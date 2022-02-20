Manahawkin business offers a different kind of cosmetic care

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Alyssa Ariemma-Sanchez is a Manahawkin native with a passion for making people look and feel beautiful.

At 24, she brought her knowledge of both cosmetic and paramedical tattooing to her hometown with the opening of Luxury Looks Beauty in January.

Cosmetic tattoo is defined by the Society of Permanent Cosmetic Professionals as “tattooing the appearance of traditional cosmetic eyebrows, eyeliner, and lip color among other associated services such as areola restoration and scar camouflage.” Luxury Looks offers cosmetic services such as microblading, permanent eyeliner and lip blushing. But Ariemma-Sanchez also specializes in paramedical tattooing, including areola restoration.

“Women who have had breast cancer and have had a mastectomy are sometimes able to get a nipple graft, but there is no pigmentation,” said Ariemma-Sanchez. Areola restoration adds pigment and allows the area around the nipple to appear as natural and personal as possible.

The procedure helps “to make them feel whole again,” said Ariemma-Sanchez. She also specializes in gender-affirming areola tattoos for transgender people who have undergone chest surgery.

“This is giving women back their confidence and self-esteem,” said Carrie Ariemma, Alyssa’s mom and business partner.

After high school, Ariemma-Sanchez became a licensed medical esthetician and then a certified permanent cosmetic practitioner after practicing at the Beau Institute of Permanent & Corrective Cosmetics in Cherry Hill for more than two years.

“I always knew I wanted to do something in the beauty industry, but I was also interested in the medical field,” she said.

After giving birth to her daughter, Rosalie, Ariemma-Sanchez and her family moved from Cherry Hill back to Manahawkin, where she was ready to open up her own shop.

Luxury Looks has had about 40 customers so far, she said.

While permanent makeup has become fairly popular, there are still few businesses that offer both cosmetic and paramedical tattoo services. Several businesses in South Jersey offer cosmetic tattooing, such as MJ Artistry in Manahawkin, HighBrow Studios in Tuckerton, Rebel Permanent Makeup in Galloway Township and Brow Almighty in Ventnor.

“In order to succeed in the industry, you definitely need to find your niche,” said Ariemma-Sanchez. “I offer all cosmetic tattoo because I like different parts of each thing.”

Cosmetic tattoos require a lot of aftercare, so Luxury Looks offers detailed instructions as well as the appropriate products to give customers the best tattoo experience, she said.

“The thing is she’s so good and you can tell she really knows what she’s doing,” said Nikki Axler, who has been a client of Ariemma-Sanchez since before she owned her own business. “I was so scared because it’s basically like getting a tattoo on your face. I did henna first, but she convinced me to do microblading. I’m so glad I did it, and so mad I waited this long.”

Microblading is an eyebrow service that results in “hyper realistic hair strokes achieved using a tiny blade and implanting pigment into the skin in a ‘scratching’ motion,” according to the Luxury Looks website.

“She really cares about her customers and listens to all your concerns,” said Axler of Ariemma-Sanchez. “You walk out feeling like a million bucks every time.”

Maria Amato, a Philadelphia native who now lives in Manahawkin, is a new customer of Luxury Looks.

“I’m so happy I found this in Manahawkin,” Amato said. “It did not hurt at all, and my eyebrows look beautiful.”

For those interested in trying cosmetic tattoo for the first time, Ariemma-Sanchez said, “It’s made for everyone.”

Luxury Looks Beauty is located at 420 N. Main St. in Manahawkin. Call 609-810-0353, email luxurylooksbeautynj@gmail.com or visit luxurylooksbeauty.com.

