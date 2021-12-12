Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
810 Chelsea Road, Starkweather Stephen J Barnes Lynne A; 09/01/21. $344,900
252 Coolidge Ave, Kolbe Stanley Sr Thomas Carol L/Atty; 09/02/21. $220,000
903 Chelsea Road, Melchiorre Alexandra Joann Vandongen John Jeffery/Exr; 09/07/21. $210,000
13 Ruth Court, Zografos John Cortese Jennifer A; 09/07/21. $425,000
ATLANTIC CITY 344 N Pennsylvania Ave, 60 Stevens Llc Keller Kathy A/Tr/Tr; 09/01/21. $45,000
340 N Trenton Ave, Thi Nguyen Myhong Tran De; 09/01/21. $65,000
204 Dylan Drive, King Ann V Mcduffie Kim Turner; 09/01/21. $134,000
209 S Tennessee Ave, 209 S Tennessee Llc Anchor Fund Holdings Llc; 09/01/21. $325,000
655 Absecon #503, Pettibone Michelle Matchett David P; 09/02/21. $39,900
516 N Massachusetts Ave, Jiang Binghua Santander Bank Na; 09/02/21. $60,100
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1709, Harris Jean Louie Abigail E; 09/02/21. $125,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 206, Stillman Jay Romeo Robert; 09/02/21. $240,000
4710 Ventnor Ave, Weaver Jeremy L Gluck Tamy; 09/02/21.$312,000
BRIGANTINE
4619 Schooner Road Unit B, Mccormick John P,/Atty Kelly Lisa; 09/01/21. $270,000
4240 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd #105, Minnich Stephen L Barishek Margaret/Exr; 09/01/21. $325,000
4603 Schooner Road, Spoerl Gene Reinbold Eric; 09/01/21. $370,000
BUENA BOROUGH
229 W Weymouth Road, Jersey Top Quality Const Llc Vlasenko Pavel; 09/01/21. $250,000
113 E Weymouth Road, Heredia Sofia F Williams Jennifer L; 09/08/21. $95,000
112 Buena Drive, Baruffi Stephanie L Einhorn Construction Llc; 09/22/21. $85,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
122 Fairway Drive, Hoffman Jason Lam Joseph; 09/01/21. $435,000
110 Delwyn Lane, Delwyn Lane Nj Llc Schulnick Gail M; 09/02/21. $138,500
EGG HARBOR CITY
318-320 London Ave, Nj Holding Group Llc Salmon Christine T; 09/07/21. $135,000
555 Bremen Ave, Vargas Joseph David Gerstenlauer Walter; 09/09/21. $310,000
254 Cincinnati Ave, Rosario Thomas J Movement New Life In Christ Inc; 09/13/21. $120,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
3 Nevis Drive, Stevens Olukayode Segun Moya Luis M; 09/01/21 $290,000
102 Burnside Drive, Roseland Family Rev Tr Hasher Margaret C/Exrx; 09/01/21. $309,900
244 Lily Road, Boxman Charles Howard Starkweather Stephen J; 09/01/21. $390,000
ESTELL MANOR
105 Buck Hill Road, Schneck April Rpl Properties Llc; 09/21/21. $196,000
114 Lazy River Campground, Gregg Karen Davenport Mark; 09/22/21. $90,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
64 Apache Courtt, Songoy Investments Llc Tartaglia Marguerite A/Heir; 09/01/21. $75,000
56 Shawnee Place, Morine Family Irrevocable Tr Bell Jeffrey S; 09/01/21. $160,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
17 Golf Drive, Smart El Carlin Dominguez Maria; 09/01/21. $300,000
24 Fox Hollow Drive ,Henderson Yolanda C Haas George; 09/01/21. $310,000
7232 First Ave, Barshay Bruce E Afanador Maria L Denis De; 09/01/21. $335,000
6346 Benson Ave, Koletas Athanasia Aponte Joseph M Sr; 09/02/21. $195,000
HAMMONTON
132 N Washington St, National Institute For Brownfields Hammonton; 09/01/21. $94,984
100 W End Ave, Jaba Realty Llc National Institute For Brownfields; 09/01/21. $125,000
39 D Michael Rd Apt D, Lutrario Michael Doll Jessica; 09/02/21.$142,000
