Trainer Ruthie O'Brian teaches a Body Combat class in 2013 at Tilton Fitness in Egg Harbor Township.

 EDWARD LEA Staff Photographer

Tilton Fitness gym equipment is set to go to auction next month, weeks after officials announced the closing of the chain due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Equipment from all seven Tilton Fitness locations will be put up for bid in an online-only auction Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, according to an auction website.

Tilton, which had locations in Egg Harbor and Galloway townships, closed July 1. Gyms and fitness centers across the state have been shuttered since mid-March as the state government seeks to mitigate the spread of the disease.

They were expected to reopen in June along with indoor dining in Stage 2 of the governor's restart and recovery plan, but Gov. Phil Murphy has paused the reopening effort as the state’s transmission rate has increased and other states have recorded huge spikes in cases and deaths. 

Tilton Fitness had about 20,000 members among its seven locations in Atlantic and Ocean counties.

Register for the auction at auctionadvisors.hibid.com.

