New Target in Somers Point now open; grand opening event Sunday

SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
The 101,000-square-foot store occupies the site of a Kmart that closed in 2019. It joins a shopping center on New Road that includes a Big Lots, PetSmart and an Acme supermarket.
This location will be Target’s first store in Somers Point and second in Atlantic County, along with one in Mays Landing. Together the stores employ more than 345 people, including 175 at the new location, according to the company.
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Target operates more than 1,920 stores and plans to open more than 30 new stores this year, according to information provided by the company.
