Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
657 Weiler Lane, Gallagher Corey P Debenedictis Nicholas; 09/27/21. $368,000
300 Delaware Ave, New Generation Holdings Llc Dshc Real Estate Owned Llc; 09/29/21. $19,000
ATLANTIC CITY
73 Anchorage Court, Dawkins Marzella Haime Dorothy/Exrx; 09/09/21. $12,640
55 S Dover Ave, 900 N Mlk Ac Llc Arato Antonino; 09/09/21. $439,000
34 N Mississippi Ave, 307 Gramercy Llc Levin Joshua; 09/10/21. $115,000
111 N Windsor, Llc Levin Larry 111 N Windsor Llc; 09/10/21. $389,000
123 Oriental Ave, Sack Charity Atlantic City Inv Llc Series 2; 09/10/21. $400,000
2016 Blaine Ave, Mayer Gindi Ira Red Oak Serv Co Llc; 09/13/21. $29,250
3916 Phyllis Ave, Sacks David Rosenfeld Sandra E; 09/13/21. $66,000
722 Magellan Ave, Pommells Lecksene E Davis Bagley Nikki/Admrx&Ind; 09/13/21. $90,000
BRIGANTINE
524 W Shore Drive, Devone Christopher V Sklar Andrew/Bkrptcy Tr; 09/09/21. $2,300,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit P-3, Enderle Charles Debenedetto Richard; 09/13/21. $139,900
128 44th St So Unit A, Allen Adam Johnson Randy Walter; 09/13/21. $430,000
14 Horizon Lane, Petonak Joseph Difranchi Ernest; 09/13/21. $450,000
1423 E Shore Drive, Mayer William Wilson Robert E; 09/14/2.1 $75,000
807 Bayshore Ave Unit A, Scozzafava Thomas John Piazza Anthony/Atty; 09/14/21. $768,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
148 Colin Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Vega Nathanael; 09/14/21. $187,500
208 Woodlawn Ave, Sunwest State Llc Turner Francine D; 09/15/21. $125,000
110-112 W Collings Drive, Bacareza Maria Cristina Sunwest State Llc; 09/15/21. $255,000
1168 Tuckahoe Road, Milmay Dg Llc Lelli Deborah Ann; 09/23/21. $260,000
804 Route 54, Madden Robert Henry Derreck; 09/29/21. $335,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
18 Wexford Lane, Gray James P Dr Horton Inc Nj; 09/08/21. $408,990
227 Lily Road, Dryer Eve Sands Leonard S; 09/08/21. $450,000
22 Uibel Ave, Purdy Colleen Glancey Robert A; 09/09/21. $215,000
414 Dogwood Ave, Doyle Noreen 2305 Primrose Court Llc; 09/09/21. $226,000
110 Mt Airy Ave, Shao Ricky Fraser Ryan; 09/09/21. $269,000
115 Grant Ave, Booye Lulevit F Washington Albert Dehart III; 09/09/21. $269,000
507 Jefferson Ave, Mohamed Ashraf Sajiun Jose A; 09/09/21. $365,000
124 Wharf Road, Kousoulas Michael Formica Santo J; 09/09/21. $380,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
19 Iroquois Drive, Ringler Joshua D Horner Eugene F Jr; 09/03/21. $108,400
776 Fishers Creek Road, Shannon John Ricapito Ralph Rocco; 09/03/21. $126,000
526 Sixth Ave, Murrays Realty Llc John Brooks Recovery Ctr; 09/03/21. $300,000
220 S Pitney Road, Holden Andrew Dougherty Kevin; 09/07/21. $290,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6304 Roosevelt Ave, Hesser Theodore F Maclaughlan Kristy L; 09/17/21. $140,000
4908 Holly St, Koteles Walter L Jr Kaspar Katherine S; 09/17/21. $320,000
4703 Summersweet Drive, Collette Anika Lynn Sternberg Melissa; 09/20/21. $210,000
129 Lenape Ave, Schleigh Richard E Flexon Charles R Jr; 09/20/21. $650,000
