Properties recently sold
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

810 Chelsea Road, Starkweather Stephen J Barnes Lynne A; 09/01/21. $344,900

252 Coolidge Ave, Kolbe Stanley Sr Thomas Carol L/Atty; 09/02/21. $220,000

903 Chelsea Road, Melchiorre Alexandra Joann Vandongen John Jeffery/Exr; 09/07/21. $210,000

13 Ruth Court, Zografos John Cortese Jennifer A; 09/07/21. $425,000

ATLANTIC CITY 344 N Pennsylvania Ave, 60 Stevens Llc Keller Kathy A/Tr/Tr; 09/01/21. $45,000

340 N Trenton Ave, Thi Nguyen Myhong Tran De; 09/01/21. $65,000

204 Dylan Drive, King Ann V Mcduffie Kim Turner; 09/01/21. $134,000

209 S Tennessee Ave, 209 S Tennessee Llc Anchor Fund Holdings Llc; 09/01/21. $325,000

655 Absecon #503, Pettibone Michelle Matchett David P; 09/02/21. $39,900

516 N Massachusetts Ave, Jiang Binghua Santander Bank Na; 09/02/21. $60,100

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1709, Harris Jean Louie Abigail E; 09/02/21. $125,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 206, Stillman Jay Romeo Robert; 09/02/21. $240,000

4710 Ventnor Ave, Weaver Jeremy L Gluck Tamy; 09/02/21.$312,000

BRIGANTINE

4619 Schooner Road Unit B, Mccormick John P,/Atty Kelly Lisa; 09/01/21. $270,000

4240 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd #105, Minnich Stephen L Barishek Margaret/Exr; 09/01/21. $325,000

4603 Schooner Road, Spoerl Gene Reinbold Eric; 09/01/21. $370,000

BUENA BOROUGH

229 W Weymouth Road, Jersey Top Quality Const Llc Vlasenko Pavel; 09/01/21. $250,000

113 E Weymouth Road, Heredia Sofia F Williams Jennifer L; 09/08/21. $95,000

112 Buena Drive, Baruffi Stephanie L Einhorn Construction Llc; 09/22/21. $85,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

122 Fairway Drive, Hoffman Jason Lam Joseph; 09/01/21. $435,000

110 Delwyn Lane, Delwyn Lane Nj Llc Schulnick Gail M; 09/02/21. $138,500

EGG HARBOR CITY

318-320 London Ave, Nj Holding Group Llc Salmon Christine T; 09/07/21. $135,000

555 Bremen Ave, Vargas Joseph David Gerstenlauer Walter; 09/09/21. $310,000

254 Cincinnati Ave, Rosario Thomas J Movement New Life In Christ Inc; 09/13/21. $120,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

3 Nevis Drive, Stevens Olukayode Segun Moya Luis M; 09/01/21 $290,000

102 Burnside Drive, Roseland Family Rev Tr Hasher Margaret C/Exrx; 09/01/21. $309,900

244 Lily Road, Boxman Charles Howard Starkweather Stephen J; 09/01/21. $390,000

ESTELL MANOR

105 Buck Hill Road, Schneck April Rpl Properties Llc; 09/21/21. $196,000

114 Lazy River Campground, Gregg Karen Davenport Mark; 09/22/21. $90,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

64 Apache Courtt, Songoy Investments Llc Tartaglia Marguerite A/Heir; 09/01/21. $75,000

56 Shawnee Place, Morine Family Irrevocable Tr Bell Jeffrey S; 09/01/21. $160,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

