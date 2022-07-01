One part beach house + one part investment property = the perfect shore getaway!

Just one block from the bay and three blocks from the beach, this location is shore to please.

“It’s island-living at its best. The home is walking distance to restaurants and shopping. It’s close to the casinos and entertainment. It’s really a great location for summer and year-round. In addition to the amazing location, the beautiful home is on a double lot, so there is lots of room for indoor and outdoor living,” says Jo Ann Daly, Realtor with RE/MAX Platinum Properties.

Thanks to its prime location, this house is a popular rental destination. “There’s a great list of return renters. It’s a popular summer rental property and good investment property,” Daly says. With short-term summer rentals, this property offers a unique opportunity to be both an investment property and vacation home. “This property has a great rental history and is currently operated as an Airbnb property,” Daly says.

If you’ve ever considered purchasing a rental property, this is a turnkey opportunity. “This house has been beautifully restored and remodeled. There’s updated electric, plumbing, lighting, bathrooms and kitchen,” Daly says. However, if you’re searching for the ideal coastal home all to yourself, this house is move-in ready and will be available for closing in September. There is a great deal of flexibility and opportunity wrapped up in this home.

This unique property features three bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor with a living room, kitchen, bonus room and a second full bath on the first floor. The bonus room can easily be converted to either an additional bedroom or an office. Upkeep is a breeze on the hardwood and tile flooring. The house comes with all appliances including a dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. In addition, there is natural gas heating, carbon monoxide detectors, smoke alarms and a security system.

Perhaps the most desirable feature of this property is the huge backyard. “This house is on a double lot. There is a lot of room in the backyard. You could easily add a pool or pickleball court. It’s a beautiful, very large, outdoor space, which is hard to find in shore communities,” Daly says. There is a fenced-in backyard with plenty of room to entertain and barbecue.

Listed at just $399,000, if you’ve ever dreamt of owning a beach house, don’t miss this opportunity. Showings are by appointment only and must be scheduled between rentals. If you’d like more information on this one-of-a-kind opportunity, you can reach out to Jo Ann Daly with RE/MAX Platinum Properties at 609-513-8969 or njdaly@yahoo.com.