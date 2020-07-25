PLEASANTVILLE — A city school board member who was removed from his position this month by the state education commissioner after failing to attend a required training said he will appeal the decision.
“I’m going to do the best I can to stay on the board,” board member Richard Norris said.
Norris, who is in the second year of a three-year term, said he was shocked to learn last week of the commissioner’s decision to remove him from the board.
An attempt by The Press to reach the New Jersey Department of Education for comment was unsuccessful.
According to Norris, he was supposed to take a mandatory training class in March, but it was canceled due to COVID-19, and he was never able to reach anyone from the state on the matter.
“It was hard to communicate to anybody,” he said. “I don’t think I should be penalized by that, because that’s an act of nature. I can’t control that.”
Norris, who works for the Atlantic City School District, was previously removed from the Pleasantville school board in 2017 after failing to get his fingerprints done. Norris said he was told that due to his school employment, he did not need to complete the task, but that turned out not to be the case.
This time, according to the decision by the School Ethics Commission issued May 19, Norris was required to complete the annual mandated Governance 1 online training program by Dec. 31, 2019, but failed to do so.
In its decision, the commission stated that notice was provided to Norris in mid-March that the training remained outstanding. A final warning was sent April 6 that failure to complete the training would result in the commission issuing an “order to show cause” as to why the training was not done, the decision states.
The order to show cause was issued April 21, but the commission said it received no response, according to its decision.
Norris can appeal a final determination from the education commissioner through the Appellate Division of the state Superior Court.
He said he has spoken with the school board solicitor and they are looking into it. He is unsure if he can attend Monday’s special Board of Education meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Norris’ seat on the Pleasantville school board is crucial to the four-person minority faction of the board that is often in opposition with the five-person majority that includes board President Carla Thomas.
Fellow board member Jerome Page, who often votes along the same lines as Norris in the minority faction, said Thursday he had not known about Norris’ situation.
“And I hope that Mr. Norris follows through with the appeal and completes that mandatory training,” Page said.
