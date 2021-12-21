 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

657 Weiler Lane, Gallagher Corey P Debenedictis Nicholas; 09/27/21. $368,000

300 Delaware Ave, New Generation Holdings Llc Dshc Real Estate Owned Llc; 09/29/21. $19,000

ATLANTIC CITY

73 Anchorage Court, Dawkins Marzella Haime Dorothy/Exrx; 09/09/21. $12,640

55 S Dover Ave, 900 N Mlk Ac Llc Arato Antonino; 09/09/21. $439,000

34 N Mississippi Ave, 307 Gramercy Llc Levin Joshua; 09/10/21. $115,000

111 N Windsor, Llc Levin Larry 111 N Windsor Llc; 09/10/21. $389,000

123 Oriental Ave, Sack Charity Atlantic City Inv Llc Series 2; 09/10/21. $400,000

2016 Blaine Ave, Mayer Gindi Ira Red Oak Serv Co Llc; 09/13/21. $29,250

3916 Phyllis Ave, Sacks David Rosenfeld Sandra E; 09/13/21. $66,000

722 Magellan Ave, Pommells Lecksene E Davis Bagley Nikki/Admrx&Ind; 09/13/21. $90,000

BRIGANTINE

524 W Shore Drive, Devone Christopher V Sklar Andrew/Bkrptcy Tr; 09/09/21. $2,300,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit P-3, Enderle Charles Debenedetto Richard; 09/13/21. $139,900

128 44th St So Unit A, Allen Adam Johnson Randy Walter; 09/13/21. $430,000

14 Horizon Lane, Petonak Joseph Difranchi Ernest; 09/13/21. $450,000

1423 E Shore Drive, Mayer William Wilson Robert E; 09/14/2.1 $75,000

807 Bayshore Ave Unit A, Scozzafava Thomas John Piazza Anthony/Atty; 09/14/21. $768,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

148 Colin Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Vega Nathanael; 09/14/21. $187,500

208 Woodlawn Ave, Sunwest State Llc Turner Francine D; 09/15/21. $125,000

110-112 W Collings Drive, Bacareza Maria Cristina Sunwest State Llc; 09/15/21. $255,000

1168 Tuckahoe Road, Milmay Dg Llc Lelli Deborah Ann; 09/23/21. $260,000

804 Route 54, Madden Robert Henry Derreck; 09/29/21. $335,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

18 Wexford Lane, Gray James P Dr Horton Inc Nj; 09/08/21. $408,990

227 Lily Road, Dryer Eve Sands Leonard S; 09/08/21. $450,000

22 Uibel Ave, Purdy Colleen Glancey Robert A; 09/09/21. $215,000

414 Dogwood Ave, Doyle Noreen 2305 Primrose Court Llc; 09/09/21. $226,000

110 Mt Airy Ave, Shao Ricky Fraser Ryan; 09/09/21. $269,000

115 Grant Ave, Booye Lulevit F Washington Albert Dehart III; 09/09/21. $269,000

507 Jefferson Ave, Mohamed Ashraf Sajiun Jose A; 09/09/21. $365,000

124 Wharf Road, Kousoulas Michael Formica Santo J; 09/09/21. $380,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

19 Iroquois Drive, Ringler Joshua D Horner Eugene F Jr; 09/03/21. $108,400

776 Fishers Creek Road, Shannon John Ricapito Ralph Rocco; 09/03/21. $126,000

526 Sixth Ave, Murrays Realty Llc John Brooks Recovery Ctr; 09/03/21. $300,000

220 S Pitney Road, Holden Andrew Dougherty Kevin; 09/07/21. $290,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6304 Roosevelt Ave, Hesser Theodore F Maclaughlan Kristy L; 09/17/21. $140,000

