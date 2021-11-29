 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

133 N New Jersey Ave #45b, Stevens Vivian Taliaferro Deborah J; 08/16/21. $133,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 1104, Kates Jeffrey Angel Carla; 08/16/21. $174,000

39 S Tallahassee Ave, Downey Christopher J Downey Marguerite T; 08/16/21. $375,000

11 N Aberdeen Place, 900 N Mlk Ac Llc Camp Aneita P/Atty; 08/16/21. $397,000

513-15n Ohio Ave, Brown Newton A,-3rd Pitts Michelle Brown; 08/17/21. $138,000

1509 Missouri Ave, Shannon Lindsey,-3rd Pleasantville Garden Nj Llc; 08/17/21. $147,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 605, Paone Nicola Choi Young T; 08/17/21. $160,000

129 N Morris Ave, Imm Management And Consulting Inc Karim Md Abdul; 08/17/21. $270,000

28 Schooner Court, Ezevest Properties Llc Scannapieco Development Corp; 08/18/21. $100,000

4401 Atlantic Ave Unit C-04, Rosen James E Grossel Saul; 08/18/21. $132,500

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1401-1, Galloway Charles Ruiz Singh Nilda I; 08/18/21. $142,000

7 Caravel Court, Dedos Raul Girodano James; 08/18/21. $145,000

2306 Murray Ave, Morningside Properties Llc Bank Of America Na; 08/19/21. $90,000

BRIGANTINE

2904 Revere Blvd, Widdoes Michael J Widdoes Denise/Tr; 08/11/21. $231,000

132 5th St South, Moore John R Anderson Harold E; 08/11/21. $499,000

3500 Ocean Ave #2, Amato Justine Hawthorne Brenda; 08/12/21. $169,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit H12, Valencia Jorge William Dellisanti Dennis G; 08/12/21. $175,000

320 22nd St So, Lambert Adam Jason Lambert Erica Hope; 08/12/21. $201,213

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1202, Fried Ira G Alfano Phyllis; 08/12/21. $305,900

413 Lagoon Blvd, Canale Gary Lamb Walter E; 08/12/21. $575,000

247 8th St South, Martin Robert Crilley Jean; 08/13/21. $196,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit G5, Morris George A 2613 Arctic Llc; 08/16/21. $133,000

202 Lafayette Place, Knecht Carol Nelms Margaret; 08/16/21. $401,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

238 Tuckahoe Road, Cheeseman Donna Lee Mccoy William S; 08/16/21. $159,900

105 Delwyn Lane, Forvour Austin Shaw Thomas J Jr; 08/19/21. $203,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

2748 Fire Road, Nuckols Chirly Cortes Spencer; 08/11/21. $135,000

2 Millard Ave, Crusoe Jude Amjad Rehman Inc; 08/11/21. $295,000

118 Heather Croft, Stopkoski John J Cohen Karen M Wilches; 08/12/21. $121,100

524 Delaware Ave, Goldstone Properties Llc Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb; 08/12/21. $258,937.35

137 Bonita Drive, Norwood Brian R Witkoski Timothy J; 08/12/21. $366,000

111 Wyngate Drive, Nguyen Richie Son Tat Bobby; 08/13/21. $250,000

213 Glenn Ave, Chen Bai Q Coats Tara; 08/13/21. $315,000

8 Wexford Lane, Varrelmann Alison Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/13/21. $360,990

14 Wexford Lane, Galvez Omara Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/13/21. $364,490

421 Sycamore Ave, Reed Robert Louis Jr Krupanszky Charles P; 08/16/21. $150,000

218 Tallowwood Road, Hoke Tim Laplume Robert A; 08/16/21. $380,000

505 Glenn Ave, Uddin Md F Coccodrilli Family Supplemental Needs Tr; 08/16/21. $390,000

10 Robin Road, Paulino Perez Maria E Sj Holdings 1 Llc; 08/17/21. $181,900

401 Fourth Ave, Ferrante Nicholas A Mancuso George Childs Jr; 08/17/21. $308,000

116 Crystal Drive, Frazier Daniel J Aracen Yorka Delgadillo; 08/17/21. $435,000

41 Stoney Creek Drive, Hubbard Douglas Reed Emmons Frances; 08/17/21. $440,000

105 Robert Best Road, Morey Michael Joseph Jr Adams Charles Thomas/Admrx; 08/18/21. $190,000

103 Cindy Drive, Terrence Sean Carter Michael; 08/18/21. $215,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

147 Mattix Run, Lett Shanelle Gittle David; 08/10/21. $105,900

76 Waterview Drive, Ackerman William Kershenblatt Eric S; 08/10/21. $140,000

399 Upland Ave, Martella Anthony R Gruber Neil R; 08/10/21. $260,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4634 Thelma Ave, Oestreich Jesse Jerauld James Anthony; 08/17/21. $300,000

