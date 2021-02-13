PREIT sues Regal Cinemas at Moorestown, Cumberland malls, alleging unpaid rent during pandemic

However, the Regal theaters at the Moorestown and Cumberland malls continued to rack up unpaid rent bills through at least the end of October, PREIT alleges in its legal complaints. Regal was given until until Nov. 9 to “cure its default” by making the payments, but it failed to do so, the suits allege.

Regal and other movie theater chains had sued Gov. Phil Murphy in July over his order that theaters remain closed last year as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even after the suit was dropped in September, theaters were only permitted to operate at 25% capacity, severely squeezing revenue. Then, Tennessee-based Regal announced in October that it was temporarily closing all of its U.S. theaters due to restrictions surrounding the virus.

PREIT is demanding at least $1.4 million for back rent at the Moorestown Mall and $764,000 for rent at the Cumberland Mall, according to the suits, which had been earlier reported on by the website Law360.

PREIT and other mall landlords had been rapidly losing retail-market share to e-commerce sites such as Amazon when the coronavirus hit, devastating their already suffering businesses.

By late last year, business losses from the coronavirus pushed PREIT into bankruptcy, where it won approval for a deal giving it some financial flexibility while it pursues a business overhaul that it has said will involve redeveloping some of its malls and selling parts of others.