Media company Ozy is shutting down as problems mount: Briefs

Ozy is shutting down less than one week after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization's claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud.
The story triggered canceled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level departures at the company.
An emailed statement Friday from Ozy Media's board called it a company with many "world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude." It said it was "with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy's doors."
The board's statement did not give the reason for shutting down the company based in Mountain View, California. Ozy did not respond to questions about why it was shutting down now or how many employees it had.
Ozy's CEO, former cable-news commentator and host Carlos Watson, started Ozy in 2013. It published stories on its website, made podcasts, newsletters and shows and hosted the OzyFest festival. Its website remained up Friday afternoon.
The Times story said Ozy's chief operating officer and co-founder, Samir Rao, impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs while attempting to raise money from the investment bank. It also addressed long-held industry questions of whether Ozy was inflating its audience size.
In a tweet, Watson claimed 25 million newsletter subscribers — the New York Times, with a much bigger brand presence, says it has 15 million newsletter readers — and more than 30 million views on YouTube. The Times said fewer than 500,000 people went to Ozy's website in June and July, according to Comscore data.
On Thursday, Marc Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who had been named Ozy's chairman in September, resigned, citing Ozy's need for someone experienced in crisis management and investigations. He remained an investor.
A high-profile employee, former BBC anchor Katty Kay, resigned earlier in the week, and an early investor, a venture capital firm, gave up its Ozy shares. The board had reportedly hired a law firm to review Ozy's business activities.
Cable network A&E pulled a special on mental health hosted by Watson that was scheduled for Monday night, and Watson stepped down from hosting a documentary Emmys awards show Wednesday night.
The website Crunchbase, which tracks corporate fund-raising, said Ozy had raised more than $70 million from investors as of late 2019.
Gas prices stable in NJ: Gas prices ticked up across the nation and remained the same in New Jersey but are expected to drop in the Garden State as a new tax rate takes effect, analysts say.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, unchanged from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.19 up one penny from the previosu week. Drivers were paying $2.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say New Jersey drivers should start to see the usual autumn easing of prices with the 8.3-cent drop in the gas tax. But they caution that 16% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shuttered due to recent storms and "high crude prices will likely keep prices at the pump high this fall."
— Associated Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.