4908 Holly St, Koteles Walter L Jr Kaspar Katherine S; 09/17/21. $320,000

4703 Summersweet Drive, Collette Anika Lynn Sternberg Melissa; 09/20/21. $210,000

129 Lenape Ave, Schleigh Richard E Flexon Charles R Jr; 09/20/21. $650,000

6032 Laurel St, Martyn Pamela A Toland Andrew D; 09/21/21. $220,000

5924 Mulberry Drive, Alwan Mansur Jr Harring Eric R; 09/21/21. $267,000

5836 Pine St, Schaffer Dustin Silcott Warder; 09/21/21. $315,000

HAMMONTON

40 Alexander Drive, Dimarco Joseph Crescenzo Rita; 09/20/21. $270,000

54 Dogwood Lane, Short Andrew Kmd Construction Llc; 09/20/21. $354,650

42 Michael Road Unit D, Tonczyczyn Timothy Comunale Julie J; 09/21/21. $125,000

57 Dogwood Lane, Bingemann Donald F,-Jr Kmd Construction Llc; 09/21/21. $363,900

MARGATE 

1506 New Road, Huntington Associates Llc Nikmehr Properties Llc; 09/16/21. $364,000

127 N Union Ave, Revolution Builders Inc Perloff Susan; 09/17/21. $599,000

21 S Adams Ave #3, Sakoian Igor Burroughs Marshall S/Ind&Atty; 09/17/21. $635,000

12 N Decatur Ave #A, Frustillo Vincent Sherwood Shari; 09/17/21. $910,000

206 N Adams Ave Unit 2, Taneja Pravin Devone Anella; 09/20/21. $700,000

118 N Thurlow Ave, Collins Thomas J,-Jr Sherr Bonnie M Tr,/Tr; 09/20/21. $1,150,000

PLEASANTVILLE

19 N Second St, Bhksar Llc Moore Johnny; 09/17/21. $75,000

62 Tunis Ave, Brown James F Baran Sandris D; 09/17/21. $95,000

1514 N Main St, Bhksar Llc Newfield National Bk; 09/20/21. $130,000

700 N Franklin Blvd Unit 203, Stylvia Properties Llc Pc4reo Llc; 09/21/21. $62,150

129 N First St, Girio Rojas Benita Esochaghi Anthony; 09/21/21. $75,000

SOMERS POINT

106 Princeton Road, Stephanick Carol A Becker Albert W Jr; 09/21/21. $330,000

4 Dartmouth Road, Shallcross Douglas T Lasorsa Josephine/Atty; 09/22/21. $240,000

809 Centre Ave, 809 Centre Street Llc Hamlin George; 09/22/21. $300,000

VENTNOR 

5003 Atlantic Ave Unit 4, Clark Lance C Advantaira Trust Llc Fbo Maria Cassetta; 09/23/21. $175,000

405 N Burghley Ave, Loyle Samantha Sharkey William III; 09/23/21. $349,900

2207 East Drive, Salamon Teresa L Zeidner Kenneth M; 09/23/21. $750,000

26 N Washington Ave, Magid Ian Rassmann Georgette; 09/23/21. $850,000

12 N Baton Rouge Ave, Rauchut Joseph Patel Vinubhai D; 09/24/21. $176,000

Cape May County

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

136 Meadowview Road, Walter John H Jr Kelly James A; 09/2021. $1,100,000

456 Avalon Blvd, Winters Joseph K Ebbert Jon; 09/2021. $500,000

15 North 6th St, Procopio Vincent AccaRdi Kathleen; 09/2021. $416,000

309 Springdale Court, Caputo RichaRd Hess Jennifer L; 09/2021. $399,900

1603 Tidewater Ave, Franchi Joseph A Jr Romanelli Denise M; 09/2021. $354,000

206 Seacrest Lane, Di Bacco Diana Senior John R; 09/2021. $345,000

719 Stone Harbor Blvd, Rev Int Trust Of C & S Christidis Cawley Susan J; 09/2021. $329,050

OCEAN CITY

986 Boardwalk, 986 Boardwalk LLC 1269 1St St Asso LLC; 09/2021. $4,500,000

1504 Wesley Ave, Legg Frances A Est Jwr Props LLC; 09/2021. $1,200,000

Lot 25 Blk 3702, Alwine Christopher Coluzzi Joseph; 09/2021.$1,146,000

1205 Wesley Ave, Washart Martin B Est V2 Props Entity 7 LLC; 09/2021. $999,999

2836 Simpson Ave, Mckenna EdwaRd F Jr Curran Elizabeth A; 09/2021. $999,999

913 A,B,C Wesley Ave, Wood David Urias Preziosi Benaifer Don; 09/2021. $999,999

1221-23 Pleasure Ave 2nd Fl, Jwr Props LLC Gerber Timothy D; 09/2021. $995,000

816 Third St, Gannon Christopher Kelly Christina; 09/2021. $970,000

1363 West Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Reganato Darren Gannon Christopher; 09/2021. $950,000

2605-07 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Hobson David Abbott Raymond C; 09/2021. $880,000

