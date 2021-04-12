Murphy signs COVID-19 relief bill for businesses and nonprofits

PRINCETON — More financial help is coming for businesses in New Jersey as Gov. Phil Murphy signed another bill into law Monday in Princeton, part of a five-bill, $100 million COVID-19 relief package.

Murphy was joined by Sen. Linda Greenstein, Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan at Jammin' Crepes in Princeton for the signing of the $15 million bill that will aid businesses and nonprofits that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Jersey’s small businesses were particularly hard hit by the ravages of COVID-19,” Murphy said. “This legislation, along with three additional bills I signed last week and one I will sign in the near future, will go a long way toward helping hundreds of state businesses keep their doors open as we recover from this year-long ordeal.”

The law — sponsored by Senators Greenstein and Joseph Lagana and Assembly members Zwicker, Joann Downey, and Sterley Stanley — provides aid in the form of grants to small businesses and non-profits in need.