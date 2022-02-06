 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1 Mechanic St Unit 402, Zakrzewski James S Quirindongo Carmona Rose M N; 10/25/21. $181,450

621 Seminole Ave, Jonuzi Michael M Lawrence H Leonard/Exr; 10/27/21. $200,000

ATLANTIC CITY

27 Annapolis Ave Unit B2, Mccauley Andrea R Santore Steven; 10/18/21. $72,500

1928 Mckinley Ave, Us Blessed Home Llc Ssm Group Llc; 10/18/21. $80,000

803 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd Cason Derek Cason Louise/Exrx; 10/18/21. $114,000

1 Sloop Court, Jackson Shade Melissa Aruanno Darrell/Exr; 10/18/21. $130,000

109 N Raleigh Ave, Uddin Shala Hossain Md Farook; 10/18/21. $160,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2412-2, Tsai May R Winner Meredith; 10/18/21. $178,000

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 2112, Ressa Philip P Damm Edward J/Exr; 10/18/21. $330,000

2834 Atlantic Ave, 511 Mcmanus William Wong Matthew K; 10/19/21. $50,000

651 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Traders Real Estate 651 Llc Atlantic City Rental Llc; 10/19/21. $130,000

3851 Boardwalk #1806, Leo Giuseppe Baranova Margarita; 10/19/21. $135,000

12 Sextant Drive, Stankovic Vladana Houseknecht David; 10/19/21. $172,750

1515 Boardwalk #2406, Qin Luqi Fish Gene; 10/20/21. $75,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 604, Ortiz Wilberto Wong Kenneth; 10/20/21. $80,000

101 S Plaza #514, Linfante Andrew Rovner Robert A; 10/20/21. $90,000

44 N Raleigh Ave, Mazza Anthony Chen Ying Q; 10/20/21. $160,000

28 Born Terrace, Premier Industries Llc R And Family Hold Llc; 10/21/21. $38,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 504, Tsien Julia Cortney Michelle K Onuffer; 10/21/21. $75,000

165 Westminster Ave, 161 163 Westminster Llc Center City Prop Llc; 10/21/21. $79,000

322 N Tennessee Ave, Bhuiyan Siraj Ehsan Abdullah; 10/21/21. $175,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2709-1, Distefano Frank Wendy Dale Rothstein Rev Tr; 10/21/21. $179,000

450 Connecticut Ave, Rodier Thomas M Clayton Mark; 10/21/21. $185,000

108 S Montpelier Unit #222, Capulli Graziano/Atty Tartaglia Donna; 10/22/21. $35,000

153 Westminster Ave, Bl 51 Qozf Llc Schultz John; 10/22/21. $73,000

122 S New York Ave, Bl 51 Qozf Llc Schultz John; 10/22/21. $350,000

BRIGANTINE

840 W Shore Drive, Spadel Paul T Knee Jason; 10/14/21. $775,000

4224 W Brigantine Ave Unit 3, Hesford Nancy K Manz John C; 10/15/21. $153,500

4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 212, Shample Beth A Mazurek Richard; 10/15/21. $239,900

13 Lafayette Place, Loke Michael S Goldfarb Neil I; 10/15/21. $321,500

14 Ontario Dr Unit A, Lawall Kenneth Baum Christopher George; 10/15/21. $325,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

439 Weymouth Road, Howell Christina Danenhower Karl H Sr; 10/18/21. $250,000

675 Cains Mill Road, Richard S Robinson Sr And Bettie J Robinson Rev Liv Tr Baldwin Melissa; 10/25/21. $238,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

69 Marshall Drive, Fiorentino Diego Fellizar Lina L; 10/01/21. $540,000

409 Glenn Ave, Fiorentino Anthony Previti Michael P; 10/18/21. $350,000

86 Robert Best Road, Difranco John Rodriguez Javier Martinez; 10/19/21. $235,000

109 Explorer Lane, Scanny Michael J Sharpe Robert J Jr/Ind&Admr; 10/19/21. $269,000

7060 English Creek Ave, Hall Bennie J Brick John G; 10/19/21. $274,000

1 Fairfax Road, Ali Azmat Johns Terrence M; 10/19/21. $340,000

8 Primrose Circle, Amin Rosa Brown Lorraine; 10/19/21. $440,000

107 Cardinal Road, Conahan Joseph Higbee Gary R; 10/20/21. $210,000

117 Explorer Lane, Nistico Peter Michael Patel Pankaj; 10/20/21. $220,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

