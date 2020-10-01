New Jersey sees jump in unemployment claims for 2nd consecutive week

While fewer Americans than expected sought unemployment benefits last week as the slow labor-market recovery grinds on, New Jersey saw a 10% increase in applications compared to the week before, New Jersey’s Labor Department said Thursday.

It was the second week in a row the jobless claims rose in the state as about 27,000 people sought unemployment benefits.

New Jersey's unemployment rate for August, the latest month available, was 10.9%.

The increase is primarily in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal benefit available under the federal CARES Act to help workers who are ineligible for regular unemployment, officials said. A 25% increase in new claims was recorded in the prior week, also due primarily to more people filing claims for PUA.

More than 1.6 million New Jersey workers have sought unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close 6½ months ago, according to the release. Of those, 1.4 million have met the monetary requirements for eligibility, and 96% of them have received payment. The average claimant has received $11,808 in benefits.