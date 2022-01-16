Luxurious Linwood home abounds with quality and character of one of the nation’s most esteemed architects

Anyone with even an inkling of knowledge about architecture would likely recognize the name Frank Lloyd Wright as being among the most revered architects in American history, and one of the most influential designers in world history.
An appreciation for Wright’s work — one that emphasizes nature, craftsmanship and simplicity of design — was a major factor in Carrie and Peter Wiesel’s decision to purchase the spectacular, Wright-inspired home at 6 Pond Lane in Linwood’s Fischer Woods community.
“There are many beautiful homes in Linwood, but nothing spoke to us like this house,” says Carrie Wiesel. “We looked to relocate in Linwood on and off for approximately 10 years. We found the unique style of this home, and how the rooms flow from one another, set it apart from any of the other homes we’ve seen. We absolutely love it for many reasons.”
The Wiesels had lived in another section of Linwood since 1990, upgrading to Fischer Woods in 2003 as their family grew.
“Our previous home was on a cul-de-sac (as is Pond Lane), and we love the reduced traffic and safety of living on such a street,” says Carrie.
“Frank Lloyd Wright was one of the best-known pioneers of the Prairie-modern style home, using oak planks, bricks, slate and other natural materials,” says Peter. “There’s an abundance of these materials in this home, as well as 28 custom stained-glass windows that are laminated and placed over top of Andersen, double-paned windows. The stained glass is in the Tree of Life motif, which is an elaborate, geometrical art-glass design that is one of the most recognized features Wright was known for.”
This custom-built home, in today’s building climate, could not closely be reconstructed at the offered price. The Pond Lane home is teeming with Wright-inspired furniture and enhancements.
“We did our research,” adds Peter. “We went to Oak Park, Illinois (site of the world’s largest collection of Frank Lloyd Wright-designed buildings, and his studio) — and bear in mind, this was back in 2003 when the internet was not the tool it is today. I don’t even think Google was used by the public. We visited with many craftsmen who did custom Prairie-modern furniture designs, artwork and home accoutrements.”
Some of the furnishings will be offered for sale by the seller, should the buyer have an interest.
The 26-by-16-foot living room looks like a formal ski lodge, with an antler chandelier hanging from a cedar-wood vaulted ceiling. The chandelier was crafted by an artisan in British Columbia. The brick fireplace is outfitted with a woodburning stove with a heat blower, which can warm most of the home’s first floor. A wet bar with an icemaker and locking cabinetry adjoins the living room.
Each of the four bedrooms has an attached, spacious bathroom. There is a roomy loft that is currently being used as a home office. All of the rooms in the house overlook a travertine stone-paver patio, courtyard and pool.
The pool, built four summers ago, is a competitive-length, heated, saltwater lap pool with a 6-foot-deep water aerobics section.
“I don’t think there are many private residences in Atlantic County, if any, with a pool this size,” says Peter. “It’s the 75-foot length that is unique.”
Built into the pool is a solar ledge. The water is only a few inches deep, with a removable umbrella holder in the center.
“It’s a great way to stay shaded and cool in the pool on a warm summer day,” says Carrie. “There is also an enclosed hot and cold outdoor shower stall in the pool area.
“Our backyard is quite private,” she adds. “We have 50-plus evergreens lining the periphery of the backyard.”
Among the home’s other unique features is a temperature-regulated wine cellar that can store up to 1,000 bottles. The wine cellar is part of a massive, 34-by-23-foot great room equipped with a gas fireplace that can be ignited by remote control. A large, walk-in closet off the home’s main entrance also features a cigar humidor.
The nearly 6,000-square-foot home is climate controlled with four zones of air conditioning and six zones of heat. The home’s kitchen is equipped with a Sub-Zero freezer/refrigerator, Heritage cabinetry, Jenn-Air wall ovens, a six-burner stovetop, a walk-in pantry, and a 10-by-4-foot center island with sink and seating. The home has an attached two-car garage and four walk-in attics.
“The common grounds in Fischer Woods are beautified by flowers and professional landscaping each spring and fall, and maintained throughout the year,” says Carrie. “There is a gazebo in one of the community areas on the 48-acre Bargaintown Lake, and Fischer Woods has plenty of open space for the kids in the neighborhood to play.”
Fischer Woods is situated between two major north-south highways — the Garden State Parkway and Route 9 — and within a five-mile radius are some of the best golf courses in the state, among them Linwood Country Club, Atlantic City Country Club and Harbor Pines Country Club. A plethora of dining and shopping are all within a short drive.
Qualified buyers who would like a tour of this spectacular home can contact Realtor Lisa Alper-Russo of Platinum Real Estate at 609-289-2384 (direct line), 609-641-3400 (office) or lisaalper@comcast.net.
