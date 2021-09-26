 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Properties recently sold
0 comments
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

3501 Boardwalk Unit C214, Murray Michael Prasad Devinenisyam A; 06/10/21. $67,500

39 N Bellevue Ave, Long Song Organization Llc Islam Ashiq; 06/10/21. $161,000

4409 Winchester Ave, Berrio Brian Christopher Falco Jaime; 06/10/21. $234,900

114 S Ridgeway Ave, Quincy Ronald L Isen Kristopher; 06/11/21. $560,000

151 N Annapolis Ave Unit 9, Hathinh N Williams Tanya Hobson; 06/11/21. $130,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1808-1, Fox Stephen Gabrinidouglas; 06/11/21. $165,000

558 N Connecticut Ave, Zp Ac Holdings 1llc Connecticut Avenue View Llc; 06/11/21. $130,000

101 S Raleigh Ave #724, Banks Wanda L Long Marc; 06/14/21. $115,000

22 N Newton Place, Podolnick Matthew Depko Thomas; 06/14/21. $369,900

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1711, Laroche Solange Dandrea Richard/Tr; 06/14/21. $139,000

415 N New Hampshire Ave, Helton Kyle A Farrow Monique Renee/Tr; 06/14/21. $232,500

4209 Ventnor Ave Unit 3, Spakneil B Aviad Family Liv Tr; 06/14/21. $90,500

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3005-1, Harrison Ruthanne Mabaoming; 06/16/21. $245,000

614 Drexel Ave, Nasti Andrew Joseph Perrytasha; 06/16/21. $90,000

1040 Drexel Ave, US Gorgeous Homes Llc Uddin Md Farhad; 06/17/21. $70,000

124 N Georgia Ave, Yacoub Monnir S Hannibal Hallie III; 06/17/21. $105,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2308-2, Saliaj Arber Waack Kay Marie; 06/17/21. $155,000

3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1001, Tcmotllc Kivelevitz Jaim; 06/17/21. $65,000

BRIGANTINE

803 Fownes Ave, Glah William J III Fernicola Lisa; 06/02/21. $600,000

1203-7 E Beach Ave #12, Henderson Melissa Marie Suozzi Jeffrey; 06/03/21. $210,000

105 Loth St North, Magill Davids Randa Albert S II/Tr/Tr; 06/04/21. $425,000

310 Rainbow Drive, Zohlman John Green Michael A; 06/04/21. $900,000

4810 Harbor Beach Blvd, Morin Robert L Mallon Gregory M; 06/04/21. $577,940

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Units 20, Mctague Kevin T Corner Property Inv Llc; 06/04/21. $122,550

608 E Brigantine Ave, Pomante Richard F Geller Robert C Jr; 06/04/21. $840,000

902 E Beach Ave, Mastropolo Lawrence R Sander Michael; 06/04/21. $324,900

103 Roosevelt Blvd, Kline Thomas H Jr Mcateer Bernadme; 06/07/21. $565,000

203 E Brigantine Ave Unit 104, Tufaro Gregory A Scattergood Susan E; 06/07/21. $203,700

5208 Harbor Beach Blvd 5208, Harbor Beach Blvd Llc Houck Glen A/Exrx; 06/07/21. $604,000

1012 W Brigantine Ave #7, Park Chi Schappert George E; 06/08/21. $180,000

1125 Bayshore Ave Unit 1-A, Lowery Timothy Funk Andrea J; 06/08/21. $660,000

329 Arbegast Drive, Molinaro Richard Power Michael A; 06/08/21. $328,400

52 Coquille Beach Drive, Nolan Kevin Rachel E Haddad Rev Liv Tr; 06/08/21. $379,000

203 28th St South, Milnes Mark R Giusti Eda L; 06/09/21. $706,000

234 12th St South, Fredianijoseph Us Banktr Na; 06/09/21. $450,000

11 Heald Road, Allen Charles Dennis Wealer Miriam; 06/10/21. $385,000

1101 Bayshore Ave, Soffer Holly K Lowery Tlmothy; 06/10/21. $716,000

413 E Brigantine Unit 23, Wellings Deborah A Daltwas Edward; 06/10/21. $185,000

443 Hackney Place, Sheplin Chloe Pittaro Jason; 06/10/21. $435,900

4533 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Parks John Henry Ohler Mark A; 06/10/21. $540,000

