Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1 Mechanic St Unit 402, Zakrzewski James S Quirindongo Carmona Rose M N; 10/25/21. $181,450
621 Seminole Ave, Jonuzi Michael M Lawrence H Leonard/Exr; 10/27/21. $200,000
ATLANTIC CITY
27 Annapolis Ave Unit B2, Mccauley Andrea R Santore Steven; 10/18/21. $72,500
1928 Mckinley Ave, Us Blessed Home Llc Ssm Group Llc; 10/18/21. $80,000
803 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd Cason Derek Cason Louise/Exrx; 10/18/21. $114,000
1 Sloop Court, Jackson Shade Melissa Aruanno Darrell/Exr; 10/18/21. $130,000
109 N Raleigh Ave, Uddin Shala Hossain Md Farook; 10/18/21. $160,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2412-2, Tsai May R Winner Meredith; 10/18/21. $178,000
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 2112, Ressa Philip P Damm Edward J/Exr; 10/18/21. $330,000
2834 Atlantic Ave, 511 Mcmanus William Wong Matthew K; 10/19/21. $50,000
651 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Traders Real Estate 651 Llc Atlantic City Rental Llc; 10/19/21. $130,000
3851 Boardwalk #1806, Leo Giuseppe Baranova Margarita; 10/19/21. $135,000
12 Sextant Drive, Stankovic Vladana Houseknecht David; 10/19/21. $172,750
1515 Boardwalk #2406, Qin Luqi Fish Gene; 10/20/21. $75,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 604, Ortiz Wilberto Wong Kenneth; 10/20/21. $80,000
101 S Plaza #514, Linfante Andrew Rovner Robert A; 10/20/21. $90,000
44 N Raleigh Ave, Mazza Anthony Chen Ying Q; 10/20/21. $160,000
28 Born Terrace, Premier Industries Llc R And Family Hold Llc; 10/21/21. $38,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 504, Tsien Julia Cortney Michelle K Onuffer; 10/21/21. $75,000
165 Westminster Ave, 161 163 Westminster Llc Center City Prop Llc; 10/21/21. $79,000
322 N Tennessee Ave, Bhuiyan Siraj Ehsan Abdullah; 10/21/21. $175,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2709-1, Distefano Frank Wendy Dale Rothstein Rev Tr; 10/21/21. $179,000
450 Connecticut Ave, Rodier Thomas M Clayton Mark; 10/21/21. $185,000
108 S Montpelier Unit #222, Capulli Graziano/Atty Tartaglia Donna; 10/22/21. $35,000
153 Westminster Ave, Bl 51 Qozf Llc Schultz John; 10/22/21. $73,000
122 S New York Ave, Bl 51 Qozf Llc Schultz John; 10/22/21. $350,000
BRIGANTINE
840 W Shore Drive, Spadel Paul T Knee Jason; 10/14/21. $775,000
4224 W Brigantine Ave Unit 3, Hesford Nancy K Manz John C; 10/15/21. $153,500
4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 212, Shample Beth A Mazurek Richard; 10/15/21. $239,900
13 Lafayette Place, Loke Michael S Goldfarb Neil I; 10/15/21. $321,500
14 Ontario Dr Unit A, Lawall Kenneth Baum Christopher George; 10/15/21. $325,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
439 Weymouth Road, Howell Christina Danenhower Karl H Sr; 10/18/21. $250,000
675 Cains Mill Road, Richard S Robinson Sr And Bettie J Robinson Rev Liv Tr Baldwin Melissa; 10/25/21. $238,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
69 Marshall Drive, Fiorentino Diego Fellizar Lina L; 10/01/21. $540,000
409 Glenn Ave, Fiorentino Anthony Previti Michael P; 10/18/21. $350,000
86 Robert Best Road, Difranco John Rodriguez Javier Martinez; 10/19/21. $235,000
109 Explorer Lane, Scanny Michael J Sharpe Robert J Jr/Ind&Admr; 10/19/21. $269,000
