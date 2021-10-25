 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Properties recently sold
0 comments
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

960 Marlborough Ave, Nh Property Mgmt Llc Ttk Homes 1 Llc; 07/26/21. $220,000

14 E Woodland Ave, Zhou Yifang Cucchisi Michael; 07/27/21. $105,000

ATLANTIC CITY

1434 Mediterranean #B, Mathivanan Thiruganasambandam Adam Edron; 07/22/21. $68,500

2701 Atlantic Ave, Maira Real Estate Holdings Llc Aez Real Estate Llc; 07/22/21. $600,000

156 S New York Ave, B&B Parking Inc Nyorangedeeds Llc; 07/22/21. $1,800,000

3501 Boardwalk #A112, Singh Harpreet Conwell Diana E; 07/23/21. $68,000

820 Robinson Ave, Hayes Leonard Stanley Jerome; 07/23/21. $155,000

118 Folsom Ave, Mour Alex Straka Christopher; 07/23/21. $168,000

330 N Richmond Ave, Ficca Nina M/Admr Zakaria Hossen M; 07/23/21. $225,000

BRIGANTINE

300 W Brigantine Ave Unit 102, Sorrenti John N Evenchen Daniel; 07/23/21. $224,000

107 9th St North, Croce Robert A Jr Vaganos Steve; 07/23/21. $605,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit P-1, Burgagni Giorgio Makuszewski William; 07/26/21. $124,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1412, Sawyer Thomas J Jr Barone Rita; 07/26/21. $242,500

305 Arbegast Drive, Angiolillo Vincent Hopkins Anita; 07/27/21. $295,000

BUENA BOROUGH

112 Bache St, Lebron Emilie Basile Ronald D; 07/29/21. $240,000

200 W Flower St, Jarrin Valeria Velez Anthony; 07/30/21. $220,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

513 Cushman Ave, Richardson Joseph R III Remillard Jason; 07/21/21. $187,000

553 Jackson Road, Koteles Walter Adamczyk William; 07/30/21. $375,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6593 Mill Road, Gokul Properties Llc Westcott John Joseph; 07/27/21. $280,000

12 Coronado Lane, Early Timothy James Portnoy Kenneth B; 07/27/21. $330,000

3 Wexford Lane, Dr Horton Inc Nj Brahmbhatt Hemant D; 07/27/21. $344,990

108 Cherry Drive, Uddin Md Avichal Paresh I; 07/27/21. $375,000

106 Amber Court, Schoonmaker Clifford B III Mckeon Bryan; 07/27/21. $385,018

5 Gem Ave, Farino Ronald D Kocienski Matthew; 07/27/21. $450,000

1041 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Daly Kent Shady River Family Marina Llc; 07/27/21. $919,000

ESTELL MANOR

214 First Ave, Wilder Property Acquisitions Llc Shone Megan P; 07/29/21. $290,000

FOLSOM

101 S River Drive, Papale Tabatha L Sobolewski Andrew S; 07/21/21. $205,000

1231 Mays Landing Road, Magee Andrew L Moffei Patrick J; 07/26/21. $187,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

304 Sandy Lane, Straughn John Brenner Madeline; 07/26/21. $198,000

712 E Cornell Ave, Bolli Steven W Jr Kovack Gregory M; 07/26/21. $208,500

712 Eagle Point Court, Rzemyk Beth Jefferson Devin C; 07/26/21. $218,500

482 Ebony Tree Ave, Thakkar Dilip/Ind&Atty Mitra Dipankar; 07/26/21. $270,000

711 E Chip Shot Lane, Longinetti William J Heinle Kim S; 07/26/21. $359,000

244 Meadow Ridge Road, Scheckman Nava Solt Kevin A; 07/27/21. $84,000

135 Driftwood Court, Seddon Alfred Villa Ashley; 07/27/21. $88,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2602 Boulder Court, Schofield Elizabeth A Copeland Carol Susan; 07/27/21. $90,000