6032 Laurel St, Martyn Pamela A Toland Andrew D; 09/21/21. $220,000
5924 Mulberry Drive, Alwan Mansur Jr Harring Eric R; 09/21/21. $267,000
5836 Pine St, Schaffer Dustin Silcott Warder; 09/21/21. $315,000
HAMMONTON
40 Alexander Drive, Dimarco Joseph Crescenzo Rita; 09/20/21. $270,000
54 Dogwood Lane, Short Andrew Kmd Construction Llc; 09/20/21. $354,650
42 Michael Road Unit D, Tonczyczyn Timothy Comunale Julie J; 09/21/21. $125,000
57 Dogwood Lane, Bingemann Donald F,-Jr Kmd Construction Llc; 09/21/21. $363,900
MARGATE
1506 New Road, Huntington Associates Llc Nikmehr Properties Llc; 09/16/21. $364,000
127 N Union Ave, Revolution Builders Inc Perloff Susan; 09/17/21. $599,000
21 S Adams Ave #3, Sakoian Igor Burroughs Marshall S/Ind&Atty; 09/17/21. $635,000
12 N Decatur Ave #A, Frustillo Vincent Sherwood Shari; 09/17/21. $910,000
206 N Adams Ave Unit 2, Taneja Pravin Devone Anella; 09/20/21. $700,000
118 N Thurlow Ave, Collins Thomas J,-Jr Sherr Bonnie M Tr,/Tr; 09/20/21. $1,150,000
PLEASANTVILLE
19 N Second St, Bhksar Llc Moore Johnny; 09/17/21. $75,000
62 Tunis Ave, Brown James F Baran Sandris D; 09/17/21. $95,000
1514 N Main St, Bhksar Llc Newfield National Bk; 09/20/21. $130,000
700 N Franklin Blvd Unit 203, Stylvia Properties Llc Pc4reo Llc; 09/21/21. $62,150
129 N First St, Girio Rojas Benita Esochaghi Anthony; 09/21/21. $75,000
SOMERS POINT
106 Princeton Road, Stephanick Carol A Becker Albert W Jr; 09/21/21. $330,000
4 Dartmouth Road, Shallcross Douglas T Lasorsa Josephine/Atty; 09/22/21. $240,000
809 Centre Ave, 809 Centre Street Llc Hamlin George; 09/22/21. $300,000
VENTNOR
5003 Atlantic Ave Unit 4, Clark Lance C Advantaira Trust Llc Fbo Maria Cassetta; 09/23/21. $175,000
405 N Burghley Ave, Loyle Samantha Sharkey William III; 09/23/21. $349,900
2207 East Drive, Salamon Teresa L Zeidner Kenneth M; 09/23/21. $750,000
26 N Washington Ave, Magid Ian Rassmann Georgette; 09/23/21. $850,000
12 N Baton Rouge Ave, Rauchut Joseph Patel Vinubhai D; 09/24/21. $176,000
Cape May County
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
136 Meadowview Road, Walter John H Jr Kelly James A; 09/2021. $1,100,000
456 Avalon Blvd, Winters Joseph K Ebbert Jon; 09/2021. $500,000
15 North 6th St, Procopio Vincent AccaRdi Kathleen; 09/2021. $416,000
309 Springdale Court, Caputo RichaRd Hess Jennifer L; 09/2021. $399,900
1603 Tidewater Ave, Franchi Joseph A Jr Romanelli Denise M; 09/2021. $354,000
206 Seacrest Lane, Di Bacco Diana Senior John R; 09/2021. $345,000
719 Stone Harbor Blvd, Rev Int Trust Of C & S Christidis Cawley Susan J; 09/2021. $329,050
OCEAN CITY
986 Boardwalk, 986 Boardwalk LLC 1269 1St St Asso LLC; 09/2021. $4,500,000
1504 Wesley Ave, Legg Frances A Est Jwr Props LLC; 09/2021. $1,200,000
Lot 25 Blk 3702, Alwine Christopher Coluzzi Joseph; 09/2021.$1,146,000
1205 Wesley Ave, Washart Martin B Est V2 Props Entity 7 LLC; 09/2021. $999,999
2836 Simpson Ave, Mckenna EdwaRd F Jr Curran Elizabeth A; 09/2021. $999,999
913 A,B,C Wesley Ave, Wood David Urias Preziosi Benaifer Don; 09/2021. $999,999
1221-23 Pleasure Ave 2nd Fl, Jwr Props LLC Gerber Timothy D; 09/2021. $995,000
