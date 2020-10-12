Looking for a job? National online career fair starts goes live Wednesday

Lee Enterprises, a provider of local news and advertising with more than 75 daily newspapers across the country, will host a nationwide Virtual Career Event starting Wednesday and running through Oct. 25.
More than 330 companies, including The Press of Atlantic City, as well as local companies currently hiring, are participating.
To preregister for the event or to join the event when it is live, visit: https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.
609-272-7238
@buzzkeough