21110th St North, Sen Rahul Sacchettigennaro/Ind&Tr; 06/11/21. $998,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 6104, Year 2002 Thomas Gambone Familytr Doms Margaret M; 06/11/21. $545,000

7 Manitoba Ave A, Ladow Paul Mccarthy Michael; 06/11/21. $435,000

FOLSOM

231 Glenside Lane, Cochrane Jesse Devers Charles; 06/28/21. $130,000

300 Glenside Lane, Millard Dawn Mclaughlin Mark; 06/28/21. $235,000

1916 12th St, Gunst Robert J Phh Mortgage Corp; 06/29/21. $183,000

HAMMONTON

8 Golf Drive, Sacco Christopher Terry Denise A; 06/21/21. 1$385,000

454 Peach St, Denafo Matthew Ingemi John; 06/22/21. $155,000

134 Yorktown Road, Roller Lisa Hess Frederick William V; 06/23/21. $175,0000

200 Pine Road, Hreha Carl Us Banktr Na; 06/23/21. $730,000

125 Tilton St, Uppercrust Properties Llc Cassidy Joseph/Exr; 06/25/21. $167,500

525 E Pleasant St, Callaghan Matihew D Fricke Diane; 06/25/21. $225,000

592 Boyer Ave, Jju Properties Llc Errera Charles J Jr; 06/29/21. $271,000

42 Leah Court, Torres Luis W Gin Stephen Jr/Exr; 06/30/21. $282,500

Cape May County AVALON 410 22nd St, Worton Craig J 410 22nd St LLC; 06/2021. $2,900,000

3418 Ocean Drive, Funk Joseph Kenney Ryan; 06/2021. $1,995,000

508 20th St, Spear Michael L Costarino Andrew T; 06/2021. $410,022

CAPE MAY

107 Ocean St, Mc Main Douglas S Carlson-Glazer Christine; 06/2021. $1,620,000

119 Stocton Place, Mediation Ridge LLC De Lisle Maurice; 06/2021. $1,275,000

1313 Missouri Ave, Stepek Michael J Jr Hoffman Vincent M Jr; 06/2021. $671,000

1163 Lafayette St, Wise Frank W Jr Vtown Properties LLC; 06/2021. $600,000

1360 B Virginia Ave, Salkowski John R Jr Tucker Douglas J Jr; 06/2021. $475,000

1330 B Pennsylvania Ave, Stewart Wayne L Rodenhaver Christian L; 06/2021. $335,000

CAPE MAY POINT

301 Whilldin Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Zielinski Todd Joseph; 06/2021. $1,309,000

206 Princeton Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Klipper Michael; 06/2021. $999,900

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

3 Gibson Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Klahn John W III; 06/2021. $530,000

200 Main St, A A Strasenburgh Irr. Trust Agrmnt Shoreside Farms LLC; 06/2021. $491,250

15 Lake Vista Drive, Bittner Harry Crovo Michael J; 06/2021. $449,000

1516 Route 83, Oldham John F Savkov Nicole T; 06/2021. $400,000

10 Shadow Lane, Kern William Greenbriar Apartments Lllp; 06/2021. $234,000

192 Lehner Road, Hughes Christopher R Mangold Frank; 06/2021. $215,000

317 Whistle Stop Road, Buchinsky Charles Jr Di Martino Joseph Anthony; 06/2021. $114,000

187 Edson Drive, Dickerson Linda S Haag Paul C; 06/2021. $82,100

83 Avalon Ave, Mc Mullen William J Hallowell Michael E; 06/2021. $77,300

59 Avalon Ave, Cosella William L Plessl Gary T; 06/2021. $70,000

3 Miranda Lane, Sac Investments LLC Filer-Gothie Sandra; 06/2021. $65,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

