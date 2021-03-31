Pep Boys ramps up retail store closings, shutters two in South Jersey

Pep Boys — the iconic chain marking its 100th anniversary — is stepping up closures of its familiar retail stores to concentrate on its tire and service garages, even when the two are in the same building.

Since late last year, the chain's retail has shut or arranged to sell at least 120 of the 500-plus stores that billionaire Carl Icahn acquired when he bought what was then a publicly traded company for $1 billion five years ago. His purchase followed years of weak sales growth at Pep Boys.

The most recent shutdowns target stores in Audubon and Stratford in South Jersey. Employees in the Camden County stores told callers Tuesday that they were running clearance sales at deep discounts.

The plan is to shut the stores later this spring and to reopen them under a different store brand if deals are completed, according to employees who spoke on condition they not be identified.

There are Pep Boys stores in Northfield and Absecon in Atlantic County and Vineland in Cumberland County. The status of those stores isn't known.

The accelerated closings are a response to a drop in sales and further losses, Sung Cho, chief financial officer for the automotive group's parent company, Icahn Enterprises, told investors in a conference call last month.