17 Golf Drive, Smart El Carlin Dominguez Maria; 09/01/21. $300,000

24 Fox Hollow Drive ,Henderson Yolanda C Haas George; 09/01/21. $310,000

7232 First Ave, Barshay Bruce E Afanador Maria L Denis De; 09/01/21. $335,000

6346 Benson Ave, Koletas Athanasia Aponte Joseph M Sr; 09/02/21. $195,000

HAMMONTON

132 N Washington St, National Institute For Brownfields Hammonton; 09/01/21. $94,984

100 W End Ave, Jaba Realty Llc National Institute For Brownfields; 09/01/21. $125,000

39 D Michael Rd Apt D, Lutrario Michael Doll Jessica; 09/02/21.$142,000

76 Jamestown Blvd, Kollias Adrian Iulianetti Doris; 09/02/21. $170,000

220 Park Ave Unit 6, Sloan Lawrence A Davies Kevin; 09/03/21. $100,000

LINWOOD

500 Davis Ave, Kurzik Jason Arthur O Marinelli And Duane M Marinelli; 09/01/21. $356,500

106 Wabash Ave, Farrell Annamarie Henry J Norman III/Tr/Tr; 09/02/21. $322,50

530 Ocean Heights Ave 1b, Nolan Lorraine M Kaplan David/Exr; 09/08/21. $195,00

14 Wendy Drive, Price Ryan Waller Miosoti D Espinal; 09/08/21. $397,000

LONGPORT

115 S 18th Ave, Oswell Marc L Shor Michael; 09/01/21. $3,600,000

2501a Oberon Ave, Braun James Brown Sharon L; 09/02/21. $980,000

111 S 16th Ave, Cohen Boaz Oleary Helene M; 09/28/21. $365,000

MARGATE

24 N Essex Ave, Gratz Harris/Exr Friedel Beth Levitsky;09/02/21. $662,000

344 N Rumson Ave, Raichle Erwin III Raichle Alex F; 09/02/21. $700,000

113 N Essex Ave, Galanek Susanne Lr Development Llc; 09/02/21. $905,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

431 Grape Ave, Kotansky Thomas Michael Best Lee B; 09/09/21. $184,500

3704 Reading Ave, Black Joseph Mccarthy Patricia A; 09/09/21. $210,000

NORTHFIELD

14 Wilson Drive, Bonville Jeffrey A Chelius Timothy G; 09/01/21. $295,000

19 Zion Road, Yazdanseta Rosemarie Kreuz Herbert D; 09/02/21. $250,000

2214 Zion Road, Gawricki Jillian Mawson Evan Edward; 09/08/21. $332,000

2036 Sutton Ave, Wulderk Dylan Rogers Shirley L/Admr;09/09/21. $$249,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1213 Mckinley Ave, Euceda Kevin Herrera Valderram Yolani D;09/01/21. $32,000

102 W Adams Ave, Gutierrez Benito Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 09/02/21. $165,000

114 W Edgewater Ave, Jpl Rentals Llc Latoja Jeanelyn; 09/03/21. $80,700

3 Princeton Ave, Jpl Rentals Llc Latoja Jeanelyn; 09/03/21. $102,860

PORT REPUBLIC

7 Holly Creek Road, Randazzo Michael Krawczyk Jeffrey; 09/08/21. $95,000

151 Clarks Landing Road, Giovannielli Barbara Ann Montgomery Link Joann D; 09/21/21. $200,000

SOMERS POINT

22 E Pierson Ave, Shea Hitesman Elizabeth M Veasey Cassandra N; 09/01/21. $310,000

407 Dobbs Ave, Li Huan Ping Libucha Maciej; 09/02/21. $306,000

VENTNOR

5708 Edgewater Ave, Forman Eric Venzie Rolf; 09/01/21. $400,000

5200 Boardwalk Unit 10b, Goldin Clive Klein Rhoda/Atty; 09/01/21. $480,000

6511 Atlantic Ave, Braunstein Zev Marcin Beth Ann; 09/01/21.$1,530,000

236 N Derby Ave Apt 302, Rovner Suzanne Doueck Nathan; 09/02/21. $125,964.94

121 No Lafayette Ave Unit A, Mcmenamin Andrew D Candelori John; 09/02/21. $285,000

6205 Ocean Ave, Black Adam Michael Taylor Curtis M; 09/03/21.$725,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

610 12th Ave, Parisi Salvatore Turndorf Jamie; 09/02/21. $9,999

1209 W Riverside Drive, Linus Edward J Jr Grund Roland C/Exr; 09/08/21. $450,000

Cape May County AVALON

7789 Dune Drive, Flynn Patrick J 7789 Dune LLC; 09/2021. $2,550,000

237-239 29th St, Eschenbach Robert Valerio Thomas M; 09/01/21. $2,100,000

CAPE MAY

1431 NY & Maryland Ave, East Cape May Asso Lp New Jersey State DEP; 09/2021. $19,000,000

Lot 5 Blk 1077, Shuler Harley Hisey Christopher; 09/01/21. $1,579,000

1251 Washington St,Willm. Svngs Fnd Soc Fsb Trust Cape May Rentals LLC; 09/01/21. $475,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