421 Old River Road, Pacentrilli Dennis Mcgrath Matthew;07/27/21. $328,000

478 Clarkstown Road, Shapiro Howard S Johnson James; 07/27/21. $328,000

278 Deerfield Drive, Fox Kimberley A Beuttel Sarno Frank; 07/27/21. $350,000

HAMMONTON

357 S White Horse Pike, Blose Richard Nva Re Llc; 07/22/21. $300,000

811 S Egg Harbor Road, Rbg Real Estate Entrp Llc John Squared Llc; 07/23/21. $575,000

MARGATE

9707 Monmouth Ave, Kocher Regina Kelly Kyle; 07/23/21. $475,000

5 Bayshore Court, Sanchez Elisa/Admrx Snyder Robert A; 07/23/21. $510,000

22 S Washington Ave Unit 6, Gallo Frank Daniszewski Mark; 07/26/21. $327,800

8206 Fulton Ave, Lerman Larry Morelli Marisa; 07/26/21. $445,000

NORTHFIELD

7 Cara Court, Oneil James T Balmer Thomas Robert IV; 07/27/21. $650,000

2008 Wabash Ave, Harhay Sheree Beatrice Jared M; 07/29/21. $267,500

SOMERS POINT

13 Princeton Road, Chilkotowsky Gary Jr Weed Nicole A; 07/28/21. $265,000

1 S Laurel Drive, Kemenosh John Jr Sognare Llc; 07/28/21. $426,000

204 Bliss Ave, Winslow Donald P Doperak Cheryl; 07/29/21. $380,000

VENTNOR

5 N New Haven Ave C2b, Archdekin Carmel J Herron Allen J; 07/26/21. $290,000

4800 Boardwalk Unit 1011 Aka Unit 1009a, Haverford Trust Co Servodio Nunziata; 07/27/21. $115,000

305 Essex Court, Ali Safdar Pettinelli Christina; 07/27/21. $210,000

236 N Derby Ave Unit 608, Coleman James Michael/Admr Ditomaso Mark S; 07/27/21. $215,000

Cape May County

AVALON

530 21st St, Cooley-Dugan Rosemarie Schantz Terry L; 07/2021. $950,000

7900 Dune Drive Un 210, Ring Timothy E Kinslow Brian; 07/2021. $307,000

35 E 11th St, D C Dev LLC Filshill Archibald; 07/2021. $4,100,000

CAPE MAY

1035 Idaho Ave, Daggett Robert P Sj Design Group LLC; 07/2021. $650,000

1217 Vermont Ave, R H Pauza Irrev Trust Peter Scott; 07/2021. $615,000

1320B Wisconsin Ave, Hess Kenneth J Verrico Domenic; 07/2021. $430,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

26 Ravenwood Drive, Graham Jason Garcia Arnaldo; 07/2021. $625,000

141 Woodbine Oceanview Road, Cicchino Theodore V Jr Moffatt Peter V; 07/2021. $275,000

113 Whale Beach Ave, Morgan Marianna Adm Reid Oliver H III; 07/2021. $82,800

LOWER TOWNSHIP

58 Pinetree Drive, Harrell Bryce Leonard Beverly R; 06/2021. $319,900

703 Gordon Terrace, Tolchin Terry E Napoleon Joseph T; 06/2021. $307,500

211 W Greenwood Ave, Moncrief Nancy Adm Costill Douglas J; 06/2021. $302,000

229 Suzanne Ave, Pfaff Brenda L Cunnane Cecilia M; 06/2021. $269,000

215 Cardinal Ave, Mount Edward J Sippel Christopher J; 06/2021. $251,000

402 Agnus Ave, Fannie Mae Delgado Jonathan; 06/2021. $250,000

675B Town Bank Road, Twombly Timothy Corey Susan S Trust; 06/2021. $230,000

11 E Jacksonville Ave, Shotwell Ira Grisko Anthony; 06/2021. $219,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

25 Brooks Ave, Butler Joshua Philip Mc Mahon Lacy A; 07/2021. $315,000

110 Route 47 South, Morris Jane C Happee Tailz Of Cape May LLC; 07/2021. $279,000

15 N 11th St, Griswald Robert Economides Joshua M; 07/2021. $268,000

12 Lafayette Ave, Lawson C James Trust Hahn Julie A; 07/2021. $245,000

313 Ridge Road, Porter Robert John Porter Robert J IV; 07/2021. $200,000

2 Steel Road, Kuban Aaron Shore A & R Rentals LLC; 07/2021. $188,000

4,5,7, 8 Anderson Way, Anderson Gerald J Ottens View LLC; 07/2021. $160,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1411 New York Ave, Grossman Edward 1411 New York Ave LLC; 07/2021. $20,000

502 E 14th Ave Un 2, Mc Mullan Thomas Acp Ventures LLC; 07/2021. $854,000

408 Virginia Ave, Schmidt Frederick R 408 Virginia LLC; 07/2021. $846,000

418 E 24th Ave, Pomenti Albert A Lugas Matthew S; 07/2021. $557,500

500 Kennedy Drive Un 703, Herman James Ronald Hahn Robert D; 07/2021. $525,000

315 E 7th Ave, Robinson Gertrude Giuffre Nicholas; 07/2021. $525,000

400 W Pine Ave, Shevlin-Perry Miriam Exr Plaza Susan; 07/2021. $499,900

215 Surf Ave Un 105, Corrado Dina Marie Homony William A; 07/2021. $380,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 207, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Courduff Edward J Jr; 07/2021. $350,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 109, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Dibridcida Brian; 07/2021. $310,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 205, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Crozier Eugene; 07/2021. $300,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 204, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC O’Neill Michael J; 07/2021. $300,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 206, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Digregorio Dominic; 07/2021. $300,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 102, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Wilkins Margaret; 07/2021. $295,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 201, Oceanside Prp 1501 Ocean LLC Marterella Carol; 07/2021. $290,000

