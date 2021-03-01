You’ll never lose sight of the ocean if you opt to buy this heavenly unit at the top of the Berkley

To describe something as “heavenly” may be something of a cliché, but it’s still a very fitting characterization—in two respects—of the totally remodeled condo that’s just come on the market at The Berkley, the premier, high-rise luxury condominium community on the boardwalk in Atlantic City’s residential Chelsea neighborhood, just two blocks from the Ventnor City line.
This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath unit, 21E, is not only a heavenly place to either spend the summer or live year-round, but being among Absecon Island’s topmost (quite literally) residential properties, commands one of the loftiest views you could possibly find of the ocean, beach, boardwalk and bay, a sweeping panorama that encompasses the neighboring communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport, stretching all the way to Ocean City.
“For a special buyer who wants both a magnificent view and a family environment, I don’t know where you’d find a better setup than this one,” says the current owner, who points out that “no matter where you are in this particular condo, you’re always aware that you’re living in a beach-resort environment,” Especially conducive to that feeling, she adds, is sitting or dining outside on the covered deck (which is surrounded by a solid security railing), enjoying both the sea breezes and the majestic sunrises over the Atlantic and sunsets over the bay that the condo’s strategic southern exposure enables its occupants to observe, along with the thousands of lights of the downbeach area at night.
The condo’s very spacious and extremely comfortable layout includes a huge, open combined living and dining area and contemporary, high-end gourmet kitchen, equipped with high-end, stainless steel GE appliances and is graced by elegantly tiled floors and brand-new, state-of-the-art recessed lighting, not to mention a discreetly situated powder room that was added when the owner had the entire condo refurbished several years ago.
The floor plan is also one that includes an expansive master bedroom suite at one end, complete with its own private bath that features dual sinks, an oversize shower and a built-in vanity, as well as a walk-in closet/changing area with a pocket door to ensure privacy, and two additional, carpeted bedrooms on the opposite end —one of them large enough to accommodate two queen-size beds (making for a total of three), and both offering spectacular views — along with another full bath.
Additionally, there are TVs in each of the bedrooms and the living area that are included in the purchase price, and all the rooms are Wi-Fi receptive. And should a prospective buyer like the high-end, customized furnishings and “beachy” décor and art currently in the unit, it’s all negotiable, meaning you can move right in without having to do a thing.
The elegance and comfort of the condo itself, however, is only part of what you’ll get if you should decide to become this unit’s next owner. There are also the luxuriant amenities and conveniences that go along with being a resident of The Berkley, which include access to a family-friendly, heated seaside pool surrounded by a deck containing cabanas and dozens of cushioned chaise lounges; an additional sun deck for adults; a new and fully equipped exercise facility equipped with Peloton stationary bikes: two card rooms and a party room complete with kitchen facilities, a bar, a 75-inch TV and a sound system, and a beautifully decorated lobby, as well as both indoor and outdoor parking for one car per unit, with up to five parking passes for family members and friends available to Berkley residents at a nominal fee from Atlantic City, along with the option of valet parking, and a highly accommodating full-time staff.
“This is a very well-run building, with a wonderful management and very friendly residents” says the owner of the unit. The only major restriction is a no-pets policy—but that has an exception in the case of service dogs.
To set up a personal tour of this elegant top-of-the-line condo unit, which has an asking price of $639,500, you can contact listing agent Jaime Kravitz with DiLorenzo Realty Group of Margate at (609) 226-6464 or email her at jaime@dilorenzorealtygroup.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.