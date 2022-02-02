Opting for a comfortable climate year-round made for a tough decision by cute Margate cottage’s current owners

Since purchasing their home at 216 North Union Avenue in Margate about six years ago, Charles and Flo Williams probably have more reasons for loving the cozy beach cottage than could fit on a single page. Last weekend’s winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on the South Jersey coastal region is one of the only reasons they don’t.
“We’re at retirement age and we’re really considering moving to a warmer year-round climate,” says Flo Williams. “My husband is a big golfer and I love the beach. Right now, there’s maybe four or five months out of the year where we really get to enjoy Margate, and in our retirement, we’d like to be able to enjoy that lifestyle all year-round. Unfortunately, that’s not possible in this area.
“I can tell you it’s bittersweet,” she adds, “and I’m heartbroken to let it go, because our last six years have been so enjoyable there. It truly is our happy place. Now we’re just looking for a year-round happy place. I don’t like the snow, I don’t like the cold, so that’s the main reason we’re looking into other options.”
Since taking ownership, the Williamses have likely spent as much time relaxing on the property’s gorgeous front porch, or enjoying and entertaining in an incredibly spacious back-yard area — accessible from the inside or a gate off a private driveway that can accommodate two cars — as they have indoors at the recently revamped, three-bedroom home.
“The front porch is really adorable,” says Flo. “We have an awning made for it that we put up in the spring and take down in the fall. We actually spend a lot of time out there. It’s just so cozy and we love watching people go by and seeing what’s happening.”
Less than a block’s walk west of the home is an Amherst Avenue bayfront that features some of the best dining and entertainment options Absecon Island has to offer. The ocean is an easy, 3 ½ block walk in the other direction. Access to amenities in that area abounds, but there is also plenty of room to enjoy oneself without going anywhere.
“The back yard is really a nice size,” says Flo. “We took down the old fencing and replaced it with new fencing that’s nice and tall, so there’s privacy, and we replaced an old shed with a new one. My husband built a really nice outdoor enclosed shower, there’s two table-and-chair sets with big umbrellas back there, and there’s a cocktail table that can be converted into a fire pit for chillier nights. Even with all that, there’s still plenty of space for socializing and moving around.”
All indoor and outdoor furnishings are negotiable in the home’s listing price. And when it comes to enhancements to the home’s interior, the couple put their heart and soul into the process after first buying it.
Guests enter the home off the porch and are met by an immense living room that leads back to a bar/countertop seating area. The bar seating faces a wall cutout that is connected to a completely refurbished, eat-in kitchen.
“As you first come in, you’re seeing one large open space that leads back to the bar/counter cutout,” says Flo. “When we first bought the house, that was a full wall and it was kind of boxy looking. We opened it up, made the countertop, and placed the bar stools on the living-room side. This way it’s nice for entertaining, because you can be on either side of the divider and still communicate between the kitchen and living room. It’s kind of maximizing the use of the space.”
A doorway off the front entrance opens into the first of three bedrooms. A second doorway, just before the kitchen and laundry room (equipped with a double-stacked washer/dryer combo, and spacious enough to install a powder room or half-bath if so desired), leads to a full bathroom situated between the other two bedrooms, the largest of which is toward the rear of the home.
The expansive living room and all three bedrooms are enriched by hardwood floors that the Williamses restored themselves.
“When we bought the home it had wall-to-wall carpeting, and we pulled all that up to find that (a prior owner) power-sprayed the walls but did not cover the hardwood floors,” says Flo. “The floors had paint all over them, so we hand-sanded all the floors ourselves, then stained and refinished them.”
The couple repainted the home’s entire interior and added all new appliances and furniture throughout. They considered expanding into what is currently an attic with a pull-down set of steps, but never found the need to increase the living space beyond what they already had. Doing so would be an option to a new owner, however.
“We’ve had lots of ideas as to how we might expand the living space if we needed to, but we did enough to make it fun and cozy that we never felt the need for major construction,” says Flo. “The attic area is huge, and I think that you could fairly inexpensively reconfigure some things, maybe put some dormers in up there, and expand the living space if you wanted to.”
The Margate cottage — which is sited in a section of town where coastal flooding is almost never a problem — is reminiscent of residences Flo Williams recalls fondly from her childhood summers at the Jersey Shore.
“We grew up going to the beaches in South Jersey,” she says. “Our family had a home in Ventnor, every summer we took our kids to Ocean City, and in my teens and 20s I remember a lot of fun times hanging out in Margate. It’s just a great town, and in close proximity to so many other nice places.
“The big sellers for us when we bought this place was a front porch, a great back yard, and off-street parking,” she adds. “Being able to park your car in your own space and just forget about it? That’s golden.”
To make an appointment to tour this delightful Margate cottage, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234, or at the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