1077 Route 83, Ckjr LLC 1077 Nj 83 LLC; 09/2021. $175,000

Lot 16 Blk 57, Knab Jacob F Urbanski Doris; 09/01/21.$66,900

LOWER TOWNSHIP

501 Beechwood Ave, Seeds Robert S Mc Carthy Robert D; 08/2021. $542,000

9907 Seapointe Blvd, Simpson Robert J Swinand Matthew C; 08/2021. $465,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd, Mondelli Frank J Maschi Michael B; 08/2021. $464,000

224 Amhurst Ave, Georgeous Asso LLC Malecky Linda A; 08/2021. $430,000

517 E Tampa Ave, Williamson Kemalynn E Battiste John; 08/2021. $330,000

322 Lakeview Lane, Longo Michael Exr Jaspan Joshua E; 08/2021. $278,000

888 Myrna Road, Conroy James W Christman Deborah; 08/2021. $260,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

898 Goshen Road, Ekstrom Joan G Hea Homes LLC; 08/2021. $149,900

101 W Main Ave, Stackhouse John M Jr Exr Stackhouse Jonathan; 08/2021. $131,300

449 Shunpike Road, Casey William Moore Jeffrey C; 08/2021. $120,000

408 E Pacific Ave, Boehret Susan Laing Matthew Preston; 08/2021. $110,000

106 Robert M Greene Way, Jowers Deborah E Exr&C Chris, Katie Mc Cann Homes LLC; 08/2021. $27,000

OCEAN CITY

3648 Asbury Ave Un A, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Mccracken Robert; 08/2021. $688,050

425-27 West Ave Un A 1st Fl, Turnbull Christopher B James Lockwood Paul; 08/2021. $650,000

703 Periwinkle Drive, Jones Christopher M Gillin Stephen; 08/2021. $650,000

1110 Bay Ave, Klohoker Harry Keith Exr Finnfishing1110 LLC; 08/2021. $550,000

1157 West Ave Un C, Schillig Janel R Viola Anthony B; 08/2021. $525,000

1718 Simpson Ave, Roach Stephen P Exr Sanchez Lourdes M; 08/2021. $499,000

3225-27 Bay Ave 1st Fl, Hickey John J O’Connor Daniel Scott; 08/2021. $480,000

1400 Wesley Ave Un A, Monihan Christopher Hunter Todd F; 08/2021. $425,000

SEA ISLE CITY

138 73rd St Un East, Conti Craig Pfizenmayer Eric J; 08/2021. $1,495,000

4401 Landis Ave Un 4, Patterson Brooks Elliott Robert; 08/2021. $732,500

4100 Boardwalk, Werntz Richard Kissig Christine; 08/2021. $700,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

201 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Clermont Homes LLC Adams Leann; 08/2021. $315,000

Lot 10 Block 694, North Warren E Jr Nacierio Leah; 08/2021. $255,000

740 Breckley Road, Rowland Christopher L Rowland Samantha; 08/2021. $225,000

WILDWOOD

4301 Niagara Ave, 6100 Park Crcp LLC 4301 Niagara LLC; 08/2021. $133,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Ly Nghi P Rana Ronak; 08/2021. $108,500

214 E Poplar Ave, Cosmo James Sharpe David Donald; 08/2021. $440,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6201 Ocean Ave, Zarzycki Paul Raiker Ryan; 08/2021. $199,000

127 W Aster Road, Mc Gowan James F Jr Mangasarian Greg N; 08/2021. $605,000

108 E Fern Road, Young Robert Jr Wildwood Crest Land Dev LLC; 08/2021. $560,000

8706 Atlantic Ave Un 3, Przezkzecki John Veneri Dennis V; 08/2021. $352,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

