Opting for a comfortable climate year-round made for a tough decision by cute Margate cottage’s current owners

The couple repainted the home’s entire interior and added all new appliances and furniture throughout. They considered expanding into what is currently an attic with a pull-down set of steps, but never found the need to increase the living space beyond what they already had. Doing so would be an option to a new owner, however.

“We’ve had lots of ideas as to how we might expand the living space if we needed to, but we did enough to make it fun and cozy that we never felt the need for major construction,” says Flo. “The attic area is huge, and I think that you could fairly inexpensively reconfigure some things, maybe put some dormers in up there, and expand the living space if you wanted to.”

The Margate cottage — which is sited in a section of town where coastal flooding is almost never a problem — is reminiscent of residences Flo Williams recalls fondly from her childhood summers at the Jersey Shore.

“We grew up going to the beaches in South Jersey,” she says. “Our family had a home in Ventnor, every summer we took our kids to Ocean City, and in my teens and 20s I remember a lot of fun times hanging out in Margate. It’s just a great town, and in close proximity to so many other nice places.