OCEAN CITY

407 44th St, Asplundii Reed K Shukla Pratik; 07/2021. $1,550,000

407-09 20th St Un B #409, Danahy Mark R 4557 Asbury Ave LLC; 07/2021. $900,000

3629 Central Ave Un 1, Moffett Christopher C Lahm Frederick III; 07/2021. $888,888

115 Trofa’s Way, Dewar Gina Johnson Joseph W Jr; 07/2021. $845,000

236 Central Ave, Greene Kevin C Perry Terrance J; 07/2021. $840,000

5529-31 Bay Ave Un A, Eastern Const & Ele Inc Olender Kevin; 07/2021. $800,000

3558 Asbury Ave, Jaquith Roert Fean Bryan A; 07/2021. $778,000

322 Boardwalk Un 418, Kaiserian Carol Trust Summers Rebecca E; 07/2021. $760,000

16 W 7th St B, Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC Lally Stacy M; 07/2021. $719,000

708-10 Third St, Raspa Richard Anthony Sr Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 07/2021. $700,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5204 Central Ave S Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Nangle Gerald J Jr; 07/2021. $1,349,000

25 39th St, Feely John Bernard Exr Jersey Shore Props LLC; 07/2021. $1,300,000

109 82nd St Un A, Gillesppie Kevin Bement Edward D; 07/2021. $820,000

101 47th St, Farr John W III Latti William A; 07/2021. $600,000

33 42nd St Un 103, A & L LLC Blufish Realty LLC; 07/2021. $495,000

242 57th St 2nd Fl, Bastian Christine Mc Laughlin James; 07/2021. $186,000

242 57th St 2nd Fl, A Mclaughlin Support Trust Mc Laughlin James; 07/2021. $186,000

102 45th St West, Rimshaw John A Jr Vanham Richard; 07/2021. $96,079

UPPER TOWNSHIP

4 Nicholas Lane, Fannie Mae Gustke Carl J; 07/2021. $435,000

1054 Route US 9 South, Duncan Ronald J Meyer David Nathan; 07/2021. $415,000

118 Allendale Road, Perry Roger E Morgenweck Charles K; 07/2021. $275,000

39 Frances Drive S, Hope Justin A Bobb Michael S Sr; 07/2021. $230,000

154 Heron Lane, Bucciarelli Gus Schreiber Sean N Sr; 07/2021. $90,000

WILDWOOD

102 W Lotus Road Un 102, Sensoy Anita M Rooney William Lawrence; 07/2021. $749,900

218 E Hildreth Ave, Perez Reynaldo T Ocasio Angelica; 07/2021. $420,000

249 E Baker Ave #102, Patel Nitan A Monti Agostino J; 07/2021. $420,000

2601 Atlantic Ave, Montieth Jayson Mckee Michael; 07/2021. $195,000

215 E Youngs Ave, Olszewski Carol Sachdev Varsha S; 07/2021. $80,000

WILDWOOD CREST

203 W Pittsburgh Ave, Sklodowski Gary F Haney Beth Ann; 07/2021. $190,000

135 E Lavender Road Un 1, Witkowski Mary Ann Tsubary Dror; 07/2021. $180,000

407 E Palm Road, Zumwalt Kurt Shields Robert; 07/2021. $795,000

5906 Atlantic Ave, Stevenson Ronald Insalaco Charles V; 07/2021. $789,670

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

25 N Burlington Road, 7/8/2021. $120,000

14 Northwest Drive, 7/8/2021. $150,000

16 Longview Drive, 7/14/2021. $230,000

17 Cornell Ave, 7/15/2021. $162,000

76 Lincoln St, 7/19/2021. $100,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

8762 Ferry Road, 7/16/2021, $95,000

7145 Ackley Road, 7/19/2021, $27,500

7907 Doris Drive, 7/20/2021, $89,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

2 Collett Drive, 7/19/2021. $110,000

27 Hartz Drive, 7/22/2021. $185,500

3 Collett Drive, 7/23/2021. $130,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

366 Main St, 7/8/2021. $210,000

3314 Cedarville Road, 7/14/2021. $115,000

653 Lummistown Road, 7/15/2021. $165,000

MILLVILLE

128 Brandriff Ave, 7/6/2021. $42,000

22 N Pearl St, 7/6/2021. $100,000

916 North St, 7/6/2021. $156,000

102 S Pearl St, 7/6/2021. $190,000

49 Tomasello Drive, 7/6/2021. $310,000

128 Frankford St, 7/6/2021. $331,910

209 E Main St, 7/7/2021. $188,000

3 Cedar St, 7/15/2021. $40,000

2033 W Main St, 7/15/2021, $87,500

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

13 Seville Drive, 7/15/2021. $310,000

82 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $108,786

78 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $178,843

74 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $178,843

8 Park Drive, 7/20/2021. $144,500

1 Krysta Court, 7/21/2021. $160,000

Centerton & Big Oak Roads, 7/22/2021. $190,000

82 Love Lane, 7/23/2021. $105,786

82 Love Lane, 7/23/2021. $105,786

70 Colonial Terrace, 7/27/2021. $224,000

46 Eisenhower Drive, 7/27/2021. $290,580

1216 First Ave &C, 7/29/2021. $812,500

1001 Highway 77, 7/29/2021. $812,500

1012 School Lane &C, 7/29/2021. $812,500

1616 Third Ave &C, 7/29/2021. $812,500

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +3

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Recently sold homes

  • +4

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +4

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Recently sold homes

  • +2

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News