42 Columbus Ave, 9/13/2021, $150,126

128 Hampton St, 9/14/2021, $60,000

189 N Laurel St, 9/14/2021, $60,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1540 North Ave, 9/3/2021, $20,000

2314 Market St, 9/10/2021, $22,100

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

431 Harvest Lane, 9/21/2021, $335,000

114 West Ave, 9/24/2021, $101,000

775 Garton Road, 9/27/2021, $121,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

276 New Jersey Ave, 9/22/2021, $125,000

253 Cove Road &C, 9/24/2021, $289,500

214 Cove Road, 9/27/2021, $340,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

Fairton-Mlllvlle Road, 9/2/2021, $25,000

Gould Ave, 9/8/2021, $15,000

45 Main St, 9/10/2021, $220,000

50 Seena Drive, 9/10/2021, $250,000

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

940 Ye Greate St, 9/3/2021, $65,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

177 Elwell Terrace, 9/2/2021, $190,500

323 W Park Drive, 9/7/2021, $190,000

87 Valentine Road, 9/7/2021, $323,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

360 Main St, 9/2/2021, $215,000

5666 Yale Ave, 9/3/2021, $194,500

3235 Cedarville Road, 9/7/2021, $170,000

3105 Cedarville Road, 9/7/2021, $275,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

563 Main St, 9/8/2021, $184,900

2 Water St, 9/9/2021, $358,000

29 Fox St, 9/21/2021, $185,000

70 Leesburg Belleplain Road, 9/22/2021, $275,000

MILLVILLE

1310 E Main St, 9/2/2021, $20,000

320 N 6th St, 9/2/2021, $57,718.74

212 Fulton St, 9/2/2021, $156,000

7 N Ninth St, 9/2/2021, $160,000

522 Brian St, 9/2/2021, $177,000

45 Wharton St, 9/2/2021, $237,185

46 Wharton St, 9/2/2021, $322,570

807 Cedar St, 9/3/2021, $85,000

554 Carlton Ave, 9/3/2021, $158,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

865 Columbia Highway, 9/13/2021, $215,000

238 Jericho Road, 9/16/2021, $165,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

1512 Third Ave 9/2/2021, $92,000

232 & 236 Love Lane, 9/2/2021, $360,000

6 Dubois Road, 9/3/2021, $148,294

VINELAND

3366 S Main Road Unit Cb1, 8/20/2021, $150,000

1553 Strathmore Terrace, 8/20/2021, $250,000

307 N East Ave, 8/20/2021, $440,000

251 S Lincoln Ave, 8/20/2021, $8,650,086

N Orchard Road, 8/23/2021, $60,000

510 & 512 E Birch St, 8/23/2021, $83,333.34

1297 Rogers Ave, 8/23/2021, $135,000

4260 Robert Drive, 8/23/2021, $147,000

315 Rosewood Ave, 8/23/2021, $155,000

721 Timber Brook Drive, 8/23/2021, $260,000

744 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $200,000

1204 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $239,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

38 W 8th St; 9/2021. $1,425,000

710 Bayview Ave; 9/2021. $2,400,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

35 Black Bear Drive; 8/2021. $453,945

29 Birmingham Drive; 8/2021. $455,440

61 Savannah Drive; 8/2021. $460,490

10 Cougar Lane; 8/2021. $462,865

13 Half Hitch Road; 8/2021. $465,000

2 Aurora Circle; 8/2021. $466,860

34 Black Bear Drive; 8/2021. $468,365

100 Rockrimmon Blvd; 8/2021. $475,000

13 Avalon Ave; 8/2021. $481,990

LACEY TOWNSHIP

113 Foxwood Lane; 8/2021. $350,000

718 Conifer Drive; 8/2021. $360,000

111 Starboard St; 8/2021. $364,999

502 Cedarwood Drive; 8/2021. $365,000

615 Nautilus Blvd; 8/2021. $375,000

2205 Longwood Drive; 8/2021. $376,000

514 Middle Branch Drive; 8/2021. $379,900

402 Musket Road; 8/2021. $385,000

727 Spruce Road; 8/2021. $387,500

405 Conifer Drive; 8/2021. $390,000

4 Ditton Lane; 8/2021. $390,000

1528 Arient Road; 8/2021. $396,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

123 Mountain Lake Road; 8/2021. $330,000

830 Route 9 North; 8/2021. $335,000

7 Snead Court; 8/2021. $336,750

12 Cross Creek Road; 8/2021. $359,000

11 Maplewood Drive; 8/2021. $370,000

11 Hannah Place; 8/2021. $375,000

117 Lake Placid Drive; 8/2021. $376,000

7 West Boat Drive; 8/2021. $380,000

10 Springate Court; 8/2021. $386,500

7 N Binnacle Drive; 8/2021. $395,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

123 Bradshaw Drive; 8/2021. $511,140

48 Oak Ave; 8/2021. $522,200

2 Corliss Way; 8/2021. $539,490

67 Holloway Ave; 8/2021. $549,430

111 Bradshaw Dr; 8/2021. $549,490

75 Willard Drive; 8/2021. $550,000

69 Frank Drive; 8/2021. $575,000

66 Holloway Ave; 8/2021. $580,770

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

