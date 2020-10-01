New Jersey sees jump in unemployment claims for 2nd consecutive week

While fewer Americans than expected sought unemployment benefits last week as the slow labor-market recovery grinds on, New Jersey saw a 10% increase in applications compared to the week before, New Jersey’s Labor Department said Thursday.
It was the second week in a row the jobless claims rose in the state as about 27,000 people sought unemployment benefits.
New Jersey's unemployment rate for August, the latest month available, was 10.9%.
The increase is primarily in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal benefit available under the federal CARES Act to help workers who are ineligible for regular unemployment, officials said. A 25% increase in new claims was recorded in the prior week, also due primarily to more people filing claims for PUA.
More than 1.6 million New Jersey workers have sought unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close 6½ months ago, according to the release. Of those, 1.4 million have met the monetary requirements for eligibility, and 96% of them have received payment. The average claimant has received $11,808 in benefits.
“Newly laid off workers are anxious to know whether they are eligible for benefits and how much they will receive, so we are constantly improving technology and adding applications to get them answers,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Recent innovations by our I.T. team have enabled us to move thousands of appointments online and shave several weeks off the wait time to resolve certain complex claims.”
The DOL has distributed $15.9 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers who lost their jobs, were furloughed or had their hours reduced in the pandemic, including $288 million for the week ending Sept. 26, according to the release.
New Jersey joined only Maryland and Illinois as states with a rise in filings.
Overall nationally, initial jobless claims in regular state programs decreased by 36,000 to 837,000 in the week ended Sept. 26, Labor Department figures showed Thursday. Continuing claims, the total pool of Americans on state benefit rolls, fell to 11.8 million in the week ended Sept. 19.
Economists expected initial claims to fall to 850,000 and for continuing claims of 12.2 million, according to median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.
The report came with a key caveat: The figures from California, the most populous state, used the prior week's numbers because the state suspended acceptance of new applications for two weeks starting Sept. 20 to improve its systems and cope with a backlog of filings.
While the latest claims numbers reflected gradual labor-market improvement, the figures remain well above pre-virus levels. Other reports suggest risks are mounting for the economy and lawmakers have yet to reach a deal on renewing fiscal stimulus.
A separate report Thursday showed Americans' incomes fell in August by the most in three months after the government's supplemental unemployment benefits expired, threatening to temper consumer spending.
U.S. airlines are starting to lay off more than 30,000 workers unless they get additional federal aid. In addition, several major companies announced tens of thousands of job cuts this week, including Walt Disney Co., Allstate Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is embarking on a plan to eliminate roughly 400 positions as the coronavirus pandemic outlasts the financial industry's resolve to offer jittery employees stability.
The flood of news also suggests that management-level and salaried employees are increasingly at risk, after initial rounds of losses across industries that hit lower-level and hourly workers harder. Outside of big companies, Yelp Inc. data show over 97,000 small businesses across the U.S. have shut for good since March 1.
The government's monthly jobs report Friday — the last before November's presidential election — is set to show job gains moderated further in September, with forecasts for payrolls to rise by about 872,000 and unemployment dropping slightly to 8.2%. That report reflects the period covering the second half of August and first half of September.
Florida, Texas and Georgia led the drop in initial state claims on an unadjusted basis.
