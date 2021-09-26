Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
3501 Boardwalk Unit C214, Murray Michael Prasad Devinenisyam A; 06/10/21. $67,500
39 N Bellevue Ave, Long Song Organization Llc Islam Ashiq; 06/10/21. $161,000
4409 Winchester Ave, Berrio Brian Christopher Falco Jaime; 06/10/21. $234,900
114 S Ridgeway Ave, Quincy Ronald L Isen Kristopher; 06/11/21. $560,000
151 N Annapolis Ave Unit 9, Hathinh N Williams Tanya Hobson; 06/11/21. $130,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1808-1, Fox Stephen Gabrinidouglas; 06/11/21. $165,000
558 N Connecticut Ave, Zp Ac Holdings 1llc Connecticut Avenue View Llc; 06/11/21. $130,000
101 S Raleigh Ave #724, Banks Wanda L Long Marc; 06/14/21. $115,000
22 N Newton Place, Podolnick Matthew Depko Thomas; 06/14/21. $369,900
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1711, Laroche Solange Dandrea Richard/Tr; 06/14/21. $139,000
415 N New Hampshire Ave, Helton Kyle A Farrow Monique Renee/Tr; 06/14/21. $232,500
4209 Ventnor Ave Unit 3, Spakneil B Aviad Family Liv Tr; 06/14/21. $90,500
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3005-1, Harrison Ruthanne Mabaoming; 06/16/21. $245,000
614 Drexel Ave, Nasti Andrew Joseph Perrytasha; 06/16/21. $90,000
1040 Drexel Ave, US Gorgeous Homes Llc Uddin Md Farhad; 06/17/21. $70,000
124 N Georgia Ave, Yacoub Monnir S Hannibal Hallie III; 06/17/21. $105,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2308-2, Saliaj Arber Waack Kay Marie; 06/17/21. $155,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1001, Tcmotllc Kivelevitz Jaim; 06/17/21. $65,000
BRIGANTINE
803 Fownes Ave, Glah William J III Fernicola Lisa; 06/02/21. $600,000
1203-7 E Beach Ave #12, Henderson Melissa Marie Suozzi Jeffrey; 06/03/21. $210,000
105 Loth St North, Magill Davids Randa Albert S II/Tr/Tr; 06/04/21. $425,000
310 Rainbow Drive, Zohlman John Green Michael A; 06/04/21. $900,000
4810 Harbor Beach Blvd, Morin Robert L Mallon Gregory M; 06/04/21. $577,940
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Units 20, Mctague Kevin T Corner Property Inv Llc; 06/04/21. $122,550
608 E Brigantine Ave, Pomante Richard F Geller Robert C Jr; 06/04/21. $840,000
902 E Beach Ave, Mastropolo Lawrence R Sander Michael; 06/04/21. $324,900
103 Roosevelt Blvd, Kline Thomas H Jr Mcateer Bernadme; 06/07/21. $565,000
203 E Brigantine Ave Unit 104, Tufaro Gregory A Scattergood Susan E; 06/07/21. $203,700
5208 Harbor Beach Blvd 5208, Harbor Beach Blvd Llc Houck Glen A/Exrx; 06/07/21. $604,000
1012 W Brigantine Ave #7, Park Chi Schappert George E; 06/08/21. $180,000
1125 Bayshore Ave Unit 1-A, Lowery Timothy Funk Andrea J; 06/08/21. $660,000
329 Arbegast Drive, Molinaro Richard Power Michael A; 06/08/21. $328,400
52 Coquille Beach Drive, Nolan Kevin Rachel E Haddad Rev Liv Tr; 06/08/21. $379,000
203 28th St South, Milnes Mark R Giusti Eda L; 06/09/21. $706,000
234 12th St South, Fredianijoseph Us Banktr Na; 06/09/21. $450,000
11 Heald Road, Allen Charles Dennis Wealer Miriam; 06/10/21. $385,000
1101 Bayshore Ave, Soffer Holly K Lowery Tlmothy; 06/10/21. $716,000
413 E Brigantine Unit 23, Wellings Deborah A Daltwas Edward; 06/10/21. $185,000
443 Hackney Place, Sheplin Chloe Pittaro Jason; 06/10/21. $435,900
4533 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Parks John Henry Ohler Mark A; 06/10/21. $540,000
