 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PrimoHoagies, a Philly and South Jersey staple, plans to expand west as far as Colorado

  • 0

If Texans aren't sure what a hoagie is, they'll soon find out.

PrimoHoagies announced plans to expand its franchise locations in 2023 not only to the north and south, but to the west, as well.

The company, which started in South Philly but is now based in Gloucester County, said stores would open in five new states in 2023, bringing its operations to 12 states in all.

"We're thrilled to kick off the new year by introducing the Primo Difference to Texas, Colorado, Michigan, and Louisiana and, later this year, to Albany, N.Y.," Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner, president, and CEO of PrimoHoagies, said in the announcement.

"Over the past few years, we've been hyper-focused on building and improving our infrastructure to support our franchisees and drive explosive growth," Papanier said.

People are also reading…

Papanier said the company expects to open as many as 350 stores over the next five years.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The company said it is seeing rapid growth, with an 18% year-over-year increase in gross sales in 2022.

In addition, average sales for the top 25% of PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc.'s stores increased from $1.28 million in 2021 to $1.35 million in 2022.

The casual restaurant's menu offers cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, and vegetarian options, as well as sides and desserts.

The first PrimoHoagies store opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, using Thumann's meats and cheeses. It is now headquartered in Westville, with franchise locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The company currently has 93 stores, with plans to open the 100th store in the first quarter of this year.

PrimoHoagies is not the only Philly-area company taking its sandwiches west. Wawa announced in December that it is scouting new store sites in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, with the first of those gas-and-sandwich convenience stores under the flying-goose signs to be opened after 2025.

Wawa also plans to move into Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia by 2024. The company has nearly 1,000 stores, with roughly one-quarter each in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida, and most of the rest in the counties around Washington, D.C.

The company plans 70 new stores this year, including sites near Penn State and Pensacola, Fla., after adding more than 40 in 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News