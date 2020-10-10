Philadelphia Inquirer to sell printing facility, lay off 500 employees in bid for long-term economic stability

The Philadelphia Inquirer will close its sprawling Montgomery County printing plant and shift production of its newspapers to a New Jersey contractor. The cost-cutting move will put as many as 500 employees out of work but is aimed at ensuring the survival of the media company as consumers turn to digital platforms for their news.

The company on Friday told employees it plans to close and sell the Schuylkill Printing Plant in Upper Merion Township, perhaps by the end of the year. The Inquirer is negotiating with a buyer for the 45-acre River Road property, which includes a 674,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that opened in 1992. The buyer’s identity and plans were not disclosed.

“While the sale is not yet final, we recognize how deeply unsettling and distressing this is to employees at the printing plant,” Lisa Hughes, The Inquirer’s publisher and CEO, said in an internal memo Friday to employees. “They have served our readers tirelessly, with dedication and devotion to the craft,” Hughes said. “Many of them have spent decades with the company — and all performed their jobs valiantly when the pandemic arrived.”

About 500 of the 550 employees who work at the plant will be laid off, nearly half of The Inquirer’s total workforce of 1,073. The company publishes two newspapers, The Inquirer and the Daily News.