21110th St North, Sen Rahul Sacchettigennaro/Ind&Tr; 06/11/21. $998,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 6104, Year 2002 Thomas Gambone Familytr Doms Margaret M; 06/11/21. $545,000
7 Manitoba Ave A, Ladow Paul Mccarthy Michael; 06/11/21. $435,000
FOLSOM
231 Glenside Lane, Cochrane Jesse Devers Charles; 06/28/21. $130,000
300 Glenside Lane, Millard Dawn Mclaughlin Mark; 06/28/21. $235,000
1916 12th St, Gunst Robert J Phh Mortgage Corp; 06/29/21. $183,000
HAMMONTON
8 Golf Drive, Sacco Christopher Terry Denise A; 06/21/21. 1$385,000
454 Peach St, Denafo Matthew Ingemi John; 06/22/21. $155,000
134 Yorktown Road, Roller Lisa Hess Frederick William V; 06/23/21. $175,0000
200 Pine Road, Hreha Carl Us Banktr Na; 06/23/21. $730,000
125 Tilton St, Uppercrust Properties Llc Cassidy Joseph/Exr; 06/25/21. $167,500
525 E Pleasant St, Callaghan Matihew D Fricke Diane; 06/25/21. $225,000
592 Boyer Ave, Jju Properties Llc Errera Charles J Jr; 06/29/21. $271,000
42 Leah Court, Torres Luis W Gin Stephen Jr/Exr; 06/30/21. $282,500
Cape May County AVALON 410 22nd St, Worton Craig J 410 22nd St LLC; 06/2021. $2,900,000
3418 Ocean Drive, Funk Joseph Kenney Ryan; 06/2021. $1,995,000
508 20th St, Spear Michael L Costarino Andrew T; 06/2021. $410,022
CAPE MAY
107 Ocean St, Mc Main Douglas S Carlson-Glazer Christine; 06/2021. $1,620,000
119 Stocton Place, Mediation Ridge LLC De Lisle Maurice; 06/2021. $1,275,000
1313 Missouri Ave, Stepek Michael J Jr Hoffman Vincent M Jr; 06/2021. $671,000
1163 Lafayette St, Wise Frank W Jr Vtown Properties LLC; 06/2021. $600,000
1360 B Virginia Ave, Salkowski John R Jr Tucker Douglas J Jr; 06/2021. $475,000
1330 B Pennsylvania Ave, Stewart Wayne L Rodenhaver Christian L; 06/2021. $335,000
CAPE MAY POINT
301 Whilldin Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Zielinski Todd Joseph; 06/2021. $1,309,000
206 Princeton Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Klipper Michael; 06/2021. $999,900
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
3 Gibson Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Klahn John W III; 06/2021. $530,000
200 Main St, A A Strasenburgh Irr. Trust Agrmnt Shoreside Farms LLC; 06/2021. $491,250
15 Lake Vista Drive, Bittner Harry Crovo Michael J; 06/2021. $449,000
1516 Route 83, Oldham John F Savkov Nicole T; 06/2021. $400,000
10 Shadow Lane, Kern William Greenbriar Apartments Lllp; 06/2021. $234,000
192 Lehner Road, Hughes Christopher R Mangold Frank; 06/2021. $215,000
317 Whistle Stop Road, Buchinsky Charles Jr Di Martino Joseph Anthony; 06/2021. $114,000
187 Edson Drive, Dickerson Linda S Haag Paul C; 06/2021. $82,100
83 Avalon Ave, Mc Mullen William J Hallowell Michael E; 06/2021. $77,300
59 Avalon Ave, Cosella William L Plessl Gary T; 06/2021. $70,000
3 Miranda Lane, Sac Investments LLC Filer-Gothie Sandra; 06/2021. $65,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
8100 Bayview Drive, 8100 Bayview LLC Madden Christopher V; 06/2021. $808,000
902 Ocean Dr Un 107 $,Tri Gem Mgmt LLC Spottiswoode Burton T; 06/2021. 655,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd Un 307, Jastrzebski Edward J Dicke Stephen; 06/2021. $619,900
902 Ocean Drive, Smith William G Mac Innes David; 06/2021. $616,500
9907 Seapointe Blvd, Cassidy Marianne Atkins Michael; 06/2021. $600,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd Un 201, Fougeray John P Jaipersaud Jaipersaud; 06/2021. $565,000
9907 Seapointe Blvd Un 114, D’Andrea Stephen Montgomery Robert; 06/2021. $527,000
9601 Atlanti C Ave Un 105, Jpd 23-C Avon Drive LLC Curtis John J; 06/2021. $518,000