8100 Bayview Drive, 8100 Bayview LLC Madden Christopher V; 06/2021. $808,000

902 Ocean Dr Un 107 $,Tri Gem Mgmt LLC Spottiswoode Burton T; 06/2021. 655,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd Un 307, Jastrzebski Edward J Dicke Stephen; 06/2021. $619,900

902 Ocean Drive, Smith William G Mac Innes David; 06/2021. $616,500

9907 Seapointe Blvd, Cassidy Marianne Atkins Michael; 06/2021. $600,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd Un 201, Fougeray John P Jaipersaud Jaipersaud; 06/2021. $565,000

9907 Seapointe Blvd Un 114, D’Andrea Stephen Montgomery Robert; 06/2021. $527,000

9601 Atlanti C Ave Un 105, Jpd 23-C Avon Drive LLC Curtis John J; 06/2021. $518,000

4081 Bayshore Road, Linhares Linda W Linhares Matthew Frank III; 06/2021. $435,000

2706 Bay Drive, Heinly Robert E Stoudt Jason W; 06/2021. $400,000

5 Shadbush Lane, Finocchiaro Gina D Caprio Thomas; 06/2021. $398,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

3167 Route 9 South, 3167 Route 9 South LLC Sport West Inc; 06/2021. $1,445,000

508 Springdale Court, Dillon Carmelita Lenard Eugene; 06/2021. $537,500

117 Aberdeen Way, Harlow Cynthia Schmidt John F; 06/2021. $464,000

804 St Andrews Drive, Dieckhaus William J Ziff Howard G; 06/2021. $350,000

2103 Tidewater Road, Kiley John W Davidheiser Robert; 06/2021. $349,000

218 Sunray Beach Road, Schafer Robin Exr Efstathiou Mary D; 06/2021. $325,000

207 E Pacific Ave, Di Muro Salvatore Exr Rogan John J; 06/2021. $308,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1600 Ocean Ave, WG Crane LLC 1600 Ocean Ave Owner LLC; 06/2021. $1,627,500

213 E 4th Ave, Orio Anthony Lopapa Marianne; 06/2021. $916,000

2400 Central Ave, Oestreich Terry L Jr K2G2 Investments LLC; 06/2021. $880,000

420 E 2nd Ave Un B, Mc Cormick John F Angeline Robertl 06/2021. $815,000

114 E 23rd Ave, Huff Mary K Tingley-Kelley Kevin; 06/2021. $660,000

OCEAN CITY

600-640 Boardwalk, Gilamco Inc 600 Boardwalk LLC; 06/2021. $10,000,000

4821-4823 Central Ave, Blackburn James P Est Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 06/2021. $2,425,000

4041 Central Ave, Blickle R Jean Kramer Conrad; 06/2021. $2,100,000

3306 Wesley Ave Fl 2, Kollas William C Trust Paccapaniccia Vincent A; 06/2021. $1,950,000

13 53rd St, T B Panaccion Jr Rev Trust Gambone Ralph V; 06/2021. $1,429,000

314 E Seaspray Road, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Bauman Brian Joseph; 06/2021. $1,416,604

925 Second Ave, Barnes Scott Miller Michael Joseph Jr; 06/2021. $1,175,000

19 Bay Ave, Di Giovanni Lauren K Fertels Scott H; 06/2021. $1,150,000

2844-46 Central Ave, Vanderslice-Law Courtney A Keefe Lawrence Robert Jr; $1,150,000

