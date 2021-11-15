 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1108 Plaza Place, Ottaviano Michael R Vandermeulen Devon J; 08/16/21. $279,900

720s New Road Unit 2p, Ong Samuel D Taclan Andrew David; 08/17/21. $75,000

644 N Shore Road, Halliday Jason Pereira Judith G; 08/17/21. $265,000

ATLANTIC CITY

4021 Atlantic Ave, Curran Edward Linsk Cathy/Exrx; 08/05/21. $475,000

3101 Boardwalk 1406-2 Unit 1406, Cengarle Dennis Beehler John Robert; 08/06/21. $110,500.

1534 N Michigan Ave, Figueroa Diane Rivas Properties & Inv Llc; 08/06/21. $139,900

1412 Madison Ave, 17 N Texas Llc Johnson Kalah Walia; 08/06/21. $166,000

BRIGANTINE

400 E Brigantine Ave Unit 1f, Burrell Ralph Pfligler Steven; 08/09/21. $296,900

332 Seashell Lane, Torraca Carmelo T Weigel Albert R; 08/09/21. $390,000

352 34th St So, White Ashton Nestore Michael E; 08/09/21. $635,000

BUENA BOROUGH

109 Summer Road, Marghella Joseph F/Ind&Tr/Tr Broerse Fabian Gonzalez; 08/11/21. $163,000

274 Wheat Road, Ramierez Zarate Raul Barrie Darrel D Jr; 08/11/21. $195,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

319 Woodlawn Ave, Baughman Lauren R Decicco Property Group Llc; 08/10/21. $244,000

405 Route 54, Franklin James Gilliano Richard J; 08/13/21. $449,900

EGG HARBOR CITY

415 Liverpool Ave, James Bruce Weiler Charlotte/Exrx; 08/16/21. $128,000

228 Chicago Ave, Cook Ikea R Laielli David; 08/17/21. $164,575

51 Washington Ave, Tash Equities Llc 51 Washington Ave Ehc Llc; 08/18/21. $68,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

449 London Court II, Spatz David J Karp Linda J; 08/06/21. $114,000

415 Zion Road, Bollinger Stephanie L Garcia Desiree; 08/06/21. $188,000

11 Front St, Kane Sean Kane James P; 08/06/21. $194,000

FOLSOM

201 Springdale Lane, Short David E Jr Sunwest State Llc; 08/23/21. $320,000

308 Queens Lane, Stinson Investments Llc Rosado Wanda I Colon; 08/24/21. $142,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

78 Waterview Drive Unit 101e, Patel Atul Daclan Maria Teresa; 08/05/21. $122,000

55 Arapaho Place, Espichan Perez Hector Silverman David; 08/05/21. $125,000

711 Cardinal Way, Mastrangelo Lauren Korkuch Laura; 08/05/21. $175,900

726 Cardinal Way, Mimes Sherveal Roselle Kenneth P; 08/05/21. $195,000

509 S Chicago Ave, Owens Judith A Nixon Tony D; 08/05/21. $206,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

266 Pheasant Run Road, Maguire Jennifer Zayas Jennifer Liffiton; 08/05/21. $268,000

2406 Oslo Ave, Odonnell Thomas J Wojociechowski Maciej; 08/05/21. $311,000

1504 Elm Ave, Billotti Michael Anthony Us Bank Tr Na; 08/06/21. $195,000

HAMMONTON

26 Elvins Ave, Caronte Michael A Caronte Michael A/Exr; 08/11/21. $88,000

708 Central Ave, Sunwest State Llc Kent Margaret H; 08/11/21. $100,000

608 Central Ave, Sunwest State Llc Kent Margaret H; 08/11/21. $300,000

899 N 3rd St, Pistone Brian 899 N 3rd St Llc; 08/12/21. $180,000

LINWOOD

624 Central Ave, Morris John B,-3rd Kalter Barbara J; 08/12/21. $399,900

105 Dairy Lane, Kreckel Michael C Scanlon Mary R; 08/13/21. $440,000

2 Glenside Ave, Klaszky Joseph Peled Steven; 08/16/21. $250,000

LONGPORT

1 S 24th Ave Unit 4a, Smolda Wayne Auerbach Susan; 08/18/21. $1,325,000

4 N 27th Ave, 4 North 27 Llc Keltz William M; 08/23/21. $770,000

MARGATE

6 Seaside Court, Casel Kristen Galanos Ioannis; 08/13/21. $750,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 516, Simon Jeremy I Dossick Mark; 08/16/21. $564,000