4517 Concord Place, Suzani Zeljko Reyes Roman Ana G; 08/20/21. $119,000

1512 Madison Court Unit 112, Highsmith Jamil Devonish Natalie; 08/20/21. $165,000

68 Galleria Drive, Arora Shivam Nvr Inc; 08/20/21. $319,990

4718 Boxwood Place, Normil Ernst Neder Gregory M; 08/23/21. $175,000

1537 Pinehurst Drive, Jones Jordan C Gentile Dennis J; 08/23/21. $187,000

MARGATE

116 N Decatur Ave Unit A, Strauss Daniel Friedman Allison H; 08/27/21. $750,000

9201 Atlantic Ave Unit 19, Galob Michael Schaelus George; 08/30/21. $130,000

400 N Essex Ave, Johnson Lee S Jr Dempsey Bryan; 08/30/21. $790,000

9516 Atlantic Ave, Piccone Dennis Sr Galletta Arthur; 08/31/21. $1,147,000

Cape May County

AVALON

161 32nd St, C W Walsh Living Trust Hasapes Nicholas S; 08/2021. $1,750,000

700 Ocean Drive, Landers Richard J Seward John J; 08/2021. $999,000

7800 Dune Drive, Blythe Robert J Roehner Linda; 08/2021. $280,000

4315 Fifth Ave, Branda Leslie L Branda Leslie L Trust; 08/2021. $64,079

LOWER TOWNSHIP

49 Spruce Ave, Leslie John W Adm Matsinger Jesse; 08/2021. $169,900

1204 Sunnyside Drive, Nelson Linda A Nelson Eddy; 08/2021. $150,000

12 E Virginia Ave, Pollick Martha F Harris Daniel B Jr; 08/2021. $110,000

125 Breakwater Road, Gsd Partners LLC Klein Shalom; 08/2021. $100,500

125 Breakwater Road, Legates Deborah D Gsd Partners LLC; 08/2021. $30,000

681 New England Road, Degatano Anthony T Moffatt James V; 08/2021. $1,100,000

686 Socks Lane,Mc Pherson Mark Exr Saltzman John; 08/2021. $750,000

213 Diamond Sand Drive, Albert Kurt C DIIIon Terrence J; 08/2021. $637,000

416 Delview Road, Smith Joel A Chang Michael; 08/2021. $605,000

1075 Bayshore Road, Kershaw James A 1075 Bayshore LLC; 08/2021. $600,000

24 Glenwood Ave, Bostic WIIIiam Mc Namee Kasey L; 08/2021. $399,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

41 Goshen Landing Road, Lord David J Seitz Adam; 08/2021. $110,000

112 Stites Ave, Altobelli Louis H Jr Grasso Joseph; 08/2021. $82,000

43 Route 47 North Un F13, Brogan Albert J Jr Bauer Patricia; 08/2021. $30,000

3 Steeple Court, Fare Charles J Maguire Lauren J; 08/2021. $475,000

OCEAN CITY

15 W 7th St, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Fitzpatrick Timothy M; 08/2021. $529,000

13 W 7th St, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Fitzpatrick Brian; 08/2021. $489,000

935 Ocean Ave, Young John J Baldi Alfonso L III; 08/2021. $425,000

231 West Ave Un A, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Sj Linens Holdings LLC; 08/2021. $350,000

870 Seventh St Un 204, Gallagher Jeremy Fiore Janet L; 08/2021. $195,000

135 Haven Ave, Mccarthy James F &C Jane A Mccarthy Living Trust; $175,000

840 Ocean Ave, Hillerby Dana J Pancoast Donna; $131,000

840 Ocean Ave, Thornton Arnold D Davis Mark D; $74,900

8 Grenada Lane, Schnauffer John P Burns Paul Clifford; 08/2021. $2,200,000

166 E Atlantic Blvd, Williams Heather M Trust V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 08/2021. $1,525,000

1019 Wesley Ave, Rdps Properties LLC Scarpa Alexis; 08/2021. $1,454,000

4062 Asbury Ave, Wright Jerold T Jr Hennessy Anthony; 08/2021. $999,900

22 Central Road, Jewell Anthony Meves Matthew Scott; 08/2021. $999,000

701G Eight St 1st Fl, Sri Chenna Keshava LLC Richmond Matthew S; 08/2021. $999,000