12 Club Place, Mcintire Mary C Pezzino Vera Lynn; 10/18/21. $94,900

222 S New York Road, Dewechter Adam Ricciardi Joseph A; 10/18/21. $215,000

348 Maria Loretta Lane, Poplawski Seth Dakota Zheng Binbin; 10/18/21. $301,000

440 Turnbridge Drive, Schaaf Gregory Siman Maureen P; 10/18/21. $430,000

36 Meadow Ridge Road, Dragonetti Laurena Gurlea Alexander P; 10/19/21. $85,900

6 Northampton Road, Geraci Joseph Russo Nicholas J; 10/19/21. $310,000

215 N Mannheim Ave, Conway Jason Curt Mottola Gary; 10/20/21. $72,500

219 N Mannheim Ave, Conway Jason Curt Tanglewood Llc; 10/20/21. $72,500

158 Rumson Drive, Khan Baderkareem Good Brian J; 10/20/21. $117,000

257 Mattix Run, Sullivan Thomas Robert Young Debra B; 10/20/21. $137,000

441 Liebig Ave, Palusky Virginia Rumbas Peter W; 10/20/21. $799,000

905 Stepping Stone Lane, Stewart Matthew Mckeon Andrew; 10/21/21. $50,000

906 Stepping Stone Lane, Stewart Nicholas Emerald Meadows Llc; 10/21/21. $50,000

375 N New York Ave, Mdp 13 Llc Adams Justin R; 10/21/21. $55,000

195 Meadow Ridge Road, Fenwick Joshua Alveraz Manuel A; 10/21/21. $82,000

506 Fourth Ave, Halo Homebuyers Llc Njpa Homes Llc; 10/21/21. $106,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2510 Cottonwood Court, Rehani Laith Bitar George; 10/19/21. $20,000

4422 Yorktown Place, Bitar George Rehani Laith; 10/19/21. $40,000

7414 Fourth Ave, Kegney Kevin J Mcgowan Jason Anthony; 10/19/21. $400,000

47 Meadow Circle, Foglia Patricia Maria Bellini Barbara; 10/20/21. $260,000

2732 Mimosa Court, Small Jasmin Chopra Gurcharan S; 10/21/21. $58,000

6703 Weymouth Road, Hanjra Sultan H Gulig Stacy; 10/21/21. $150,000

4933 Black Horse Pike, Maiorino Michael Farrell John E III/Exr; 10/21/21. $240,000

6137 Holly St, Destefani Richard A Pieper Gary; 10/21/21. $257,000

HAMMONTON

50-U Michael Road, Angello Samuel,-3rd Tonczyczyn Timothy; 10/27/21. $135,000

70 Route 206, Tractor Monarch Llc Aden Brook Holdings II Llc; 10/28/21. $5,725,000

MARGATE

9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 237, Berger Carolyn L Stankiewicz Stephen W Jr; 10/28/21. $184,500

9 N Rumson Ave, Davco Construction Inc John D Czapla And Marianna Czapla Joint Rev Tr; 10/28/21. $2,100,000

28 N Granville Ave, Ellenbogen Marc Weinman Sidney; 10/29/21. $550,000

VENTNOR

4800 Boardwalk Unit 1704, Zaidel Moshe Sesholtz Richard; 10/22/21. $362,900

20 N Rosborough Ave #B, Hoff Dianne L Feldman Alex; 10/22/21. $519,000

5510 Marshall Ave Unit V7, Donlevie Francis X Kirsch Randy; 10/26/21. $77,000

105 S Marion Ave, Kushlan Paula Friedman Siegel Kate; 10/26/21. $640,790

Cape May County

AVALON

169 18th St, Chadwick Mark Depedro John; 10/2021. $2,495,000

266 42nd St, Weathers Roseann Clever Wingnuts LLC; 10/2021. $1,650,000

CAPE MAY

1307 Idaho Ave, L A Pray Builders Inc Conrad Frank E; 10/2021. $1,795,000

1045 Cape May Ave, Faralli Pamela R Trus Kandemir Can John; 10/2021. $1,411,000

10 North St, Price Irene Uffleman Daniel; 10/2021. $1,400,000

1133 Ohio Ave, Mueller Garry Snowden Steven L; 10/2021. $999,000

1042 Michigan Ave, Lagos Charles J Brew Gerard; 10/2021. $875,000

1351A Ohio Ave, Williams Robert W Simonis Martine; 10/2021. $535,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

