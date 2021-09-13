 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
RECENTLY SOLD PROPERTIES

Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

129 N Massachusetts Ave, Riggins Tunisa L Battaglia Frank; 06/02/21. $255,000

1515 Boardwalk Unit 2606, Djs Property Holdings Llc Ocean Breeze Views Llc; 06/02/21. $80,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1215, Oneilljames T Jr Capone Michele; 06/02/21. $70,000

3101 Boardwalk #1205-2, Barkann Michael Kala Investments Llc; 06/02/21. $400,000

3101 Boardwalk#2303-2, Goldfarb Investments Llc Yankelewitz Shmuel; 06/02/21. $360,000

4208 Stewart Ave 4208, Stewart Llc Kim Donj; 06/02/21. $145,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 1304, Mcginnis Dwight R Jr Lasko Robin; 06/02/21. $145,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 3 Block 334.05, Longeran Patricia A Ebel Leah; 05/2021. $261,000

202 Orchard Drive, Rhoades Margaret Roberta Est Monroe Brian; 05/2021. $255,000

296 Fishing Creek Road, Pew Barbara R Chew Walter D; 05/2021. $253,900

200 E Tampa Ave, Cruz Adolfo Montoya Cope Stephen Jr; 05/2021. $227,500

23 E Miami Ave, South Cape Properties LLC Haffner Michael; 05/2021. $225,000

8 Misty Lane, Armstrong Joan M Est Knight Christine; 05/2021. $225,000

88 Brucker Drive, Diorio Nancy J Est Doherty Lucille; 05/2021. $213,303

305 Beechwood Ave, Wyatt Jerry F Exr Madonna Antoinette; 05/2021. $210,000

2711 Weaver Ave, Douglass-Hutton Bonelle J Bertolina Charles A; 05/2021. $175,000

26 E Virginia Ave, Prusinski Henry J Jr Exr Norris Tyler J; 05/2021. $175,000

115 Tomin Ave, Mc Guire Edward Michael Mc Kenna William S; 05/2021. $120,000

291 E Miami Ave, Botello Hugo A Garcia Luengas Flor De Abril; 05/2021. $95,001

900-906 Wissahickon, Gerritt Vanmouik Family Trust Elia Dennis; 05/2021. $75,000

16 E Bates Ave, Elwell And Sheehan Prtnrshp Musmul LLC; 05/2021. $65,000

75 E Hudson Ave, Rishel Dale Adm 75 E Hudson Avenue LLC; 05/2021. $40,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

121 Teal Road, Andre Properties LLC Hornbeck James D Jr; 05/2021. $270,000

1041 Route 47 S, Lomonaco John Stoyanov Marin; 05/2021. $240,000

14 Langford Blvd, Langford Fred Argyris Philip T; 05/2021. $185,000

200 Joffre Ave, Hynes Loretta Garcia-Soto Ilia N; 05/2021. $173,000

108 Cochran St, Mc Gonagle Katherine I Beaman James R; 05/2021. $151,300

72 Siegtown Road, Ay Janet M Markle Stephen 70, $108,500

118 Columbia Ave, Mc Kelvy Thersea Akers Steven; 05/2021. $75,000

681 Dias Creek Road, Peter Scott Fulford Joe S; 05/2021. $45,000

43 Route 47 North, Wilson Mervin E Dupuis Clyde A; 05/2021. $37,500

1525 Route 9 N, Barone Chris Hurley Matthew J; 05/2021. $30,000

43 Route 47 N, Kottmyer Deborah Lee Exr Kottmyer Deborah L; 05/2021. $19,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

900 Kennedy Drive, Lattin Annette G Lindmeier Timothy; 05/2021. $330,000

1403 New York Ave, Spencer James J Adm Carey Victoria; 05/2021. $249,900

307C Allen Drive, Evaristo Maria J Rocks Gerald Jr; 05/2021. $200,000

1205 Surf Ave Un 27, Kubiak Maria Leone Howard Tim; 05/2021. $126,005

1205 Surf Ave, Dgi Ptnrshp Horton Sharon Mary; 05/2021. $125,900

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Peterman Todd Ava-G Properties LLC; 05/2021. $100,000

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 104, Kent Steve Ava-G Properties LLC; 05/2021. $99,000

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 105, Hepner John Ava-G Properties LLC; 05/2021. $99,000

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Chaudhary Arun Ava-G Properties LLC; 05/2021. $78,000

112 E 18th Ave, Zelenkowski Carol Dougherty Linda; 05/2021. $68,500

222 E 17th St, Christensen William Bay Dawn M; 05/2021. $20,000

OCEAN CITY

806 St James Place, Mc Namara George V Streit Robert C Jr; 05/2021. $500,000

4112-14 West Ave, Lilley Sandra Bowe Stephen F; 05/2021. $499,900

913 Pleasure Ave, Madalone Melissa A Clune Alice E; 05/2021. $499,000

217 Haven Ave, Imrisek Donald D D & D Kuzmicz Con LLC; 05/2021. $450,000

708 West Ave Un B, Gieseler Philip Bruder Brian A; 05/2021. $419,000

708 West Ave Un C, Gieseler Philip Feldman Steven Raymond; 05/2021. $409,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 535, Liberati Antoinette M Mc Hugh Thomas J; 05/2021. $395,000

