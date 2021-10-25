Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
960 Marlborough Ave, Nh Property Mgmt Llc Ttk Homes 1 Llc; 07/26/21. $220,000
14 E Woodland Ave, Zhou Yifang Cucchisi Michael; 07/27/21. $105,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1434 Mediterranean #B, Mathivanan Thiruganasambandam Adam Edron; 07/22/21. $68,500
2701 Atlantic Ave, Maira Real Estate Holdings Llc Aez Real Estate Llc; 07/22/21. $600,000
156 S New York Ave, B&B Parking Inc Nyorangedeeds Llc; 07/22/21. $1,800,000
3501 Boardwalk #A112, Singh Harpreet Conwell Diana E; 07/23/21. $68,000
820 Robinson Ave, Hayes Leonard Stanley Jerome; 07/23/21. $155,000
118 Folsom Ave, Mour Alex Straka Christopher; 07/23/21. $168,000
330 N Richmond Ave, Ficca Nina M/Admr Zakaria Hossen M; 07/23/21. $225,000
BRIGANTINE
300 W Brigantine Ave Unit 102, Sorrenti John N Evenchen Daniel; 07/23/21. $224,000
107 9th St North, Croce Robert A Jr Vaganos Steve; 07/23/21. $605,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit P-1, Burgagni Giorgio Makuszewski William; 07/26/21. $124,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1412, Sawyer Thomas J Jr Barone Rita; 07/26/21. $242,500
305 Arbegast Drive, Angiolillo Vincent Hopkins Anita; 07/27/21. $295,000
BUENA BOROUGH
112 Bache St, Lebron Emilie Basile Ronald D; 07/29/21. $240,000
200 W Flower St, Jarrin Valeria Velez Anthony; 07/30/21. $220,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
513 Cushman Ave, Richardson Joseph R III Remillard Jason; 07/21/21. $187,000
553 Jackson Road, Koteles Walter Adamczyk William; 07/30/21. $375,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6593 Mill Road, Gokul Properties Llc Westcott John Joseph; 07/27/21. $280,000
12 Coronado Lane, Early Timothy James Portnoy Kenneth B; 07/27/21. $330,000
3 Wexford Lane, Dr Horton Inc Nj Brahmbhatt Hemant D; 07/27/21. $344,990
108 Cherry Drive, Uddin Md Avichal Paresh I; 07/27/21. $375,000
106 Amber Court, Schoonmaker Clifford B III Mckeon Bryan; 07/27/21. $385,018
5 Gem Ave, Farino Ronald D Kocienski Matthew; 07/27/21. $450,000
1041 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Daly Kent Shady River Family Marina Llc; 07/27/21. $919,000
ESTELL MANOR
214 First Ave, Wilder Property Acquisitions Llc Shone Megan P; 07/29/21. $290,000
FOLSOM
101 S River Drive, Papale Tabatha L Sobolewski Andrew S; 07/21/21. $205,000
1231 Mays Landing Road, Magee Andrew L Moffei Patrick J; 07/26/21. $187,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
304 Sandy Lane, Straughn John Brenner Madeline; 07/26/21. $198,000
712 E Cornell Ave, Bolli Steven W Jr Kovack Gregory M; 07/26/21. $208,500
712 Eagle Point Court, Rzemyk Beth Jefferson Devin C; 07/26/21. $218,500
482 Ebony Tree Ave, Thakkar Dilip/Ind&Atty Mitra Dipankar; 07/26/21. $270,000
711 E Chip Shot Lane, Longinetti William J Heinle Kim S; 07/26/21. $359,000
244 Meadow Ridge Road, Scheckman Nava Solt Kevin A; 07/27/21. $84,000
135 Driftwood Court, Seddon Alfred Villa Ashley; 07/27/21. $88,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2602 Boulder Court, Schofield Elizabeth A Copeland Carol Susan; 07/27/21. $90,000
421 Old River Road, Pacentrilli Dennis Mcgrath Matthew;07/27/21. $328,000
478 Clarkstown Road, Shapiro Howard S Johnson James; 07/27/21. $328,000
278 Deerfield Drive, Fox Kimberley A Beuttel Sarno Frank; 07/27/21. $350,000
HAMMONTON
357 S White Horse Pike, Blose Richard Nva Re Llc; 07/22/21. $300,000
811 S Egg Harbor Road, Rbg Real Estate Entrp Llc John Squared Llc; 07/23/21. $575,000
MARGATE
9707 Monmouth Ave, Kocher Regina Kelly Kyle; 07/23/21. $475,000
5 Bayshore Court, Sanchez Elisa/Admrx Snyder Robert A; 07/23/21. $510,000
22 S Washington Ave Unit 6, Gallo Frank Daniszewski Mark; 07/26/21. $327,800
8206 Fulton Ave, Lerman Larry Morelli Marisa; 07/26/21. $445,000
NORTHFIELD
7 Cara Court, Oneil James T Balmer Thomas Robert IV; 07/27/21. $650,000
2008 Wabash Ave, Harhay Sheree Beatrice Jared M; 07/29/21. $267,500
SOMERS POINT