WILDWOOD

633 W Burk Ave, Wildwood Itc Construction LLC Trifonas Jerry; 09/2021. $949,000

217-219 & 221 E Burk Ave, Robert J & Laurie A Grimley Rev Trust Kdm Holdings Grp LLC; 09/2021. $650,000

225 E Rio Grande Ave, Urban Kevin Olas Jennifer; 09/2021. $445,000

129 East Burk Ave, Amoriello Pasquale Crowley Timothy F; 09/2021. $418,000

222 E Burk Ave, Robert J & Laurie A Grimley Rev Trust Kdm Holdings Grp LLC; 09/2021. $415,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

314 W Main St, 9/28/2021, $36,000

43 Inglewood Ave, 9/28/2021, $170,000

1010 Louis Drive, 9/28/2021, $200,000

506 N High St, 9/29/2021, $60,000

53 Wharton St, 9/29/2021, $250,165

15 Sterling Place, 9/29/2021, $260,000

431 Val Lane, 9/29/2021, $295,000

530 Florence Ave, 9/30/2021, $90,000

605 N 9th St, 9/30/2021, $160,000

132 Frankford St, 9/30/2021, $340,045

11 Tomasello Drive, 9/30/2021, $390,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

618 Irving Ave, 9/14/2021, $112,500

170 Rosenhayn Ave, 9/14/2021, $147,000

11 Bermuda Ave, 9/16/2021, $237,500

11 Jack Robert Drive, 9/16/2021, $424,900

934 Maurice River Parkway &C, 9/20/2021, $256,500

10 Deerfield Road, 9/22/2021, $143,000

7 Davis Drive, 9/23/2021, $110,000

35 Beals Mill Road, 9/29/2021, $292,600

1315 Second Ave, 9/30/2021, $165,000

30 Dubois Road, 9/30/2021, $372,500

VINELAND

564 Mayfair St, 9/20/2021, $235,000

4154 E Landis Ave, 9/20/2021, $240,000

1351 E Elmer Road, 9/20/2021, $287,000

58 Columbia Ave, 9/21/2021, $90,000

720 E Almond St, 9/21/2021, $120,000

1162 New Pear St, 9/21/2021, $210,000

4222 Lake Road, 9/21/2021, $213,500

766 W Earl Drive, 9/21/2021, $215,000

4452 Robert Drive, 9/21/2021, $220,000

1164 Sharp Road, 9/21/2021, $225,000

1046 E Park Ave, 9/21/2021, $235,000

759 East Wheat Road, 9/21/2021, $249,900

1010 Rainforest Drive, 9/21/2021, $251,000

1129 East Park Ave, 9/21/2021, $285,000

3556 Ravenna Lane, 9/21/2021, $415,000

1355 West Chestnut Ave, 9/22/2021, $30,000

2550 South West Blvd, 9/22/2021, $175,000

5 Sutliff Ave, 9/22/2021, $273,000

329 N Brookfield St, 9/22/2021, $375,500

764 South 7th St, 9/23/2021, $102,315

735 South Main Road Unit 31, 9/23/2021, $128,000

647 East Grant Ave, 9/23/2021, $150,000

1550 Magnolia Road, 9/23/2021, $169,900

51 West Montrose St, 9/23/2021, $230,000

1349 South State St, 9/23/2021, $230,000

197 Strawberry Ave, 9/23/2021, $294,000

2945 Palermo Ave, 9/23/2021, $320,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

1201 Seaview Ave; 9/2021. $2,949,000

7 W 16th St; 8/2021. $850,000

9 E 16th St; 8/2021. $965,000

11 E 21st St; 8/2021. $1,100,000

5 E 12th St; 8/2021. $1,299,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

1 Lago Court; 8/2021. $484,000

18 Bobstay Road; 8/2021. $484,990

17 Tedesco Way; 8/2021. $490,000

24 Raccoon Lane; 8/2021. $490,000

2 Savannah Drive; 8/2021. $491,990

32 Fullrigger Ave; 8/2021. $492,000

122 Cox Road; 8/2021. $500,000

19 Plymouth Way; 8/2021. $500,000

38 Mutineer Ave; 8/2021. $505,000

55 Nautilus Drive; 8/2021. $515,000

19 Cape Cod Ave; 8/2021. $530,000

105 H Awthone Lane; 8/2021. $537,000

46 Farragut Ave; 8/2021. $540,000