4081 Bayshore Road, Linhares Linda W Linhares Matthew Frank III; 06/2021. $435,000
2706 Bay Drive, Heinly Robert E Stoudt Jason W; 06/2021. $400,000
5 Shadbush Lane, Finocchiaro Gina D Caprio Thomas; 06/2021. $398,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
3167 Route 9 South, 3167 Route 9 South LLC Sport West Inc; 06/2021. $1,445,000
508 Springdale Court, Dillon Carmelita Lenard Eugene; 06/2021. $537,500
117 Aberdeen Way, Harlow Cynthia Schmidt John F; 06/2021. $464,000
804 St Andrews Drive, Dieckhaus William J Ziff Howard G; 06/2021. $350,000
2103 Tidewater Road, Kiley John W Davidheiser Robert; 06/2021. $349,000
218 Sunray Beach Road, Schafer Robin Exr Efstathiou Mary D; 06/2021. $325,000
207 E Pacific Ave, Di Muro Salvatore Exr Rogan John J; 06/2021. $308,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1600 Ocean Ave, WG Crane LLC 1600 Ocean Ave Owner LLC; 06/2021. $1,627,500
213 E 4th Ave, Orio Anthony Lopapa Marianne; 06/2021. $916,000
2400 Central Ave, Oestreich Terry L Jr K2G2 Investments LLC; 06/2021. $880,000
420 E 2nd Ave Un B, Mc Cormick John F Angeline Robertl 06/2021. $815,000
114 E 23rd Ave, Huff Mary K Tingley-Kelley Kevin; 06/2021. $660,000
OCEAN CITY
600-640 Boardwalk, Gilamco Inc 600 Boardwalk LLC; 06/2021. $10,000,000
4821-4823 Central Ave, Blackburn James P Est Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 06/2021. $2,425,000
4041 Central Ave, Blickle R Jean Kramer Conrad; 06/2021. $2,100,000
3306 Wesley Ave Fl 2, Kollas William C Trust Paccapaniccia Vincent A; 06/2021. $1,950,000
13 53rd St, T B Panaccion Jr Rev Trust Gambone Ralph V; 06/2021. $1,429,000
314 E Seaspray Road, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Bauman Brian Joseph; 06/2021. $1,416,604
925 Second Ave, Barnes Scott Miller Michael Joseph Jr; 06/2021. $1,175,000
19 Bay Ave, Di Giovanni Lauren K Fertels Scott H; 06/2021. $1,150,000
2844-46 Central Ave, Vanderslice-Law Courtney A Keefe Lawrence Robert Jr; $1,150,000
15 Arkansas Ave, Ebensperger Elizabeth C Est V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 06/2021. $1,125,000
1037-39 Wesley Ave, Klipper Michael Decarlo Kevin A; 06/2021. $999,900
1812-14 Wesley Ave Un B, Gebhardt Bruce W Pastorek David A; 06/2021. $960,000
864 Park Place, Alejandrino Kerry Larkins Exr Lamarrg Dev Corp; 06/2021. $939,828
1512 Central Ave, Singer Peter Gulati Rajnish; 06/2021. $925,101
1722-24 Central Ave, Gallagher Brideen A Hollander Stephen L; 06/2021. $910,000
STONE HARBOR
156 102nd St, Stapleton Marianne Exr 160 103rd St LLC; 06/2021. $2,700,000
1115 Stone Harbor Blvd, Welke Karen E Trust Kurtz Kenneth S; 06/2021. $1,200,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1322 Route US 9 South, Gardner Joseph F 1322 Shore Road LLC; 06/2021. $701,000
8 White Pine Lane, Stiles Lynda M Venturi Kristin N; 06/2021. $445,000
12 Beesleys Place, Psillos George Melchionni Thomas J; 06/2021. $425,000
WEST CAPE MAY
594 Myrtle Ave, Nelson Richard J Sulkowski Mark S; 06/2021. $705,000
9 Douglass Ave, Von Savage David Kraus Jonathan G; 06/2021. $675,000
WILDWOOD
234 E Baker Ave, 234 E Baker Ave LLC Burner Brenda L; 06/2021. $470,000
235 E Baker Ave Un A, Rubio Tanya M Bhowmick Gopal; 06/2021. $450,000
245 E Baker Ave, Anstotz Richard J Bronw Monique A; 06/2021. $440,000
245 E Baker, Jelke Norman Brown Monique A; 06/2021. $438,500
3102 Ocean Ave Un E, Perlingiero Stephen C Toolan Kirby F; 06/2021. $433,000
206 E Garfield Ave, Alba Joseph Derosa Scott; 06/2021. $430,000
407 W Leaming Ave, Short Harry J Killion Andrew Patrick; 06/2021. $421,000