15 Arkansas Ave, Ebensperger Elizabeth C Est V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 06/2021. $1,125,000

1037-39 Wesley Ave, Klipper Michael Decarlo Kevin A; 06/2021. $999,900

1812-14 Wesley Ave Un B, Gebhardt Bruce W Pastorek David A; 06/2021. $960,000

864 Park Place, Alejandrino Kerry Larkins Exr Lamarrg Dev Corp; 06/2021. $939,828

1512 Central Ave, Singer Peter Gulati Rajnish; 06/2021. $925,101

1722-24 Central Ave, Gallagher Brideen A Hollander Stephen L; 06/2021. $910,000

STONE HARBOR

156 102nd St, Stapleton Marianne Exr 160 103rd St LLC; 06/2021. $2,700,000

1115 Stone Harbor Blvd, Welke Karen E Trust Kurtz Kenneth S; 06/2021. $1,200,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1322 Route US 9 South, Gardner Joseph F 1322 Shore Road LLC; 06/2021. $701,000

8 White Pine Lane, Stiles Lynda M Venturi Kristin N; 06/2021. $445,000

12 Beesleys Place, Psillos George Melchionni Thomas J; 06/2021. $425,000

WEST CAPE MAY

594 Myrtle Ave, Nelson Richard J Sulkowski Mark S; 06/2021. $705,000

9 Douglass Ave, Von Savage David Kraus Jonathan G; 06/2021. $675,000

WILDWOOD

234 E Baker Ave, 234 E Baker Ave LLC Burner Brenda L; 06/2021. $470,000

235 E Baker Ave Un A, Rubio Tanya M Bhowmick Gopal; 06/2021. $450,000

245 E Baker Ave, Anstotz Richard J Bronw Monique A; 06/2021. $440,000

245 E Baker, Jelke Norman Brown Monique A; 06/2021. $438,500

3102 Ocean Ave Un E, Perlingiero Stephen C Toolan Kirby F; 06/2021. $433,000

206 E Garfield Ave, Alba Joseph Derosa Scott; 06/2021. $430,000

407 W Leaming Ave, Short Harry J Killion Andrew Patrick; 06/2021. $421,000

WILDWOOD CREST

501 E Stockton Road, Crest Bonanza LLC Ksb LLC; 06/2021. $675,000

520 E Stockton Road, Patel Jyoti Berardi Ralph R; 06/2021. $630,000

Lot 22.02 Block 191, Pullella Frank P Jr Exr&C Wildwood Crest Vit Sea LLC; 06/2021. $585,000