1 Michigan Ave, Young Christopher Jededia Asbury Assets LLC; 08/2021. $900,000

113-15 Central Ave, North Warren E Jr D & D Kuzmicz Const LLC; 08/2021. $880,000

1839 Haven Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Mc Kelvey Michael; 08/2021. $865,000

SEA ISLE CITY

6315 Pleasure Ave Un A, Hofmann George C Earhart Steven D; 08/2021. $2,200,000

17 64th St West Un, Sir Dev LLC Campbell Nancy Lee; 08/2021. $1,525,000

222 55th St, Held John J Jr Conti Craig’ 08/2021. $1,525,000

STONE HARBOR

130 108th St, 130 108Th St LLC Miolene Paul; 08/2021. $3,150,000

10804 Second Ave, 10804 Second Ave LLC Schuibbeo Eric; 08/2021. $3,025,000

10911 Sunset Drive, Callahan Joseph M Engler-Coldren R Spencer Trust; 08/2021. $2,700,000

327 88th St, Grant Elisabeth T Exr&C Naselli Francis; 08/2021. $2,400,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

221 Mackey Ave, Mason Donna J Sweigart Lawrence III; 08/2021. $150,000

1002 Willetts Road, Weber Joseph Channick Ryan; 08/2021. $629,000

1429 Stagecoach Road, Diamond Allison S Rodriguez Melissa; 08/2021. $359,000

31 Red Oak Drive, Elmes Mary F Rowland Christopher L; 08/2021. $330,000

WILDWOOD

306 E Magnolia Ave Un A, Chomko Jeffrey J Lo Martire Francesco S; 08/2021. $474,777

427 W Leaming Ave Un 602, Hanr Thomas J Kolesar Elizabeth P; 08/2021. $410,000

141 W Youngs Ave, Tmm Builders LLC Szpanka Robert; 08/2021. $409,000

131 E Wildwood Ave, Breslin Michael Arnold Jason; 08/2021. $374,900

3210 Park Ave, Davis Eric C 303 Park LLC; 08/2021. $340,000

303 W Wildwood Ave, Daivs Eric C 303 Park LLC; 08/2021. $300,000

227 E Maple Ave,Burdalski Watson S Est A & V Instement Group LLC; 08/2021. $220,000

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 314, Payne Nj Properties LLC Larocca Mauro; 08/2021. $210,000

WILDWOOD CREST

128 W Rosemary Road Un 128, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Castellano Vincent; 08/2021. $899,000

127 E Palm Road, Di Stefano David J III Fedarick Edward Vincent; 08/2021. $764,900

309 E Hollywood Ave, Hracho Michael A Mc Govern Daniel A; 08/2021. $455,100

6208 New Jersey Ave, Ferko Crest LLC Wildwood Crest Boro; 08/2021. $375,000

213 E Miami Ave, Duboe WIIIiam Mc Closkey Theresa; 08/2021. $272,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

258 Favette St, 8/24/2021, $55,000

400 Martin Luther King Jr Way, 8/24/2021, $1,000,000

64 Main Str 8/26/2021, $32,500

11 South Drive, 8/26/2021, $75,000

201 East Ave, 8/27/2021, $59,000

455 Coral Ave, 8/27/2021, $225,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1642 E Buckshutem Road, 8/20/2021, $450,000

241 Mist Road, 8/23/2021, $12,000

132 Daffodil Road, 8/23/2021, $139,900

233 Mistle Road &C, 8/27/2021, $20,000

MILLVILLE

1111 Cedarbrook Ave, 8/26/2021, $276,000

1118 Surrey Ave, 8/26/2021, $360,000

826 Pine St, 8/27/2021, $100,000

157 Main Drive, 8/27/2021, $135,000

122-124 Middle Ave, 8/27/2021, $150,000

40 Porreca Drive, 8/27/2021, $225,000

1712 Coventry Way, 8/30/2021, $95,000

49 Sharp St North, 8/30/2021, $146,700

1803 W Main St, 8/30/2021, $180,000

1112 Cedarbrook Ave, 8/30/2021, $272,000

13 Sunset Drive, 8/31/2021, $220,000

601 Dove Drive, 8/31/2021, $470,000

VINELAND

1529 N Delsea Drive, 8/19/2021, $190,000

105 Burns Ave, 8/19/2021, $210,000

18 N State St, 8/19/2021, $216,500

976 Timberbrook Drive, 8/19/2021, $270,000

2004 Indian Drive, 8/19/2021, $375,000

3366 S Main Road Unit Cb1, 8/20/2021, $150,000

1553 Strathmore Terrace, 8/20/2021, $250,000

307 N East Ave, 8/20/2021, $440,000

251 S Lincoln Ave, 8/20/2021, $8,650,086

N Orchard Road, 8/23/2021, $60,000

510 & 512 E Birch St, 8/23/2021, $83,333.34

1297 Rogers Ave, 8/23/2021, $135,000

4260 Robert Drive, 8/23/2021, $147,000

315 Rosewood Ave, 8/23/2021, $155,000

721 Timber Brook Drive, 8/23/2021, $260,000

744 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $200,000

1204 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $239,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

