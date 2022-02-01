Norcross turns on old ally, seeks seats on Hill's Republic bank board

Asked if he had responded to the Norcross letter, Hill replied with a one-word email, "No," and did not elaborate. A Norcross spokesperson said the letter laid out the investors' position and that the group had no additional comment.

In their letter, dated Monday, Norcross, along with his lawyer brother Philip Norcross and Braca, say they have purchased 6.6% of Republic, ranking them among the bank's largest owners, and adding they plan to buy more.

Adding George Norcross and Braca would take the board to 10 members.

Republic First closed Monday at $4.30 a share, down 3.4% for the day. Share prices trade at a fraction of the more than $12 a share the stock commanded in the mid-2010s, before the bank expanded beyond its initial handful of offices.

Other banks have been shutting branches as customers switch to smartphones and laptops.

But at Republic, Hill has invested in a network of 33 branches, most around Philadelphia, particularly in South Jersey, and recently at two Manhattan sites. The "stores," as he calls them, resemble the hundreds of branches he built for Commerce across the Philadelphia, New York and Washington metro areas, with a similar red-letter logo.