WOODBINE

8 Birch St, Prendergast Frederick Omlor Thomas C; 06/2021. $60,500

47 Dogwood St, Farrell Family Trust Hoke David N; 06/2021. $53,300

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

150 Belmont Ave, 6/11/2021, $183,0000

111-113 E Commerce St, 6/15/2021, $999,900

202 Hampton St, 6/16/2021, $50,000

435 Oxford St, 6/17/2021, $321,000

101 E Broad St, 6/21/2021, $4,200,000

168 W Commerce St, 6/22/2021, $64,900

270 N West Drive, 6/23/2021, $16,500

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

385 Lebanon Road, 6/17/2021, $925,000

324 Woodruff-Carmel Road, 6/23/2021, $225,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

Reeves Road, 6/15/2021, $150,000

31 Cedarville Road, 6/28/2021, $90,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

157 Old Cohansey Road, 6/9/2021, $210,000

244 Randolph Road, 6/9/2021, $279,900

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

13163 W Buckshutem Road, 6/7/2021, $215,000

1080 Ramah Road, 6/8/2021, $165,000

848 Hogbin Road, 6/16/2021, $155,000

16 Franklin St, 6/22/2021, $70,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

4488 Route 47, 6/15/2021, $31,397

565 Main St, 6/15/2021, $73,001

565 Main St, 6/15/2021, $79,900

10 Quaker St, 6/21/2021, $32,000

205 Main St, 6/22/2021, $40,000

MILLVILLE

1600 N 10th St, 6/11/2021, $100,000

20 E Forest Glen Drive, 6/14/2021, $230,000.00

715 Buck St, 6/15/2021, $70,000.00

511 3rd St N, 6/15/2021, $92,500.00

201 9th St South, 6/15/2021, $117,000.00

133 Main Drive, 6/15/2021, $150,000.00

1709 Coventry Way, 6/16/2021, $40,000.00

101 W Broad St, 6/16/2021, $45,100.00

SHILOH

955 Main St, 6/30/2021, $20,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

27 Eisenhower Drive, 6/10/2021, $279,580

56 Elsenhower Drive, 6/15/2021, $274,990

9 Lebanon Road, 6/17/2021, $326,000

VINELAND

2714 Rolfhausen Court, 6/10/2021, $65,000

2733 Rolfhausen Court, 6/10/2021, $65,000

199 New Panther Road, 6/11/2021, $205,000

59 N Valley Ave, 6/11/2021, $210,000

576 Royal Drive, 6/14/2021, $154,900

215 W Landis Ave, 6/14/2021, $239,000

2965 Nicolette Court, 6/14/2021, $439,000

537 Crystal Ave, 6/15/2021, $15,0000

527 Crystal Ave, 6/15/2021, $30,000

227 W Montrose St, 6/15/2021, $110,000

1772 Almond Road, 6/15/2021, $161,000

508 Boody Drive, 6/15/2021, $170,000

4239 Stanley Terrace, 6/15/2021, $200,000

750 Duchess Court, 6/15/2021, $325,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

76 Lexington Blvd; 6/2021. $315,000

143 Ravenwood Blvd; 6/2021. $318,000

56 Ravenwood Blvd; 6/2021. $328,000

29 Westport Drive; 6/2021. $340,000

26 Mayport Lane; 6/2021. $345,000

32 Newport St; 6/2021. $352,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

231 Lower Lake Drive; 6/2021. $255,000

421 Forrest Ave; 6/2021. $260,000

517 Nautilus Boulevard; 6/2021. $270,000

476 Lake Barnegat Drive; 6/2021. $275,000

776 Briar Road; 6/2021. $275,000

743 Chelsea St; 6/2021. $275,000

4 Sussex Place; 6/2021. $280,000

768 Briar Road; 6/2021. $282,000

264 Wallace Ave; 6/2021. $285,000

201 Nautilus Blvd; 6/2021. $287,000

304 Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $299,000

1250 Kennebec Road; 6/2021. $300,000

709 Hazelton Ave; 6/2021. $315,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

535 Parkertown Drive; 6/2021. $209,500

4 Choanzick Court; 6/2021. $210,000

19 North Forecastle Drive; 6/2021. $210,000

1 Holden St; 6/2021. $215,000

964 Center St; 6/2021. $217,000

12 Seagull Drive; 6/2021. $220,000

1 W Potomac Drive; 6/2021. $225,000

112 E Hudson Drive; 6/2021. $225,000

115 W Holly Lane; 6/2021. $227,700

152 Revere Drive; 6/2021. $230,000

137e Raritan Drive; 6/2021. $230,000

301 Division St; 6/2021. $245,000

131 Oak Leaf Drive; 6/2021. $245,000

23 N Binnacle Drive; 6/2021. $250,000

