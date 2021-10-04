 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

25 E 15th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr S W Hanover Rev Trust; 06/2021. $3,995,000

36 Alexander Ave, Mc Carthy Jason Escola Andrew John; 06/2021. $305,000

CAPE MAY 1120 New Jersey Ave, Barger Doris T C Chauncy Properties LLC; 06/2021. $2,650,000

817 Columbia Ave, Gilroy Kevin De Blasio Marc; 06/2021. $1,600,000

710 Columbia Ave, Matusiak John G Carlson-Glazer Christine; 06/2021. $1,200,000

217 Beach Ave, Crisco Joseph A Shouvlin Catherine Paige; 06/2021. $480,000

CAPE MAY POINT

402 Holly Ave, Plunkett Edward J Mullock Robert; 06/2021. $810,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

17 Dennis Creek Drive, Mcdonley William David Johnson Conrad III; 06/2021. $317,700

231 Hagen Road, De Luca Albert Michael Carney Bailey Elizabeth; 06/2021. $290,000

182 Hagen Road, Kessler Allan Wells James H Jr; 06/2021. $281,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

878-894 1st Ave & Wilson, Tony’s Marine Railways Inc Wilson Drive Dev LLC; 06/2021. $1,500,000

8 Linda Sue Lane, Kerney Janet Sheffer Cannuscio Carolyn; 06/2021. $1,295,000

3 Folsom Ave, Hickson Nancy L Exr Ahmad Nuzhat; 06/2021. $939,000

9900 Seapointe Blvd, De Marco Frank A Marshall Ryan; 06/2021. $930,000

406 Portsmouth Road, Seibert Wilson K Est Fahrner Carl Jerome; 06/2021. $900,000

330 Portsmouth Road, Youschak Richars S Sr Trust White Scott; 06/2021. $765,000

210 Dune Drive, Ventura Vincent Jr Montani David; 06/2021. $640,000

107 Millman Lane, Bradley Joanne Sweet Andrew P; 06/2021. $629,900

9601 Atlantic Ave, Niciforo Joseph O’Brien Chelsea; 06/2021. $605,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

25 Acorn Lane, Wilson Ryan T Connolly Kristen F; 06/2021. $380,000

107 Seacrest Lane, Toth John A Harrison Michael John; 06/2021. $356,000

5 Shady Lane, Edeen Einar Mark Byrne Jason; 06/2021. $300,000

26 Marlyn Drive, Stauffenberg Denise L Exr Gomez Jose; 06/2021. $266,000

1017 Route 9 S, Nash Kenneth W Donohue Joseph W; 06/2021. $230,000

502 Route 47 S, Peterson Joseph H Mcnair Gavin; 06/2021. $187,500

401 Route 47 S, Tweed Kathy A Hebron Kevin D; 06/2021. $175,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

117 E 12th Ave, Ambrosini John Hunt Bradley John; 06/2021. $725,000

100 E Walnut Ave, Kfnw LLC 101 E Walnut Real Est Ventures LLC; 06/2021. $500,000

315 E 14th Ave, Evans Judy M Mckee Daniel J Mckee and A; 06/2021. $455,000

1710-1712 New York Ave, New York/Pacific LLC Jpm Property Mgmt LLC; 06/2021. $440,000

OCEAN CITY

935 Ocean Ave Un 301, Zeiset Reuben Pancio Timothy; 06/2021. $425,000

928 Bay Ave, Gold Ronald J Elcon Custom Bldrs LLC; 06/2021. $400,000

719 11th St Un 107, Ln2210 LLC Sapp Gary M; 06/2021. $395,000

127 Folger Court Un 127, Lenahan James C Est Keyser Roger; 06/2021. $358,000

701 Asbury Ave Un 3B, Mac Arthur Tina Tyrrell Edward; 06/2021. $342,500

633-47 Wayne Ave, Krajewski John Riccardelli Matthew; 06/2021. $281,210

825 Plymouth Place #21, Lergier Gladeline Kanner Michael Brian; 06/2021. $250,000

812-20 Ocean Ave, Riley Jeffrey S Kissig Christine; 06/2021. $243,000

870 Seventh St Un C301, Shepardson Thomas Drury Mark Edward; 06/2021. $185,000

1651 West Ave, Bonner Michael F Bonner Daniel G; 06/2021. $150,000

200 Bay Ave Un 112, Kjm Holdings LLC Stout Emily; 06/2021. $140,000

840 Ocean Ave Un 7, Briglia Jesse J Davis Mark D; 06/2021. $118,000

300 Beach Ave, Barry Thomas L Reed’S Beach Marina LLC; 06/2021. $115,000

3408-30 Haven Ave Un 334, Cama Sdira LLC Fbo Rainsford Charles M III; 06/2021. $106,000