11 S Pembroke Ave, Reses Orenstein Tracey/Tr Brennan Michele H/Exrx; 08/18/21. $1,250,000

9415-19 Pacific Ave 42, Mcneill Eileen Patalano Luci; 08/19/21. $120,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2570 Sixth Ave, Filardi Michael B Winstel Jennifer L; 08/19/21. $425,000

2701 Mccormick Ave, Iles Michael A Campagna Mark R; 08/23/21. $439,000

3643 & 3659 Moores Ave, Harris John J Logiovino Rocco III; 08/30/21. $400,000

NORTHFIELD

3205 Dolphin Ave Unit 3205, Vargas Walter Walters Alicia; 08/19/21. $90,000

1316 Mill Road, Lor Dion Rahaman Habibur; 08/19/21. $235,000

541 Ridgewood Drive, Iamello Michael Morris Brittany; 08/19/21. $295,100

PLEASANTVILLE

430 Sunset Court, Odonoghue George Haithcock Jean/Exr; 08/10/21. $65,000

122 E Pacific Ave, Galeano Almendarez Sara Spence Sterling C/Atty; 08/10/21. $130,000

135 N First St, Manzo Marco Orellana Elbin; 08/10/21. $165,000

203 N Second St, Almendares Castro Yeny Wojciechowski Maciej; 08/11/21. $135,000

1033 N Franklin Blvd, Home4you Llc Martinez Claudia Rubi; 08/11/21. $166,000

SOMERS POINT

1 Par Drive, Cerrone Patrick J Hartlage Beth Hallam/Tr; $499,000

438 Shore Road, Vuce Capital Llc Limarenka Dzmitry; 08/16/21. $233,000

1002 Spruce St, Galiardo Frederick Rice Douglas; 08/19/21. $390,000

17-19 Seashore Lane, Czikowsky Zachary Albin Stagecoach Properties Llc; 08/20/21. $260,000

VENTNOR

609-B N Victoria Ave, Malatino Adam C Scuderi Marie J; 08/06/21. $240,000.00

100 N Martindale Ave, Trivedi Manish Clifton John A; 08/06/21. $740,000

112 S Weymouth Ave, Scipione Giovanni Burmylo Gary; 08/06/21. $762,000

5517 Wellington Ave, M-5 Harris Andrew Vespertino Eleonora; 08/09/21. $93,000

Cape May County

AVALON

19 Seagull Drive, Hamilton John Stephen Heynineteen LLC; 08/2021. $6,000,000

91 N Inlet Drive, Bender Thomas J Always Looking 2 Buy LLC; 08/2021. $3,050,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Buchanan Charles; 08/2021. $297,000

CAPE MAY

314 Claghorn Place, Cima James P Gc Ventures LLC; 08/2021. $900,000

11 Beach Ave Un 212, Niedweske JIII C Fling David H; 08/2021. $582,500

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

370 Rock Island Road, Black Kathleen Del Pizzo Emanuel; 08/2021. $83,900

163 Whistlestop, Jarusiewicz Marie Crawford Francis; 08/2021. $45,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

2695 Bay Drive, Birsh Joan A Trust Cook Kevin C; 07/2021. $1,150,000

1002 Batts Lane, Meehan Peter Misler Arik; 07/2021. $800,000

1600 Scott Ave, Stetser Donald R Hess Frederick P; 07/2021. $630,000

321 Suzanne Ave, Nash Carl Heath Morris Barbara; 07/2021. $450,000

71 Wildwood Ave, Gibson Kristen L Alvarez Jaime; 07/2021. $399,900

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

136A Indian Trail, Neja Realty LLC Perllaku Kreshnik; 07/2021. $235,000

108 W Atlantic Ave, Damon J Wooten Trust Dierolf Nancy T; 07/2021. $195,000

13 W Shellbay Ave, Repici Carole Trust Rixey James M; 07/2021. $180,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

317 E 8th Ave, Oxmead Properties LLC Nocella Robert John; 07/2021. $730,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 209, Oceanside Prop-1501 Ocean LLC Cwenar Cathy; 07/2021. $298,000

