Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
133 N New Jersey Ave #45b, Stevens Vivian Taliaferro Deborah J; 08/16/21. $133,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 1104, Kates Jeffrey Angel Carla; 08/16/21. $174,000
39 S Tallahassee Ave, Downey Christopher J Downey Marguerite T; 08/16/21. $375,000
11 N Aberdeen Place, 900 N Mlk Ac Llc Camp Aneita P/Atty; 08/16/21. $397,000
513-15n Ohio Ave, Brown Newton A,-3rd Pitts Michelle Brown; 08/17/21. $138,000
1509 Missouri Ave, Shannon Lindsey,-3rd Pleasantville Garden Nj Llc; 08/17/21. $147,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 605, Paone Nicola Choi Young T; 08/17/21. $160,000
129 N Morris Ave, Imm Management And Consulting Inc Karim Md Abdul; 08/17/21. $270,000
28 Schooner Court, Ezevest Properties Llc Scannapieco Development Corp; 08/18/21. $100,000
4401 Atlantic Ave Unit C-04, Rosen James E Grossel Saul; 08/18/21. $132,500
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1401-1, Galloway Charles Ruiz Singh Nilda I; 08/18/21. $142,000
7 Caravel Court, Dedos Raul Girodano James; 08/18/21. $145,000
2306 Murray Ave, Morningside Properties Llc Bank Of America Na; 08/19/21. $90,000
BRIGANTINE
2904 Revere Blvd, Widdoes Michael J Widdoes Denise/Tr; 08/11/21. $231,000
132 5th St South, Moore John R Anderson Harold E; 08/11/21. $499,000
3500 Ocean Ave #2, Amato Justine Hawthorne Brenda; 08/12/21. $169,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit H12, Valencia Jorge William Dellisanti Dennis G; 08/12/21. $175,000
320 22nd St So, Lambert Adam Jason Lambert Erica Hope; 08/12/21. $201,213
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1202, Fried Ira G Alfano Phyllis; 08/12/21. $305,900
413 Lagoon Blvd, Canale Gary Lamb Walter E; 08/12/21. $575,000
247 8th St South, Martin Robert Crilley Jean; 08/13/21. $196,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit G5, Morris George A 2613 Arctic Llc; 08/16/21. $133,000
202 Lafayette Place, Knecht Carol Nelms Margaret; 08/16/21. $401,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
238 Tuckahoe Road, Cheeseman Donna Lee Mccoy William S; 08/16/21. $159,900
105 Delwyn Lane, Forvour Austin Shaw Thomas J Jr; 08/19/21. $203,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
2748 Fire Road, Nuckols Chirly Cortes Spencer; 08/11/21. $135,000
2 Millard Ave, Crusoe Jude Amjad Rehman Inc; 08/11/21. $295,000
118 Heather Croft, Stopkoski John J Cohen Karen M Wilches; 08/12/21. $121,100
524 Delaware Ave, Goldstone Properties Llc Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb; 08/12/21. $258,937.35
137 Bonita Drive, Norwood Brian R Witkoski Timothy J; 08/12/21. $366,000
111 Wyngate Drive, Nguyen Richie Son Tat Bobby; 08/13/21. $250,000
213 Glenn Ave, Chen Bai Q Coats Tara; 08/13/21. $315,000
8 Wexford Lane, Varrelmann Alison Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/13/21. $360,990
14 Wexford Lane, Galvez Omara Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/13/21. $364,490
421 Sycamore Ave, Reed Robert Louis Jr Krupanszky Charles P; 08/16/21. $150,000
218 Tallowwood Road, Hoke Tim Laplume Robert A; 08/16/21. $380,000
505 Glenn Ave, Uddin Md F Coccodrilli Family Supplemental Needs Tr; 08/16/21. $390,000
10 Robin Road, Paulino Perez Maria E Sj Holdings 1 Llc; 08/17/21. $181,900
401 Fourth Ave, Ferrante Nicholas A Mancuso George Childs Jr; 08/17/21. $308,000
116 Crystal Drive, Frazier Daniel J Aracen Yorka Delgadillo; 08/17/21. $435,000
41 Stoney Creek Drive, Hubbard Douglas Reed Emmons Frances; 08/17/21. $440,000
105 Robert Best Road, Morey Michael Joseph Jr Adams Charles Thomas/Admrx; 08/18/21. $190,000
103 Cindy Drive, Terrence Sean Carter Michael; 08/18/21. $215,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
