Michigan says 350K who got unemployment aid won't have to repay: Briefs
BRIEFS

About 350,000 Michigan residents who received federal unemployment aid will not have to repay benefits even though the state told them that it mistakenly approved some eligibility reasons at the start of the pandemic.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said Friday it will waive overpayments for the group, including many who might no longer be collecting benefits. They are among nearly 600,000 claimants — the self-employed, independent contractors and others who do not typically qualify for benefits — who were asked to requalify for the federal assistance, which is $300 a week on top of maximum state benefits of $362.

The agency learned that eligibility reasons it authorized at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic were later found by the U.S. Labor Department to be non-qualifying. It has said federal officials became more “prescriptive” to states regarding guidelines.

The 350,000 are those who did not respond to the notifications. About 241,000 people did respond.

The extra $300 weekly benefit is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law.

NJ gas prices $1.01 more than a year ago: Gas prices ticked up again in New Jersey and around the nation with drivers continuing to pay about a dollar more per gallon than they did a year ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.19, up two cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.16, up a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.

— Associated Press