2365 Route 47, Horin Nicholas T Young Michael Harry; 10/2021. $399,900

7 Barbers Lane, Yacoub Monnir Karlberg Louis Jr; 10/2021. $330,000

22 Christophers Way, Barber Lauren M Willuski Zachary J; 10/2021. $105,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

142 Woodland Ave, Imhof Joseph Walker Ryan A; 10/2021. $316,000

300 E Raleigh Ave #204, Mikulewicz Joseph B Mackaronis George; 10/2021. $308,000

131 W Bates Ave, Schlosbon Robert Sessa Melanie; 10/2021. $299,000

103 Jennifer Lane, 103 Jennifer Lane LLC Omair Kaleena; 10/2021. $265,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

30 Swainton Goshen Road, Turner Florence Emily Roomnroof LLC; 10/2021. $100,000

1146 Golf Club Road, Middle Twp Shore Club LLC; 10/2021. $78,300

205 Cochran St, Middle Twp Bocchicchio Louis M; 10/2021. $70,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

417 E 19th Ave #214, Broviak Leslie Genovese Wayne P Trust; 10/2021. $235,400

117-119 E 14th Ave, Kiker Jeanna M Hennessy Jamie J; 10/2021. $224,777

300 Ocean Ave #107, Carson Elisha Cole Irene; 10/2021. $175,000

OCEAN CITY

928 Haven Ave, Delsordo Alexander N Iliadis Steve; 10/2021. $400,000

33549 Bay Ave, Kirsch Thomas Koldhoff Michael W; 10/2021. $259,900

938 Bay Ave #F, Paone Mary Jane D Nedin James Edward; 10/2021. $235,000

5204 Bay Ave, Carroll Maryellen Carroll Maryellen; 10/2021. $141,755

840 Ocean Ave #12, Briglia Jesse J Carroll John; 10/2021. $100,000

840 Ocean Ave #23, Briglia Regina A Haywood Robert K; 10/2021. $100,000

840 Ocean Ave #27, Briglia Jesse J Haywood Robert K; 10/2021. $100,000

807 E 8th St, Vermont Blessing LLC Smith Joanna; 10/2021. $73,000

4560 Asbury Ave, Vergare Michael J Bertman John P Jr; 10/2021. $2,600,000

29 Bay Road, Oteri Stephen Fisher Robert; 10/2021. $2,560,000

916 Delancey Place, Cosgrove John E Trus Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 10/2021. $1,850,000

SEA ISLE CITY

134 50th St West, Keidat Kathleen R Friend Derrick M; 10/2021. $1,200,000

8305 E Landis Ave, Mischke Ruth Argiro Ann Marie; 10/2021. $999,999

6300 Landis Ave, Roke Patricia D Patterson Leah; 10/2021. $729,000

4602 Central Ave #A, Ramell Kathryn M Rothberg Chad K; 10/2021. $715,000

STONE HARBOR

301 114th St, Charles St Dev LLC Campisi Stephanie A; 10/2021. $3,600,000 1

130 107th St, 30 107th St LLC Niekelski Jefferey J;10/2021. $3,199,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

7 Lake Corson Lane, Mc Caffrey Hugh Steinbronn George Jr; 10/2021. $440,000

43 Klains Lane, Sheppard Joseph Kelley Thomas F; 10/2021. $410,000

24 Mockingbird Lane, Kramer Debra S Millevoi Kyle; 10/2021. $353,000

71 Cedar Ave, Millevoi Kyle Millevoi Kenneth; 10/2021. $210,000

WEST CAPE MAY

Lot 3 Block 55, Oleksiak Elizabeth Kealy Charles J; 10/2021. $500,000

523 Broadway, Friedrich Stephen J Exr 523 Broadway LLC; 10/2021. $725,000

WILDWOOD

123-21 W Andrews Ave, Cisneros Monica Rudofsky Randy James; 10/2021. $331,500

205 E Magnolia Ave, Fenerty Guy Heintz David Otto; 10/2021. $319,900

309 E Hildreth Ave, Sea Kist On The Beach LLC Hummel Jason; 10/2021. $254,900

WILDWOOD CREST

734 W Glenwood Ave, Olson Gary C Simpson Ben; 10/2021. $285,000

9401 New Jersey Ave, Miller Kenneth N Kowalik Steven R; 10/2021. $650,000

411 E Morning Glory Road, De Maria Richard A Jr Casamassa Patricia Ann; 10/2021. $575,000

Cumberland County

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1742 Main St Apts A-B, 10/26/2021, $125,000