7060 English Creek Ave, Hall Bennie J Brick John G; 10/19/21. $274,000
1 Fairfax Road, Ali Azmat Johns Terrence M; 10/19/21. $340,000
8 Primrose Circle, Amin Rosa Brown Lorraine; 10/19/21. $440,000
107 Cardinal Road, Conahan Joseph Higbee Gary R; 10/20/21. $210,000
117 Explorer Lane, Nistico Peter Michael Patel Pankaj; 10/20/21. $220,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
12 Club Place, Mcintire Mary C Pezzino Vera Lynn; 10/18/21. $94,900
222 S New York Road, Dewechter Adam Ricciardi Joseph A; 10/18/21. $215,000
348 Maria Loretta Lane, Poplawski Seth Dakota Zheng Binbin; 10/18/21. $301,000
440 Turnbridge Drive, Schaaf Gregory Siman Maureen P; 10/18/21. $430,000
36 Meadow Ridge Road, Dragonetti Laurena Gurlea Alexander P; 10/19/21. $85,900
6 Northampton Road, Geraci Joseph Russo Nicholas J; 10/19/21. $310,000
215 N Mannheim Ave, Conway Jason Curt Mottola Gary; 10/20/21. $72,500
219 N Mannheim Ave, Conway Jason Curt Tanglewood Llc; 10/20/21. $72,500
158 Rumson Drive, Khan Baderkareem Good Brian J; 10/20/21. $117,000
257 Mattix Run, Sullivan Thomas Robert Young Debra B; 10/20/21. $137,000
441 Liebig Ave, Palusky Virginia Rumbas Peter W; 10/20/21. $799,000
905 Stepping Stone Lane, Stewart Matthew Mckeon Andrew; 10/21/21. $50,000
906 Stepping Stone Lane, Stewart Nicholas Emerald Meadows Llc; 10/21/21. $50,000
375 N New York Ave, Mdp 13 Llc Adams Justin R; 10/21/21. $55,000
195 Meadow Ridge Road, Fenwick Joshua Alveraz Manuel A; 10/21/21. $82,000
506 Fourth Ave, Halo Homebuyers Llc Njpa Homes Llc; 10/21/21. $106,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2510 Cottonwood Court, Rehani Laith Bitar George; 10/19/21. $20,000
4422 Yorktown Place, Bitar George Rehani Laith; 10/19/21. $40,000
7414 Fourth Ave, Kegney Kevin J Mcgowan Jason Anthony; 10/19/21. $400,000
47 Meadow Circle, Foglia Patricia Maria Bellini Barbara; 10/20/21. $260,000
2732 Mimosa Court, Small Jasmin Chopra Gurcharan S; 10/21/21. $58,000
6703 Weymouth Road, Hanjra Sultan H Gulig Stacy; 10/21/21. $150,000
4933 Black Horse Pike, Maiorino Michael Farrell John E III/Exr; 10/21/21. $240,000
6137 Holly St, Destefani Richard A Pieper Gary; 10/21/21. $257,000
HAMMONTON
50-U Michael Road, Angello Samuel,-3rd Tonczyczyn Timothy; 10/27/21. $135,000
70 Route 206, Tractor Monarch Llc Aden Brook Holdings II Llc; 10/28/21. $5,725,000
MARGATE
9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 237, Berger Carolyn L Stankiewicz Stephen W Jr; 10/28/21. $184,500
9 N Rumson Ave, Davco Construction Inc John D Czapla And Marianna Czapla Joint Rev Tr; 10/28/21. $2,100,000
28 N Granville Ave, Ellenbogen Marc Weinman Sidney; 10/29/21. $550,000
VENTNOR
4800 Boardwalk Unit 1704, Zaidel Moshe Sesholtz Richard; 10/22/21. $362,900
20 N Rosborough Ave #B, Hoff Dianne L Feldman Alex; 10/22/21. $519,000
5510 Marshall Ave Unit V7, Donlevie Francis X Kirsch Randy; 10/26/21. $77,000
105 S Marion Ave, Kushlan Paula Friedman Siegel Kate; 10/26/21. $640,790
Cape May County
AVALON
169 18th St, Chadwick Mark Depedro John; 10/2021. $2,495,000
266 42nd St, Weathers Roseann Clever Wingnuts LLC; 10/2021. $1,650,000
CAPE MAY
1307 Idaho Ave, L A Pray Builders Inc Conrad Frank E; 10/2021. $1,795,000
1045 Cape May Ave, Faralli Pamela R Trus Kandemir Can John; 10/2021. $1,411,000
