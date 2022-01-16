Luxurious Linwood home abounds with quality and character of one of the nation’s most esteemed architects

Anyone with even an inkling of knowledge about architecture would likely recognize the name Frank Lloyd Wright as being among the most revered architects in American history, and one of the most influential designers in world history.

An appreciation for Wright’s work — one that emphasizes nature, craftsmanship and simplicity of design — was a major factor in Carrie and Peter Wiesel’s decision to purchase the spectacular, Wright-inspired home at 6 Pond Lane in Linwood’s Fischer Woods community.

“There are many beautiful homes in Linwood, but nothing spoke to us like this house,” says Carrie Wiesel. “We looked to relocate in Linwood on and off for approximately 10 years. We found the unique style of this home, and how the rooms flow from one another, set it apart from any of the other homes we’ve seen. We absolutely love it for many reasons.”

The Wiesels had lived in another section of Linwood since 1990, upgrading to Fischer Woods in 2003 as their family grew.

“Our previous home was on a cul-de-sac (as is Pond Lane), and we love the reduced traffic and safety of living on such a street,” says Carrie.