 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pilots at United will vote on contract after tentative deal

  • 0
United Airlines-Pilots

A United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver last summer. United Airlines and its pilots’ union say they have a tentative agreement on a new contract. Neither side released details of the deal Friday.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

CHICAGO — United Airlines and its pilots' union said Friday they reached tentative agreement on the outline of a new contract, a notable deal while labor tension has increased in the airline industry.

The leader of the United chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association, Michael Hamilton, and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby called it an industry-leading agreement. However, financial details were not disclosed.

The two sides said they were still working on contract language, and that pilots would hold a ratification vote in coming weeks. The union represents about 13,700 pilots, who have been working under terms of a contract that came up for renegotiation in January 2019 — by law, labor contracts at airlines do not expire.

The tentative deal at United contrasts with increasing tension between pilots and management at American, Southwest and Alaska. Pilots, whose numbers were cut through buyouts and early retirement after the pandemic hit, say they are overworked, and they are demanding sizable pay increases.

People are also reading…

Alaska Airline pilots began a strike-authorization vote this week. However, federal law includes barriers to legal strikes in the airline industry — they can be blocked by federal mediators or the president.

United threatened to furlough 2,850 pilots in October 2020, when federal pandemic relief briefly expired. The two sides reached a side deal that averted the job losses, and federal aid that also barred furloughs was later reinstated.

Unions hold leverage in current contract talks because of a pilot shortage across the industry, especially among smaller, so-called regional carriers that operate flights for bigger airlines under the United Express, American Eagle, Delta Connection and Horizon Air names.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Gas prices shoot up in NJ, around nation

Gas prices shoot up in NJ, around nation

Gas prices shot up in New Jersey and around the nation amid increasing demand and rising oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.37, up 20 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.98 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.27, up 12 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.94 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News