Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1108 Plaza Place, Ottaviano Michael R Vandermeulen Devon J; 08/16/21. $279,900
720s New Road Unit 2p, Ong Samuel D Taclan Andrew David; 08/17/21. $75,000
644 N Shore Road, Halliday Jason Pereira Judith G; 08/17/21. $265,000
ATLANTIC CITY
4021 Atlantic Ave, Curran Edward Linsk Cathy/Exrx; 08/05/21. $475,000
3101 Boardwalk 1406-2 Unit 1406, Cengarle Dennis Beehler John Robert; 08/06/21. $110,500.
1534 N Michigan Ave, Figueroa Diane Rivas Properties & Inv Llc; 08/06/21. $139,900
1412 Madison Ave, 17 N Texas Llc Johnson Kalah Walia; 08/06/21. $166,000
BRIGANTINE
400 E Brigantine Ave Unit 1f, Burrell Ralph Pfligler Steven; 08/09/21. $296,900
332 Seashell Lane, Torraca Carmelo T Weigel Albert R; 08/09/21. $390,000
352 34th St So, White Ashton Nestore Michael E; 08/09/21. $635,000
BUENA BOROUGH
109 Summer Road, Marghella Joseph F/Ind&Tr/Tr Broerse Fabian Gonzalez; 08/11/21. $163,000
274 Wheat Road, Ramierez Zarate Raul Barrie Darrel D Jr; 08/11/21. $195,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
319 Woodlawn Ave, Baughman Lauren R Decicco Property Group Llc; 08/10/21. $244,000
405 Route 54, Franklin James Gilliano Richard J; 08/13/21. $449,900
EGG HARBOR CITY
415 Liverpool Ave, James Bruce Weiler Charlotte/Exrx; 08/16/21. $128,000
228 Chicago Ave, Cook Ikea R Laielli David; 08/17/21. $164,575
51 Washington Ave, Tash Equities Llc 51 Washington Ave Ehc Llc; 08/18/21. $68,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
449 London Court II, Spatz David J Karp Linda J; 08/06/21. $114,000
415 Zion Road, Bollinger Stephanie L Garcia Desiree; 08/06/21. $188,000
11 Front St, Kane Sean Kane James P; 08/06/21. $194,000
FOLSOM
201 Springdale Lane, Short David E Jr Sunwest State Llc; 08/23/21. $320,000
308 Queens Lane, Stinson Investments Llc Rosado Wanda I Colon; 08/24/21. $142,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
78 Waterview Drive Unit 101e, Patel Atul Daclan Maria Teresa; 08/05/21. $122,000
55 Arapaho Place, Espichan Perez Hector Silverman David; 08/05/21. $125,000
711 Cardinal Way, Mastrangelo Lauren Korkuch Laura; 08/05/21. $175,900
726 Cardinal Way, Mimes Sherveal Roselle Kenneth P; 08/05/21. $195,000
509 S Chicago Ave, Owens Judith A Nixon Tony D; 08/05/21. $206,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
266 Pheasant Run Road, Maguire Jennifer Zayas Jennifer Liffiton; 08/05/21. $268,000
2406 Oslo Ave, Odonnell Thomas J Wojociechowski Maciej; 08/05/21. $311,000
1504 Elm Ave, Billotti Michael Anthony Us Bank Tr Na; 08/06/21. $195,000
HAMMONTON
26 Elvins Ave, Caronte Michael A Caronte Michael A/Exr; 08/11/21. $88,000
708 Central Ave, Sunwest State Llc Kent Margaret H; 08/11/21. $100,000
608 Central Ave, Sunwest State Llc Kent Margaret H; 08/11/21. $300,000
899 N 3rd St, Pistone Brian 899 N 3rd St Llc; 08/12/21. $180,000
LINWOOD
624 Central Ave, Morris John B,-3rd Kalter Barbara J; 08/12/21. $399,900
105 Dairy Lane, Kreckel Michael C Scanlon Mary R; 08/13/21. $440,000
2 Glenside Ave, Klaszky Joseph Peled Steven; 08/16/21. $250,000
LONGPORT
1 S 24th Ave Unit 4a, Smolda Wayne Auerbach Susan; 08/18/21. $1,325,000
4 N 27th Ave, 4 North 27 Llc Keltz William M; 08/23/21. $770,000
MARGATE
6 Seaside Court, Casel Kristen Galanos Ioannis; 08/13/21. $750,000
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 516, Simon Jeremy I Dossick Mark; 08/16/21. $564,000
11 S Pembroke Ave, Reses Orenstein Tracey/Tr Brennan Michele H/Exrx; 08/18/21. $1,250,000
