 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plant-based food company to build $45 million facility in Millville
0 comments
top story

Plant-based food company to build $45 million facility in Millville

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

MILLIVILLE — Innovation Foods is set to build a $45 million processing and packaging plant in the city, the company said Tuesday.

The plant is expected to create 40 jobs that will focus on plant-based aseptic packaging, which is a technique that extends the shelf life of beverages while using fewer additives.

The new jobs will add to Cumberland County’s civilian work force, which is composed of more than 65,000 people, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of December, the county’s unemployment rate was 9%, which is greater than both the state and national rates.

“This will be great for the city, great for innovation,” Mayor Michael Santiago said. “Especially during these times we’re in right now with the pandemic, I’m really excited about it.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Santiago said he hopes this new venture will attract more businesses and residents to the city.

“Manufacturing has long been part of the soul of the city of Millville, and we are proud to join that great legacy,” Nick Catalana, general manager of Innovation Foods, said in a statement. “We have a clear vision of what we want to accomplish, and we look forward to growing our businesses together.”

The expansion also will help continue the company’s partnership with Oatly, a Swedish oat milk company that opened a facility in Millville in 2018. The new facility will be located on Gorton Road and will back up to Oatly’s current facility.

“Our partnership with Oatly is at the core of our identity, and we look forward to many more years of collaboration,” Catalana said.

The new facility is part of an ongoing $110 million investment between Innovation and Oatly that began with the construction of Oatly’s facility on Orange Street three years ago.

“Innovation Foods has been a key partner for us since the very beginning of our U.S. journey,” said Mike Messersmith, Oatly’s North American president. “This next step in their growth will make our shared mission to make sustainable, plant-based options available to people all over the country all the more possible.”

+1 
mcops

Santiago 

 Press archives

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Student Loan Deferrals Can Impact Your Credit: Here’s How

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News