416 Waverly Blvd, Shupe Lewis R III Kaggc Oc2021 Rev Trust; 06/2021. $3,000,000

3 E Edinburgh Road, 3 E Edinburgh LLC Goodwin Peter; 06/2021. $2,618,864

505 E Atlantic Blvd, Hay Helen N Est V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 06/2021. $1,687,500

57 Spruce Road, 57 Spruce Rd LLC Faiola Leonard A; 06/2021. $1,599,000

840 St James Place, Stevenson Marcia Est Miller J Scott; 06/2021. $1,100,000

4555-57 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Caricich George E 4557 Asbury Ave LLC; 06/2021. $999,999

212 Bay Shore Drive, Basile Frank Berzanski Robert J Jr; 06/2021. $878,000

606 16th St, Malamut James Z Tafuto Julia; 06/2021. $875,000

1247 Bay Ave, Paoli Mark Smith Kevin; 06/2021. $860,000

18 Sindia Road, Mc Ginley-Kistler Kerri Exr Klause Harry B III; 06/2021. $840,000

719 Tenth St Un 303, North Island Inn Dev LLC Summers Rebecca E; 06/2021. $839,000

1841 Asbury Ave First Fl, Strazzella Steven A Behm Edward F; 06/2021. $760,000

138 Simpson Ave, Elcon Custom Builders LLC Slough Brian Patrick; 06/2021. $756,000

829B Fourth St, Costas John Formica Timothy J; 06/2021. $690,000

1247 Bay Ave, Smith Kevin T Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC; 06/2021. $660,000

SEA ISLE CITY

25 54th St West Un, Maiatico Marc A Borinski Michael; 06/2021. $2,150,000

2409 Landis Ave South Un, Petruzzi Robert P Ferroni Jenny; 06/2021. $1,570,000

4204 Landis Ave Un, York Brothers LLC Bianchini Glen V; 06/2021. 204 $829,900

STONE HARBOR

106 120th St, Ricketts Matthew Vbf LLC; 06/2021. $6,225,000

9722 First Ave, Very Daniel G Henry Matthew P; 06/2021. $3,800,000

230 82nd St, Army81 LLC Durbin Patrick; 06/2021. $3,100,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

5 Dirst Road, Ochlan Christopher Vaughan John A; 06/2021. $650,000

9 S Commonwealth Ave, Wittkamp Deobrah E Smyth Scott; 06/2021. $625,000

18 Black Oak Drive, Hyland Linda G Jablonski Kristin; 06/2021. $400,000

115 Seaside Ave, Donato Michael D Corbett Benjamin; 06/2021. $310,000

411 Route 49, Cape May County Sheriff Terry Gilbert J; 06/2021. $201,000

WEST CAPE MAY

501 Bayshore Road, J T G Group LLC Sullivan Roger; 06/2021. $901,000

846 Broadway, Chew Russell A Rooney Joseph; 06/2021. $749,000

WEST WILDWOOD

647 W Poplar Ave, Antrim Stephen A Genzel Michael J; 06/2021. $807,550

WILDWOOD

302 W Burk Ave Un 3, Guenther John M Trust Consalvi Christopher D; 06/2021. $495,000

206 W Poplar Ave Un 206, Arac Investments LLC Chambers Mark; 06/2021. $495,000

204 W Poplar Ave Un 204, Arac Investments LLC Burczewski Joseph M; 06/2021. $486,000

5301 Ocean Ave Un 602, Tantawi Mona Sidahmed Mohamed W; 06/2021. $468,000

228 E Hand Ave, Gentile Family Trust Presbytery Of New Jersey; 06/2021. $440,000

246 E Burk Ave Un B, Wedick David Di Piero Nicholas; 06/2021. $433,500

120 W Glenwood Ave Un 120, Hunko Denis Ehly Michael; 06/2021. $399,000

416 W Bennett Ave Un B, Mc Carthy William A Gugliuzza Michael; 06/2021. $355,000

314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Kunkel Harley; 06/2021. $349,999

141 E Rio Grande Ave, $Mora Wanda Lorenzo David John; 06/2021. 330,000

51 W Spicer Ave #A, Nardi Robert M Howey Kevin; 06/2021. 4$327,500

422 W Roberts Ave, Tierney Matthew M Currie Robert Michael; 06/2021. $315,000

WILDWOOD CREST

306 E Monterey Ave, Rometsch Wikkiam S 306Montereyave LLC; 06/2021. $850,000

450 E Nashville Ave, Festa Steven Hurwitz Harold; 06/2021. $725,000

216 W Morning Glory Road, Mucchetti Cristina Grant John; 06/2021. $725,000

7604 Atlantic Ave, Rodrgues Joseph A Notte Gerald J; 06/2021. $675,000

5605-5607 Park Blvd, Griffith R J S Jr Trust Andersen Margery Joy; 06/2021. $310,000