10 North St, Price Irene Uffleman Daniel; 10/2021. $1,400,000
1133 Ohio Ave, Mueller Garry Snowden Steven L; 10/2021. $999,000
1042 Michigan Ave, Lagos Charles J Brew Gerard; 10/2021. $875,000
1351A Ohio Ave, Williams Robert W Simonis Martine; 10/2021. $535,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
2365 Route 47, Horin Nicholas T Young Michael Harry; 10/2021. $399,900
7 Barbers Lane, Yacoub Monnir Karlberg Louis Jr; 10/2021. $330,000
22 Christophers Way, Barber Lauren M Willuski Zachary J; 10/2021. $105,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
142 Woodland Ave, Imhof Joseph Walker Ryan A; 10/2021. $316,000
300 E Raleigh Ave #204, Mikulewicz Joseph B Mackaronis George; 10/2021. $308,000
131 W Bates Ave, Schlosbon Robert Sessa Melanie; 10/2021. $299,000
103 Jennifer Lane, 103 Jennifer Lane LLC Omair Kaleena; 10/2021. $265,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
30 Swainton Goshen Road, Turner Florence Emily Roomnroof LLC; 10/2021. $100,000
1146 Golf Club Road, Middle Twp Shore Club LLC; 10/2021. $78,300
205 Cochran St, Middle Twp Bocchicchio Louis M; 10/2021. $70,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
417 E 19th Ave #214, Broviak Leslie Genovese Wayne P Trust; 10/2021. $235,400
117-119 E 14th Ave, Kiker Jeanna M Hennessy Jamie J; 10/2021. $224,777
300 Ocean Ave #107, Carson Elisha Cole Irene; 10/2021. $175,000
OCEAN CITY
928 Haven Ave, Delsordo Alexander N Iliadis Steve; 10/2021. $400,000
33549 Bay Ave, Kirsch Thomas Koldhoff Michael W; 10/2021. $259,900
938 Bay Ave #F, Paone Mary Jane D Nedin James Edward; 10/2021. $235,000
5204 Bay Ave, Carroll Maryellen Carroll Maryellen; 10/2021. $141,755
840 Ocean Ave #12, Briglia Jesse J Carroll John; 10/2021. $100,000
840 Ocean Ave #23, Briglia Regina A Haywood Robert K; 10/2021. $100,000
840 Ocean Ave #27, Briglia Jesse J Haywood Robert K; 10/2021. $100,000
807 E 8th St, Vermont Blessing LLC Smith Joanna; 10/2021. $73,000
4560 Asbury Ave, Vergare Michael J Bertman John P Jr; 10/2021. $2,600,000
29 Bay Road, Oteri Stephen Fisher Robert; 10/2021. $2,560,000
916 Delancey Place, Cosgrove John E Trus Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 10/2021. $1,850,000
SEA ISLE CITY
134 50th St West, Keidat Kathleen R Friend Derrick M; 10/2021. $1,200,000
8305 E Landis Ave, Mischke Ruth Argiro Ann Marie; 10/2021. $999,999
6300 Landis Ave, Roke Patricia D Patterson Leah; 10/2021. $729,000
4602 Central Ave #A, Ramell Kathryn M Rothberg Chad K; 10/2021. $715,000
STONE HARBOR
301 114th St, Charles St Dev LLC Campisi Stephanie A; 10/2021. $3,600,000 1
130 107th St, 30 107th St LLC Niekelski Jefferey J;10/2021. $3,199,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
7 Lake Corson Lane, Mc Caffrey Hugh Steinbronn George Jr; 10/2021. $440,000
43 Klains Lane, Sheppard Joseph Kelley Thomas F; 10/2021. $410,000
24 Mockingbird Lane, Kramer Debra S Millevoi Kyle; 10/2021. $353,000
71 Cedar Ave, Millevoi Kyle Millevoi Kenneth; 10/2021. $210,000
WEST CAPE MAY
Lot 3 Block 55, Oleksiak Elizabeth Kealy Charles J; 10/2021. $500,000
523 Broadway, Friedrich Stephen J Exr 523 Broadway LLC; 10/2021. $725,000
WILDWOOD
123-21 W Andrews Ave, Cisneros Monica Rudofsky Randy James; 10/2021. $331,500
205 E Magnolia Ave, Fenerty Guy Heintz David Otto; 10/2021. $319,900