1501 Ocean Ave, Oceanside Prop-1501 Ocean LLC Mcgoldrick James; 07/2021. $295,000

510 E 14th Ave Un 205, Higgins Michael W Dinardo Properties LLC; 07/2021. $226,000

2510 Atlantic Ave Un 121, Kopich Frank Drescher John; 07/2021. $182,500

245B Allen Drive, Loeffler Frederick C Groff Christina; 07/2021. $165,000

OCEAN CITY

304-06 Asbury Ave, 304-306 Asbury Partners LLC Himes Andrew; 07/2021. $616,817

Lot 8 Block 32.02, Lucy’s Legacy LLC Fuller Jason; 07/2021. $607,000

10 E 10th St, Titus Barbara J Davis John R Jr; 07/2021. $605,000

SEA ISLE CITY

141 77th St 2nd Fl, Gardy Kenneth K Smyth Gerald P Jr; 07/2021. $487,500

8819 Pleasure Ave, 89th Street LLC Mcgonigal John J Jr; 08/2021. $2,500,000

129 49th St East Un, Fasano Gerard A Sanderson Steven; 08/2021. $1,549,000

23 48th St East Un, Skoroda Edward Lentz Gregory C Trust; 08/2021. $1,400,000

319 44th St, Alberico Anthony M Alberico Thomas A; 08/2021. $999,000

STONE HARBOR

200 107th St Un A East, Cook James A York County Boys LLC; 08/2021. $1,300,000

311 83rd St, Myers Ruth E Est Paolino Dev Inc; 08/2021. $575,000

301 114th St, Ounsworth John Charles St Devs LLC; 08/2021. $2,900,000

9619 Seng Place, Uno Enero LLC Kochenour Kenneth; 08/2021. $2,692,500

UPPER TOWNSHIP

30 Hope Corson Road, Cedar Lane Dev LLC Elmwood Developers LLC; 07/2021. $100,000

28 Hope Corson Road, Harriet Lane LLC Timothy Tower; 07/2021. $100,000

516 Route 9, Strunk Amy M Pinder Edward J Jr; 07/2021. $47,500

WILDWOOD

244 E Montgomery Ave, Sanchez Isabel C Garrison Brian M; 08/2021. $490,000

3101 Park Blvd, 330 Lafayette Pl LLC Szrankowski Shawn; 08/2021. $459,000

136 W Spicer Ave, Wave Enterprises LLC Dalfonso Thomas W; 08/2021. $420,000

2901 Park Blvd, Perticaro Anthony Mario Clark Kenneth David Jr; 08/2021. $350,000

435 W Lincoln Ave Un 200, Mc Carthy James Mangold Patrick L; 08/2021. $315,000

WILDWOOD CREST

427 E Miami Ave Un 409, Lawson Jon Waldron Peter; 07/2021. $195,000

126 W Rosemary Road, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Valenzano Lawrence; 08/2021. $865,000

7701 Atlantic Ave Un 304, Tsakiris Andy Helveston Michael S; 08/2021. $778,888

9904 Seapointe Blvd Un 416, Crevaux Robert E Razavi Farid; 08/2021. $678,900

7400 Ocean Ave, Marano Ricardo Petrella Michael E; 08/2021. $570,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

77 Cedar St, 8/12/2021, $52,500

27 E Commerce St, 8/12/2021, $66,000

301 N Laurel St, 8/16/2021, $60,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

421 Evergreen Road, 8/16/2021, $100,000

9527 Highland St, 8/17/2021, $70,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

106-108 Fortescue Road, 8/16/2021, $252,000

259 New Jersey Ave, 8/30/2021, $20,000

1062 Hanseys Creek Road, 8/30/2021, $226,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

374 Gouldtown-Woodruff Road, 8/19/2021, $40,000

7 Sunset Ave, 8/19/2021, $230,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

379 River Road, 8/16/2021, $129,000

19 Stanger Road, 8/16/2021, $165,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

156 Sheppard Davis Road, 8/20/2021, $349,900

405 Main St, 8/24/2021, $67,100

MILLVILLE

437 S 2nd St, 8/17/2021, $32,500

127 N 3rd St, 8/17/2021, $165,000

1020 Columbia Ave, 8/18/2021, $25,000

801 Pleasant Drive, 8/18/2021, $111,000

5 Jason Drive, 8/18/2021, $205,000

229 Main St &C, 8/18/2021, $245,000

SHILOH

30 East Ave, 8/12/2021, $115,000

922 Main St, 8/12/2021, $179,900

31 West Ave, 8/13/2021, $223,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

206 Rosenhayn Ave, 8/9/2021, $360,000

6 Thoroughbred Court, 8/10/2021, $450,000

29 Hoover Road, 8/11/2021, $285,500

VINELAND

1481 Whispering Woods Way, 8/11/2021, $454,500

131 Hickory Place &C, 8/11/2021, $460,000

316 W Montrose St, 8/12/2021, $136,000

722 Humbert St, 8/12/2021, $225,900

2737 Barry Drive, 8/12/2021, $250,000

564 N Third St, 8/13/2021, $60,000

45 E Butler Ave, 8/13/2021, $80,000

507 Park Lane, 8/13/2021, $165,000

298 Russell Ave, 8/13/2021, $183,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

