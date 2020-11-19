Once you’re inside this vintage Ventnor house, you begin to realize what a hidden treasure it is

Other architectural features that date to the mid-1920s when this house was built include handsome crown moldings, old-fashioned doors and hardwood floors that have been scrupulously restored by the current owners, who have tried to maintain a delicate balance of retaining its original character while modernizing it wherever it seemed to be indicated.

The extensive upgrades they’ve done include replacing all the wiring and light fixtures and upgrading the home’s electrical capacity from 100 to 150 amps, installing central air conditioning, replacing the radiators with a new heating system, and refurbishing the kitchen with new granite countertops and new flooring, as well as a new sink and faucets. Recent exterior renovations include replacing aging terra cotta tiles on four outside overhangs with new shingles to match those on the roof.

Exterior attributes that add to the extraordinary appeal as well as the appearance of this abode include an attached garage with enough room to accommodate a car and other items like beach chairs or bikes (or that can alternately be used for storage), a driveway that provides additional off-street parking, and both an inviting, partially covered front porch that has more than ample space for lawn and patio furniture and an equally roomy, private, fenced-in patio area in the back that’s shielded by a line of evergreen trees.