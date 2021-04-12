Murphy signs COVID-19 relief bill for businesses and nonprofits

PRINCETON — More financial help is coming for businesses in New Jersey as Gov. Phil Murphy signed another bill into law Monday in Princeton, part of a five-bill, $100 million COVID-19 relief package.
Murphy was joined by Sen. Linda Greenstein, Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan at Jammin' Crepes in Princeton for the signing of the $15 million bill that will aid businesses and nonprofits that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Jersey’s small businesses were particularly hard hit by the ravages of COVID-19,” Murphy said. “This legislation, along with three additional bills I signed last week and one I will sign in the near future, will go a long way toward helping hundreds of state businesses keep their doors open as we recover from this year-long ordeal.”
The law — sponsored by Senators Greenstein and Joseph Lagana and Assembly members Zwicker, Joann Downey, and Sterley Stanley — provides aid in the form of grants to small businesses and non-profits in need.
On Friday, Murphy signed a $35 million relief bill for restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19 at Bourré in Atlantic City. Earlier this month he also signed a $15 million relief bill for micro-businesses and a $25 million relief bill for arts and cultural venues. The only remaining bill in the package to be signed is a $10 million bill for childcare centers.
The relief aid will be administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, which so far has provided more than $250 million in aid to 55,000 New Jersey businesses.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, supporting small businesses has been central to Governor Murphy’s response. These businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and ensuring they not only recover but come back stronger and better prepared for future challenges is critical to achieving a sustainable, equitable recovery,” Sullivan said. “The funding announced today, in addition to the other funds for specific industries announced over the past week, will provide much-needed support for businesses as they overcome the remaining pandemic-related challenges and set the stage for a stronger, fairer recovery.”