76 Jamestown Blvd, Kollias Adrian Iulianetti Doris; 09/02/21. $170,000
220 Park Ave Unit 6, Sloan Lawrence A Davies Kevin; 09/03/21. $100,000
LINWOOD
500 Davis Ave, Kurzik Jason Arthur O Marinelli And Duane M Marinelli; 09/01/21. $356,500
106 Wabash Ave, Farrell Annamarie Henry J Norman III/Tr/Tr; 09/02/21. $322,50
530 Ocean Heights Ave 1b, Nolan Lorraine M Kaplan David/Exr; 09/08/21. $195,00
14 Wendy Drive, Price Ryan Waller Miosoti D Espinal; 09/08/21. $397,000
LONGPORT
115 S 18th Ave, Oswell Marc L Shor Michael; 09/01/21. $3,600,000
2501a Oberon Ave, Braun James Brown Sharon L; 09/02/21. $980,000
111 S 16th Ave, Cohen Boaz Oleary Helene M; 09/28/21. $365,000
MARGATE
24 N Essex Ave, Gratz Harris/Exr Friedel Beth Levitsky;09/02/21. $662,000
344 N Rumson Ave, Raichle Erwin III Raichle Alex F; 09/02/21. $700,000
113 N Essex Ave, Galanek Susanne Lr Development Llc; 09/02/21. $905,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
431 Grape Ave, Kotansky Thomas Michael Best Lee B; 09/09/21. $184,500
3704 Reading Ave, Black Joseph Mccarthy Patricia A; 09/09/21. $210,000
NORTHFIELD
14 Wilson Drive, Bonville Jeffrey A Chelius Timothy G; 09/01/21. $295,000
19 Zion Road, Yazdanseta Rosemarie Kreuz Herbert D; 09/02/21. $250,000
2214 Zion Road, Gawricki Jillian Mawson Evan Edward; 09/08/21. $332,000
2036 Sutton Ave, Wulderk Dylan Rogers Shirley L/Admr;09/09/21. $$249,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1213 Mckinley Ave, Euceda Kevin Herrera Valderram Yolani D;09/01/21. $32,000
102 W Adams Ave, Gutierrez Benito Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 09/02/21. $165,000
114 W Edgewater Ave, Jpl Rentals Llc Latoja Jeanelyn; 09/03/21. $80,700
3 Princeton Ave, Jpl Rentals Llc Latoja Jeanelyn; 09/03/21. $102,860
PORT REPUBLIC
7 Holly Creek Road, Randazzo Michael Krawczyk Jeffrey; 09/08/21. $95,000
151 Clarks Landing Road, Giovannielli Barbara Ann Montgomery Link Joann D; 09/21/21. $200,000
SOMERS POINT
22 E Pierson Ave, Shea Hitesman Elizabeth M Veasey Cassandra N; 09/01/21. $310,000
407 Dobbs Ave, Li Huan Ping Libucha Maciej; 09/02/21. $306,000
VENTNOR
5708 Edgewater Ave, Forman Eric Venzie Rolf; 09/01/21. $400,000
5200 Boardwalk Unit 10b, Goldin Clive Klein Rhoda/Atty; 09/01/21. $480,000
6511 Atlantic Ave, Braunstein Zev Marcin Beth Ann; 09/01/21.$1,530,000
236 N Derby Ave Apt 302, Rovner Suzanne Doueck Nathan; 09/02/21. $125,964.94
121 No Lafayette Ave Unit A, Mcmenamin Andrew D Candelori John; 09/02/21. $285,000
6205 Ocean Ave, Black Adam Michael Taylor Curtis M; 09/03/21.$725,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
610 12th Ave, Parisi Salvatore Turndorf Jamie; 09/02/21. $9,999
1209 W Riverside Drive, Linus Edward J Jr Grund Roland C/Exr; 09/08/21. $450,000
Cape May County AVALON
7789 Dune Drive, Flynn Patrick J 7789 Dune LLC; 09/2021. $2,550,000
237-239 29th St, Eschenbach Robert Valerio Thomas M; 09/01/21. $2,100,000
CAPE MAY
1431 NY & Maryland Ave, East Cape May Asso Lp New Jersey State DEP; 09/2021. $19,000,000
Lot 5 Blk 1077, Shuler Harley Hisey Christopher; 09/01/21. $1,579,000
1251 Washington St,Willm. Svngs Fnd Soc Fsb Trust Cape May Rentals LLC; 09/01/21. $475,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
1077 Route 83, Ckjr LLC 1077 Nj 83 LLC; 09/2021. $175,000
Lot 16 Blk 57, Knab Jacob F Urbanski Doris; 09/01/21.$66,900
LOWER TOWNSHIP
501 Beechwood Ave, Seeds Robert S Mc Carthy Robert D; 08/2021. $542,000