39 Freedom Hills Drive; 8/2021. $550,000

114 Sinclair Lane; 8/2021. $560,000

30 Carriage Way; 8/2021. $575,000

103 Sinclair Lane; 8/2021. $586,000

78 Twilight Drive; 8/2021. $591,594

36 Twilight Drive; 8/2021. $650,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1814 Hawser Drive; 8/2021. $399,900

104 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $400,000

334 Station Drive; 8/2021. $409,500

1203 Borealis Court; 8/2021. $415,500

482 Steuben Ave; 8/2021. $420,000

1087 Montauk Drive; 8/2021. $420,000

211 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $425,000

919 Sinclair Ave; 8/2021. $425,000

12 Tom Gray Court; 8/2021. $427,000

602 Ranger Drive; 8/2021. $430,000

43 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $452,199

109 Manchester Ave; 8/2021. $485,000

1505 Daytona Rd; 8/2021. $485,000

410 Carr St; 8/2021. $490,000

2514 Hurry Road; 8/2021. $500,000

32 Arborridge Drive; 8/2021. $500,000

917 Meadow Lark Drive; 8/2021. $505,000

2303 Lacey Road; 8/2021. $505,000

26 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $521,777

25 Gladstone St; 8/2021. $535,000

1433 G Street; 8/2021. $535,300

38 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $547,561

51 Arborridge Drive; 8/2021. $550,000

55 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $556,518

811 Wave Dr; 8/2021. $565,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

34 Kansas Road; 8/2021. $405,000

107 Golfview Drive; 8/2021. $405,000

453 Stage Road; 8/2021. $419,000

337 Great Bay Blvd; 8/2021. $424,000

107 Lake Superior Drive; 8/2021. $430,000

111 N Spinnaker Dr; 8/2021. $435,000

810 Nugentown Road; 8/2021. $440,000

501 Railroad Drive; 8/2021. $449,000

3 Pembrook Court; 8/2021. $450,000

248 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $460,000

340 Stage Road; 8/2021. $465,000

441 Twin Lakes Blvd; 8/2021. $480,000

33s Ensign Drive; 8/2021. $499,000

138 S Captains Drive; 8/2021. $520,000

18w Navasink Drive; 8/2021. $550,000

19 Maryland Road; 8/2021. $575,000

123 S Forecastle; 8/2021. $599,900

134n Burgee Drive; 8/2021. $680,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

43 Mary Jeanne Lane; 8/2021. $595,000

5 Ridge Court; 8/2021. $600,000

81 83 85 87 89 91 93 95 Melanie Way; 8/2021. $604,000

107 Bradshaw W Dr; 8/2021. $614,490

1824 Mill Creek Road; 8/2021. $625,000

1306 Route 539; 8/2021. $630,000

33 Myrtle Dr; 8/2021. $630,000

23 Merle Drive; 8/2021. $635,000

31 Peggy Lane; 8/2021. $640,000

59 Claudia Lane; 8/2021. $659,000

1302 Ave A; 8/2021. $679,000

20 Peggy Lane; 8/2021. $717,000

14 Janal Way; 8/2021. $737,500

3 Ronnie Drive; 8/2021. $750,000

16 Claudia Lane; 8/2021. $750,000

133 Arthur Drive; 8/2021. $810,000

219 Jeremy Lane; 8/2021. $845,000

158 Mary Bell Road; 8/2021. $850,000

15 Selma Drive; 8/2021. $999,000

83 Gregg Dr; 8/2021. $999,999

1999 Mill Creek Road; 8/2021. $1,150,000

1551 Mill Creek Road; 8/2021. $1,250,000

87 Joshua Drive; 8/2021. $1,271,500

1863 Mill Creek Road; 8/2021. $1,299,000

1600 Route 72 West; 8/2021. $3,175,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

 

0 comments

