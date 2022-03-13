Police officer brings unique selfie experience to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — People strolling outside Tanger Outlets The Walk may do a doubletake at the sight through a storefront window of a few people posing behind a giant PACMAN scene complete with a Nintendo 64 controller bench, oversized joystick and checkered floor.

But the life-sized video game scene is one of more than 20 interactive art displays visitors can take selfies in front of at a new museum at Artic Avenue and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The displays are all made by artist and owner Martina Martin. People are encouraged to take photos with her art, interact with her displays and create their own content.

Martin had a soft opening for the selfie museum, called Phantasm The Experience, in January and has been open on weekends during the winter for people to "be free, have fun, make memories, and cultivate good vibes," according to the museum's website.

Phantasm also has props that can be used with the displays such as a money gun, fake money, an inflatable unicorn and confetti. Selfie sticks with remotes and tripods also are available for rent.

Conceptualized from the recent trend of selfie museums on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms, Martin researched selfie-safe museums in other areas before she decided to jump on the idea.

"I wanted to do something more epic with my artwork. This area doesn't have much to do outside of the casinos and much for the youth like they used to. So I found a way to incorporate bringing something new and fun to the area while being able to show my artwork with social media," said Martin, 34.

Martin, who is also an Atlantic City police officer and a single mother to her son Mikayden, 10, said the city needed more family things to do.

On a recent Saturday, Sa'Mayah Tyson, 7, ran around Phantasm like it was a playground, which is what Martin encourages.

"This place is amazing. So cool," said Sa'Mayah. Her mother watched from a distance as her daughter played with the displays.

Vanessa Tyson, Sa'Mayah's mother, said she'd seen Phantasm on the city's website but didn't know where or what it was.

"We needed something new, and everyone's always taking selfies," said Tyson, who is also an Atlantic City resident.

Customer favorites among the displays, according to Martin, include a basketball net, an ice cream bike, a telephone booth, a Monopoly scene complete with money and an all-green jail cell.

Sofia Hun said she comes from Philadelphia to Atlantic City whenever she has a chance with her son Jeffrey, 11, and daughter Julia, 16.

Last Saturday, the Hun family brought along their cousins Natasha Ly, 12, and Roman Andaya, 8, for their weekend trip. They took a break from shopping at the outlets to make a quick stop at Phantasm.

"This is our first time at a selfie museum," said Julia, even though there are a few in Philadelphia.

Martin said her original concept for showcasing her interior design art was going to be more private, but she decided to go with the selfie museum, storefront concept so her art could be available to everyone.

She said her passion for art developed in her earlier years through drawing and painting. In high school, she customized clothing and footwear, and turned those customizations into her first business, Marty Rae Customs LLC.

Serving as an ACPD officer since 2015, Martin said trying to juggle her work as a police officer and an artist became too much because she didn't have enough time to consistently work on customizations.

"I tried to juggle both, but when it came to be too much, I would just not pay too much attention to it," Martin said.

Having more time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the motivating support of her friends and family, Martin felt like it was "her time" and decided to stick to her goal of becoming an artist.

"I've had so many people say when I did some artwork, 'You know, you're sleeping on yourself,'" said Martin, who also noted the many unfinished projects she has. "So many people believed in me. They kind of just pushed me to actually want to follow through."

Martin said her mom and her son were her biggest motivations to pursuing her art dreams.

With time, her art evolved, which became the reasoning behind her selfie museum.

She said her "newfound love" has been wood, focusing on wood art, interior decorating and custom home furniture.

Examples of her custom art for the home include epoxy coffee tables, custom wooden wall decals and hand-painted murals.

"I really want to just create like dope pieces that you just can't buy in a store," Martin said.

Many of Martin's displays incorporate her love of wood art, like the Nintendo 64 controller bench and a giant hand with painted nails.

Besides allowing visitors to take photos with the unique displays, Phantasm hosts birthday parties, bachelorette parties, paint parties and other events.

"We've been getting a lot of customers through social media," said Martin.

Martin said Phantasm will be open only on weekends until the weather gets warmer.

For more information, visit phantasmtheexperience.com, or follow Phantasm The Experience on Facebook or Instagram.