13 Princeton Road, Chilkotowsky Gary Jr Weed Nicole A; 07/28/21. $265,000
1 S Laurel Drive, Kemenosh John Jr Sognare Llc; 07/28/21. $426,000
204 Bliss Ave, Winslow Donald P Doperak Cheryl; 07/29/21. $380,000
VENTNOR
5 N New Haven Ave C2b, Archdekin Carmel J Herron Allen J; 07/26/21. $290,000
4800 Boardwalk Unit 1011 Aka Unit 1009a, Haverford Trust Co Servodio Nunziata; 07/27/21. $115,000
305 Essex Court, Ali Safdar Pettinelli Christina; 07/27/21. $210,000
236 N Derby Ave Unit 608, Coleman James Michael/Admr Ditomaso Mark S; 07/27/21. $215,000
Cape May County
AVALON
530 21st St, Cooley-Dugan Rosemarie Schantz Terry L; 07/2021. $950,000
7900 Dune Drive Un 210, Ring Timothy E Kinslow Brian; 07/2021. $307,000
35 E 11th St, D C Dev LLC Filshill Archibald; 07/2021. $4,100,000
CAPE MAY
1035 Idaho Ave, Daggett Robert P Sj Design Group LLC; 07/2021. $650,000
1217 Vermont Ave, R H Pauza Irrev Trust Peter Scott; 07/2021. $615,000
1320B Wisconsin Ave, Hess Kenneth J Verrico Domenic; 07/2021. $430,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
26 Ravenwood Drive, Graham Jason Garcia Arnaldo; 07/2021. $625,000
141 Woodbine Oceanview Road, Cicchino Theodore V Jr Moffatt Peter V; 07/2021. $275,000
113 Whale Beach Ave, Morgan Marianna Adm Reid Oliver H III; 07/2021. $82,800
LOWER TOWNSHIP
58 Pinetree Drive, Harrell Bryce Leonard Beverly R; 06/2021. $319,900
703 Gordon Terrace, Tolchin Terry E Napoleon Joseph T; 06/2021. $307,500
211 W Greenwood Ave, Moncrief Nancy Adm Costill Douglas J; 06/2021. $302,000
229 Suzanne Ave, Pfaff Brenda L Cunnane Cecilia M; 06/2021. $269,000
215 Cardinal Ave, Mount Edward J Sippel Christopher J; 06/2021. $251,000
402 Agnus Ave, Fannie Mae Delgado Jonathan; 06/2021. $250,000
675B Town Bank Road, Twombly Timothy Corey Susan S Trust; 06/2021. $230,000
11 E Jacksonville Ave, Shotwell Ira Grisko Anthony; 06/2021. $219,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
25 Brooks Ave, Butler Joshua Philip Mc Mahon Lacy A; 07/2021. $315,000
110 Route 47 South, Morris Jane C Happee Tailz Of Cape May LLC; 07/2021. $279,000
15 N 11th St, Griswald Robert Economides Joshua M; 07/2021. $268,000
12 Lafayette Ave, Lawson C James Trust Hahn Julie A; 07/2021. $245,000
313 Ridge Road, Porter Robert John Porter Robert J IV; 07/2021. $200,000
2 Steel Road, Kuban Aaron Shore A & R Rentals LLC; 07/2021. $188,000
4,5,7, 8 Anderson Way, Anderson Gerald J Ottens View LLC; 07/2021. $160,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1411 New York Ave, Grossman Edward 1411 New York Ave LLC; 07/2021. $20,000
502 E 14th Ave Un 2, Mc Mullan Thomas Acp Ventures LLC; 07/2021. $854,000
408 Virginia Ave, Schmidt Frederick R 408 Virginia LLC; 07/2021. $846,000
418 E 24th Ave, Pomenti Albert A Lugas Matthew S; 07/2021. $557,500
500 Kennedy Drive Un 703, Herman James Ronald Hahn Robert D; 07/2021. $525,000
315 E 7th Ave, Robinson Gertrude Giuffre Nicholas; 07/2021. $525,000
400 W Pine Ave, Shevlin-Perry Miriam Exr Plaza Susan; 07/2021. $499,900
215 Surf Ave Un 105, Corrado Dina Marie Homony William A; 07/2021. $380,000
1501 Ocean Ave Un 207, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Courduff Edward J Jr; 07/2021. $350,000
1501 Ocean Ave Un 109, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Dibridcida Brian; 07/2021. $310,000
1501 Ocean Ave Un 205, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Crozier Eugene; 07/2021. $300,000
1501 Ocean Ave Un 204, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC O’Neill Michael J; 07/2021. $300,000
1501 Ocean Ave Un 206, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Digregorio Dominic; 07/2021. $300,000
1501 Ocean Ave Un 102, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Wilkins Margaret; 07/2021. $295,000
1501 Ocean Ave Un 201, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Marterella Carol; 07/2021. $290,000
OCEAN CITY
407 44th St, Asplundii Reed K Shukla Pratik; 07/2021. $1,550,000
407-09 20th St Un B #409, Danahy Mark R 4557 Asbury Ave LLC; 07/2021. $900,000
3629 Central Ave Un 1, Moffett Christopher C Lahm Frederick III; 07/2021. $888,888
