No details overlooked in complete transformation of Linwood home

The current owner did his homework before making a major investment in the four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home at 213 Edgewood Ave. in Linwood.

He knew the municipality was among Atlantic County’s finest in terms of schools and services, he knew that Linwood was centrally located as far as easy access to several shore points and routes into major cities, and he knew the large lot size, quality of original construction, and amenities such as an inground pool and huge backyard would make it an attractive commodity to prospective buyers.

He also tackled this restore-and-resell project with a lot of personal pride, knowing that not only was he now the man calling all the shots for the first time, but that his reputation as a craftsman for future projects weighed in the balance.

“I am a subcontractor who supplies such things as drywall installation, spackle, painting, trim around doors and all the kitchen finishes,” he says. “I employ 11 guys. This was the first house that I wanted to invest in myself — to fix up and resell — and this one I found to be very practical to customers for many reasons.

“This was the very first project that I did where I got to choose the colors, the trim, the kitchen design, the hardwood flooring — everything was my choice,” he adds. “I love construction. I truly love to learn about new materials and how to use them, new ways to incorporate different techniques and designs and patterns. And I wanted this home to come out beautiful.”

He succeeded. The home is gorgeous and was completely gutted and refinished inside and out, featuring such amenities as new siding and trim on the home’s exterior and its large detached garage; beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the first level; all new bathrooms and a top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a center island, under-cabinet lighting, lots of counter space and a pantry.

There are a couple of details that seem to spark the owner’s biggest sense of pride, one of which is the mantlepiece around the fireplace in the home’s large living room.

“I built the mantle 12 years ago in a house in Ocean City, and the same contractor who hired me to put it in also hired me to demo the whole house. The homeowners were very wealthy and wanted the home to look completely brand new, to have a facelift after only 12 years.

“So we demoed the house, but I saved the mantlepiece from the fireplace, because it meant something to me,” he adds. “It was part of a job that I did when I was first starting to do interior finishes. The mantle is a very unique design (by a New York designer), and I was able to make the adjustments to fit it into this house. But you would not think that (it was refitted) if you look at it. It looks like it was made for this house.”

Another major source of pride is the chandelier that hangs in the home’s front entryway, where a beautiful open staircase is adorned with custom trim, wainscoting wall panels and custom cabinetry that greets guests as they enter.

“I love that chandelier — it is super beautiful and very unique,” he says.

The home has an open floor plan that flows from the kitchen through the spacious dining and living rooms, and to a rear door that accesses the huge fenced-in backyard, where the pool, deck and a tiki bar are located. The first floor also features French doors that open into a front porch; a bonus room that could be used as either a fifth bedroom, den, office or playroom; and a laundry/utility room. The home’s entire electrical system has also been completely rewired.

All four bedrooms are on the second floor, including a master suite with private bathroom, a walk-in closet, and a large private balcony that overlooks the pool, lower deck and backyard. The home encompasses 3,084 square feet of interior space and is situated on a 10,647-foot lot (91 feet wide by 117 feet deep) that, in addition to the detached garage, provides plenty of off-street parking.

