers LLC Bianchini Glen V; 06/2021. 204 $829,900
STONE HARBOR
106 120th St, Ricketts Matthew Vbf LLC; 06/2021. $6,225,000
9722 First Ave, Very Daniel G Henry Matthew P; 06/2021. $3,800,000
230 82nd St, Army81 LLC Durbin Patrick; 06/2021. $3,100,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
5 Dirst Road, Ochlan Christopher Vaughan John A; 06/2021. $650,000
9 S Commonwealth Ave, Wittkamp Deobrah E Smyth Scott; 06/2021. $625,000
18 Black Oak Drive, Hyland Linda G Jablonski Kristin; 06/2021. $400,000
115 Seaside Ave, Donato Michael D Corbett Benjamin; 06/2021. $310,000
411 Route 49, Cape May County Sheriff Terry Gilbert J; 06/2021. $201,000
WEST CAPE MAY
501 Bayshore Road, J T G Group LLC Sullivan Roger; 06/2021. $901,000
846 Broadway, Chew Russell A Rooney Joseph; 06/2021. $749,000
WEST WILDWOOD
647 W Poplar Ave, Antrim Stephen A Genzel Michael J; 06/2021. $807,550
WILDWOOD
302 W Burk Ave Un 3, Guenther John M Trust Consalvi Christopher D; 06/2021. $495,000
206 W Poplar Ave Un 206, Arac Investments LLC Chambers Mark; 06/2021. $495,000
204 W Poplar Ave Un 204, Arac Investments LLC Burczewski Joseph M; 06/2021. $486,000
5301 Ocean Ave Un 602, Tantawi Mona Sidahmed Mohamed W; 06/2021. $468,000
228 E Hand Ave, Gentile Family Trust Presbytery Of New Jersey; 06/2021. $440,000
246 E Burk Ave Un B, Wedick David Di Piero Nicholas; 06/2021. $433,500
120 W Glenwood Ave Un 120, Hunko Denis Ehly Michael; 06/2021. $399,000
416 W Bennett Ave Un B, Mc Carthy William A Gugliuzza Michael; 06/2021. $355,000
314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Kunkel Harley; 06/2021. $349,999
141 E Rio Grande Ave, $Mora Wanda Lorenzo David John; 06/2021. 330,000
51 W Spicer Ave #A, Nardi Robert M Howey Kevin; 06/2021. 4$327,500
422 W Roberts Ave, Tierney Matthew M Currie Robert Michael; 06/2021. $315,000
WILDWOOD CREST
306 E Monterey Ave, Rometsch Wikkiam S 306Montereyave LLC; 06/2021. $850,000
450 E Nashville Ave, Festa Steven Hurwitz Harold; 06/2021. $725,000
216 W Morning Glory Road, Mucchetti Cristina Grant John; 06/2021. $725,000
7604 Atlantic Ave, Rodrgues Joseph A Notte Gerald J; 06/2021. $675,000
5605-5607 Park Blvd, Griffith R J S Jr Trust Andersen Margery Joy; 06/2021. $310,000
WOODBINE
409 Washington Ave, Albrecht Sophia M Kelly James L Jr; 06/2021. $96,000
270 Oak Ave, Pascale Dennis Exr Stone Harry W; 06/2021. $56,100
188 Locust St, Dickson Janice Exr Sheldon Jeffrey; 06/2021. $34,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
8 S East Ave, 6/24/2021, $33,750
266 Walnut St, 6/24/2021, $33,750
200 Atlantic St, 6/25/2021, $130,000
214 E Commerce St, 6/25/2021, $135,000
60 Woodland Drive, 6/25/2021, $203,000
39 Ellis St, 6/29/2021, $65,000
201 N Laurel St, 6/29/2021, $82,000
288 South Ave, 6/29/2021, $85,000
41 Westwood Ave, 6/29/2021, $215,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