1611 North Ave, 10/27/2021, $80,800

7814 David Place, 10/29/2021, $20,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

106 Grandview Drive, 10/28/2021, $219,000

435 Greenwich Road, 10/29/2021, $160,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

187 Main St, 10/20/2021, $45,000

283 Newport Road, 10/25/2021, $230,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

153 High St, 10/19/2021, $150,000

193 Main St, 10/20/2021, $115,000

124 Newell Road, 10/21/2021, $230,000

MILLVILLE

703 D St, 10/21/2021, $160,000

522 N 9th S, 10/21/2021, $160,000

422 Val Lane, 10/21/2021, $275,000

223 E Main St, 10/21/2021, $285,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

80 Colonial Terrace, 10/27/2021, $280,000

10 Button Mill Road, 10/28/2021, $60,000

244 Old Deerfield Pike, 10/29/2021, $230,000

VINELAND

1964 E Oak Road, 10/18/2021, $175,000

743 S Valley Ave, 10/18/2021, $180,000

1185 E Sherman Ave, 10/18/2021, $250,000

3570 Isabel Road, 10/18/2021, $325,000

1541 South East Ave, 10/19/2021, $140,000

Southern Ocean Co.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP 25 Tradewinds Ave; 9/2021. $475,605

33 Black Bear Drive; 9/2021. $476,880

15 Black Bear Drive; 9/2021. $478,865

15 Medford Court; 9/2021. $479,000

20 Cougar Lane; 9/2021. $480,865

3 Medford Court; 9/2021. $491,290

12 Medford Court; 9/2021. $497,625

10 Melissa Drive; 9/2021. $505,000

46 Aurora Circle; 9/2021. $529,155

2 Fullrigger Ave; 9/2021. $560,000

208 Newark Road South; 9/2021. $575,000

11 Creekview Road; 9/2021. $665,000

306 Bay Shore Drive; 9/2021. $760,000

117 Clifton Road; 9/2021. $975,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

95 Heatherington Court; 9/2021. $629,744

18 Holbrooke Drive; 9/2021. $630,000

826 Forepeak Drive; 9/2021. $637,000

4 Penn Place; 9/2021. $640,000

307 Richard Road; 9/2021. $640,000

25 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $643,974

830 Ensign Drive; 9/2021. $660,000

33 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $702,501

12 Ambermist Way; 9/2021. $770,000

1403 Kalae Drive; 9/2021. $800,000

215 Capstan Drive; 9/2021. $849,000

1220 Orlando Drive; 9/2021. $860,000

1110 Uranus Court; 9/2021. $888,000

908 Shenandoah Drive; 9/2021. $899,000

1329 Laurel Blvd; 9/2021. $1,020,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

99 Briarwood Drive; 9/2021. $221,500

117 Valley Forge Drive; 9/2021. $225,000

114 Jarsebowski Way; 9/2021. $240,000

427 National Union Blvd; 9/2021. $245,000

21 Lake Huron Drive; 9/2021. $245,000

26 South Los Angeles Drive; 9/2021. $246,000

15 Pelican Lane; 9/2021. $250,000

858 Center St; 9/2021. $260,000

936 Center St; 9/2021. $260,000

9 Reef Lane; 9/2021. $265,000

12 Demaret Court; 9/2021. $270,000

46 Lake Superior Drive; 9/2021. $279,000

301 West Calabreeze Way; 9/2021. $285,000

8 Snead Court; 9/2021. $289,000

37 Ivy Creek Drive; 9/2021. $299,000

10 Rosemont Lane; 9/2021. $305,000

111 Mountain Lake Road; 9/2021. $310,000

10 Kansas Road; 9/2021. $312,000

23 Jeffrey Drive; 9/2021. $325,000

35 Ivy Creek Drive; 9/2021. $325,000

14 W Susquehanna Drive; 9/2021. $330,000