816 Third St, Gannon Christopher Kelly Christina; 09/2021. $970,000
1363 West Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Reganato Darren Gannon Christopher; 09/2021. $950,000
2605-07 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Hobson David Abbott Raymond C; 09/2021. $880,000
WILDWOOD
633 W Burk Ave, Wildwood Itc Construction LLC Trifonas Jerry; 09/2021. $949,000
217-219 & 221 E Burk Ave, Robert J & Laurie A Grimley Rev Trust Kdm Holdings Grp LLC; 09/2021. $650,000
225 E Rio Grande Ave, Urban Kevin Olas Jennifer; 09/2021. $445,000
129 East Burk Ave, Amoriello Pasquale Crowley Timothy F; 09/2021. $418,000
222 E Burk Ave, Robert J & Laurie A Grimley Rev Trust Kdm Holdings Grp LLC; 09/2021. $415,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
314 W Main St, 9/28/2021, $36,000
43 Inglewood Ave, 9/28/2021, $170,000
1010 Louis Drive, 9/28/2021, $200,000
506 N High St, 9/29/2021, $60,000
53 Wharton St, 9/29/2021, $250,165
15 Sterling Place, 9/29/2021, $260,000
431 Val Lane, 9/29/2021, $295,000
530 Florence Ave, 9/30/2021, $90,000
605 N 9th St, 9/30/2021, $160,000
132 Frankford St, 9/30/2021, $340,045
11 Tomasello Drive, 9/30/2021, $390,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
618 Irving Ave, 9/14/2021, $112,500
170 Rosenhayn Ave, 9/14/2021, $147,000
11 Bermuda Ave, 9/16/2021, $237,500
11 Jack Robert Drive, 9/16/2021, $424,900
934 Maurice River Parkway &C, 9/20/2021, $256,500
10 Deerfield Road, 9/22/2021, $143,000
7 Davis Drive, 9/23/2021, $110,000
35 Beals Mill Road, 9/29/2021, $292,600
1315 Second Ave, 9/30/2021, $165,000
30 Dubois Road, 9/30/2021, $372,500
VINELAND
564 Mayfair St, 9/20/2021, $235,000
4154 E Landis Ave, 9/20/2021, $240,000
1351 E Elmer Road, 9/20/2021, $287,000
58 Columbia Ave, 9/21/2021, $90,000
720 E Almond St, 9/21/2021, $120,000
1162 New Pear St, 9/21/2021, $210,000
4222 Lake Road, 9/21/2021, $213,500
766 W Earl Drive, 9/21/2021, $215,000
4452 Robert Drive, 9/21/2021, $220,000
1164 Sharp Road, 9/21/2021, $225,000
1046 E Park Ave, 9/21/2021, $235,000
759 East Wheat Road, 9/21/2021, $249,900
1010 Rainforest Drive, 9/21/2021, $251,000
1129 East Park Ave, 9/21/2021, $285,000
3556 Ravenna Lane, 9/21/2021, $415,000
1355 West Chestnut Ave, 9/22/2021, $30,000
2550 South West Blvd, 9/22/2021, $175,000
5 Sutliff Ave, 9/22/2021, $273,000
329 N Brookfield St, 9/22/2021, $375,500
764 South 7th St, 9/23/2021, $102,315
735 South Main Road Unit 31, 9/23/2021, $128,000
647 East Grant Ave, 9/23/2021, $150,000
1550 Magnolia Road, 9/23/2021, $169,900
51 West Montrose St, 9/23/2021, $230,000
1349 South State St, 9/23/2021, $230,000
197 Strawberry Ave, 9/23/2021, $294,000
2945 Palermo Ave, 9/23/2021, $320,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
1201 Seaview Ave; 9/2021. $2,949,000
7 W 16th St; 8/2021. $850,000
9 E 16th St; 8/2021. $965,000
11 E 21st St; 8/2021. $1,100,000
5 E 12th St; 8/2021. $1,299,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
1 Lago Court; 8/2021. $484,000
18 Bobstay Road; 8/2021. $484,990
17 Tedesco Way; 8/2021. $490,000
24 Raccoon Lane; 8/2021. $490,000
2 Savannah Drive; 8/2021. $491,990
