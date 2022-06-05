Margate home makes for magnificent life on the water

Unique architecture, a slew of significant upgrades, and the peace and tranquility that come with life in Margate’s prestigious Parkway section are all qualities that set the home at 302 N. Nassau Ave. apart from most others on Absecon Island.

The clincher for the current owners, though, was the first time they took a look out back, where the home faces an upscale, residentially developed waterway called Orient Canal off the Margate bay.

“When I saw it online, I knew I was going to like it, but when the Realtor took us through and I saw the view from the back, I absolutely loved it,” says the current owner, who purchased the three-level, four-bedroom home with her husband about eight years ago. “I looked out the kitchen window and it reminded me of the Grand Canal of Venice. Anyone who wants to live on the water is going to love it.”

The home, which is situated on a spacious, 4,500 square-foot (60-foot-wide by 75-foot-deep) lot, was one of about a half dozen built in the early 1990s on ground that had previously served as a marina. One of its greatest assets is an attached, two-car garage accessed by a concrete driveway where a total of six parking spaces can be had, including two in the garage, two on the driveway and two behind it, without infringing on Nassau Avenue.

“Being lifelong New England and New York state residents for close to 50 years, winters can be bad, and everyone has a garage that they use to keep their cars in,” she says. “In this area we’ve found that there are few houses that offer two-car garages, and we were floored to learn that a lot of people only use the garage space they do have mainly to store things.”

The couple put many personal touches on the home in the eight years they have owned it, most notably a huge, wraparound, second-level deck/balcony with lighting and ceiling fans in a semi-enclosed area, and remote-controlled awnings that provide shade where the deck is not permanently shaded. They gained approval from the Margate Planning-Zoning Board to make these major renovations.

“We added the upper deck in 2017. It provides shade to the (existing) ground-level deck, plus we have retractable awnings on the uncovered section and an electric screen over one of the wraparound sections that operates with the press of a remote. It’s a fabric you can see through, but it blocks 97% of the sun and wind. It adds immeasurably to the comfort of the exterior living space.”

The ground-floor level of the home was originally designed for what was called a “summer kitchen” to service what had been the home’s only exterior deck. If so desired, there is room enough to convert the former summer kitchen into a guest bedroom, den or office space. The couple removed everything from the space except a refrigerator that is recessed into a wall, which they use mainly to keep snacks and drinks cool that they bring with them while boating. The first-floor accesses a pier dock and a floating dock capable of accommodating a personal watercraft along with kayaks and paddleboards.

“We moved down from Lake George, New York, where we lived on the lake,” she says. “We’ve been boating for 20 years and wanted a house where we could keep a boat.”

The first level also includes one of two powder rooms. The other is located on the second, main living level, which features a huge eat-in kitchen with a center island and dining area; a large living room; and another multipurpose space that is currently being used as a formal dining room.

A large master ensuite with his-and-hers closets, his-and-hers vanities and a whirlpool tub is on the third floor, as are two more spacious bedrooms that share another full bathroom with a modernized, walk-in shower. There is also a laundry room on the third floor.

“We were just looking for a year-round home on the water, and we came down and looked into Margate. We had never been to Margate in our lives, and the entire Philadelphia area was totally new to us.

“We’re just beginning our eighth year here and have found the community exceedingly welcoming. We found it very easy to meet new people. It’s a very friendly neighborhood on a quiet street because it’s one-way. There’s so much to do around here, and getting on and off the island is very easy, so we found it a very nice combination.”

The couple is selling their home mainly because they would prefer to purchase something smaller in the vicinity.

“We’re getting older and want to downsize a little,” she says. “Our daughter and her husband have a home in Brigantine, and when our son comes down from upstate New York there’s plenty of room for the whole family there. So we really don’t need all the space here anymore.

“We certainly spent a lot of years working in landlocked areas, so it’s nice to be able, in your later years, to enjoy the climate, the views and the sea breeze. It’s a privilege to live here.”

To schedule an appointment to tour this charming Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234, or her office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.

Photos provided by Giana Menne of the Hartman Home Team.