147 Mattix Run, Lett Shanelle Gittle David; 08/10/21. $105,900
76 Waterview Drive, Ackerman William Kershenblatt Eric S; 08/10/21. $140,000
399 Upland Ave, Martella Anthony R Gruber Neil R; 08/10/21. $260,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4634 Thelma Ave, Oestreich Jesse Jerauld James Anthony; 08/17/21. $300,000
4517 Concord Place, Suzani Zeljko Reyes Roman Ana G; 08/20/21. $119,000
1512 Madison Court Unit 112, Highsmith Jamil Devonish Natalie; 08/20/21. $165,000
68 Galleria Drive, Arora Shivam Nvr Inc; 08/20/21. $319,990
4718 Boxwood Place, Normil Ernst Neder Gregory M; 08/23/21. $175,000
1537 Pinehurst Drive, Jones Jordan C Gentile Dennis J; 08/23/21. $187,000
MARGATE
116 N Decatur Ave Unit A, Strauss Daniel Friedman Allison H; 08/27/21. $750,000
9201 Atlantic Ave Unit 19, Galob Michael Schaelus George; 08/30/21. $130,000
400 N Essex Ave, Johnson Lee S Jr Dempsey Bryan; 08/30/21. $790,000
9516 Atlantic Ave, Piccone Dennis Sr Galletta Arthur; 08/31/21. $1,147,000
Cape May County
AVALON
161 32nd St, C W Walsh Living Trust Hasapes Nicholas S; 08/2021. $1,750,000
700 Ocean Drive, Landers Richard J Seward John J; 08/2021. $999,000
7800 Dune Drive, Blythe Robert J Roehner Linda; 08/2021. $280,000
4315 Fifth Ave, Branda Leslie L Branda Leslie L Trust; 08/2021. $64,079
LOWER TOWNSHIP
49 Spruce Ave, Leslie John W Adm Matsinger Jesse; 08/2021. $169,900
1204 Sunnyside Drive, Nelson Linda A Nelson Eddy; 08/2021. $150,000
12 E Virginia Ave, Pollick Martha F Harris Daniel B Jr; 08/2021. $110,000
125 Breakwater Road, Gsd Partners LLC Klein Shalom; 08/2021. $100,500
125 Breakwater Road, Legates Deborah D Gsd Partners LLC; 08/2021. $30,000
681 New England Road, Degatano Anthony T Moffatt James V; 08/2021. $1,100,000
686 Socks Lane,Mc Pherson Mark Exr Saltzman John; 08/2021. $750,000
213 Diamond Sand Drive, Albert Kurt C DIIIon Terrence J; 08/2021. $637,000
416 Delview Road, Smith Joel A Chang Michael; 08/2021. $605,000
1075 Bayshore Road, Kershaw James A 1075 Bayshore LLC; 08/2021. $600,000
24 Glenwood Ave, Bostic WIIIiam Mc Namee Kasey L; 08/2021. $399,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
41 Goshen Landing Road, Lord David J Seitz Adam; 08/2021. $110,000
112 Stites Ave, Altobelli Louis H Jr Grasso Joseph; 08/2021. $82,000
43 Route 47 North Un F13, Brogan Albert J Jr Bauer Patricia; 08/2021. $30,000
3 Steeple Court, Fare Charles J Maguire Lauren J; 08/2021. $475,000
OCEAN CITY
15 W 7th St, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Fitzpatrick Timothy M; 08/2021. $529,000
13 W 7th St, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Fitzpatrick Brian; 08/2021. $489,000
935 Ocean Ave, Young John J Baldi Alfonso L III; 08/2021. $425,000
231 West Ave Un A, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Sj Linens Holdings LLC; 08/2021. $350,000
870 Seventh St Un 204, Gallagher Jeremy Fiore Janet L; 08/2021. $195,000
135 Haven Ave, Mccarthy James F &C Jane A Mccarthy Living Trust; $175,000
840 Ocean Ave, Hillerby Dana J Pancoast Donna; $131,000
840 Ocean Ave, Thornton Arnold D Davis Mark D; $74,900
8 Grenada Lane, Schnauffer John P Burns Paul Clifford; 08/2021. $2,200,000
166 E Atlantic Blvd, Williams Heather M Trust V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 08/2021. $1,525,000
1019 Wesley Ave, Rdps Properties LLC Scarpa Alexis; 08/2021. $1,454,000
4062 Asbury Ave, Wright Jerold T Jr Hennessy Anthony; 08/2021. $999,900
22 Central Road, Jewell Anthony Meves Matthew Scott; 08/2021. $999,000
701G Eight St 1st Fl, Sri Chenna Keshava LLC Richmond Matthew S; 08/2021. $999,000
1 Michigan Ave, Young Christopher Jededia Asbury Assets LLC; 08/2021. $900,000
113-15 Central Ave, North Warren E Jr D & D Kuzmicz Const LLC; 08/2021. $880,000
