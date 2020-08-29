A Lidl discount supermarket is expected to occupy the site of the former Genuardi's and J.R.'s Fresh Market on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township by the end of 2021, according to the company and township officials.
Mayor Paul Hodson confirmed the store specifically would occupy the site of the former Genuardi’s supermarket and J.R.’s Fresh Market.
The building at 3121 Fire Road previously housed a Genuardi’s from 2001 to 2012, and sat vacant for 18 months before JR’s Fresh Market purchased it. JR’s operated for three years before closing September 2018. Owner Joe Rauh Jr. at the time cited surrounding competition as a major factor.
Near the soon-to-be Lidl are a Walmart SuperCenter, Sam’s Club, ShopRite and Aldi.
No opening date is listed, but the website said it would be announcing in the coming months.
The shopping plaza where Lidl is expected to open was included this year in a redevelopment study the township commissioned for an area that also included the Harbor Square Shopping Center with Boscov’s, the Cardiff Power Shopping Center with Forman Mills and Cardiff Plaza with Harbor Freights Tools. Each shopping center has experienced losses in recent years.
Press archives show the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board approved a 35,962-square-foot Lidl in April 2017, although that was for a location on the Black Horse Pike, at the site of the former Trocki Hebrew Academy.
There is currently only one Lidl in South Jersey, in the 1100 block of West Landis Avenue in Vineland. It was the chain’s first store in the state, opening in 2017.
The discount grocery chain will be investing more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across the communities in which the stores are located, according to the release.
The company currently has more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 people globally, according to the site.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
