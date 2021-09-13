Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
129 N Massachusetts Ave, Riggins Tunisa L Battaglia Frank; 06/02/21. $255,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 2606, Djs Property Holdings Llc Ocean Breeze Views Llc; 06/02/21. $80,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1215, Oneilljames T Jr Capone Michele; 06/02/21. $70,000
3101 Boardwalk #1205-2, Barkann Michael Kala Investments Llc; 06/02/21. $400,000
3101 Boardwalk#2303-2, Goldfarb Investments Llc Yankelewitz Shmuel; 06/02/21. $360,000
4208 Stewart Ave 4208, Stewart Llc Kim Donj; 06/02/21. $145,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 1304, Mcginnis Dwight R Jr Lasko Robin; 06/02/21. $145,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 3 Block 334.05, Longeran Patricia A Ebel Leah; 05/2021. $261,000
202 Orchard Drive, Rhoades Margaret Roberta Est Monroe Brian; 05/2021. $255,000
296 Fishing Creek Road, Pew Barbara R Chew Walter D; 05/2021. $253,900
200 E Tampa Ave, Cruz Adolfo Montoya Cope Stephen Jr; 05/2021. $227,500
23 E Miami Ave, South Cape Properties LLC Haffner Michael; 05/2021. $225,000
8 Misty Lane, Armstrong Joan M Est Knight Christine; 05/2021. $225,000
88 Brucker Drive, Diorio Nancy J Est Doherty Lucille; 05/2021. $213,303
305 Beechwood Ave, Wyatt Jerry F Exr Madonna Antoinette; 05/2021. $210,000
2711 Weaver Ave, Douglass-Hutton Bonelle J Bertolina Charles A; 05/2021. $175,000
26 E Virginia Ave, Prusinski Henry J Jr Exr Norris Tyler J; 05/2021. $175,000
115 Tomin Ave, Mc Guire Edward Michael Mc Kenna William S; 05/2021. $120,000
291 E Miami Ave, Botello Hugo A Garcia Luengas Flor De Abril; 05/2021. $95,001
900-906 Wissahickon, Gerritt Vanmouik Family Trust Elia Dennis; 05/2021. $75,000
16 E Bates Ave, Elwell And Sheehan Prtnrshp Musmul LLC; 05/2021. $65,000
75 E Hudson Ave, Rishel Dale Adm 75 E Hudson Avenue LLC; 05/2021. $40,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
121 Teal Road, Andre Properties LLC Hornbeck James D Jr; 05/2021. $270,000
1041 Route 47 S, Lomonaco John Stoyanov Marin; 05/2021. $240,000
14 Langford Blvd, Langford Fred Argyris Philip T; 05/2021. $185,000
200 Joffre Ave, Hynes Loretta Garcia-Soto Ilia N; 05/2021. $173,000
108 Cochran St, Mc Gonagle Katherine I Beaman James R; 05/2021. $151,300
72 Siegtown Road, Ay Janet M Markle Stephen 70, $108,500
118 Columbia Ave, Mc Kelvy Thersea Akers Steven; 05/2021. $75,000
681 Dias Creek Road, Peter Scott Fulford Joe S; 05/2021. $45,000
43 Route 47 North, Wilson Mervin E Dupuis Clyde A; 05/2021. $37,500
1525 Route 9 N, Barone Chris Hurley Matthew J; 05/2021. $30,000
43 Route 47 N, Kottmyer Deborah Lee Exr Kottmyer Deborah L; 05/2021. $19,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
900 Kennedy Drive, Lattin Annette G Lindmeier Timothy; 05/2021. $330,000
1403 New York Ave, Spencer James J Adm Carey Victoria; 05/2021. $249,900
307C Allen Drive, Evaristo Maria J Rocks Gerald Jr; 05/2021. $200,000
1205 Surf Ave Un 27, Kubiak Maria Leone Howard Tim; 05/2021. $126,005
1205 Surf Ave, Dgi Ptnrshp Horton Sharon Mary; 05/2021. $125,900
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Peterman Todd Ava-G Properties LLC; 05/2021. $100,000
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 104, Kent Steve Ava-G Properties LLC; 05/2021. $99,000
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 105, Hepner John Ava-G Properties LLC; 05/2021. $99,000
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Chaudhary Arun Ava-G Properties LLC; 05/2021. $78,000
112 E 18th Ave, Zelenkowski Carol Dougherty Linda; 05/2021. $68,500
222 E 17th St, Christensen William Bay Dawn M; 05/2021. $20,000
OCEAN CITY
806 St James Place, Mc Namara George V Streit Robert C Jr; 05/2021. $500,000
4112-14 West Ave, Lilley Sandra Bowe Stephen F; 05/2021. $499,900
913 Pleasure Ave, Madalone Melissa A Clune Alice E; 05/2021. $499,000
