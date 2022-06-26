Nearly 4-acre homestead in Mullica Township is as picturesque as it is packed with potential

A mere look at the property at 908 Darmstadt Ave. — particularly from an aerial view that captures all of its grandeur — is enough to melt away stress.

The 3.7-acre homestead is situated in a bucolic section of Mullica Township known as Devonshire, not far south of the Mullica River, that is as pristinely maintained as it is rich with rustic charm. A huge swath of woods surrounds the property and abounds with all sorts of wildlife and natural beauty.

A split-style, open-concept rancher encompassing a generous 2,042 square feet (in addition to a full-sized basement and two-car garage) flanks the front side of a professionally landscaped inground pool, wood-fired brick pizza oven and outdoor entertainment pavilion. On the other side of the pool area is a barn as spacious as the home itself that includes horse stalls, a hay loft (architecturally designed to withstand an inordinate amount of weight), and a garage currently used as a workshop that is equipped with heating and air conditioning, a sink, refrigerator and TV, stereo system and closed-circuit security system.

Holly Donahue houses her two horses in the barn, and her husband uses the converted garage as a woodworking shop. The couple have owned the property for the past 12 years and put significant time into tailoring it to their personal passions, but the land has potential to be almost anything a prospective buyer would want it to be.

“We spent a lot of time designing the property to be just the way we like it,” Holly Donahue says. “You can drive a trailer around to the barn so that it’s easy to get in and out. We put a lot of thought into figuring out how to set it up to be perfect for having horses, but also still have a nice backyard and a pool area for relaxing and entertaining.

“Having the pastures to accommodate grazing the horses has worked out well for us,” she adds. “It’s natural and healthy for them to be out eating grass, and it saves on the cost of buying hay. We rotate the horses between the pastures to prevent overgrazing.”

The pastures are essentially two huge fenced-in lawns situated at the far front and rear of the property. The front pasture is an irrigated section of grass 200 feet by 80 feet in size. The rear pasture encompasses about 25,000 square feet (250 by 100) and adjoins a dirt paddock, or corral, that serves as a riding ring, and includes two run-in sheds that provide shade and shelter for horses when they are in the paddock. An elevated solar-panel array, which generates solar renewable energy credits that save immensely on electric bills, is also located in the paddock area.

“We had them put the solar panels in the paddock not only so that they wouldn’t take up real estate space, but also to give the horses some additional shade,” she says. “It’s built in a way that could be enclosed and turned into another shed if someone wanted to do so. And it’s tall enough that I can ride underneath it and even practice zig-zagging between the posts.

“The location is great,” she adds. “It’s very peaceful here, and everyone who has visited said it reminds them of a resort. We have a garden where we grow things like tomatoes, peppers and herbs. We have little paths and a nature preserve through the woods behind us. Sometimes we’ll see newborn fawns and all sorts of birds and wildlife. Our neighbors enjoy everything natural, too.”

The couple plan to move farther south to be closer to Holly’s mother and other family members, and to escape what can be long and cold winters in the Northeast.

“We love it here, and I know we’re going to miss it,” she says. “It was really a hard decision to choose to sell it. Honestly, we struggled with it.”

To schedule an appointment to tour this spectacular property, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Kathleen Amphrazis of Century 21 Alliance at 609-457-0197 or email her at ladykay37@aol.com.

Photos provided by Kathleen Amphrazis of Century 21 Alliance of Northfield.