WOODBINE

409 Washington Ave, Albrecht Sophia M Kelly James L Jr; 06/2021. $96,000

270 Oak Ave, Pascale Dennis Exr Stone Harry W; 06/2021. $56,100

188 Locust St, Dickson Janice Exr Sheldon Jeffrey; 06/2021. $34,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

8 S East Ave, 6/24/2021, $33,750

266 Walnut St, 6/24/2021, $33,750

200 Atlantic St, 6/25/2021, $130,000

214 E Commerce St, 6/25/2021, $135,000

60 Woodland Drive, 6/25/2021, $203,000

39 Ellis St, 6/29/2021, $65,000

201 N Laurel St, 6/29/2021, $82,000

288 South Ave, 6/29/2021, $85,000

41 Westwood Ave, 6/29/2021, $215,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

6705 Chestnut St, 6/21/2021, $35,000

6240 Doris Drive, 6/23/2021, $35,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

639 Landis Ave, 6/25/2021, $230,000

602 Kenyon Ave, 6/29/2021, $28,000

48 Oakland Drive, 6/29/2021, $39,000

680 Bridgeton Ave, 6/30/2021, $190,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

369 River Road, 6/24/2021, $209,000

43 Pineview Terrace, 6/28/2021, $183,000

178 Cubby Hollow Road, 6/30/2021, $80,000

MILLVILLE

11 Osprey Drive, 6/17/2021, $400,000

1103 Earle Ave, 6/21/2021, $315,000

1814 W Main St, 6/22/2021, $40,000

720 Pine St, 6/22/2021, $52,500

404 Manor Ave, 6/22/2021, $67,000

7700 Doris Drive, 6/22/2021, $68,000

309 Hazel Blvd, 6/22/2021, $220,000

1204 E Main St, 6/22/2021, $295,000

525 Orange St, 6/22/2021, $1,581,000

418 E Main St, 6/23/2021, $50,000

44 N Pearl St, 6/23/2021, $105,000

1316 Mallard Lane, 6/23/2021, $330,000

213 & 215 D St, 6/25/2021, $45,000

1117 Brookdale Terrace, 6/25/2021, $175,000

901 N St Unit 903, 6/25/2021, $179,900

1201-1219 S Wade Blvd, 6/25/2021, $450,000

530 N 5th St, 6/28/2021, $125,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

150 Friesburq Road, 6/22/2021, $64,900

121 Silver Lake Road, 6/22/2021, $250,000

183 Big Oak Road, 6/22/2021, $280,000

6 Turnbridge Drive, 6/22/2021, $300,000

78 Roberts Ave, 6/23/2021, $236,900

2-54 Cornwell Drive, 6/23/2021, $8,900,000

162 Seeley Road, 6/30/2021, $250,000

VINELAND

3119 Chammings Court, 6/21/2021, $600,000

836 E Park Ave, 6/22/2021, $135,000

26 Howard St, 6/22/2021, $140,000

321 Fenimore St, 6/22/2021, $148,000

1154 Mcclain Drive, 6/22/2021, $200,000

50 Embassy Terrace, 6/22/2021, $230,000

2071 Eilene Drive, 6/22/2021, $235,000

2475 Barry Drive, 6/22/2021, $248,000

1659 Wisteria Ave, 6/22/2021, $259,000

1170 W Arbor Ave, 6/22/2021, $279,900

1453 Venezia Ave, 6/22/2021, $280,000

1729 Linden Blvd, 6/22/2021, $344,000

2765 Inverness Road, 6/22/2021, $360,000

2091 Rudolph Drive, 6/23/2021, $200,000

4200 S West Blvd &C, 6/23/2021, $1,653,600

2039 S E Blvd, 6/24/2021, $230,000

2077 Vine Road, 6/24/2021, $250,000

1321 N Orchard Road, 6/24/2021, $262,550

1661 Fairmount Ave, 6/24/2021, $300,000

147 Burns Ave, 6/25/2021, $90,000

517 E Laurel St, 6/25/2021, $181,000

1071 E Park Ave, 6/25/2021, $190,000

4377 Robert Drive, 6/25/2021, $214,000

540 S Spring Road, 6/25/2021, $225,000

1414 S Maple Drive, 6/25/2021, $250,000

101 E Grant Ave, 6/28/2021, $12,000

322 W Forest Grove Road, 6/28/2021, $30,000

521 Park Lane, 6/28/2021, $169,000

748 S Spring Road, 6/28/2021, $229,900

515 Mayfair St, 6/29/2021, $90,000

1355 Dogwood Lane, 6/29/2021, $195,000

62 S Valley Ave, 6/29/2021, $250,000

1675 Venezia Ave, 6/29/2021, $435,000

319 Maurice River Parkway, 6/30/2021, $186,000

2065 Mays Landing Road, 6/30/2021, $295,000

3311 Swan Drive, 6/30/2021, $309,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

