A physician for more than five decades, the current owner of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom, high-rise condominium at 9600 Atlantic Avenue in Margate found the spacious ninth-floor unit to be just what the doctor ordered in terms of a relaxing oceanfront retreat with a myriad of luxurious amenities.

“It’s a beautiful life there,” says the owner, who retired about a year ago, and purchased the 1,213-square-foot corner unit with his wife 12 years ago. “We’ve enjoyed it immensely, and I am sure that whoever acquires it after us will feel likewise.”

The condo, unit 904, is a meticulously maintained corner unit with a wrap-around balcony and magnificent views. It is located directly on the Margate beach about a block north of the Longport border, a block south of Lucy the Elephant, and within easy walking distance to some of the best dining establishments in all of Absecon Island.

When the doctor and his wife purchased the unit in February 2011, capital investment in their seashore retreat did not end there. They renovated it extensively to make it one of the most beautiful units in an association that, according to its website — 9600Condo.com — is “The Crown Jewel of the Jersey Shore,” with plenty of incredible amenities to back up that claim.

“We put more than $40,000 into upgrades,” he says. “The flooring is all new, the kitchen and center island, the master and guest bathrooms — it needed a lot of work when we first moved in, and we put a lot of time and money into getting it to look like what you’re seeing now.

“The administration and the personnel there are excellent,” he adds. “The only reason we are leaving it that we are aging, and I want to get closer to my lifelong friends (in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania), who are also aging. But we have loved it there. You would be hard-pressed to find a better lifestyle anywhere.”

Both bedrooms in unit 904 are spacious, with the master suite equipped with a walk-in cedar closet. Both bedrooms are also adorned with the incredible hardwood flooring that spans the open-concept kitchen, living room and dining area.

There is an enclosed full-sized washer-dryer in the unit, and other amenities that come with association ownership include garage parking; a large, lifeguard-staffed oceanfront pool open during the warmer months; a year-round, newly renovated fifth-floor fitness center with men’s and women’s locker rooms and the latest in gym equipment; a community room/ clubhouse that serves as a hub for year-round socializing and special events; and a beautiful lobby featuring comfortable furniture, a koi pond and an oak baby grand piano.

The 9600 Condominium association has 24-hour security in the elevator-equipped building, and is overseen by an on-site administration team, front-desk staff and facilities professionals who maintain the grounds to the highest standards. There is also a seven-member Board of Trustees who have vested interests in the association and are dedicated, according to 9600Condo.com, to being active and engaged ambassadors of the community.

