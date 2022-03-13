Margate dream home has all the amenities needed for summer fun and/or luxurious year-round living

What catches the eye immediately when looking at 7600 Bayshore Drive from the street is a long front porch beneath a private balcony, indicating to all that this is a Margate home designed with luxurious seashore living in mind.

The spacious five-bedroom, 3½-bath home is located in Margate’s far northeast corner, in one of the most desirable sections in all of Absecon Island. All three levels were built with comfort and convenience in mind, including a first floor highlighted by a fireplace-equipped living room and dining room, a spectacular eat-in kitchen with center island and a den area with its own fireplace. A powder room, laundry/utility room and huge recreational area — suitable for a home theater if so desired — are also located on the first floor.

The gemstone of the second floor is the magnificent master ensuite. The ensuite opens into the private balcony that has awesome views of Lakes Bay — one of the largest bodies of water off the southern section of the New Jersey intracoastal waterway, and one that offers a ton of potential on-the-water fun. The ensuite is equipped with his-and-hers closets and a master bath with a whirlpool spa, large stall shower and his-and-hers vanities.

Two generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom are also located on the home’s second level, and two additional bedrooms and a third full bathroom are on the third floor.

Nearly as impressive as anything the property has to offer indoors is an amazing outdoor rear space. The backyard features a built-in grill and bar area, an in-ground pool and loads of open area for outdoor entertaining or family gatherings. Out front, the home offers the aforementioned large front porch (which wraps around to a rear porch that steps down to the pool deck), and available driveway parking for at least three vehicles. The front porch is ideal for sitting, relaxing and enjoying the bay views on summer nights.

The home is an easy drive to the Downbeach Express, a bridged road connecting Margate to Northfield and other mainland communities where dining and shopping options are plentiful. Other close-proximity options on the mainland include golfing (Linwood and Atlantic City Country Clubs, Ballamor and Twisted Dune Golf Clubs are all nearby) or enjoying the outdoors at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve or Birch Grove Park in Northfield.

Margate’s culinary scene is one of the best in South Jersey, with numerous dining options in both its main business district on Ventnor Avenue or in the famed Amherst Avenue dining-and-entertainment district a little farther south on the bay. That same Amherst Avenue stretch offers plenty of fishing and boating opportunities, kayak and personal watercraft rentals, and one of the largest outdoor waterparks in South Jersey, Island Aqua Park.

In the unlikely event all new-to-try restaurant options get exhausted in Margate, there is also a ton of casual, family or upscale dining opportunities in the adjacent island communities of Ventnor, Longport and Atlantic City.

To make an appointment to tour this spectacular Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.