9907 Seapointe Blvd, Simpson Robert J Swinand Matthew C; 08/2021. $465,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd, Mondelli Frank J Maschi Michael B; 08/2021. $464,000
224 Amhurst Ave, Georgeous Asso LLC Malecky Linda A; 08/2021. $430,000
517 E Tampa Ave, Williamson Kemalynn E Battiste John; 08/2021. $330,000
322 Lakeview Lane, Longo Michael Exr Jaspan Joshua E; 08/2021. $278,000
888 Myrna Road, Conroy James W Christman Deborah; 08/2021. $260,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
898 Goshen Road, Ekstrom Joan G Hea Homes LLC; 08/2021. $149,900
101 W Main Ave, Stackhouse John M Jr Exr Stackhouse Jonathan; 08/2021. $131,300
449 Shunpike Road, Casey William Moore Jeffrey C; 08/2021. $120,000
408 E Pacific Ave, Boehret Susan Laing Matthew Preston; 08/2021. $110,000
106 Robert M Greene Way, Jowers Deborah E Exr&C Chris, Katie Mc Cann Homes LLC; 08/2021. $27,000
OCEAN CITY
3648 Asbury Ave Un A, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Mccracken Robert; 08/2021. $688,050
425-27 West Ave Un A 1st Fl, Turnbull Christopher B James Lockwood Paul; 08/2021. $650,000
703 Periwinkle Drive, Jones Christopher M Gillin Stephen; 08/2021. $650,000
1110 Bay Ave, Klohoker Harry Keith Exr Finnfishing1110 LLC; 08/2021. $550,000
1157 West Ave Un C, Schillig Janel R Viola Anthony B; 08/2021. $525,000
1718 Simpson Ave, Roach Stephen P Exr Sanchez Lourdes M; 08/2021. $499,000
3225-27 Bay Ave 1st Fl, Hickey John J O’Connor Daniel Scott; 08/2021. $480,000
1400 Wesley Ave Un A, Monihan Christopher Hunter Todd F; 08/2021. $425,000
SEA ISLE CITY
138 73rd St Un East, Conti Craig Pfizenmayer Eric J; 08/2021. $1,495,000
4401 Landis Ave Un 4, Patterson Brooks Elliott Robert; 08/2021. $732,500
4100 Boardwalk, Werntz Richard Kissig Christine; 08/2021. $700,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
201 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Clermont Homes LLC Adams Leann; 08/2021. $315,000
Lot 10 Block 694, North Warren E Jr Nacierio Leah; 08/2021. $255,000
740 Breckley Road, Rowland Christopher L Rowland Samantha; 08/2021. $225,000
WILDWOOD
4301 Niagara Ave, 6100 Park Crcp LLC 4301 Niagara LLC; 08/2021. $133,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Ly Nghi P Rana Ronak; 08/2021. $108,500
214 E Poplar Ave, Cosmo James Sharpe David Donald; 08/2021. $440,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6201 Ocean Ave, Zarzycki Paul Raiker Ryan; 08/2021. $199,000
127 W Aster Road, Mc Gowan James F Jr Mangasarian Greg N; 08/2021. $605,000
108 E Fern Road, Young Robert Jr Wildwood Crest Land Dev LLC; 08/2021. $560,000
8706 Atlantic Ave Un 3, Przezkzecki John Veneri Dennis V; 08/2021. $352,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
42 Columbus Ave, 9/13/2021, $150,126
128 Hampton St, 9/14/2021, $60,000
189 N Laurel St, 9/14/2021, $60,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1540 North Ave, 9/3/2021, $20,000
2314 Market St, 9/10/2021, $22,100
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
431 Harvest Lane, 9/21/2021, $335,000
114 West Ave, 9/24/2021, $101,000
775 Garton Road, 9/27/2021, $121,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
276 New Jersey Ave, 9/22/2021, $125,000
253 Cove Road &C, 9/24/2021, $289,500
214 Cove Road, 9/27/2021, $340,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Fairton-Mlllvlle Road, 9/2/2021, $25,000
Gould Ave, 9/8/2021, $15,000