217 Haven Ave, Imrisek Donald D D & D Kuzmicz Con LLC; 05/2021. $450,000
708 West Ave Un B, Gieseler Philip Bruder Brian A; 05/2021. $419,000
708 West Ave Un C, Gieseler Philip Feldman Steven Raymond; 05/2021. $409,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 535, Liberati Antoinette M Mc Hugh Thomas J; 05/2021. $395,000
Lot 2 Block 705, Matthews James W Brown Christa L; 05/2021. $340,000
319 Bay Ave, Conner William L Conner William L; 05/2021. $300,000
823 Ocean Drive, Borcky Emanuel W Hurley Kevin Charles; 05/2021. $300,000
3535 Bay Ave, Fillman John W Moren Barbara A; 05/2021. $235,000
719 11th St, Malandra Robert J Guarnaccia Edward P Jr; 05/2021. $222,500
900 Ocean Ave, Lopane Joseph Sammer Peter A; 05/2021. $199,900
870 E 7th St @206, Equity Trust Company Cust Xie Jianqing; 05/2021. $175,000
900 Wesley Ave, Dibattista Anthony Firetto Paul; 05/2021. $125,000
SEA ISLE CITY
126 43rd St East, 126 43Rd St LLC Foy Edward; 05/2021. $1,250,000
25 66th St East Un, Khadilkar Family Lim Prtnrshp Fitzgerald Timothy M; 05/2021. $1,060,000
30 52nd St Un A, Mock William J Jr Young Donald S; 05/2021. $1,024,000
310 42nd Place, Bufalo Barbara 42Nd Place Asso LLC; 05/2021. $950,000
114 93rd St, Ingravallo Vito Trust Leahy James Patrick; 05/2021. $660,000
105 65th St #107, Mc Fadden Edwin J III Enright Marie L; 05/2021. $440,000
4215 Landis Ave Un 102, 4215 Landis Sic LLC Abc Sic LLC; 05/2021. $295,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1731 US Route 9m, Comerca Bank & Trust N A Trust Mascaro Charles D; 05/2021. $345,000
36 Red Oak Drive, Gentilini Mary A Gentilini Francesca; $325,000
255 Tuckahoe Road, Van Drew Jefferson H Jr Barham Mark C; 05/2021. $310,000
117 Bryan Road, Larson Timothy S Iucci Gene; 05/2021. $239,100
14 Bayview Ave, Messer Illene R Fox Zachary; 05/2021. $235,000
2240 Route 50, 2240 Route 50 LLC Markham Christopher C; 05/2021. $195,000
123 Reading Ave, Wislon Jane D Bruursema Kristin; 05/2021. $190,000
20 Bank Road, Smith Allen William Glanfield David; 05/2021. $94,000
WILDWOOD
313 E Glenwood Ave, Esea LLC Sunflower Holdings LLC; 05/2021. $1,500,000
3010 New Jersey Ave, Equity Communications L P Vertical Bridge Towers III LLC; 05/2021. $1,200,000
126 E Hildreth Ave, Evers Raymond J Bab126 LLC; 05/2021. $580,750
107 E Bennett Ave, Bonetti Eugene G Dokmanian Shamiram; 05/2021. $556,000
5300Lake Road Un 201, Klauder Gerard J Bcs At The Shore LLC; 05/2021. $516,000
1500 Ocean Ave, Mc Clatchy Maureen A Hueber Erin; 05/2021. $505,000
301 E Pine Ave Un 1D, Genzel George Mattingly Russell Alan; 05/2021. $450,000
2703 Atlantic Ave, Riddle James Jr White Marcel; 05/2021. $445,100
116 E Hand Ave, Castore Ralph J Latini Michael V; 05/2021. $445,000
4506 Atlantic Ave, Munyon Elber B Djb4506 LLC; 05/2021. $425,000
WILDWOOD CREST
305 E Nashville Ave, Kelley Kimberly Ann Trust Cardaci Gregory S; 05/2021. $93,750
6109 Atlantic Ave, Graiff Family Limited Ptnrshp Dartmouth Group LLC; 05/2021. $3,600,000
5611 Atlantic Ave/411 E Lavender Road, Pipitone Adamo Azsafari Hotels LLC; 05/2021. $1,830,000
5610 Ocean Ave, Pipitone Adam Sr Azsafari Hotels LLC; 05/2021. $1,570,000
400 E Louisville Ave, Astone Patrick Brian Trust Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 05/2021. $967,000
116 Farragut Road, Varner Philip T Durante Richard G; 05/2021. $890,100
402 E Buttercup Road, Pipitone Adamo Sr Azsafari Hotels LLC; 05/2021. $770,000
106 E Lavender Road, Vanzijl P Sean Scarnici Emilio; 05/2021. $700,000
206 E St Louis Ave, Durante Richard G Voisard Adam; 05/2021. $700,000
5717 Lake Road, Dumbleton Miles Curtis Sobon Matthew; 05/2021. $599,000
408 Farragut Road Un 201, Ppl 201 LLC Donnelly Edward; 05/2021. $569,900
207A E Sweet-Briar Road, Stinsman James J Steiner Christopher; 05/2021. $235,000
8401 Atlantic Ave, D’Angelo Jerry Serenity Properties Inc; 05/2021. $220,000
128 E Rosemary Road, Mauro Peter G Knoll Daniel Joseph; 05/2021. $185,000
8200 Atlantic Ave Un 6, Tiny Pine Crest LLC Wildwood Strand LLC; 05/2021. $98,000