WILDWOOD CREST
501 E Stockton Road, Crest Bonanza LLC Ksb LLC; 06/2021. $675,000
520 E Stockton Road, Patel Jyoti Berardi Ralph R; 06/2021. $630,000
Lot 22.02 Block 191, Pullella Frank P Jr Exr&C Wildwood Crest Vit Sea LLC; 06/2021. $585,000
WOODBINE
8 Birch St, Prendergast Frederick Omlor Thomas C; 06/2021. $60,500
47 Dogwood St, Farrell Family Trust Hoke David N; 06/2021. $53,300
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
150 Belmont Ave, 6/11/2021, $183,0000
111-113 E Commerce St, 6/15/2021, $999,900
202 Hampton St, 6/16/2021, $50,000
435 Oxford St, 6/17/2021, $321,000
101 E Broad St, 6/21/2021, $4,200,000
168 W Commerce St, 6/22/2021, $64,900
270 N West Drive, 6/23/2021, $16,500
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
385 Lebanon Road, 6/17/2021, $925,000
324 Woodruff-Carmel Road, 6/23/2021, $225,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Reeves Road, 6/15/2021, $150,000
31 Cedarville Road, 6/28/2021, $90,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
157 Old Cohansey Road, 6/9/2021, $210,000
244 Randolph Road, 6/9/2021, $279,900
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
13163 W Buckshutem Road, 6/7/2021, $215,000
1080 Ramah Road, 6/8/2021, $165,000
848 Hogbin Road, 6/16/2021, $155,000
16 Franklin St, 6/22/2021, $70,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
4488 Route 47, 6/15/2021, $31,397
565 Main St, 6/15/2021, $73,001
565 Main St, 6/15/2021, $79,900
10 Quaker St, 6/21/2021, $32,000
205 Main St, 6/22/2021, $40,000
MILLVILLE
1600 N 10th St, 6/11/2021, $100,000
20 E Forest Glen Drive, 6/14/2021, $230,000.00
715 Buck St, 6/15/2021, $70,000.00
511 3rd St N, 6/15/2021, $92,500.00
201 9th St South, 6/15/2021, $117,000.00
133 Main Drive, 6/15/2021, $150,000.00
1709 Coventry Way, 6/16/2021, $40,000.00
101 W Broad St, 6/16/2021, $45,100.00
SHILOH
955 Main St, 6/30/2021, $20,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
27 Eisenhower Drive, 6/10/2021, $279,580
56 Elsenhower Drive, 6/15/2021, $274,990
9 Lebanon Road, 6/17/2021, $326,000
VINELAND
2714 Rolfhausen Court, 6/10/2021, $65,000
2733 Rolfhausen Court, 6/10/2021, $65,000
199 New Panther Road, 6/11/2021, $205,000
59 N Valley Ave, 6/11/2021, $210,000
576 Royal Drive, 6/14/2021, $154,900
215 W Landis Ave, 6/14/2021, $239,000
2965 Nicolette Court, 6/14/2021, $439,000
537 Crystal Ave, 6/15/2021, $15,0000
527 Crystal Ave, 6/15/2021, $30,000
227 W Montrose St, 6/15/2021, $110,000
1772 Almond Road, 6/15/2021, $161,000
508 Boody Drive, 6/15/2021, $170,000
4239 Stanley Terrace, 6/15/2021, $200,000
750 Duchess Court, 6/15/2021, $325,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
76 Lexington Blvd; 6/2021. $315,000
143 Ravenwood Blvd; 6/2021. $318,000
56 Ravenwood Blvd; 6/2021. $328,000
29 Westport Drive; 6/2021. $340,000
26 Mayport Lane; 6/2021. $345,000
32 Newport St; 6/2021. $352,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
231 Lower Lake Drive; 6/2021. $255,000
421 Forrest Ave; 6/2021. $260,000
517 Nautilus Boulevard; 6/2021. $270,000
476 Lake Barnegat Drive; 6/2021. $275,000
776 Briar Road; 6/2021. $275,000
743 Chelsea St; 6/2021. $275,000
4 Sussex Place; 6/2021. $280,000
768 Briar Road; 6/2021. $282,000
264 Wallace Ave; 6/2021. $285,000
201 Nautilus Blvd; 6/2021. $287,000
304 Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $299,000
1250 Kennebec Road; 6/2021. $300,000
709 Hazelton Ave; 6/2021. $315,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
535 Parkertown Drive; 6/2021. $209,500