Lot 2 Block 705, Matthews James W Brown Christa L; 05/2021. $340,000

319 Bay Ave, Conner William L Conner William L; 05/2021. $300,000

823 Ocean Drive, Borcky Emanuel W Hurley Kevin Charles; 05/2021. $300,000

3535 Bay Ave, Fillman John W Moren Barbara A; 05/2021. $235,000

719 11th St, Malandra Robert J Guarnaccia Edward P Jr; 05/2021. $222,500

900 Ocean Ave, Lopane Joseph Sammer Peter A; 05/2021. $199,900

870 E 7th St @206, Equity Trust Company Cust Xie Jianqing; 05/2021. $175,000

900 Wesley Ave, Dibattista Anthony Firetto Paul; 05/2021. $125,000

SEA ISLE CITY

126 43rd St East, 126 43Rd St LLC Foy Edward; 05/2021. $1,250,000

25 66th St East Un, Khadilkar Family Lim Prtnrshp Fitzgerald Timothy M; 05/2021. $1,060,000

30 52nd St Un A, Mock William J Jr Young Donald S; 05/2021. $1,024,000

310 42nd Place, Bufalo Barbara 42Nd Place Asso LLC; 05/2021. $950,000

114 93rd St, Ingravallo Vito Trust Leahy James Patrick; 05/2021. $660,000

105 65th St #107, Mc Fadden Edwin J III Enright Marie L; 05/2021. $440,000

4215 Landis Ave Un 102, 4215 Landis Sic LLC Abc Sic LLC; 05/2021. $295,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1731 US Route 9m, Comerca Bank & Trust N A Trust Mascaro Charles D; 05/2021. $345,000

36 Red Oak Drive, Gentilini Mary A Gentilini Francesca; $325,000

255 Tuckahoe Road, Van Drew Jefferson H Jr Barham Mark C; 05/2021. $310,000

117 Bryan Road, Larson Timothy S Iucci Gene; 05/2021. $239,100

14 Bayview Ave, Messer Illene R Fox Zachary; 05/2021. $235,000

2240 Route 50, 2240 Route 50 LLC Markham Christopher C; 05/2021. $195,000

123 Reading Ave, Wislon Jane D Bruursema Kristin; 05/2021. $190,000

20 Bank Road, Smith Allen William Glanfield David; 05/2021. $94,000

WILDWOOD

313 E Glenwood Ave, Esea LLC Sunflower Holdings LLC; 05/2021. $1,500,000

3010 New Jersey Ave, Equity Communications L P Vertical Bridge Towers III LLC; 05/2021. $1,200,000

126 E Hildreth Ave, Evers Raymond J Bab126 LLC; 05/2021. $580,750

107 E Bennett Ave, Bonetti Eugene G Dokmanian Shamiram; 05/2021. $556,000

5300Lake Road Un 201, Klauder Gerard J Bcs At The Shore LLC; 05/2021. $516,000

1500 Ocean Ave, Mc Clatchy Maureen A Hueber Erin; 05/2021. $505,000

301 E Pine Ave Un 1D, Genzel George Mattingly Russell Alan; 05/2021. $450,000

2703 Atlantic Ave, Riddle James Jr White Marcel; 05/2021. $445,100

116 E Hand Ave, Castore Ralph J Latini Michael V; 05/2021. $445,000

4506 Atlantic Ave, Munyon Elber B Djb4506 LLC; 05/2021. $425,000

WILDWOOD CREST

305 E Nashville Ave, Kelley Kimberly Ann Trust Cardaci Gregory S; 05/2021. $93,750

6109 Atlantic Ave, Graiff Family Limited Ptnrshp Dartmouth Group LLC; 05/2021. $3,600,000

5611 Atlantic Ave/411 E Lavender Road, Pipitone Adamo Azsafari Hotels LLC; 05/2021. $1,830,000

5610 Ocean Ave, Pipitone Adam Sr Azsafari Hotels LLC; 05/2021. $1,570,000

400 E Louisville Ave, Astone Patrick Brian Trust Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 05/2021. $967,000

116 Farragut Road, Varner Philip T Durante Richard G; 05/2021. $890,100

402 E Buttercup Road, Pipitone Adamo Sr Azsafari Hotels LLC; 05/2021. $770,000

106 E Lavender Road, Vanzijl P Sean Scarnici Emilio; 05/2021. $700,000

206 E St Louis Ave, Durante Richard G Voisard Adam; 05/2021. $700,000

5717 Lake Road, Dumbleton Miles Curtis Sobon Matthew; 05/2021. $599,000

408 Farragut Road Un 201, Ppl 201 LLC Donnelly Edward; 05/2021. $569,900

207A E Sweet-Briar Road, Stinsman James J Steiner Christopher; 05/2021. $235,000

8401 Atlantic Ave, D’Angelo Jerry Serenity Properties Inc; 05/2021. $220,000

128 E Rosemary Road, Mauro Peter G Knoll Daniel Joseph; 05/2021. $185,000

8200 Atlantic Ave Un 6, Tiny Pine Crest LLC Wildwood Strand LLC; 05/2021. $98,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