1839 Haven Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Mc Kelvey Michael; 08/2021. $865,000
SEA ISLE CITY
6315 Pleasure Ave Un A, Hofmann George C Earhart Steven D; 08/2021. $2,200,000
17 64th St West Un, Sir Dev LLC Campbell Nancy Lee; 08/2021. $1,525,000
222 55th St, Held John J Jr Conti Craig’ 08/2021. $1,525,000
STONE HARBOR
130 108th St, 130 108Th St LLC Miolene Paul; 08/2021. $3,150,000
10804 Second Ave, 10804 Second Ave LLC Schuibbeo Eric; 08/2021. $3,025,000
10911 Sunset Drive, Callahan Joseph M Engler-Coldren R Spencer Trust; 08/2021. $2,700,000
327 88th St, Grant Elisabeth T Exr&C Naselli Francis; 08/2021. $2,400,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
221 Mackey Ave, Mason Donna J Sweigart Lawrence III; 08/2021. $150,000
1002 Willetts Road, Weber Joseph Channick Ryan; 08/2021. $629,000
1429 Stagecoach Road, Diamond Allison S Rodriguez Melissa; 08/2021. $359,000
31 Red Oak Drive, Elmes Mary F Rowland Christopher L; 08/2021. $330,000
WILDWOOD
306 E Magnolia Ave Un A, Chomko Jeffrey J Lo Martire Francesco S; 08/2021. $474,777
427 W Leaming Ave Un 602, Hanr Thomas J Kolesar Elizabeth P; 08/2021. $410,000
141 W Youngs Ave, Tmm Builders LLC Szpanka Robert; 08/2021. $409,000
131 E Wildwood Ave, Breslin Michael Arnold Jason; 08/2021. $374,900
3210 Park Ave, Davis Eric C 303 Park LLC; 08/2021. $340,000
303 W Wildwood Ave, Daivs Eric C 303 Park LLC; 08/2021. $300,000
227 E Maple Ave,Burdalski Watson S Est A & V Instement Group LLC; 08/2021. $220,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 314, Payne Nj Properties LLC Larocca Mauro; 08/2021. $210,000
WILDWOOD CREST
128 W Rosemary Road Un 128, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Castellano Vincent; 08/2021. $899,000
127 E Palm Road, Di Stefano David J III Fedarick Edward Vincent; 08/2021. $764,900
309 E Hollywood Ave, Hracho Michael A Mc Govern Daniel A; 08/2021. $455,100
6208 New Jersey Ave, Ferko Crest LLC Wildwood Crest Boro; 08/2021. $375,000
213 E Miami Ave, Duboe WIIIiam Mc Closkey Theresa; 08/2021. $272,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
258 Favette St, 8/24/2021, $55,000
400 Martin Luther King Jr Way, 8/24/2021, $1,000,000
64 Main Str 8/26/2021, $32,500
11 South Drive, 8/26/2021, $75,000
201 East Ave, 8/27/2021, $59,000
455 Coral Ave, 8/27/2021, $225,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1642 E Buckshutem Road, 8/20/2021, $450,000
241 Mist Road, 8/23/2021, $12,000
132 Daffodil Road, 8/23/2021, $139,900
233 Mistle Road &C, 8/27/2021, $20,000
MILLVILLE
1111 Cedarbrook Ave, 8/26/2021, $276,000
1118 Surrey Ave, 8/26/2021, $360,000
826 Pine St, 8/27/2021, $100,000
157 Main Drive, 8/27/2021, $135,000
122-124 Middle Ave, 8/27/2021, $150,000
40 Porreca Drive, 8/27/2021, $225,000
1712 Coventry Way, 8/30/2021, $95,000
49 Sharp St North, 8/30/2021, $146,700
1803 W Main St, 8/30/2021, $180,000
1112 Cedarbrook Ave, 8/30/2021, $272,000
13 Sunset Drive, 8/31/2021, $220,000
601 Dove Drive, 8/31/2021, $470,000
VINELAND
1529 N Delsea Drive, 8/19/2021, $190,000
105 Burns Ave, 8/19/2021, $210,000
18 N State St, 8/19/2021, $216,500
976 Timberbrook Drive, 8/19/2021, $270,000
2004 Indian Drive, 8/19/2021, $375,000
3366 S Main Road Unit Cb1, 8/20/2021, $150,000
1553 Strathmore Terrace, 8/20/2021, $250,000
307 N East Ave, 8/20/2021, $440,000
251 S Lincoln Ave, 8/20/2021, $8,650,086
N Orchard Road, 8/23/2021, $60,000
510 & 512 E Birch St, 8/23/2021, $83,333.34
1297 Rogers Ave, 8/23/2021, $135,000
4260 Robert Drive, 8/23/2021, $147,000
315 Rosewood Ave, 8/23/2021, $155,000
721 Timber Brook Drive, 8/23/2021, $260,000
744 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $200,000
1204 S East Ave, 8/24/2021, $239,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