9415-19 Pacific Ave 42, Mcneill Eileen Patalano Luci; 08/19/21. $120,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2570 Sixth Ave, Filardi Michael B Winstel Jennifer L; 08/19/21. $425,000
2701 Mccormick Ave, Iles Michael A Campagna Mark R; 08/23/21. $439,000
3643 & 3659 Moores Ave, Harris John J Logiovino Rocco III; 08/30/21. $400,000
NORTHFIELD
3205 Dolphin Ave Unit 3205, Vargas Walter Walters Alicia; 08/19/21. $90,000
1316 Mill Road, Lor Dion Rahaman Habibur; 08/19/21. $235,000
541 Ridgewood Drive, Iamello Michael Morris Brittany; 08/19/21. $295,100
PLEASANTVILLE
430 Sunset Court, Odonoghue George Haithcock Jean/Exr; 08/10/21. $65,000
122 E Pacific Ave, Galeano Almendarez Sara Spence Sterling C/Atty; 08/10/21. $130,000
135 N First St, Manzo Marco Orellana Elbin; 08/10/21. $165,000
203 N Second St, Almendares Castro Yeny Wojciechowski Maciej; 08/11/21. $135,000
1033 N Franklin Blvd, Home4you Llc Martinez Claudia Rubi; 08/11/21. $166,000
SOMERS POINT
1 Par Drive, Cerrone Patrick J Hartlage Beth Hallam/Tr; $499,000
438 Shore Road, Vuce Capital Llc Limarenka Dzmitry; 08/16/21. $233,000
1002 Spruce St, Galiardo Frederick Rice Douglas; 08/19/21. $390,000
17-19 Seashore Lane, Czikowsky Zachary Albin Stagecoach Properties Llc; 08/20/21. $260,000
VENTNOR
609-B N Victoria Ave, Malatino Adam C Scuderi Marie J; 08/06/21. $240,000.00
100 N Martindale Ave, Trivedi Manish Clifton John A; 08/06/21. $740,000
112 S Weymouth Ave, Scipione Giovanni Burmylo Gary; 08/06/21. $762,000
5517 Wellington Ave, M-5 Harris Andrew Vespertino Eleonora; 08/09/21. $93,000
Cape May County
AVALON
19 Seagull Drive, Hamilton John Stephen Heynineteen LLC; 08/2021. $6,000,000
91 N Inlet Drive, Bender Thomas J Always Looking 2 Buy LLC; 08/2021. $3,050,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Buchanan Charles; 08/2021. $297,000
CAPE MAY
314 Claghorn Place, Cima James P Gc Ventures LLC; 08/2021. $900,000
11 Beach Ave Un 212, Niedweske JIII C Fling David H; 08/2021. $582,500
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
370 Rock Island Road, Black Kathleen Del Pizzo Emanuel; 08/2021. $83,900
163 Whistlestop, Jarusiewicz Marie Crawford Francis; 08/2021. $45,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
2695 Bay Drive, Birsh Joan A Trust Cook Kevin C; 07/2021. $1,150,000
1002 Batts Lane, Meehan Peter Misler Arik; 07/2021. $800,000
1600 Scott Ave, Stetser Donald R Hess Frederick P; 07/2021. $630,000
321 Suzanne Ave, Nash Carl Heath Morris Barbara; 07/2021. $450,000
71 Wildwood Ave, Gibson Kristen L Alvarez Jaime; 07/2021. $399,900
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
136A Indian Trail, Neja Realty LLC Perllaku Kreshnik; 07/2021. $235,000
108 W Atlantic Ave, Damon J Wooten Trust Dierolf Nancy T; 07/2021. $195,000
13 W Shellbay Ave, Repici Carole Trust Rixey James M; 07/2021. $180,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
317 E 8th Ave, Oxmead Properties LLC Nocella Robert John; 07/2021. $730,000
1501 Ocean Ave Un 209, Oceanside Prop-1501 Ocean LLC Cwenar Cathy; 07/2021. $298,000
1501 Ocean Ave, Oceanside Prop-1501 Ocean LLC Mcgoldrick James; 07/2021. $295,000
510 E 14th Ave Un 205, Higgins Michael W Dinardo Properties LLC; 07/2021. $226,000
2510 Atlantic Ave Un 121, Kopich Frank Drescher John; 07/2021. $182,500
245B Allen Drive, Loeffler Frederick C Groff Christina; 07/2021. $165,000
OCEAN CITY
304-06 Asbury Ave, 304-306 Asbury Partners LLC Himes Andrew; 07/2021. $616,817
Lot 8 Block 32.02, Lucy’s Legacy LLC Fuller Jason; 07/2021. $607,000