4 Choanzick Court; 6/2021. $210,000
19 North Forecastle Drive; 6/2021. $210,000
1 Holden St; 6/2021. $215,000
964 Center St; 6/2021. $217,000
12 Seagull Drive; 6/2021. $220,000
1 W Potomac Drive; 6/2021. $225,000
112 E Hudson Drive; 6/2021. $225,000
115 W Holly Lane; 6/2021. $227,700
152 Revere Drive; 6/2021. $230,000
137e Raritan Drive; 6/2021. $230,000
301 Division St; 6/2021. $245,000
131 Oak Leaf Drive; 6/2021. $245,000
23 N Binnacle Drive; 6/2021. $250,000
12 Reef Lane; 6/2021. $250,000
99 Lake Superior Drive; 6/2021. $265,000
49 Pinehurst Drive; 6/2021. $272,000
315 Falcon Drive; 6/2021. $275,000
119 E Brig Drive; 6/2021. $275,000
97 Lake Superior Drive; 6/2021. $280,000
112 N Burgee Drive; 6/2021. $280,000
61 W Anchor Drive; 6/2021. $280,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
5500 Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $915,000
38 W Sailboat Drive; 6/2021. $920,000
3608 Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $935,000
16 West Harrington Ave Unit A; 6/2021. $949,900
4300f Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $950,000
10 East Kirkland Ave; 6/2021. $960,000
1018b Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $999,000
7604 Ocean Blvd; 6/2021. $1,200,000
115 East Mermaid Lane; 6/2021. $1,200,000
14 E 44th St; 6/2021. $1,300,000
11 W Goldsborough Ave; 6/2021. $1,325,000
19 W Dune Lane; 6/2021. $1,350,000
13 E 37th St; 6/2021. $1,350,000
10 W 21st St; 6/2021. $1,380,000
9800 Beach Ave; 6/2021. $1,450,000
10100 Highland Ave; 6/2021. $1,600,000
44 Harbor Lane; 6/2021. $1,609,000
142 E Maryland Ave; 6/2021. $1,650,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
85 Railroad Ave; 6/2021. $290,000
90 Dollmore Ave; 6/2021. $325,000
4 Barbara Court; 6/2021. $339,000
48 Letts Landing Road; 6/2021. $349,000
35 Pancoast Road; 6/2021. $350,000
114 Ocean Ave; 6/2021. $350,000
98 Dock Ave; 6/2021. $380,000
16 Bayview Drive; 6/2021. $384,000
206 Seneca Blvd; 6/2021. $390,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
84 Shore Ave; 6/2021. $290,000
1013 Mariner Ave; 6/2021. $300,000
51 Division St; 6/2021. $318,400
8 Windward Drive; 6/2021. $320,000
884 Mill Creek Road; 6/2021. $324,900
333 Atlantis Ave; 6/2021. $325,000
131 Tiller Ave; 6/2021. $330,000
54 Charles Blvd; 6/2021. $330,000
249 Matey Ave; 6/2021. $330,000
1884 Breakers Drive; 6/2021. $335,000
52 Mary Alice Road; 6/2021. $350,000
3 Honeysuckle Drive; 6/2021. $350,000
161 Mooring Road; 6/2021. $350,000
157 Mermaid Drive; 6/2021. $355,000
1422 Forecastle Ave; 6/2021. $360,000
14 Honeysuckle Drive; 6/2021. $370,000
139 Flipper Ave; 6/2021. $375,000
415 Pfeiffer Ave; 6/2021. $390,000
77 Jonathan Drive; 6/2021. $390,000
8 Admiral Ave; 6/2021. $390,000
321 Bayberry Court; 6/2021. $399,900
1010 Sailor Drive; 6/2021. $400,000
129 Voyager Lane; 6/2021. $400,000
261 Wave Road; 6/2021. $400,000
500 Pirate Lane; 6/2021. $405,000
183 Barracuda Road; 6/2021. $405,000
144 Gangway Lane; 6/2021. $411,250
110 Autumn Oak Lane; 6/2021. $415,000
17 Gajewski Lane; 6/2021. $416,000
41 Cornell Drive; 6/2021. $428,000
387 Golfview Drive; 6/2021. $435,000
50 Mayetta Landing Road; 6/2021. $445,000
120 Morton Drive; 6/2021. $455,900
148 Bradshaw Drive; 6/2021. $468,680
103 Sailing Road; 6/2021. $480,000
41 Jiran Road; 6/2021. $480,000
74 Anchor/974 Starboard Ave; 6/2021. $485,000
141 Bradshaw Drive; 6/2021. $487,490
369 Leeward Road; 6/2021. $487,500
122 Inlet Ave; 6/2021. $490,000
1 Payton Drive; 6/2021. $492,025
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