32 Fullrigger Ave; 8/2021. $492,000
122 Cox Road; 8/2021. $500,000
19 Plymouth Way; 8/2021. $500,000
38 Mutineer Ave; 8/2021. $505,000
55 Nautilus Drive; 8/2021. $515,000
19 Cape Cod Ave; 8/2021. $530,000
105 H Awthone Lane; 8/2021. $537,000
46 Farragut Ave; 8/2021. $540,000
39 Freedom Hills Drive; 8/2021. $550,000
114 Sinclair Lane; 8/2021. $560,000
30 Carriage Way; 8/2021. $575,000
103 Sinclair Lane; 8/2021. $586,000
78 Twilight Drive; 8/2021. $591,594
36 Twilight Drive; 8/2021. $650,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1814 Hawser Drive; 8/2021. $399,900
104 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $400,000
334 Station Drive; 8/2021. $409,500
1203 Borealis Court; 8/2021. $415,500
482 Steuben Ave; 8/2021. $420,000
1087 Montauk Drive; 8/2021. $420,000
211 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $425,000
919 Sinclair Ave; 8/2021. $425,000
12 Tom Gray Court; 8/2021. $427,000
602 Ranger Drive; 8/2021. $430,000
43 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $452,199
109 Manchester Ave; 8/2021. $485,000
1505 Daytona Rd; 8/2021. $485,000
410 Carr St; 8/2021. $490,000
2514 Hurry Road; 8/2021. $500,000
32 Arborridge Drive; 8/2021. $500,000
917 Meadow Lark Drive; 8/2021. $505,000
2303 Lacey Road; 8/2021. $505,000
26 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $521,777
25 Gladstone St; 8/2021. $535,000
1433 G Street; 8/2021. $535,300
38 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $547,561
51 Arborridge Drive; 8/2021. $550,000
55 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $556,518
811 Wave Dr; 8/2021. $565,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
34 Kansas Road; 8/2021. $405,000
107 Golfview Drive; 8/2021. $405,000
453 Stage Road; 8/2021. $419,000
337 Great Bay Blvd; 8/2021. $424,000
107 Lake Superior Drive; 8/2021. $430,000
111 N Spinnaker Dr; 8/2021. $435,000
810 Nugentown Road; 8/2021. $440,000
501 Railroad Drive; 8/2021. $449,000
3 Pembrook Court; 8/2021. $450,000
248 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $460,000
340 Stage Road; 8/2021. $465,000
441 Twin Lakes Blvd; 8/2021. $480,000
33s Ensign Drive; 8/2021. $499,000
138 S Captains Drive; 8/2021. $520,000
18w Navasink Drive; 8/2021. $550,000
19 Maryland Road; 8/2021. $575,000
123 S Forecastle; 8/2021. $599,900
134n Burgee Drive; 8/2021. $680,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
43 Mary Jeanne Lane; 8/2021. $595,000
5 Ridge Court; 8/2021. $600,000
81 83 85 87 89 91 93 95 Melanie Way; 8/2021. $604,000
107 Bradshaw W Dr; 8/2021. $614,490
1824 Mill Creek Road; 8/2021. $625,000
1306 Route 539; 8/2021. $630,000
33 Myrtle Dr; 8/2021. $630,000
23 Merle Drive; 8/2021. $635,000
31 Peggy Lane; 8/2021. $640,000
59 Claudia Lane; 8/2021. $659,000
1302 Ave A; 8/2021. $679,000
20 Peggy Lane; 8/2021. $717,000
14 Janal Way; 8/2021. $737,500
3 Ronnie Drive; 8/2021. $750,000
16 Claudia Lane; 8/2021. $750,000
133 Arthur Drive; 8/2021. $810,000
219 Jeremy Lane; 8/2021. $845,000
158 Mary Bell Road; 8/2021. $850,000
15 Selma Drive; 8/2021. $999,000
83 Gregg Dr; 8/2021. $999,999
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.