45 Main St, 9/10/2021, $220,000
50 Seena Drive, 9/10/2021, $250,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
940 Ye Greate St, 9/3/2021, $65,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
177 Elwell Terrace, 9/2/2021, $190,500
323 W Park Drive, 9/7/2021, $190,000
87 Valentine Road, 9/7/2021, $323,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
360 Main St, 9/2/2021, $215,000
5666 Yale Ave, 9/3/2021, $194,500
3235 Cedarville Road, 9/7/2021, $170,000
3105 Cedarville Road, 9/7/2021, $275,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
563 Main St, 9/8/2021, $184,900
2 Water St, 9/9/2021, $358,000
29 Fox St, 9/21/2021, $185,000
70 Leesburg Belleplain Road, 9/22/2021, $275,000
MILLVILLE
1310 E Main St, 9/2/2021, $20,000
320 N 6th St, 9/2/2021, $57,718.74
212 Fulton St, 9/2/2021, $156,000
7 N Ninth St, 9/2/2021, $160,000
522 Brian St, 9/2/2021, $177,000
45 Wharton St, 9/2/2021, $237,185
46 Wharton St, 9/2/2021, $322,570
807 Cedar St, 9/3/2021, $85,000
554 Carlton Ave, 9/3/2021, $158,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
865 Columbia Highway, 9/13/2021, $215,000
238 Jericho Road, 9/16/2021, $165,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
1512 Third Ave 9/2/2021, $92,000
232 & 236 Love Lane, 9/2/2021, $360,000
6 Dubois Road, 9/3/2021, $148,294
VINELAND
3366 S Main Road Unit Cb1, 8/20/2021, $150,000
1553 Strathmore Terrace, 8/20/2021, $250,000
307 N East Ave, 8/20/2021, $440,000
251 S Lincoln Ave, 8/20/2021, $8,650,086
N Orchard Road, 8/23/2021, $60,000
510 & 512 E Birch St, 8/23/2021, $83,333.34
1297 Rogers Ave, 8/23/2021, $135,000
4260 Robert Drive, 8/23/2021, $147,000
315 Rosewood Ave, 8/23/2021, $155,000
721 Timber Brook Drive, 8/23/2021, $260,000
744 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $200,000
1204 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $239,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
38 W 8th St; 9/2021. $1,425,000
710 Bayview Ave; 9/2021. $2,400,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
35 Black Bear Drive; 8/2021. $453,945
29 Birmingham Drive; 8/2021. $455,440
61 Savannah Drive; 8/2021. $460,490
10 Cougar Lane; 8/2021. $462,865
13 Half Hitch Road; 8/2021. $465,000
2 Aurora Circle; 8/2021. $466,860
34 Black Bear Drive; 8/2021. $468,365
100 Rockrimmon Blvd; 8/2021. $475,000
13 Avalon Ave; 8/2021. $481,990
LACEY TOWNSHIP
113 Foxwood Lane; 8/2021. $350,000
718 Conifer Drive; 8/2021. $360,000
111 Starboard St; 8/2021. $364,999
502 Cedarwood Drive; 8/2021. $365,000
615 Nautilus Blvd; 8/2021. $375,000
2205 Longwood Drive; 8/2021. $376,000
514 Middle Branch Drive; 8/2021. $379,900
402 Musket Road; 8/2021. $385,000
727 Spruce Road; 8/2021. $387,500
405 Conifer Drive; 8/2021. $390,000
4 Ditton Lane; 8/2021. $390,000
1528 Arient Road; 8/2021. $396,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
123 Mountain Lake Road; 8/2021. $330,000
830 Route 9 North; 8/2021. $335,000
7 Snead Court; 8/2021. $336,750
12 Cross Creek Road; 8/2021. $359,000
11 Maplewood Drive; 8/2021. $370,000
11 Hannah Place; 8/2021. $375,000
117 Lake Placid Drive; 8/2021. $376,000
7 West Boat Drive; 8/2021. $380,000
10 Springate Court; 8/2021. $386,500
7 N Binnacle Drive; 8/2021. $395,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
123 Bradshaw Drive; 8/2021. $511,140
48 Oak Ave; 8/2021. $522,200
2 Corliss Way; 8/2021. $539,490
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.