New owner set for Georgia chicken plant where leak killed 6: Money briefs

New owner set for Ga. plant where 6 workers diedA company that owns the Georgia poultry processing plant where six workers died in a January liquid nitrogen leak is being sold.
Gold Creek Foods told local news outlets Friday it has reached an agreement “to acquire substantially all of the assets of Foundation Food Group.”
Both companies are privately held and Gold Creek did not disclose a price or other terms. Gold Creek said it expects the sale to close in the first week of October.
Gold Creek Foods, based in Gainesville, is a rapidly growing chicken processor that started with processing raw chicken but has added precooked offerings as well. The company has at least six other processing plants in Gainesville, the center of Georgia’s nation-leading poultry industry, and says it has sales of more than $300 million a year.
Foundation Food Group was created last year by the merger of Prime Pak Foods Inc. and Victory Processing. The nitrogen leak happened at the plant of the former Prime Pak, which takes chicken slaughtered elsewhere and cooks it into nuggets and patties that are frozen for food service operations. The former Victory plants, which are across the street, process raw chicken for further use.
NJ gas prices
inch upwardGas prices ticked up slightly in New Jersey and dipped a bit around the nation at large with the end of the summer driving season.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.21, up one penny from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.22 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.17, down one penny from the previous week. Drivers were paying $2.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say the demand increased slightly over the Labor Day holiday weekend, but total domestic stocks decreased as refineries recover from Hurricane Ida. With oil prices remaining near $70 a barrel, they expect the national average for a gallon of gasoline to remain above $3.
— Associated Press