309 E Hildreth Ave, Sea Kist On The Beach LLC Hummel Jason; 10/2021. $254,900
WILDWOOD CREST
734 W Glenwood Ave, Olson Gary C Simpson Ben; 10/2021. $285,000
9401 New Jersey Ave, Miller Kenneth N Kowalik Steven R; 10/2021. $650,000
411 E Morning Glory Road, De Maria Richard A Jr Casamassa Patricia Ann; 10/2021. $575,000
Cumberland County
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1742 Main St Apts A-B, 10/26/2021, $125,000
1611 North Ave, 10/27/2021, $80,800
7814 David Place, 10/29/2021, $20,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
106 Grandview Drive, 10/28/2021, $219,000
435 Greenwich Road, 10/29/2021, $160,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
187 Main St, 10/20/2021, $45,000
283 Newport Road, 10/25/2021, $230,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
153 High St, 10/19/2021, $150,000
193 Main St, 10/20/2021, $115,000
124 Newell Road, 10/21/2021, $230,000
MILLVILLE
703 D St, 10/21/2021, $160,000
522 N 9th S, 10/21/2021, $160,000
422 Val Lane, 10/21/2021, $275,000
223 E Main St, 10/21/2021, $285,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
80 Colonial Terrace, 10/27/2021, $280,000
10 Button Mill Road, 10/28/2021, $60,000
244 Old Deerfield Pike, 10/29/2021, $230,000
VINELAND
1964 E Oak Road, 10/18/2021, $175,000
743 S Valley Ave, 10/18/2021, $180,000
1185 E Sherman Ave, 10/18/2021, $250,000
3570 Isabel Road, 10/18/2021, $325,000
1541 South East Ave, 10/19/2021, $140,000
Southern Ocean Co.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP 25 Tradewinds Ave; 9/2021. $475,605
33 Black Bear Drive; 9/2021. $476,880
15 Black Bear Drive; 9/2021. $478,865
15 Medford Court; 9/2021. $479,000
20 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $480,865
3 Medford Court; 9/2021. $491,290
12 Medford Court; 9/2021. $497,625
10 Melissa Drive; 9/2021. $505,000
46 Aurora Circle; 9/2021. $529,155
2 Fullrigger Ave; 9/2021. $560,000
208 Newark Road South; 9/2021. $575,000
11 Creekview Road; 9/2021. $665,000
306 Bay Shore Drive; 9/2021. $760,000
117 Clifton Road; 9/2021. $975,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
95 Heatherington Court; 9/2021. $629,744
18 Holbrooke Drive; 9/2021. $630,000
826 Forepeak Drive; 9/2021. $637,000
4 Penn Place; 9/2021. $640,000
307 Richard Road; 9/2021. $640,000
25 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $643,974
830 Ensign Drive; 9/2021. $660,000
33 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $702,501
12 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $770,000
1403 Kalae Drive; 9/2021. $800,000
215 Capstan Drive; 9/2021. $849,000
1220 Orlando Drive; 9/2021. $860,000
1110 Uranus Court; 9/2021. $888,000
908 Shenandoah Drive; 9/2021. $899,000
1329 Laurel Blvd; 9/2021. $1,020,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
99 Briarwood Drive; 9/2021. $221,500
117 Valley Forge Drive; 9/2021. $225,000
114 Jarsebowski Way; 9/2021. $240,000
427 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $245,000
21 Lake Huron Drive; 9/2021. $245,000
26 South Los Angeles Drive; 9/2021. $246,000
15 Pelican Lane; 9/2021. $250,000
858 Center St; 9/2021. $260,000
936 Center St; 9/2021. $260,000
9 Reef Lane; 9/2021. $265,000
12 Demaret Court; 9/2021. $270,000
46 Lake Superior Drive; 9/2021. $279,000