115 Trofa’s Way, Dewar Gina Johnson Joseph W Jr; 07/2021. $845,000
236 Central Ave, Greene Kevin C Perry Terrance J; 07/2021. $840,000
5529-31 Bay Ave Un A, Eastern Const & Ele Inc Olender Kevin; 07/2021. $800,000
3558 Asbury Ave, Jaquith Roert Fean Bryan A; 07/2021. $778,000
322 Boardwalk Un 418, Kaiserian Carol Trust Summers Rebecca E; 07/2021. $760,000
16 W 7th St B, Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC Lally Stacy M; 07/2021. $719,000
708-10 Third St, Raspa Richard Anthony Sr Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 07/2021. $700,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5204 Central Ave S Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Nangle Gerald J Jr; 07/2021. $1,349,000
25 39th St, Feely John Bernard Exr Jersey Shore Props LLC; 07/2021. $1,300,000
109 82nd St Un A, Gillesppie Kevin Bement Edward D; 07/2021. $820,000
101 47th St, Farr John W III Latti William A; 07/2021. $600,000
33 42nd St Un 103, A & L LLC Blufish Realty LLC; 07/2021. $495,000
242 57th St 2nd Fl, Bastian Christine Mc Laughlin James; 07/2021. $186,000
242 57th St 2nd Fl, A Mclaughlin Support Trust Mc Laughlin James; 07/2021. $186,000
102 45th St West, Rimshaw John A Jr Vanham Richard; 07/2021. $96,079
UPPER TOWNSHIP
4 Nicholas Lane, Fannie Mae Gustke Carl J; 07/2021. $435,000
1054 Route US 9 South, Duncan Ronald J Meyer David Nathan; 07/2021. $415,000
118 Allendale Road, Perry Roger E Morgenweck Charles K; 07/2021. $275,000
39 Frances Drive S, Hope Justin A Bobb Michael S Sr; 07/2021. $230,000
154 Heron Lane, Bucciarelli Gus Schreiber Sean N Sr; 07/2021. $90,000
WILDWOOD
102 W Lotus Road Un 102, Sensoy Anita M Rooney William Lawrence; 07/2021. $749,900
218 E Hildreth Ave, Perez Reynaldo T Ocasio Angelica; 07/2021. $420,000
249 E Baker Ave #102, Patel Nitan A Monti Agostino J; 07/2021. $420,000
2601 Atlantic Ave, Montieth Jayson Mckee Michael; 07/2021. $195,000
215 E Youngs Ave, Olszewski Carol Sachdev Varsha S; 07/2021. $80,000
WILDWOOD CREST
203 W Pittsburgh Ave, Sklodowski Gary F Haney Beth Ann; 07/2021. $190,000
135 E Lavender Road Un 1, Witkowski Mary Ann Tsubary Dror; 07/2021. $180,000
407 E Palm Road, Zumwalt Kurt Shields Robert; 07/2021. $795,000
5906 Atlantic Ave, Stevenson Ronald Insalaco Charles V; 07/2021. $789,670
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
25 N Burlington Road, 7/8/2021. $120,000
14 Northwest Drive, 7/8/2021. $150,000
16 Longview Drive, 7/14/2021. $230,000
17 Cornell Ave, 7/15/2021. $162,000
76 Lincoln St, 7/19/2021. $100,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
8762 Ferry Road, 7/16/2021, $95,000
7145 Ackley Road, 7/19/2021, $27,500
7907 Doris Drive, 7/20/2021, $89,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
2 Collett Drive, 7/19/2021. $110,000
27 Hartz Drive, 7/22/2021. $185,500
3 Collett Drive, 7/23/2021. $130,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
366 Main St, 7/8/2021. $210,000
3314 Cedarville Road, 7/14/2021. $115,000
653 Lummistown Road, 7/15/2021. $165,000
MILLVILLE
128 Brandriff Ave, 7/6/2021. $42,000
22 N Pearl St, 7/6/2021. $100,000
916 North St, 7/6/2021. $156,000
102 S Pearl St, 7/6/2021. $190,000
49 Tomasello Drive, 7/6/2021. $310,000
128 Frankford St, 7/6/2021. $331,910
209 E Main St, 7/7/2021. $188,000
3 Cedar St, 7/15/2021. $40,000
2033 W Main St, 7/15/2021, $87,500
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
13 Seville Drive, 7/15/2021. $310,000
82 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $108,786
78 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $178,843
74 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $178,843
8 Park Drive, 7/20/2021. $144,500
1 Krysta Court, 7/21/2021. $160,000
Centerton & Big Oak Roads, 7/22/2021. $190,000
82 Love Lane, 7/23/2021. $105,786
82 Love Lane, 7/23/2021. $105,786
70 Colonial Terrace, 7/27/2021. $224,000
46 Eisenhower Drive, 7/27/2021. $290,580
1216 First Ave &C, 7/29/2021. $812,500
1001 Highway 77, 7/29/2021. $812,500
1012 School Lane &C, 7/29/2021. $812,500
1616 Third Ave &C, 7/29/2021. $812,500