10 E 10th St, Titus Barbara J Davis John R Jr; 07/2021. $605,000
SEA ISLE CITY
141 77th St 2nd Fl, Gardy Kenneth K Smyth Gerald P Jr; 07/2021. $487,500
8819 Pleasure Ave, 89th Street LLC Mcgonigal John J Jr; 08/2021. $2,500,000
129 49th St East Un, Fasano Gerard A Sanderson Steven; 08/2021. $1,549,000
23 48th St East Un, Skoroda Edward Lentz Gregory C Trust; 08/2021. $1,400,000
319 44th St, Alberico Anthony M Alberico Thomas A; 08/2021. $999,000
STONE HARBOR
200 107th St Un A East, Cook James A York County Boys LLC; 08/2021. $1,300,000
311 83rd St, Myers Ruth E Est Paolino Dev Inc; 08/2021. $575,000
301 114th St, Ounsworth John Charles St Devs LLC; 08/2021. $2,900,000
9619 Seng Place, Uno Enero LLC Kochenour Kenneth; 08/2021. $2,692,500
UPPER TOWNSHIP
30 Hope Corson Road, Cedar Lane Dev LLC Elmwood Developers LLC; 07/2021. $100,000
28 Hope Corson Road, Harriet Lane LLC Timothy Tower; 07/2021. $100,000
516 Route 9, Strunk Amy M Pinder Edward J Jr; 07/2021. $47,500
WILDWOOD
244 E Montgomery Ave, Sanchez Isabel C Garrison Brian M; 08/2021. $490,000
3101 Park Blvd, 330 Lafayette Pl LLC Szrankowski Shawn; 08/2021. $459,000
136 W Spicer Ave, Wave Enterprises LLC Dalfonso Thomas W; 08/2021. $420,000
2901 Park Blvd, Perticaro Anthony Mario Clark Kenneth David Jr; 08/2021. $350,000
435 W Lincoln Ave Un 200, Mc Carthy James Mangold Patrick L; 08/2021. $315,000
WILDWOOD CREST
427 E Miami Ave Un 409, Lawson Jon Waldron Peter; 07/2021. $195,000
126 W Rosemary Road, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Valenzano Lawrence; 08/2021. $865,000
7701 Atlantic Ave Un 304, Tsakiris Andy Helveston Michael S; 08/2021. $778,888
9904 Seapointe Blvd Un 416, Crevaux Robert E Razavi Farid; 08/2021. $678,900
7400 Ocean Ave, Marano Ricardo Petrella Michael E; 08/2021. $570,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
77 Cedar St, 8/12/2021, $52,500
27 E Commerce St, 8/12/2021, $66,000
301 N Laurel St, 8/16/2021, $60,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
421 Evergreen Road, 8/16/2021, $100,000
9527 Highland St, 8/17/2021, $70,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
106-108 Fortescue Road, 8/16/2021, $252,000
259 New Jersey Ave, 8/30/2021, $20,000
1062 Hanseys Creek Road, 8/30/2021, $226,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
374 Gouldtown-Woodruff Road, 8/19/2021, $40,000
7 Sunset Ave, 8/19/2021, $230,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
379 River Road, 8/16/2021, $129,000
19 Stanger Road, 8/16/2021, $165,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
156 Sheppard Davis Road, 8/20/2021, $349,900
405 Main St, 8/24/2021, $67,100
MILLVILLE
437 S 2nd St, 8/17/2021, $32,500
127 N 3rd St, 8/17/2021, $165,000
1020 Columbia Ave, 8/18/2021, $25,000
801 Pleasant Drive, 8/18/2021, $111,000
5 Jason Drive, 8/18/2021, $205,000
229 Main St &C, 8/18/2021, $245,000
SHILOH
30 East Ave, 8/12/2021, $115,000
922 Main St, 8/12/2021, $179,900
31 West Ave, 8/13/2021, $223,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
206 Rosenhayn Ave, 8/9/2021, $360,000
6 Thoroughbred Court, 8/10/2021, $450,000
29 Hoover Road, 8/11/2021, $285,500
VINELAND
1481 Whispering Woods Way, 8/11/2021, $454,500
131 Hickory Place &C, 8/11/2021, $460,000
316 W Montrose St, 8/12/2021, $136,000
722 Humbert St, 8/12/2021, $225,900
2737 Barry Drive, 8/12/2021, $250,000
564 N Third St, 8/13/2021, $60,000
45 E Butler Ave, 8/13/2021, $80,000
507 Park Lane, 8/13/2021, $165,000
298 Russell Ave, 8/13/2021, $183,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