6705 Chestnut St, 6/21/2021, $35,000
6240 Doris Drive, 6/23/2021, $35,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
639 Landis Ave, 6/25/2021, $230,000
602 Kenyon Ave, 6/29/2021, $28,000
48 Oakland Drive, 6/29/2021, $39,000
680 Bridgeton Ave, 6/30/2021, $190,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
369 River Road, 6/24/2021, $209,000
43 Pineview Terrace, 6/28/2021, $183,000
178 Cubby Hollow Road, 6/30/2021, $80,000
MILLVILLE
11 Osprey Drive, 6/17/2021, $400,000
1103 Earle Ave, 6/21/2021, $315,000
1814 W Main St, 6/22/2021, $40,000
720 Pine St, 6/22/2021, $52,500
404 Manor Ave, 6/22/2021, $67,000
7700 Doris Drive, 6/22/2021, $68,000
309 Hazel Blvd, 6/22/2021, $220,000
1204 E Main St, 6/22/2021, $295,000
525 Orange St, 6/22/2021, $1,581,000
418 E Main St, 6/23/2021, $50,000
44 N Pearl St, 6/23/2021, $105,000
1316 Mallard Lane, 6/23/2021, $330,000
213 & 215 D St, 6/25/2021, $45,000
1117 Brookdale Terrace, 6/25/2021, $175,000
901 N St Unit 903, 6/25/2021, $179,900
1201-1219 S Wade Blvd, 6/25/2021, $450,000
530 N 5th St, 6/28/2021, $125,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
150 Friesburq Road, 6/22/2021, $64,900
121 Silver Lake Road, 6/22/2021, $250,000
183 Big Oak Road, 6/22/2021, $280,000
6 Turnbridge Drive, 6/22/2021, $300,000
78 Roberts Ave, 6/23/2021, $236,900
2-54 Cornwell Drive, 6/23/2021, $8,900,000
162 Seeley Road, 6/30/2021, $250,000
VINELAND
3119 Chammings Court, 6/21/2021, $600,000
836 E Park Ave, 6/22/2021, $135,000
26 Howard St, 6/22/2021, $140,000
321 Fenimore St, 6/22/2021, $148,000
1154 Mcclain Drive, 6/22/2021, $200,000
50 Embassy Terrace, 6/22/2021, $230,000
2071 Eilene Drive, 6/22/2021, $235,000
2475 Barry Drive, 6/22/2021, $248,000
1659 Wisteria Ave, 6/22/2021, $259,000
1170 W Arbor Ave, 6/22/2021, $279,900
1453 Venezia Ave, 6/22/2021, $280,000
1729 Linden Blvd, 6/22/2021, $344,000
2765 Inverness Road, 6/22/2021, $360,000
2091 Rudolph Drive, 6/23/2021, $200,000
4200 S West Blvd &C, 6/23/2021, $1,653,600
2039 S E Blvd, 6/24/2021, $230,000
2077 Vine Road, 6/24/2021, $250,000
1321 N Orchard Road, 6/24/2021, $262,550
1661 Fairmount Ave, 6/24/2021, $300,000
147 Burns Ave, 6/25/2021, $90,000
517 E Laurel St, 6/25/2021, $181,000
1071 E Park Ave, 6/25/2021, $190,000
4377 Robert Drive, 6/25/2021, $214,000
540 S Spring Road, 6/25/2021, $225,000
1414 S Maple Drive, 6/25/2021, $250,000
101 E Grant Ave, 6/28/2021, $12,000
322 W Forest Grove Road, 6/28/2021, $30,000
521 Park Lane, 6/28/2021, $169,000
748 S Spring Road, 6/28/2021, $229,900
515 Mayfair St, 6/29/2021, $90,000
1355 Dogwood Lane, 6/29/2021, $195,000
62 S Valley Ave, 6/29/2021, $250,000
1675 Venezia Ave, 6/29/2021, $435,000
319 Maurice River Parkway, 6/30/2021, $186,000
2065 Mays Landing Road, 6/30/2021, $295,000
3311 Swan Drive, 6/30/2021, $309,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
