You’ll never lose sight of the ocean if you opt to buy this heavenly unit at the top of the Berkley

The condo’s very spacious and extremely comfortable layout includes a huge, open combined living and dining area and contemporary, high-end gourmet kitchen, equipped with high-end, stainless steel GE appliances and is graced by elegantly tiled floors and brand-new, state-of-the-art recessed lighting, not to mention a discreetly situated powder room that was added when the owner had the entire condo refurbished several years ago.

The floor plan is also one that includes an expansive master bedroom suite at one end, complete with its own private bath that features dual sinks, an oversize shower and a built-in vanity, as well as a walk-in closet/changing area with a pocket door to ensure privacy, and two additional, carpeted bedrooms on the opposite end —one of them large enough to accommodate two queen-size beds (making for a total of three), and both offering spectacular views — along with another full bath.

Additionally, there are TVs in each of the bedrooms and the living area that are included in the purchase price, and all the rooms are Wi-Fi receptive. And should a prospective buyer like the high-end, customized furnishings and “beachy” décor and art currently in the unit, it’s all negotiable, meaning you can move right in without having to do a thing.