11 West Delaware Drive; 9/2021. $330,000

5 Champions Drive; 9/2021. $345,000

129 Leitz Blvd; 9/2021. $349,900

19 Sherwood Drive; 9/2021. $352,500

18 Sycamore Drive; 9/2021. $360,000

136 North Spinnaker Drive; 9/2021. $370,000

339 Harbourtown Blvd; 9/2021. $370,000

20 Hillcrest Lane; 9/2021. $370,000

699 Nugentown Road; 9/2021. $383,000

25 South Dayton Drive; 9/2021. $420,000

8 North Binnacle Drive; 9/2021. $445,000

3 Cranbury Lake Drive; 9/2021. $495,000

198 Willets Ave; 9/2021. $505,000

119 South Commodore Drive; 9/2021. $522,500

16 South Spinnaker Drive; 9/2021. $525,000

20 South Burgee Drive; 9/2021. $560,000

1395 Radio Road; 9/2021. $575,000

36 Kansas Road; 9/2021. $580,000

280 Country Club Blvd; 9/2021. $630,000

698 Route 9; 9/2021. $649,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

61 Tiller Drive; 9/2021. $309,000

34 Bay Pkwy; 9/2021. $325,000

305 Fifth St; 9/2021. $326,000

66 Main St; 9/2021. $345,000

86 Adriatic Ave; 9/2021. $359,000

37 Eagleswood Drive; 9/2021. $390,000

37 Grand Bay Harbor Way; 9/2021. $395,000

3 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $395,000

9 Long John Silver Way; 9/2021. $397,000

20 Pennsylvania Ave; 9/2021. $400,000

32 Sea Girt Lane; 9/2021. $405,000

582 Martin Road; 9/2021. $410,000

15 Davey Jones Way; 9/2021. $411,500

102 Stillwater Road; 9/2021. $415,000

6 Lavallette Lane; 9/2021. $429,000

5 Athena Way; 9/2021. $460,000

7 Millstone Way; 9/2021. $465,000

2 Lavallette Ln; 9/2021. $470,000

3 Brielle Ct; 9/2021. $486,000

20 Belmar Blvd; 9/2021. $495,000

91 Brigantine Blvd; 9/2021. $495,000

147 Bayville Way; 9/2021. $500,000

56 Pancoast Road; 9/2021. $515,000

62 Oak Knoll Road; 9/2021. $550,000

1048 Norwood Ave; 9/2021. $699,952

107 Stillwater Road; 9/2021. $760,000

8 Point Road; 9/2021. $855,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

5 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $521,490

16 Perkins Lane; 9/2021. $525,000

133 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $528,105

19 Mulberry Drive; 9/2021. $530,000

399 Golfview Drive; 9/2021. $530,000

1158 Beach Lane; 9/2021. $530,000

1 Corliss Way; 9/2021. $530,545

63 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $532,990

989 Buccaneer Lane; 9/2021. $535,400

9 Payton Drive; 9/2021. $540,490

229 Laurel Court; 9/2021. $549,900

52 Nancy Drive; 9/2021. $550,000

62 Holloway Ave; 9/2021. $550,990

138 Bradshaw Drive; 9/2021. $567,335

683 Cutter Lane; 9/2021. $600,000

125 Evelyn Drive; 9/2021. $649,900

49 Frank Drive; 9/2021. $690,000

6 Little Court; 9/2021. $695,000

134 Bernard Drive; 9/2021. $699,900

55 Patty Lane; 9/2021. $700,000

2973 Middle Road & 1534 Route 539; 9/2021. $700,000

13 Longworth Court; 9/2021. $715,000

233 Kristine Ave; 9/2021. $725,000

136 Alan Drive; 9/2021. $737,000

28 Warren Court; 9/2021. $805,660

365 Yeoman Road; 9/2021. $815,000

60 Jennie Drive; 9/2021. $815,000

1105 Walter Blvd; 9/2021. $825,000

2000 Mill Creek Road; 9/2021. $875,000

16 Virginia Drive; 9/2021. $985,000

19 Barry Lane; 9/2021. $1,100,000

60 Willard Drive; 9/2021. $1,330,000