12 Reef Lane; 6/2021. $250,000

99 Lake Superior Drive; 6/2021. $265,000

49 Pinehurst Drive; 6/2021. $272,000

315 Falcon Drive; 6/2021. $275,000

119 E Brig Drive; 6/2021. $275,000

97 Lake Superior Drive; 6/2021. $280,000

112 N Burgee Drive; 6/2021. $280,000

61 W Anchor Drive; 6/2021. $280,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

5500 Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $915,000

38 W Sailboat Drive; 6/2021. $920,000

3608 Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $935,000

16 West Harrington Ave Unit A; 6/2021. $949,900

4300f Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $950,000

10 East Kirkland Ave; 6/2021. $960,000

1018b Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $999,000

7604 Ocean Blvd; 6/2021. $1,200,000

115 East Mermaid Lane; 6/2021. $1,200,000

14 E 44th St; 6/2021. $1,300,000

11 W Goldsborough Ave; 6/2021. $1,325,000

19 W Dune Lane; 6/2021. $1,350,000

13 E 37th St; 6/2021. $1,350,000

10 W 21st St; 6/2021. $1,380,000

9800 Beach Ave; 6/2021. $1,450,000

10100 Highland Ave; 6/2021. $1,600,000

44 Harbor Lane; 6/2021. $1,609,000

142 E Maryland Ave; 6/2021. $1,650,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

85 Railroad Ave; 6/2021. $290,000

90 Dollmore Ave; 6/2021. $325,000

4 Barbara Court; 6/2021. $339,000

48 Letts Landing Road; 6/2021. $349,000

35 Pancoast Road; 6/2021. $350,000

114 Ocean Ave; 6/2021. $350,000

98 Dock Ave; 6/2021. $380,000

16 Bayview Drive; 6/2021. $384,000

206 Seneca Blvd; 6/2021. $390,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

84 Shore Ave; 6/2021. $290,000

1013 Mariner Ave; 6/2021. $300,000

51 Division St; 6/2021. $318,400

8 Windward Drive; 6/2021. $320,000

884 Mill Creek Road; 6/2021. $324,900

333 Atlantis Ave; 6/2021. $325,000

131 Tiller Ave; 6/2021. $330,000

54 Charles Blvd; 6/2021. $330,000

249 Matey Ave; 6/2021. $330,000

1884 Breakers Drive; 6/2021. $335,000

52 Mary Alice Road; 6/2021. $350,000

3 Honeysuckle Drive; 6/2021. $350,000

161 Mooring Road; 6/2021. $350,000

157 Mermaid Drive; 6/2021. $355,000

1422 Forecastle Ave; 6/2021. $360,000

14 Honeysuckle Drive; 6/2021. $370,000

139 Flipper Ave; 6/2021. $375,000

415 Pfeiffer Ave; 6/2021. $390,000

77 Jonathan Drive; 6/2021. $390,000

8 Admiral Ave; 6/2021. $390,000

321 Bayberry Court; 6/2021. $399,900

1010 Sailor Drive; 6/2021. $400,000

129 Voyager Lane; 6/2021. $400,000

261 Wave Road; 6/2021. $400,000

500 Pirate Lane; 6/2021. $405,000

183 Barracuda Road; 6/2021. $405,000

144 Gangway Lane; 6/2021. $411,250

110 Autumn Oak Lane; 6/2021. $415,000

17 Gajewski Lane; 6/2021. $416,000

41 Cornell Drive; 6/2021. $428,000

387 Golfview Drive; 6/2021. $435,000

50 Mayetta Landing Road; 6/2021. $445,000

120 Morton Drive; 6/2021. $455,900

148 Bradshaw Drive; 6/2021. $468,680

103 Sailing Road; 6/2021. $480,000

41 Jiran Road; 6/2021. $480,000

74 Anchor/974 Starboard Ave; 6/2021. $485,000

141 Bradshaw Drive; 6/2021. $487,490

369 Leeward Road; 6/2021. $487,500

122 Inlet Ave; 6/2021. $490,000

1 Payton Drive; 6/2021. $492,025

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Properties recently sold
Business

Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

+19
Democrats see tax 'framework' to pay for huge $3.5T package
Govt-and-politics

Democrats see tax 'framework' to pay for huge $3.5T package

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and congressional Democrats have agreed to a framework of options to pay for their huge, emerging social and environment bill, top Democrats said Thursday. Now they face the daunting task of narrowing the menu to tax possibilities they can pass to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan.

Business

Recently sold properties

  • +6

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News