PREIT selling part of Moorestown Mall property to develop into hotel and apartments

The NRP Group, a developer in Ohio, has agreed to buy 4 acres of the land the Moorestown Mall sits on as the South Jersey mall has struggled to make money, especially during the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust said Thursday.

The Moorestown Mall will undergo significant changes, with developers creating a hotel and as many as 1,605 apartments.

PREIT had said earlier this week that it would sell land to multifamily developers but did not indicate who those developers were. NRP is expected to pay $8 million for the four acres, said Heather Crowell, a spokesperson for PREIT. The company did not indicate who the other multifamily developers would be.

The "densification program," as PREIT called it, is expected to garner more than $150 million, which would help lower the amount of debt the organization has accumulated and be a source for liquidity.

PREIT, the most dominant mall owner in Philadelphia and its collar counties, said in November that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a preliminary step to restructuring, with one of its goals to add $150 million in additional borrowing.