301 West Calabreeze Way; 9/2021. $285,000
8 Snead Court; 9/2021. $289,000
37 Ivy Creek Drive; 9/2021. $299,000
10 Rosemont Lane; 9/2021. $305,000
111 Mountain Lake Road; 9/2021. $310,000
10 Kansas Road; 9/2021. $312,000
23 Jeffrey Drive; 9/2021. $325,000
35 Ivy Creek Drive; 9/2021. $325,000
14 W Susquehanna Drive; 9/2021. $330,000
11 West Delaware Drive; 9/2021. $330,000
5 Champions Drive; 9/2021. $345,000
129 Leitz Blvd; 9/2021. $349,900
19 Sherwood Drive; 9/2021. $352,500
18 Sycamore Drive; 9/2021. $360,000
136 North Spinnaker Drive; 9/2021. $370,000
339 Harbourtown Blvd; 9/2021. $370,000
20 Hillcrest Lane; 9/2021. $370,000
699 Nugentown Road; 9/2021. $383,000
25 South Dayton Drive; 9/2021. $420,000
8 North Binnacle Drive; 9/2021. $445,000
3 Cranbury Lake Drive; 9/2021. $495,000
198 Willets Ave; 9/2021. $505,000
119 South Commodore Drive; 9/2021. $522,500
16 South Spinnaker Drive; 9/2021. $525,000
20 South Burgee Drive; 9/2021. $560,000
1395 Radio Road; 9/2021. $575,000
36 Kansas Road; 9/2021. $580,000
280 Country Club Blvd; 9/2021. $630,000
698 Route 9; 9/2021. $649,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
61 Tiller Drive; 9/2021. $309,000
34 Bay Pkwy; 9/2021. $325,000
305 Fifth St; 9/2021. $326,000
66 Main St; 9/2021. $345,000
86 Adriatic Ave; 9/2021. $359,000
37 Eagleswood Drive; 9/2021. $390,000
37 Grand Bay Harbor Way; 9/2021. $395,000
3 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $395,000
9 Long John Silver Way; 9/2021. $397,000
20 Pennsylvania Ave; 9/2021. $400,000
32 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $405,000
582 Martin Road; 9/2021. $410,000
15 Davey Jones Way; 9/2021. $411,500
102 Stillwater Road; 9/2021. $415,000
6 Lavallette Lane; 9/2021. $429,000
5 Athena Way; 9/2021. $460,000
7 Millstone Way; 9/2021. $465,000
2 Lavallette Ln; 9/2021. $470,000
3 Brielle Ct; 9/2021. $486,000
20 Belmar Blvd; 9/2021. $495,000
91 Brigantine Blvd; 9/2021. $495,000
147 Bayville Way; 9/2021. $500,000
56 Pancoast Road; 9/2021. $515,000
62 Oak Knoll Road; 9/2021. $550,000
1048 Norwood Ave; 9/2021. $699,952
107 Stillwater Road; 9/2021. $760,000
8 Point Road; 9/2021. $855,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
5 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $521,490
16 Perkins Lane; 9/2021. $525,000
133 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $528,105
19 Mulberry Drive; 9/2021. $530,000
399 Golfview Drive; 9/2021. $530,000
1158 Beach Lane; 9/2021. $530,000
1 Corliss Way; 9/2021. $530,545
63 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $532,990
989 Buccaneer Lane; 9/2021. $535,400
9 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $540,490
229 Laurel Court; 9/2021. $549,900
52 Nancy Drive; 9/2021. $550,000
62 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $550,990
138 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $567,335
683 Cutter Lane; 9/2021. $600,000
125 Evelyn Drive; 9/2021. $649,900
49 Frank Drive; 9/2021. $690,000
6 Little Court; 9/2021. $695,000
134 Bernard Drive; 9/2021. $699,900
55 Patty Lane; 9/2021. $700,000
2973 Middle Road & 1534 Route 539; 9/2021. $700,000
13 Longworth Court; 9/2021. $715,000
233 Kristine Ave; 9/2021. $725,000
136 Alan Drive; 9/2021. $737,000
28 Warren Court; 9/2021. $805,660
365 Yeoman Road; 9/2021. $815,000
